Silobreaker

Menu
 
Menu

Threat Reports

  |  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 21 September 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact us here for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • ‘We pick your food’: migrant workers speak out from Spain’s ‘Plastic Sea’ (The Guardian)
  • Australia’s daily coronavirus tally falls to lowest in more than three months (Business Times Singapore)
  • Baltic Sea passenger ferry with nearly 300 passengers on board runs aground off island in Finland (Mail Online UK)
  • China’s role in pandemic battle hailed (CHINAdaily.com.cn)
  • Covid-19 lawbreakers in Indonesia forced to dig graves as punishment (Times Live South Africa)
  • DCC expands in the US and Netherlands (Irish Independent)
  • Far-right eyes Tuscany as Italy’s left trembles (Mail Online UK)
  • Germany and Iceland look set to be taken off ‘green list’ (Irish Times)
  • Germany’s Christmas markets to go ahead with limits on mulled wine and compulsory face masks (Telegraph)
  • India tops total global Covid-19 recoveries (Livemint.com)
  • Italy defies virus for vote as far-right plots change (Taipei Times Online)
  • Italy’s blockade of migrant rescue ship ‘putting human lives at risk’, aid groups say (Special Broadcasting Service)
  • New Zealand eases virus controls, eyes elimination (Yahoo! Singapore)
  • Pandemic unleashes new wave of poverty in Portugal (EFE)
  • Religious festivals in India adapt to pandemic ‘new normal’ as followers and businesses miss out on celebrations (South China Morning Post)
  • Sweden turns on spending taps to revive economy (Telegraph)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Sept. 20 (NationalPost.com)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Sept. 21 (NationalPost.com)
  • UAE issues new manual for employees who come into contact with COVID-19 (Al Arabiya)
  • UK – Boris Johnson Stumbles Into Yet Another Crisis (Bloomberg)
  • UK – Londoners could be told to work from home this week, Matt Hancock warns (MSN New Zealand)
  • UK – Matt Hancock warns of national lockdowns if public breaks Covid-19 rules – video (The Guardian)
  • UK – Report your neighbours if they breach self-isolation rules, says Matt Hancock (Telegraph)
  • UK – UK government extends Covid-19 rail rescue measures (The Guardian)
  • US – Air quality and ventilation issues trip up school reopenings across Massachusetts (boston.com)
  • US – CDC: COVID-19 May Have Reached 11,000 on Planes (NewsMax.com)
  • US – COVID-19 adds to extreme pressure for California firefighters (Taipei Times Online)
  • US – California battles wildfires, coronavirus and earthquake all in one week (New York Post)
  • US – Connecticut Democrat tests positive for coronavirus (The Hill)
  • US – Hawaii sees 77 new COVID-19 infections statewide; Hawaii County reports another nursing home death (Honolulu Star-Advertiser)
  • US – Kentucky infectious disease expert who pushed mask-wearing dies of COVID-19 (New York Post)
  • US – Last call extended to midnight, later in Colorado counties with better COVID-19 stats (Business Times Singapore)
  • US – North Carolina couple married 50 years dies minutes apart of coronavirus holding hands (The Hill)
  • US – Trump in Ohio today: How the 2 campaigns are changing through coronavirus (Journal-News)
  • US – Two Northeast Ohio bars among three statewide to receive coronavirus health order violation citations Saturday (Cleveland.com)
  • US – U.S. CDC reports 198,754 deaths from coronavirus (Reuters)
  • Unlock 4.0: Schools, Colleges reopening today in parts of India (zeenews.com)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
 
Actions by Companies
  • ‘COVID-19 vaccine with 50% effectiveness’: Key points in AstraZeneca’s 111-page trial blueprint (Business Today India)
  • Amazon sees discretionary spending coming back for festivals (Economic Times)
  • AngloGold Ashanti reinstates 2020 output guidance (Nasdaq)
  • AngloGold Ashanti reinstates trimmed 2020 output guidance (Nasdaq)
  • Apple To Open Its First Online Store In India Next Week (Albawaba)
  • Arkema trial to resume after pandemic forces 6-month break (Houston Chronicle)
  • AstraZeneca, under fire for vaccine safety, releases trial blueprints (Times of India)
  • Baker Hughes: More Headwinds Ahead (Seeking Alpha)
  • Edita, Arab Bank sign EGP 105m medium-term loan (Daily News Egypt)
  • Engagement with anti-vaxx Facebook pages more than trebled from July to August, analysis shows (Business Insider)
  • How Melbourne teenager made $60,000 in 30 days during lockdown by reselling items on ebay (Mail Online UK)
  • IKEA launches first online 2021 catalogue in Egypt (Daily News Egypt)
  • Indian shares muted as virus cases near 5.5 mln; HCL Tech jumps (Nasdaq)
  • Informa posts operating loss after COVID-19 impairment hit (Mail Online UK)
  • Investec warns of 63 percent plunge in half-year earnings due to lockdowns (Cape Times E-dition)
  • Is BP might be a bellwether of the oil industry’s future? (Abu Dhabi National)
  • Kinnevik benefits from digital acceleration in Covid-19 era (Financial Times – UK Homepage)
  • McDonald’s worker turned property mogul, 28, reveals he has bought one house a month during COVID-19 (Mail Online UK)
  • Moody’s – Chinese property developers loosen debt covenants to preserve debt capacity amid coronavirus (Business Insider)
  • Morrisons reinstates door marshals to prepare for Covid-19 second wave (The Guardian)
  • NAB boss reveals the warning signs that Australian banks are facing huge waves of loan defaults (Mail Online UK)
  • Nestlé intensifies efforts to maintain health and safety measures across all factories (Daily News Egypt)
  • Passenger dies on board AirAsia flight (The Hindu)
  • Pfizer follows Moderna’s in releasing COVID-19 vaccine study protocol (Yahoo! India)
  • SK Telecom to release remote education service next year amid pandemic (Yonhap News Agency)
  • Sembcorp launches fund to support community development with S$1.5m initial investment (Business Times Singapore)
  • Singapore’s economy is on track for a ‘modest recovery,’ says OCBC economist (CNBC)
  • Steady does it as SAIC VW seeks to recover after COVID-19 (CHINAdaily.com.cn)
  • Thousands back Qantas petition (HeraldSun.com.au Breaking News)
  • Trump calls himself ‘Donald Prump’, gives himself ‘D’ for coronavirus response and appears to admit trying to blackmail Oracle (The Independent)
  • Unilever NV Shareholders Vote Overwhelmingly For Unification (News18.com)
  • Union claims BHP discriminated against Indigenous miners (Melbourne Age)
  • Walmart expands fashion focus with new private clothing label for men and women (CNBC)
  • Woolworths plans to repositions as store sales drop, online sales soar (ChannelAfrica.co.za)
  • Zoning sale areas is the new strategy for Tata Steel amid Covid-19 (Business Standard India)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • A vaccine doesn’t mean the pandemic is over (Clusterstock)
  • Covid-19 Live Updates: Health Officials Tiptoe Around Trump’s Vaccine Timeline (New York Times)
  • Gregory Poland on the COVID-19 Vaccine Timeline (Bloomberg)
  • Groundbreaking needle-free coronavirus vaccine is set to start trials in Australia (Mail Online UK)
  • Retinal findings in patients with Results from the SERPICO-19 study (Lancet)
  • Russia Strikes Deals to Sell Its Coronavirus Vaccine Internationally (WSJ.com World News)
  • Russia has struck preliminary agreements to sell its Covid-19 vaccine to more than 10 countries, including Brazil,… https://t.co/uw2RdrwVju (WSJ – Twitter)
  • Sixty-nine percent of Americans have no confidence in Trump on coronavirus vaccine, poll reveals (The Independent)
  • To achieve herd protection against Covid-19, scientists estimate 60% to 70% of the global population needs to gain… https://t.co/8eNQ9VCncT (WSJ – Twitter)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
‘Covid-19 pandemic warrants overhaul of public transportation’
IANS Live
Photo Credit: IANS IANSLive New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Public transport was one of the first sectors to be impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic and as the sector opens up in a staggered manner, there have been calls for its overhaul, along with the…
A memorial honours COVID-19 victims as anti-lockdown protests continue
Special Broadcasting Service
Widespread anti-lockdown protests continue in Europe as health authorities struggle to respond to a deadly second wave of COVID-19 infections.
Asia markets weighed by coronavirus spikes and US stimulus gridlock
The Straits Times All News
September 21, 2020 11:14 AM HONG KONG (AFP) – Most Asian markets fell on Monday (Sept 21) following another disappointing performance on Wall Street with investors growing concerned about an uptick in Covid-19 infections in Europe and the US, as well…
Capitalism isn’t working anymore. Here’s how the pandemic could change it forever
CNN
New York (CNN Business)Capitalism is in crisis. The pandemic could change it forever, in favor of workers and those in greatest need. The pandemic is widening the gap between rich and poor Covid has put a magnifying glass over the many inequalities of…
Czech government could declare coronavirus state of emergency, says minister
NationalPost.com
PRAGUE — The Czech government could declare a state of emergency if a recent spike in coronavirus cases continues in the coming days, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said….
How a pandemic could exacerbate racism, xenophobia
Deseret News
A new study suggests people tend to avoid people from outside groups Black Lives Matter protesters march through Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 9, 2016. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News A new study explores whether people tend to be more racist or…
Hundreds protest against localised Madrid lockdowns
BBC
image captionA large protest took place in the southern district of Vallecas in Madrid Hundreds of residents in some poorer areas of the Spanish capital Madrid have protested against what they call discrimination ahead of new lockdown measures to stem…
Opinion: U.S. government can’t afford to bail out states’ budget shortfalls
Detroit News
In a matter of months, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed our lives and left thousands desperate for relief. In the early stages of the outbreak there was appropriate and widespread agreement that policymakers had to act — the American people needed…
Singapore reshapes its economy to adapt to the coronavirus
CNBC
As the Covid-19 pandemic alters the global landscape, Singapore is re-shaping its economy to adapt to the uncertain times. Nancy Hungerford takes a look at how some companies are rising to meet those challenges.
Unemployment, media consumption trigger depression amidst Covid-19
Hindu Business Line
‘It’s critical that we prioritise providing resources to the unemployed, poor or chronically ill people, and young people’ According to a study conducted by researchers at the University of California, published in the journal Science Advances, the…
Geopolitical Impact
Amid EU’s trade sanction threat, PH gov’t out to refute human rights allegations
CNN Philippines
Metro Manila (CNN Philippines, September 21)— The Philippine government is determined to prove wrong allegations of human rights abuses and extrajudicial killings amid ramped-up calls from the global community to address the issues. Interior Secretary…
Border closures delay return of Samoan peacekeepers
Radio New Zealand
Covid-19 enforced border closures have delayed the return of Samoan Police Officers on United Nations Peacekeeping missions in Africa. Police commissioner Fuiavailili Egon Keil said Samoan personnel were stationed across the continent and had now had…
Death toll in United States – Grim prediction few believed
New Zealand Herald
When coronavirus first emerged in China, few knew how far the deadly infection would spread. Many thought a worldwide pandemic to be unfathomable and as cases grew in each country, various predictions were made. Usually experts like Dr Anthony Fauci…
Give peace a chance: No to armed conflict, yes to political solu
European Commission
The combat against the global pandemic has put into question our daily activities, the capacity of our health systems and our resilience to adapt and endure change. It has demonstrated the scale of our interdependence in a globalised world, making us…
Globalization an irreversible trend for supply chains, report says
CHINAdaily.com.cn
Lenovo's employees work in its Shenzhen plant on Feb 10. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn] Globalization remains one of the keys to ensuring the efficiency and healthy development of supply chains around the world and efforts are needed to…
India, US to coexist in Indian Ocean for keeping out China
Chandigarh Tribune
Sandeep Dikshit Tribune News Service New Delhi, September 20 India on Sunday handed over emergency financial aid of $250 million to the Maldives, 10 days after the US signed an agreement with the island nation to develop military ties. India has gone the…
Virus found in China on squid packaging imported from Russia
New Zealand Herald
Authorities in China have reportedly detected coronavirus on the packaging of squid imported from Russia. Health authorities in Fuyu, in the northeastern Jilin province, made the announcement on the city's official WeChat account on Sunday, Reuters…
Warfare among council members unabated in S.A. suburb
San Antonio Express-News.com
A Leon Valley city councilman who routinely has been a dissenter on council votes and critic of the suburb’s police and staff leadership now is at the center of council attempt to strip him of his seat — the second such proceeding the city has held…
Your Vote 2020: Kiwis’ changing moods around border control remains a ‘hot topic’ for voters – researcher
ONE News
This election, 1 NEWS looks at the top five issues New Zealanders care about the most. This week we take a look at what Kiwis want from border control. Source: istock.com New Zealand's border controls will be a key issue in the 2020 election, as a…
‘Tenet’ Leads U.S. Box Office While ‘Mulan’ Sales Drop in China
Bloomberg
, 1:50 PM EDT Domestic weekend for ‘Tenet’ slides 26% to $4.7 million Disney’s ‘Mulan’ made $6.5 million in second weekend in China Fewer U.S. fans turned out in North American cinemas this weekend, with no big new movies opening, further complicating…
Cybersecurity Impact
BrianHonan – via @helpnetsecurity Cybercriminals moved quickly to capitalize on the COVID-19 outbreak using malicious emails https://t.co/LKPubpEd9e
BrianHonan – Twitter
via @helpnetsecurity Cybercriminals moved quickly to capitalize on the COVID-19 outbreak using malicious emails https://bit.ly/2EjabxQ
COVID-19 Leads to Greater Consumer Awareness of Data Security
Security Bloggers Network
Covid data breach ‘could affect public confidence’
BBC
A data breach by Public Health Wales (PHW) could have an impact on public confidence in the coronavirus testing system, opposition parties have said. Details of more than 18,000 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were by PHW. An investigation has…
Cyber safety tips for virtual events
AlienVault Blogs
This blog was written by an independent guest blogger. Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the use of video chat software like Zoom has increased to 300 million meetings held per day. Unfortunately, hackers have taken…
CyberScoopNews – How COVID-19 changed Cyber Command’s ‘Cyber Flag’ exercise https://t.co/jroxW4xnYh https://t.co/E8p1Pyc6pZ
CyberScoopNews – Twitter
How COVID-19 changed Cyber Command's 'Cyber Flag' exercise https://hubs.ly/H0wybHx0 https://twitter.com/CyberScoopNews/status/1307673617292046338/photo/1
Cybercriminals moved quickly to capitalize on the COVID-19 outbreak using malicious emails
Help Net Security – News
While the COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted the lives and operations of many people and organizations, the pandemic failed to interrupt onslaught of malicious emails targeting people’s inboxes, according to an attack landscape update published by…
Secnewsbytes – Coronavirus vaccine in Spain: Chinese hackers accused of stealing information from Spanish centers working on Covid… https://t.co/ujq0WZpBye
Secnewsbytes – Twitter
Coronavirus vaccine in Spain: Chinese hackers accused of stealing information from Spanish centers working on Covid-19 vaccine | Society | EL PAÍS in English…
cybersecboardrm – Chinese hackers stole info from Spanish centers working on Covid19 vaccine #Cybersecurity #security https://t.co/rnHhhqfqBv
cybersecboardrm – Twitter
Chinese hackers stole info from Spanish centers working on Covid19 vaccine #Cybersecurity #security…
peterkruse – RT @virusbtn: Regular VB speaker and author @cryptax dissected a repackaged Italian COVID-19 tracing app, that earlier this year was found…
peterkruse – Twitter
RT @virusbtn: Regular VB speaker and author @cryptax dissected a repackaged Italian COVID-19 tracing app, that earlier this year was found to include a Metasploit backdoor…
virusbtn – Regular VB speaker and author @cryptax dissected a repackaged Italian COVID-19 tracing app, that earlier this year… https://t.co/IlFfJejdXd
virusbtn – Twitter
Regular VB speaker and author @cryptax dissected a repackaged Italian COVID-19 tracing app, that earlier this year was found to include a Metasploit backdoor…

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

More News

  • Cyber Alert – 21 September 2020

    Cyber Alert: Misconfigured UTAS SharePoint Site Exposed 20,000 Students Details...
    Read more

  • COVID-19 Alert – 20 September 2020

    Silobreaker's Daily COVID-19 Alert for 20 September 2020
    Read more

  • Cyber Alert – 20 September 2020

    Cyber Alert: Secnewsbytes - Millions, Including World Leaders, Exposed in Chinese Data Leak https://t.co/1rJLsfEk4q #cybersecurity via @secalertsco...
    Read more
View all News

Request a demo

Get in touch