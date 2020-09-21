COVID-19 Alert – 21 September 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|‘Covid-19 pandemic warrants overhaul of public transportation’
|IANS Live
|Photo Credit: IANS IANSLive New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Public transport was one of the first sectors to be impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic and as the sector opens up in a staggered manner, there have been calls for its overhaul, along with the…
|A memorial honours COVID-19 victims as anti-lockdown protests continue
|Special Broadcasting Service
|Widespread anti-lockdown protests continue in Europe as health authorities struggle to respond to a deadly second wave of COVID-19 infections.
|Asia markets weighed by coronavirus spikes and US stimulus gridlock
|The Straits Times All News
|September 21, 2020 11:14 AM HONG KONG (AFP) – Most Asian markets fell on Monday (Sept 21) following another disappointing performance on Wall Street with investors growing concerned about an uptick in Covid-19 infections in Europe and the US, as well…
|Capitalism isn’t working anymore. Here’s how the pandemic could change it forever
|CNN
|New York (CNN Business)Capitalism is in crisis. The pandemic could change it forever, in favor of workers and those in greatest need. The pandemic is widening the gap between rich and poor Covid has put a magnifying glass over the many inequalities of…
|Czech government could declare coronavirus state of emergency, says minister
|NationalPost.com
|PRAGUE — The Czech government could declare a state of emergency if a recent spike in coronavirus cases continues in the coming days, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said….
|How a pandemic could exacerbate racism, xenophobia
|Deseret News
|A new study suggests people tend to avoid people from outside groups Black Lives Matter protesters march through Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 9, 2016. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News A new study explores whether people tend to be more racist or…
|Hundreds protest against localised Madrid lockdowns
|BBC
|image captionA large protest took place in the southern district of Vallecas in Madrid Hundreds of residents in some poorer areas of the Spanish capital Madrid have protested against what they call discrimination ahead of new lockdown measures to stem…
|Opinion: U.S. government can’t afford to bail out states’ budget shortfalls
|Detroit News
|In a matter of months, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed our lives and left thousands desperate for relief. In the early stages of the outbreak there was appropriate and widespread agreement that policymakers had to act — the American people needed…
|Singapore reshapes its economy to adapt to the coronavirus
|CNBC
|As the Covid-19 pandemic alters the global landscape, Singapore is re-shaping its economy to adapt to the uncertain times. Nancy Hungerford takes a look at how some companies are rising to meet those challenges.
|Unemployment, media consumption trigger depression amidst Covid-19
|Hindu Business Line
|‘It’s critical that we prioritise providing resources to the unemployed, poor or chronically ill people, and young people’ According to a study conducted by researchers at the University of California, published in the journal Science Advances, the…
|Geopolitical Impact
|Amid EU’s trade sanction threat, PH gov’t out to refute human rights allegations
|CNN Philippines
|Metro Manila (CNN Philippines, September 21)— The Philippine government is determined to prove wrong allegations of human rights abuses and extrajudicial killings amid ramped-up calls from the global community to address the issues. Interior Secretary…
|Border closures delay return of Samoan peacekeepers
|Radio New Zealand
|Covid-19 enforced border closures have delayed the return of Samoan Police Officers on United Nations Peacekeeping missions in Africa. Police commissioner Fuiavailili Egon Keil said Samoan personnel were stationed across the continent and had now had…
|Death toll in United States – Grim prediction few believed
|New Zealand Herald
|When coronavirus first emerged in China, few knew how far the deadly infection would spread. Many thought a worldwide pandemic to be unfathomable and as cases grew in each country, various predictions were made. Usually experts like Dr Anthony Fauci…
|Give peace a chance: No to armed conflict, yes to political solu
|European Commission
|The combat against the global pandemic has put into question our daily activities, the capacity of our health systems and our resilience to adapt and endure change. It has demonstrated the scale of our interdependence in a globalised world, making us…
|Globalization an irreversible trend for supply chains, report says
|CHINAdaily.com.cn
|Lenovo's employees work in its Shenzhen plant on Feb 10. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn] Globalization remains one of the keys to ensuring the efficiency and healthy development of supply chains around the world and efforts are needed to…
|India, US to coexist in Indian Ocean for keeping out China
|Chandigarh Tribune
|Sandeep Dikshit Tribune News Service New Delhi, September 20 India on Sunday handed over emergency financial aid of $250 million to the Maldives, 10 days after the US signed an agreement with the island nation to develop military ties. India has gone the…
|Virus found in China on squid packaging imported from Russia
|New Zealand Herald
|Authorities in China have reportedly detected coronavirus on the packaging of squid imported from Russia. Health authorities in Fuyu, in the northeastern Jilin province, made the announcement on the city's official WeChat account on Sunday, Reuters…
|Warfare among council members unabated in S.A. suburb
|San Antonio Express-News.com
|A Leon Valley city councilman who routinely has been a dissenter on council votes and critic of the suburb’s police and staff leadership now is at the center of council attempt to strip him of his seat — the second such proceeding the city has held…
|Your Vote 2020: Kiwis’ changing moods around border control remains a ‘hot topic’ for voters – researcher
|ONE News
|This election, 1 NEWS looks at the top five issues New Zealanders care about the most. This week we take a look at what Kiwis want from border control. Source: istock.com New Zealand's border controls will be a key issue in the 2020 election, as a…
|‘Tenet’ Leads U.S. Box Office While ‘Mulan’ Sales Drop in China
|Bloomberg
|, 1:50 PM EDT Domestic weekend for ‘Tenet’ slides 26% to $4.7 million Disney’s ‘Mulan’ made $6.5 million in second weekend in China Fewer U.S. fans turned out in North American cinemas this weekend, with no big new movies opening, further complicating…
|Cybersecurity Impact
