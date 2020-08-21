Silobreaker

  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 21 August 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Actions by Governments
  • All Belgian schools to reopen on September 1 (Politico.eu)
  • Brazil’s virus spread may be slowing, says ministry (The Straits Times All News)
  • Coronavirus India sees another big COVID… (News24online)
  • Coronavirus drive-in testing in Austria (Europa Press)
  • Covid-19 wrap: South Korea infections ‘in full swing’, parts of Croatia declared virus risk areas (News24)
  • Germany to take on more debt in 2021 to tackle pandemic (Deutsche Welle)
  • Germany, Spain, Scotland see spikes as coronavirus surges across Europe (The Hill)
  • India study suggests millions more may have caught coronavirus (The Straits Times All News)
  • Massive pool party in China amid COVID-19 pandemic (Pekingpress.com)
  • Nigeria’s wet markets thrive despite coronavirus pandemic (Yahoo! Singapore)
  • Portugal added to UK’s safe travel list as Croatia is removed (BBC News – Business)
  • Respiratory expert shares China’s experience of combating pandemic (Globaltimes.cn)
  • Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 recoveries cross 275,000 mark (Arab News)
  • Simon Wilson: Covid 19 coronavirus – NZ, Sweden and the key to the election (New Zealand Herald)
  • South Africa: After the Lockdown – What Have We Learned? (AllAfrica.com)
  • The Latest: PM says Australia travel limit prevents 2nd wave (star-telegram.com)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Aug. 21 (NationalPost.com)
  • Tourism travel between Italy and Albania banned due to COVID-19 (Reuters UK)
  • Tourists in France WILL have to quarantine (TheWashingtonTime.com)
  • UK – Boris Johnson urged to adopt ‘zero-Covid’ strategy to tackle virus (itv.com)
  • UK – Matt Hancock crashes from one unforced error to the next without counting the cost (The Guardian)
  • UK – Rapid pregnancy style tests for Covid-19 ‘while you eat your cornflakes’ could be sold for £5 (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – Scottish Government confirm important foreign travel quarantine update – here’s what you need to know (Herald Scotland)
  • UK – UK government debt hits £2tn for first time (BBC)
  • US – Advocates urge Nebraska to restart two coronavirus food assistance programs (Omaha World-Herald)
  • US – CDC chief Dr. Redfield says coronavirus deaths could start to fall next week (CNBC)
  • US – CDC to Take Back COVID-19 Data Reporting With New System (NewsMax.com)
  • US – Challenges come when NIH harnesses AI to fight COVID-19, experts say (UPI)
  • US – Coronavirus in Illinois updates: Governor warns of more restrictions as the rate of people testing positive for COVID-19 keeps rising (Chicago Tribune)
  • US – Coronavirus reopenings and cancellations in Ohio for Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 (Cleveland.com)
  • US – Florida coronavirus update August 20 (Orlando Sentinel)
  • US – Trump administration bars FDA from regulating some laboratory tests, including for coronavirus (Washington Post)
  • US – Trump administration classifies teachers essential workers during pandemic (NationalPost.com)
  • US – Trump urges Pennsylvania governor to reopen state amidst pandemic (Mail Online UK)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
  • Why Spain is seeing second wave (BBC)
 
Actions by Companies
  • Accor/IHG: checked out (FT.com – Companies)
  • Alibaba Online Orders Amid Coronavirus Fuel Sales Recovery (WSJ.com US Business)
  • Alibaba revenue up 34 percent as coronavirus fuels… (Mail Online UK)
  • At Metro Detroit Amazon facility, every day amid COVID-19 is like ‘the first day’ (Detroit News)
  • Bajaj Allianz pitches for ”pandemic pool” (Outlook India)
  • Burberry just became the first major luxury brand to launch high-end face masks, and they’ll cost about $120 each (Business Insider)
  • China reluctant to hit back at US firms over Washington’s new Huawei ‘death sentence’ (South China Morning Post – News)
  • De Beers expects diamond sales to rebound in October-December (TheWeek)
  • Delta will keep blocking some aircraft seats through early January to calm travelers nervous about virus (CNBC)
  • HCL Technologies Launches a Global Hackathon to Identify Long-Term Technology Solutions to the COVID-19 Pandemic (Indo-Asian News Service)
  • HCL Technologies launches hackathon to identify long-term technology products to COVID-19 pandemic (Telecompaper)
  • Hankook Tire to focusing on premium tires to overcome pandemic crisis (The Korea Times News)
  • Henderson Land expects trying times to persist, replenishes land bank as pandemic erodes property valuation (South China Morning Post)
  • Hotel chain Accor considered deal with InterContinental (Gulf News)
  • How Honeywell Is Innovating During the Covid-19 Pandemic (Bloomberg)
  • Indian Oil to fully restart Paradip refinery by Saturday (Yahoo! India)
  • J&J planning 60K-subject study to test COVID-19 vaccine (Seeking Alpha)
  • Johnson & Johnson to start late-stage coronavirus vaccine trial in September with up to 60,000 people (CNBC)
  • KLM to resume passenger flights to Cairo after 3-year hiatus (Egypt Independent)
  • M&S puts all its eggs in Ocado’s basket (Financial Times – UK Homepage)
  • MTS revenues lift 1% in Q2, OIBDA under pressure from pandemic effects (Telecompaper)
  • Mr Price’s online fortunes continue to favour the retailer (IT Web)
  • Nedbank Sees First-Half Profit Falling as Much as 72% on Virus (Bloomberg)
  • Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine is on track for regulatory review in October (Fortune)
  • Ping An Good Doctor’s first-half revenue jumps amid pandemic (Nikkei Asian Review)
  • Ross Stores edges higher after earnings beat, cautious tone on Q3 (Seeking Alpha)
  • Ryanair pilots in Spain accept 20 per cent pay cut (Straits Times)
  • Shell Is Said to Explore Divestment of Norwegian Business Gasnor (Bloomberg)
  • Sinovac to prioritize Indonesia in COVID-19 vaccine distribution (Antara News)
  • South African Airways attracts four investment proposals (CH-Aviation)
  • Southwest Airlines cuts flight schedules through October, says travel recovery remains ‘inconsistent’ (Chicago Tribune)
  • Struggling airlines to lose 50% passenger capacity under level 2, top Acsa official warns (Citizen.co.za)
  • Sweden to Join EU’s AstraZeneca Agreement on Covid-19 Vaccine (Bloomberg)
  • Target, Walmart report earnings as COVID-19 impacts back to school shopping (Yahoo! Canada)
  • Virus Update: Merkel’s Warning, Pfizer Vaccine on Track (Bloomberg)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • Antibodies study shows vast majority of public unlikely to have been infected with Covid-19 (Irish Independent)
  • Bosses demand the right to sack workers if they refuse to get covid-19 vaccine (Mail Online UK)
  • COVID-19 and readjusting clinical trials (Lancet)
  • Child and adolescent psychiatry research during the COVID-19 pandemic (Lancet)
  • Clinical trials of disease stages in COVID 19: complicated and often misinterpreted (Lancet)
  • CureVac Stock Up as EU Talks on Coronavirus Vaccine Advance (TheStreet.com)
  • Johnson & Johnson plans to launch by late September what could become the largest clinical trial of a coronavirus v… https://t.co/36huhuCV5H (WSJ – Twitter)
  • Johnson & Johnson plans to launch by late September what could become the largest clinical trial of a coronavirus v… https://t.co/N1VsnVwNwj (WSJ – Twitter)
  • Russia is set to begin trials of their COVID-19 vaccine on 40,000 people (Mail Online UK)
  • Russia to test Covid vaccine on 40,000 people – after Putin said it worked (The Independent)
  • SARS-CoV-2 in cardiac tissue of a child with COVID-19-related multisystem inflammatory syndrome (Lancet)
  • TheEconomist – Bill Gates had spent much of his time thinking about viruses, and vaccines, well before the novel coronavirus was f… https://t.co/kSdbZxhkl9 (TheEconomist – Twitter)
  • UN: Discussions with Russia on COVID-19 vaccine under way (The Washington Times stories: News)
  • WHO warns ‘even a vaccine won’t end pandemic (Mail Online UK)
  • [Perspectives] Pandemics past and dystopian futures (The Lancet)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
Coronavirus recovery: how the stimulus splurge in advanced economies has opened doors for emerging markets
South China Morning Post
__
How will the pandemic impact the global economy?
Deutsche Welle
DW's Chiponda Chimbelu assesses the medium-term impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the global economy, and particularly on the African continent. Pandemic, global economy, economic
India: COVID-19 patient’s family commits suicide
Gulf News
Reportedly, there has been a rise in families of coronavirus patients facing social stigma Dubai: In another case of social stigma against COVID-19 patients and their families, the wife and two children of a man who died of COVID-19 ended their lives…
LETTER: On terrorism and the coronavirus
Las Vegas Review Journal
I’m having second thoughts about our response to 9/11. After the attack, which killed 3,000-plus people, we made enormous changes to our security methods and spent trillions of dollars on a needless war. This appears to have been an enormous…
Manitoba issues request for proposals to expand COVID-19 contact-tracing capacity
Global News Canada
The Manitoba government has issued a request for proposals (RFP) to expand its COVID-19 contact-tracing services. “It is important that we do everything we can to identify and isolate cases and contacts early, to further limit the spread of the virus…
Post–COVID-19 unemployment hits 13.1% of Brazilians
Agência Brasil
Brazil’s unemployment rate grew from 12.4 to 13.1 percent, affecting 12.3 million people in July. In the month, another 438 thousand people went jobless, compared to June. Thus, the employed population dropped to 81.5 million workers, as per the…
Public transport patronage has plummeted across the country in Covid-19 alert levels 2 and 3
NZCity
Wellington is currently operating at 65 per cent of its usual capacity, and patronage has decreased by 15 per cent in Christchurch since the cities went into level 2. In the week before the move to level 3 in Auckland, patronage had recovered to 81…
Thailand to extend state of emergency amid fears of second coronavirus wave
The Straits Times All News
August 21, 2020 3:26 PM BANGKOK – Thailand plans to extend its state of emergency till the end of September to stave off a potential second wave of coronavirus infections, despite not recording any local transmission for close to three months.
The global economy versus COVID-19
AmericanBanker.com
With continued economic instability as a result of the coronavirus, how will the US manage the uncertainty that appears to have no end in sight.
Unemployment is nations ‘biggest challenge’
9News.com.au
Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks on unemployment challenges following National Cabinet.
Geopolitical Impact
China says trade talks with U.S. will resume soon
UPI
Aug. 20 (UPI) — U.S. and Chinese negotiators will resume trade talks "in the coming days" to review the Phase 1 deal that led to a pause in the conflict, Beijing said Thursday. The talks will take place by phone due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the…
Conflict with China: Taiwanese firms shift focus to India
India Blooms
New Delhi: India might witness a major gain in the current scenario across the world post COVID-19 as firms in Taiwan are apparently pivoting to India and leaving China behind. Taiwanese company Pegatron, an assembly partner for the US tech giant…
India and China hold fresh talks
The Hindu
Gaps remain but both sides agreed to resolve outstanding issues, says Centre India and China on Thursday held another round of border talks aimed at breaking the impasse along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), with complete disengagement still…
Pandemic and Brexit mean the number moving home to Ireland highest since 2007
Irish Independent
We buck the EU trend with population up to five million The number of people coming back to Ireland has reached its highest level since 2007. Figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show 28,900 Irish nationals returned home to live in…
S. Korea approves aid group’s plan to send protective clothing to N. Korea
Yonhap News Agency
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) — South Korea has approved an aid organization's plan to send protective clothing to North Korea to help it stave off the new coronavirus, the unification ministry said Friday. The approval was granted on Aug. 12, allowing the…
Storms, Trade Wars and Farmers Hit Again in Trump Country
Bloomberg
Harvest potential in Iowa turns ‘ugly’ after recent derecho Some farmers start to lose patience with Trump amid low prices Rolling along Iowa’s gentle hills in mid-August is usually like surfing a green tidal wave. Corn fields are so lush that plants…
The Vaccine Race Has Become A High-Stakes Geopolitical Gamble
Yahoo! India
In the global race for a COVID-19 vaccine, countries are making huge gambles in the hopes of an eventual payoff down the road. With Russia announcing its approval of a coronavirus vaccine this month, national governments are working harder than ever…
U.S., China agree to trade talks
Yahoo! Singapore
Just two days after President Donald Trump said he had postponed talks with China to review progress on their trade deal, China says the talks are on. China’s commerce ministry didn’t give a specific date but said they would occur “in the coming…
UAE-Israel Deal: A New Era in Middle East Geopolitics
Greater Kashmir
This intriguing deal is full of ambiguities as the language of the deal seemingly punctures the highfalutin claims of the agreement Middle East has always been stuck in a mire when it comes to the geopolitical hyphenations. This region has been always…
US threats to sanction China, Russia over Iran ‘unreasonable’
Global Times
Coaxing US allies, relentlessly smearing China, promoting misinformation, Pompeo has gone to crazy extremes to attack China. Graphics:GT Chinese analysts called the US' threat to sanction China and Russia "farcical" and "unreasonable," following the…
Vietnam warns Chinese bomber on disputed islands in South China Sea ‘jeopardises peace’
South China Morning Post
Vietnamese and Chinese media have reported that China has recently deployed fighter jets and at least one bomber, the H-6J, to the Paracels Beijing has in recent months expanded its presence and exercises in disputed parts of the waterway while other…
Cybersecurity Impact
Adviser cybersecurity programs getting stronger -U.S. industry survey
Reuters
SAN DIEGO/NEW YORK(Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence) – *To read more by the Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence team click here: bit.ly/TR-RegIntel Investment advisers are enhancing their cybersecurity programs by implementing formal…
Analyzing the Threat of Ransomware Attacks Against US Elections
Recorded Future – Blog
Note: Prior to this report being publicly released, Recorded Future sent a copy of the report to all relevant state agencies, as well as CISA, for review. Many thanks go out to election experts at the local, state, and federal…
Data Leaks in 2020: Accelerated Digital Transformation Exposes Enterprises
Security Bloggers Network
Imperva mitigates largest DDoS attacks of 2020… so far…
Imperva Data Security Blog
The word “unprecedented” has never been used so much as it has during 2020. And in the latest of many unprecedented events, July saw the two largest recorded DDoS attacks of the year so far. As revealed in our …
More than a quarter of Singapore residents suffered at least 1 cybersecurity lapse in past year: CSA survey
Channel NewsAsia
SINGAPORE: The cyber hygiene of Singapore residents still has some room for improvement, says the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA). In the Cybersecurity Public Awareness Survey 2019 released on Friday (Aug 21), about a quarter, or 28 per cent…
Ransomware is big business – here is what Singapore businesses should know
Singapore Business Review
Cities around the world including Singapore were laid bare by the pandemic that has forced businesses to start working from home on a massive scale. But it doesn’t just end here. This new model has dramatically broadened the cyberattack surface….
Surge in Demand for Cybersecurity Services a Boost for UK Startups
Infosecurity – Latest News
Surge in Demand for Cybersecurity Services a Boost for UK Startups Funding for UK cybersecurity startups has surged by 940% since the start of the COVID-19 lockdown, with this sector experiencing substantial growth because of the health crisis,…
Voice Phishers for Hire Are Targeting Corporate VPN Networks
TechNadu
Voice phishing against the VPN networks of large companies is going rampant right now. Actors are calling new employees and pretend to be from the firm’s IT, looking to fix their “VPN issues.” Companies could render these attacks useless if only they…
ZDNet – Fake news on Covid-19 government initatives boost phishing in Brazil https://t.co/feEQX4nuaP
ZDNet – Twitter
Fake news on Covid-19 government initatives boost phishing in Brazil…
ZDNet – Fake news on Covid-19 government initatives boost phishing in Brazil https://t.co/utvFe0szG6
ZDNet – Twitter
Fake news on Covid-19 government initatives boost phishing in Brazil…

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

