Threat Reports

  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 22 August 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • Best–Worst Method for Modelling Mobility Choice after Evidence from Italy (MDPI)
  • Brazil daily coronavirus fatalities again exceed 1,000 (NationalPost.com)
  • Comment: I’m under ‘house arrest’ for going to France. How did it come to this? (Telegraph)
  • Comment: Sweden’s neighbours have had much more success after not avoiding lockdown (Telegraph)
  • Coronavirus latest news: Travellers from France to UK must declare symptoms, says Government (Telegraph)
  • Foreign visitors to Japan plummets 99.9 pct in July amid pandemic (shanghaisun.com)
  • Germany rocks at a safe distance this summer (Deutsche Welle)
  • Heidi Klum says ex-husband Seal won’t let her take kids to Germany for work amid coronavirus (New York Daily News)
  • In pics A look at how the coronavirus pandemic is driving e-commerce in India (Moneycontrol.com)
  • Japan, India and Australia said to seek supply chain pact (Business Times Singapore)
  • Jennifer O’Connell: Are we becoming an accidental Sweden? (Irish Times)
  • Norway to Limit Capacity on Cruise Ships After Covid Outbreaks (Bloomberg)
  • Outdoor exercise classes overseen by instructors allowed to resume in Singapore from Sept 1 (Malay Mail)
  • Russia’s tally reaches 9,46,976 (United News of India)
  • South Africa’s recoveries keep climbing (Zululand Observer)
  • South Korea to ramp up virus curbs over fears of second wave (Yahoo! Singapore)
  • South Korea to ramp up virus curbs over fears of second… (Mail Online UK)
  • Spain is becoming a coronavirus cautionary tale, again (Washington Post)
  • Spain orders closure of brothels as clients fail to heed testing calls (Telegraph)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Aug. 22 (NationalPost.com)
  • UK – Boris Johnson Extends U.K. Pandemic Ban on Evictions to Help Renters (Bloomberg)
  • UK – Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak at odds over changes to pensions triple lock, report says (The Independent)
  • UK – Reopening schools is make or break for Boris Johnsons leadership (London Evening Standard)
  • UK – Rishi Sunak discloses number of Scottish jobs supported by Treasury has surged to 930,000 (Telegraph)
  • UK – The eviction ban extension is necessary – but Boris Johnson needs to find a long-term solution (The Independent)
  • US – CDC Analysis Finds High Virus Rate Among Native Americans (Law360)
  • US – CDC Head ‘Hopeful’ Coronavirus Pandemic ‘Behind Us’ Next Spring (NewsMax.com)
  • US – CDC Media Telebriefing: Update on COVID-19 (CDC Online Newsroom)
  • US – CDC finds coronavirus rules were effective in R.I. childcare centers (Providence Journal)
  • US – CDC: Secondary transmission of COVID-19 at childcare sites ‘limited,’ but can disrupt (UPI)
  • US – Connecticut governor: Less than 1% infection rate allows us to resume in-person learning (FOX Business – Video)
  • US – FRIDAY, AUGUST 21: Five things to know about covid-19 in Arkansas (Arkansas Online)
  • US – Limited transmission of COVID-19 found in U.S. childcare study, CDC says (NationalPost.com)
  • US – Massachusetts coronavirus positive test rate hits new low of 1.2% (Boston Herald)
  • US – Oregon schools won’t reopen until state sees substantial coronavirus decline, governor says (Oregonian)
  • US – Reopening Oregon schools will require stepped-up compliance or more coronavirus restrictions, governor warns (Oregonian)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
 
Actions by Companies
  • Canada Post reports second-quarter loss of $378 million due to COVID-19 (NationalPost.com)
  • China Steel to raise local steel prices 3.36% (Taipei Times Online)
  • Coronavirus alert at a popular Aldi supermarket in Sydney (Mail Online UK)
  • Delta Sets Plans to Resume Some Global Flying Cut by Pandemic (Bloomberg)
  • Fewer Ryanair job losses as pilots and crew agree to cuts in pay and hours (Irish Independent)
  • Fujitsu Reimagines Path to Post-Covid Prosperity with Global Initiative (JARN)
  • Here’s how hackers are using targeted phishing to gain your personal info, reveals Kaspersky (Hindustan Times)
  • Hong Kong’s Citybus, New World First Bus Sold For HK$3.2 Billion To Consortium Led By Private Equity Fund (TheStreet.com)
  • India businesses are prioritising investing in cyber security: Microsoft survey (Hindu Business Line)
  • India nears 3 million cases; Indonesia and China’s Sinovac sign vaccine deal (South China Morning Post – News)
  • Indonesia books 50 mln coronavirus vaccine doses from Sinovac (NationalPost.com)
  • Infosys plans to promote junior, mid-level employees amid COVID-19 pandemic (Business Today India)
  • Itau and Banco do Brasil seek to block Oi creditors assembly on 08 September (Telecompaper)
  • J&J plans big vaccine study as Pfizer cites rapid sign-up (Taipei Times Online)
  • Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine phase 3 human trials to begin in September: What we know (India TV)
  • LG invites consumers aroung the world to IFA 2020 online (bizbahrain)
  • Lenovo’s Gaming Phone Not Coming to India Right Away, Exec Says (NDTV)
  • Pfizer and BioNtech seeks regulatory approval for Covid-19 vaccine; to supply 1.3B doses by 2021-end (India Infoline)
  • Qantas responds to baffling conspiracy theory (Yahoo! News Australia)
  • Rabobank Joins Major Lenders Reviewing Commodity Trade Finance (Bloomberg)
  • Ramsey dealership increases its 2021 Volkswagen… (ADVFN Deutschland)
  • Russia approves trial of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine (Deccan Herald)
  • Ryanair to cut significantly fewer jobs after staff agree pay cuts (Sky News)
  • Ryanair wants Portugal added to green list (Irish Times)
  • SABC lashes out at Cosatu (Ofm.co.za)
  • SBI Launches Doorstep SBI ATM Service For Senior Citizens (Yahoo! India)
  • South Africa’s Tiger Brands says chairman to step down (Nasdaq)
  • South Africa’s mobile operator Cell C to close 128 stores, 546 jobs affected (Nasdaq)
  • TechnipFMC (FTI) Clinches Major EPCI Contract From Petrobras (Zacks.com)
  • UV wand: Boeing’s magical method to combat coronavirus on planes (Khaleej Times)
  • VW Lost $489 Per Car So Far In 2020, Porsche Made $11,800: Study (MSN Canada)
  • Volvo and AC buses of GSRTC to resume operations from August 22 (DeshGujarat)
  • Walmart CEO hopes for collaborative relations between U.S., China (Xinhua News Agency)
  • Walmart Shoppers Seek Cert. In COVID-19 Disability Suit (Law360)
  • Wells Fargo cuts jobs as the pandemic and penalties for past scandals take their toll (Fortune)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • A COVID-19 vaccine still hasn’t emerged — but some are already wary of it (Chicago Tribune)
  • Apples and oranges: international comparisons of COVID-19 observational studies in ICUs (Lancet Respiratory Medicine)
  • COVID-19 in patients with cirrhosis: understanding adverse impact (British Journal of the Gut)
  • COVID-19-associated hyperinflammation and escalation of patient care: a retrospective longitudinal cohort study (Lancet)
  • EC in talks with CureVac for COVID-19 vaccine (Pharma Letter)
  • Flavoured ice cubes of breast milk of women who have had Covid-19 could help fight off the infection (Mail Online UK)
  • Latest on the race for a coronavirus vaccine (CBS News)
  • Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children in South Africa (Lancet)
  • Nearly a fifth of enrollees in Pfizer, BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine study are Black or Latino (FirstWord Pharma)
  • New Antibody Tests Offer Better Snapshot of Covid-19 Immunity (Bloomberg)
  • New research sheds light on how antibodies can block coronavirus (Washington Post)
  • Risk of hydroxychloroquine alone and in combination with azithromycin in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis: a multinational, retrospective study (Lancet)
  • Trinity Biotech files fast-track submission for Covid-19 antibody test (Irish Times)
  • Video 1 minute 18 seconds Woman in Covid-19 vaccine trial after mum’s death (BBC)
  • WHO warns coronavirus vaccine alone won’t end pandemic: ‘We cannot go back to the way things were’ (CNBC)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
‘It needs to stop’: Violence against shop workers doubles during pandemic
SkyNews.com Business
Violence and abuse against shop workers has doubled during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a union representing retail staff.
COVID-19 pandemic gives new impetus in response to climate change: WHO chief
thestar.com.my
GENEVA, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) — The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday that the COVID-19 pandemic has given new impetus to the need to accelerate efforts to respond to climate change. "Throughout…
China lockdowns lead to big dip in NO2 but air pollution stays steady, study finds
South China Morning Post
Curtailment of transport brought down nitrogen dioxide levels In February, researchers say More analysis needed to understand complexities of regional atmospheric contamination, activist says
Here’s How We Beat the Virus and Save the Economy This Fall
Bloomberg-Quint
(Bloomberg Opinion) — This summer, the U.S. once again failed to control the coronavirus pandemic. This should be a source of great national shame, given how even such hard-hit countries as Italy …
Saskatchewan economy shows growth amid pandemic
Global News Canada
WATCH: The coronavirus pandemic has hung heavy over the economy for months, but now some signs of growth are starting to show. Connor O’Donovan explains.
Suicides rise amid pandemic
Philippines Daily Tribune
Department of Justice (DoJ) Secretary Menardo Guevarra on Saturday disclosed that the number of suicide incidents in the country has increased during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic due to loss of jobs and livelihood among many of those…
The pandemic is a reminder that health and the economy are inseparable: WHO
CNBC
The WHO's Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus addresses progress against the coronavirus but warns things will not go back to the way they were before the pandemic.
US coronavirus stimulus: in the end, it’s Americans who must pay for it
South China Morning Post – News
The US today not only looks ill, but dead broke. To offset the pandemic-induced economic downturn, the US Federal Reserve and Congress have marshalled staggering sums of stimulus spending, out of fear that the economy would otherwise plunge to 1930s…
What the coronavirus can teach us about fighting climate change
Washington Post
Climate and science reporter EmailBioFollow Will the Covid-19 pandemic change people’s attitudes and trust towards climate change science? — Anna Baranova, Toronto The cartoon flashed across Katharine Hayhoe’s social media timeline in mid-July: Two…
Why are home sales breaking records during the COVID-19 pandemic and recession?
Akron Beacon Journal
Home sales soared in July, continuing a stunning rebound buoyed in part by buyers seeking a more comfortable home in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Home sales jumped 24.7% from the month before, according to the National Association of…
Geopolitical Impact
China buys Indian goods at full force amid India’s ‘Boycott China’ movement; exports to dragon rises 78%
Financial Express
Apart from China, the exports surged in other east Asian economies too, which constitute nearly 16 per cent of Indian export basket. Even as India boycotts China on various fronts after the face-off between soldiers at the Galwan valley, the dragon is…
Could Russia side with the US and India against China?
South China Morning Post – News
China and Russia have often described their relationship as “special” and “unprecedented” and have recently promised to maintain what they call a “comprehensive strategic partnership”.In fighting the coronavirus pandemic, the “specialness” of this…
India, Japan work on blueprint to nip China dependence
Gulf News
Pandemic and tensions are forcing countries to rework their sourcing arrangements Tokyo: Japan, India and Australia are seeking to build stronger supply chains to counter China's dominance as trade and geopolitical tensions escalate across the region….
Pakistan backs China’s positions on Hong Kong, ethnic minorities
Mainichi JP
Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks during a panel discussion on US-Pakistan relations hosted by Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), on January 16, 2020 in Washington, United States. (Anadolu Agency/Getty/Kyodo) I…
Sex syndicate found to have smuggled women from mainland China, used Hong Kong hotels as operations base: police sources
South China Morning Post – News
A prostitution syndicate has been smuggling women into Hong Kong despite travel restrictions in place amid the Covid-19 pandemic, plying their trade in two four-star hotels in the city, according to police sources.The gang began its operations in…
Singapore eases some border control measures
The Straits Times All News
August 22, 2020 5:00 AM Singapore will ease travel restrictions on visitors from Brunei and New Zealand from Sept 1, in a small but significant step towards reviving an ailing Changi air hub battered by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Singapore relaxes coronavirus travel restrictions for mainland China, Taiwan and Malaysia
South China Morning Post – News
Singapore on Friday moved to further relax coronavirus travel restrictions for incoming travellers from “low-risk” territories such as mainland China, Taiwan and Malaysia, with senior officials adding that the city state was moving towards allowing…
US and EU sign rare trade agreement to reduce tariffs on range of products
Irish Times
‘Mutually beneficial agreement’ will be positive for both economies, Phil Hogan says The United States and the European Union have agreed to reduce tariffs on a range of products – a rare example of trade cooperation between the two blocs amid ongoing…
WHO Director-General blames globalisation for rapid spread of COVID-19
GoldCoastBulletin.com.au
The WHO Director-General has blamed the rapid spread of the coronavirus on "globalisation" and "inter-connectedness" but offered hope it could be brought entirely under control in "less than two years".
Why India and Pakistan should reset their priorities
Gulf News
Both nations cannot claim to have scored high following independence so many years ago Pakistan and India recently celebrated their Independence Days, separated by a period of 24 hours. It was Pakistan first on August 14, 1947 followed by India a day…
Cybersecurity Impact
Around 51% of businesses have suffered a cyberattack: study
Singapore Business Review
Nearly half of such businesses still have no up-to-date cybersecurity strategies. Singapore's circuit breaker period forced companies to adopt remote working, but many companies have found themselves short on cybersecurity measures. More than half of…
FBI investigating COVID-19 data breach in South Dakota
The Washington Times stories: News
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – The FBI is investigating a data breach that may have compromised the identity of people with the COVID-19 virus in South Dakota. Paul Niedringhaus, who directs the South Dakota Fusion Center that handles emergency…
FBI, CISA Echo Warnings on ‘Vishing’ Threat
Krebs on Security
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) on Thursday issued a joint alert to warn about the growing threat from voice phishing or…
InfoSecHotSpot – 5 ways businesses can avoid phishing scams online The concept of phishing is gaining immense popularity during the… https://t.co/N3TOBAzhil
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
5 ways businesses can avoid phishing scams online The concept of phishing is gaining immense popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic. People, by and large, are becoming victims of such fraudulent activities. Therefore, we have come up with 5… The…
InfoSecHotSpot – Cybersecurity has become the fastest growing start-up sector in UK Research has found that since the beginning of l… https://t.co/gflFetDss6
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Cybersecurity has become the fastest growing start-up sector in UK Research has found that since the beginning of lockdown, there has been an increase of 940% in the amount funded for UK cybersecurity start-ups. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, it is…
InfosecurityMag – Reports of Cybercrimes Against Children Double During Pandemic https://t.co/2jWSKcDesE
InfosecurityMag – Twitter
Reports of Cybercrimes Against Children Double During Pandemic https://www.infosecurity-magazine.com/news/tips-on-cybercrimes-against-kids?utm_source=twitterfeed&utm_medium=twitter
Ransomware – The New (Too-High) Cost of Doing Business
DataBreaches.net
Gemini Advisory has released a paper that makes the point that in 2020, it may be best to view ransomware incident costs as part of the cost of doing business. And with more people working from home these days, there is an increased  risk of security…
Reports of Cybercrimes Against Children Double During Pandemic
Infosecurity – Latest News
Reports of Cybercrimes Against Children Double During Pandemic The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said yesterday that the number of tips received regarding cybercrimes against children has increased sharply since the outbreak of COVID-19. …
The Other Corporate Hacking Attempts
WSJ.com US Business
ZDNet – Fake news on Covid-19 government initatives boost phishing in Brazil https://t.co/YuDw2Fdn4E
ZDNet – Twitter
Fake news on Covid-19 government initatives boost phishing in Brazil…

