COVID-19 Alert – 21 August 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|Coronavirus recovery: how the stimulus splurge in advanced economies has opened doors for emerging markets
|South China Morning Post
|How will the pandemic impact the global economy?
|Deutsche Welle
|DW's Chiponda Chimbelu assesses the medium-term impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the global economy, and particularly on the African continent. Pandemic, global economy, economic
|India: COVID-19 patient’s family commits suicide
|Gulf News
|Reportedly, there has been a rise in families of coronavirus patients facing social stigma Dubai: In another case of social stigma against COVID-19 patients and their families, the wife and two children of a man who died of COVID-19 ended their lives…
|LETTER: On terrorism and the coronavirus
|Las Vegas Review Journal
|I’m having second thoughts about our response to 9/11. After the attack, which killed 3,000-plus people, we made enormous changes to our security methods and spent trillions of dollars on a needless war. This appears to have been an enormous…
|Manitoba issues request for proposals to expand COVID-19 contact-tracing capacity
|Global News Canada
|The Manitoba government has issued a request for proposals (RFP) to expand its COVID-19 contact-tracing services. “It is important that we do everything we can to identify and isolate cases and contacts early, to further limit the spread of the virus…
|Post–COVID-19 unemployment hits 13.1% of Brazilians
|Agência Brasil
|Brazil’s unemployment rate grew from 12.4 to 13.1 percent, affecting 12.3 million people in July. In the month, another 438 thousand people went jobless, compared to June. Thus, the employed population dropped to 81.5 million workers, as per the…
|Public transport patronage has plummeted across the country in Covid-19 alert levels 2 and 3
|NZCity
|Wellington is currently operating at 65 per cent of its usual capacity, and patronage has decreased by 15 per cent in Christchurch since the cities went into level 2. In the week before the move to level 3 in Auckland, patronage had recovered to 81…
|Thailand to extend state of emergency amid fears of second coronavirus wave
|The Straits Times All News
|August 21, 2020 3:26 PM BANGKOK – Thailand plans to extend its state of emergency till the end of September to stave off a potential second wave of coronavirus infections, despite not recording any local transmission for close to three months.
|The global economy versus COVID-19
|AmericanBanker.com
|With continued economic instability as a result of the coronavirus, how will the US manage the uncertainty that appears to have no end in sight.
|Unemployment is nations ‘biggest challenge’
|9News.com.au
|Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks on unemployment challenges following National Cabinet.
|Geopolitical Impact
|China says trade talks with U.S. will resume soon
|UPI
|Aug. 20 (UPI) — U.S. and Chinese negotiators will resume trade talks "in the coming days" to review the Phase 1 deal that led to a pause in the conflict, Beijing said Thursday. The talks will take place by phone due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the…
|Conflict with China: Taiwanese firms shift focus to India
|India Blooms
|New Delhi: India might witness a major gain in the current scenario across the world post COVID-19 as firms in Taiwan are apparently pivoting to India and leaving China behind. Taiwanese company Pegatron, an assembly partner for the US tech giant…
|India and China hold fresh talks
|The Hindu
|Gaps remain but both sides agreed to resolve outstanding issues, says Centre India and China on Thursday held another round of border talks aimed at breaking the impasse along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), with complete disengagement still…
|Pandemic and Brexit mean the number moving home to Ireland highest since 2007
|Irish Independent
|We buck the EU trend with population up to five million The number of people coming back to Ireland has reached its highest level since 2007. Figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show 28,900 Irish nationals returned home to live in…
|S. Korea approves aid group’s plan to send protective clothing to N. Korea
|Yonhap News Agency
|SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) — South Korea has approved an aid organization's plan to send protective clothing to North Korea to help it stave off the new coronavirus, the unification ministry said Friday. The approval was granted on Aug. 12, allowing the…
|Storms, Trade Wars and Farmers Hit Again in Trump Country
|Bloomberg
|Harvest potential in Iowa turns ‘ugly’ after recent derecho Some farmers start to lose patience with Trump amid low prices Rolling along Iowa’s gentle hills in mid-August is usually like surfing a green tidal wave. Corn fields are so lush that plants…
|The Vaccine Race Has Become A High-Stakes Geopolitical Gamble
|Yahoo! India
|In the global race for a COVID-19 vaccine, countries are making huge gambles in the hopes of an eventual payoff down the road. With Russia announcing its approval of a coronavirus vaccine this month, national governments are working harder than ever…
|U.S., China agree to trade talks
|Yahoo! Singapore
|Just two days after President Donald Trump said he had postponed talks with China to review progress on their trade deal, China says the talks are on. China’s commerce ministry didn’t give a specific date but said they would occur “in the coming…
|UAE-Israel Deal: A New Era in Middle East Geopolitics
|Greater Kashmir
|This intriguing deal is full of ambiguities as the language of the deal seemingly punctures the highfalutin claims of the agreement Middle East has always been stuck in a mire when it comes to the geopolitical hyphenations. This region has been always…
|US threats to sanction China, Russia over Iran ‘unreasonable’
|Global Times
|Coaxing US allies, relentlessly smearing China, promoting misinformation, Pompeo has gone to crazy extremes to attack China. Graphics:GT Chinese analysts called the US' threat to sanction China and Russia "farcical" and "unreasonable," following the…
|Vietnam warns Chinese bomber on disputed islands in South China Sea ‘jeopardises peace’
|South China Morning Post
|Vietnamese and Chinese media have reported that China has recently deployed fighter jets and at least one bomber, the H-6J, to the Paracels Beijing has in recent months expanded its presence and exercises in disputed parts of the waterway while other…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|Adviser cybersecurity programs getting stronger -U.S. industry survey
|Reuters
|SAN DIEGO/NEW YORK(Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence) – *To read more by the Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence team click here: bit.ly/TR-RegIntel Investment advisers are enhancing their cybersecurity programs by implementing formal…
|Analyzing the Threat of Ransomware Attacks Against US Elections
|Recorded Future – Blog
|Note: Prior to this report being publicly released, Recorded Future sent a copy of the report to all relevant state agencies, as well as CISA, for review. Many thanks go out to election experts at the local, state, and federal…
|Data Leaks in 2020: Accelerated Digital Transformation Exposes Enterprises
|Security Bloggers Network
|…
|Imperva mitigates largest DDoS attacks of 2020… so far…
|Imperva Data Security Blog
|The word “unprecedented” has never been used so much as it has during 2020. And in the latest of many unprecedented events, July saw the two largest recorded DDoS attacks of the year so far. As revealed in our …
|More than a quarter of Singapore residents suffered at least 1 cybersecurity lapse in past year: CSA survey
|Channel NewsAsia
|SINGAPORE: The cyber hygiene of Singapore residents still has some room for improvement, says the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA). In the Cybersecurity Public Awareness Survey 2019 released on Friday (Aug 21), about a quarter, or 28 per cent…
|Ransomware is big business – here is what Singapore businesses should know
|Singapore Business Review
|Cities around the world including Singapore were laid bare by the pandemic that has forced businesses to start working from home on a massive scale. But it doesn’t just end here. This new model has dramatically broadened the cyberattack surface….
|Surge in Demand for Cybersecurity Services a Boost for UK Startups
|Infosecurity – Latest News
|Surge in Demand for Cybersecurity Services a Boost for UK Startups Funding for UK cybersecurity startups has surged by 940% since the start of the COVID-19 lockdown, with this sector experiencing substantial growth because of the health crisis,…
|Voice Phishers for Hire Are Targeting Corporate VPN Networks
|TechNadu
|Voice phishing against the VPN networks of large companies is going rampant right now. Actors are calling new employees and pretend to be from the firm’s IT, looking to fix their “VPN issues.” Companies could render these attacks useless if only they…
|ZDNet – Fake news on Covid-19 government initatives boost phishing in Brazil https://t.co/feEQX4nuaP
|ZDNet – Twitter
|Fake news on Covid-19 government initatives boost phishing in Brazil…
