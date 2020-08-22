COVID-19 Alert – 22 August 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|‘It needs to stop’: Violence against shop workers doubles during pandemic
|SkyNews.com Business
|Violence and abuse against shop workers has doubled during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a union representing retail staff.
|COVID-19 pandemic gives new impetus in response to climate change: WHO chief
|thestar.com.my
|GENEVA, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) — The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday that the COVID-19 pandemic has given new impetus to the need to accelerate efforts to respond to climate change. "Throughout…
|China lockdowns lead to big dip in NO2 but air pollution stays steady, study finds
|South China Morning Post
|Curtailment of transport brought down nitrogen dioxide levels In February, researchers say More analysis needed to understand complexities of regional atmospheric contamination, activist says
|Here’s How We Beat the Virus and Save the Economy This Fall
|Bloomberg-Quint
|(Bloomberg Opinion) — This summer, the U.S. once again failed to control the coronavirus pandemic. This should be a source of great national shame, given how even such hard-hit countries as Italy …
|Saskatchewan economy shows growth amid pandemic
|Global News Canada
|WATCH: The coronavirus pandemic has hung heavy over the economy for months, but now some signs of growth are starting to show. Connor O’Donovan explains.
|Suicides rise amid pandemic
|Philippines Daily Tribune
|Department of Justice (DoJ) Secretary Menardo Guevarra on Saturday disclosed that the number of suicide incidents in the country has increased during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic due to loss of jobs and livelihood among many of those…
|The pandemic is a reminder that health and the economy are inseparable: WHO
|CNBC
|The WHO's Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus addresses progress against the coronavirus but warns things will not go back to the way they were before the pandemic.
|US coronavirus stimulus: in the end, it’s Americans who must pay for it
|South China Morning Post – News
|The US today not only looks ill, but dead broke. To offset the pandemic-induced economic downturn, the US Federal Reserve and Congress have marshalled staggering sums of stimulus spending, out of fear that the economy would otherwise plunge to 1930s…
|What the coronavirus can teach us about fighting climate change
|Washington Post
|Climate and science reporter EmailBioFollow Will the Covid-19 pandemic change people’s attitudes and trust towards climate change science? — Anna Baranova, Toronto The cartoon flashed across Katharine Hayhoe’s social media timeline in mid-July: Two…
|Why are home sales breaking records during the COVID-19 pandemic and recession?
|Akron Beacon Journal
|Home sales soared in July, continuing a stunning rebound buoyed in part by buyers seeking a more comfortable home in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Home sales jumped 24.7% from the month before, according to the National Association of…
|Geopolitical Impact
|China buys Indian goods at full force amid India’s ‘Boycott China’ movement; exports to dragon rises 78%
|Financial Express
|Apart from China, the exports surged in other east Asian economies too, which constitute nearly 16 per cent of Indian export basket. Even as India boycotts China on various fronts after the face-off between soldiers at the Galwan valley, the dragon is…
|Could Russia side with the US and India against China?
|South China Morning Post – News
|China and Russia have often described their relationship as “special” and “unprecedented” and have recently promised to maintain what they call a “comprehensive strategic partnership”.In fighting the coronavirus pandemic, the “specialness” of this…
|India, Japan work on blueprint to nip China dependence
|Gulf News
|Pandemic and tensions are forcing countries to rework their sourcing arrangements Tokyo: Japan, India and Australia are seeking to build stronger supply chains to counter China's dominance as trade and geopolitical tensions escalate across the region….
|Pakistan backs China’s positions on Hong Kong, ethnic minorities
|Mainichi JP
|Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks during a panel discussion on US-Pakistan relations hosted by Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), on January 16, 2020 in Washington, United States. (Anadolu Agency/Getty/Kyodo) I…
|Sex syndicate found to have smuggled women from mainland China, used Hong Kong hotels as operations base: police sources
|South China Morning Post – News
|A prostitution syndicate has been smuggling women into Hong Kong despite travel restrictions in place amid the Covid-19 pandemic, plying their trade in two four-star hotels in the city, according to police sources.The gang began its operations in…
|Singapore eases some border control measures
|The Straits Times All News
|August 22, 2020 5:00 AM Singapore will ease travel restrictions on visitors from Brunei and New Zealand from Sept 1, in a small but significant step towards reviving an ailing Changi air hub battered by the Covid-19 pandemic.
|Singapore relaxes coronavirus travel restrictions for mainland China, Taiwan and Malaysia
|South China Morning Post – News
|Singapore on Friday moved to further relax coronavirus travel restrictions for incoming travellers from “low-risk” territories such as mainland China, Taiwan and Malaysia, with senior officials adding that the city state was moving towards allowing…
|US and EU sign rare trade agreement to reduce tariffs on range of products
|Irish Times
|‘Mutually beneficial agreement’ will be positive for both economies, Phil Hogan says The United States and the European Union have agreed to reduce tariffs on a range of products – a rare example of trade cooperation between the two blocs amid ongoing…
|WHO Director-General blames globalisation for rapid spread of COVID-19
|GoldCoastBulletin.com.au
|The WHO Director-General has blamed the rapid spread of the coronavirus on "globalisation" and "inter-connectedness" but offered hope it could be brought entirely under control in "less than two years".
|Why India and Pakistan should reset their priorities
|Gulf News
|Both nations cannot claim to have scored high following independence so many years ago Pakistan and India recently celebrated their Independence Days, separated by a period of 24 hours. It was Pakistan first on August 14, 1947 followed by India a day…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|Around 51% of businesses have suffered a cyberattack: study
|Singapore Business Review
|Nearly half of such businesses still have no up-to-date cybersecurity strategies. Singapore's circuit breaker period forced companies to adopt remote working, but many companies have found themselves short on cybersecurity measures. More than half of…
|FBI investigating COVID-19 data breach in South Dakota
|The Washington Times stories: News
|RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – The FBI is investigating a data breach that may have compromised the identity of people with the COVID-19 virus in South Dakota. Paul Niedringhaus, who directs the South Dakota Fusion Center that handles emergency…
|FBI, CISA Echo Warnings on ‘Vishing’ Threat
|Krebs on Security
|The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) on Thursday issued a joint alert to warn about the growing threat from voice phishing or…
|InfoSecHotSpot – 5 ways businesses can avoid phishing scams online The concept of phishing is gaining immense popularity during the… https://t.co/N3TOBAzhil
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|5 ways businesses can avoid phishing scams online The concept of phishing is gaining immense popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic. People, by and large, are becoming victims of such fraudulent activities. Therefore, we have come up with 5… The…
|InfoSecHotSpot – Cybersecurity has become the fastest growing start-up sector in UK Research has found that since the beginning of l… https://t.co/gflFetDss6
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|Cybersecurity has become the fastest growing start-up sector in UK Research has found that since the beginning of lockdown, there has been an increase of 940% in the amount funded for UK cybersecurity start-ups. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, it is…
|InfosecurityMag – Reports of Cybercrimes Against Children Double During Pandemic https://t.co/2jWSKcDesE
|InfosecurityMag – Twitter
|Reports of Cybercrimes Against Children Double During Pandemic https://www.infosecurity-magazine.com/news/tips-on-cybercrimes-against-kids?utm_source=twitterfeed&utm_medium=twitter
|Ransomware – The New (Too-High) Cost of Doing Business
|DataBreaches.net
|Gemini Advisory has released a paper that makes the point that in 2020, it may be best to view ransomware incident costs as part of the cost of doing business. And with more people working from home these days, there is an increased risk of security…
|Reports of Cybercrimes Against Children Double During Pandemic
|Infosecurity – Latest News
|Reports of Cybercrimes Against Children Double During Pandemic The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said yesterday that the number of tips received regarding cybercrimes against children has increased sharply since the outbreak of COVID-19. …
|The Other Corporate Hacking Attempts
|WSJ.com US Business
|ZDNet – Fake news on Covid-19 government initatives boost phishing in Brazil https://t.co/YuDw2Fdn4E
|ZDNet – Twitter
|Fake news on Covid-19 government initatives boost phishing in Brazil…
