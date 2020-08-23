COVID-19 Alert – 23 August 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|89 per cent of Auckland businesses collecting wage subsidy
|New Zealand Herald
|New analysis shows how hard the country's biggest city has been hit by Covid-19, with 89 per cent of Auckland businesses collecting the Government's subsidy. This is significantly higher than the national average, which is estimated at 75 per cent. Dot…
|Civil rights protest, political demonstrations and fireworks: D.C. to host thousands amid coronavirus pandemic
|Washington Post
|The Rev. Al Sharpton performs a eulogy during a memorial service for George Floyd on June 4 in Minneapolis. Sharpton will lead a civil rights rally Friday in Washington. (Stephen Maturen/) Local reporter focused on D.C. area news EmailBioFollow Hours…
|Coronavirus and the economy: Can the world cope with more debt?
|Al Jazeera
|With more than 22 million coronavirus cases and almost 800,000 deaths worldwide, the health crisis is far from over, as countries face second waves of coronavirus cases. We may have seen some of the worst economic costs, but more pain could be lurking…
|Coronavirus positive patient commits suicide in Ranchi hospital
|IANS Live
|Photo Credit: IANS IANSLive Ranchi, Aug 22 (IANS) A coronavirus positive patient committed suicide in a Ranchi hospital on Saturday, the police said. To get full access of the story, click here to subscribe to IANS News Service © 2020 IANS India Private…
|Efficacy of app-based Covid-19 contact tracing systems is limited, finds study
|Hindu Business Line
|Effective public health control measures are needed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic Contract tracing apps or manual contract tracing may not be able to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic without effective public health control measures,…
|France delays launch of 100 bn euro virus recovery plan
|Qatar Tribune
|AFP Paris The French government said Saturday that it will unveil a week later than originally planned a 100-billion-euro ($118 billion) plan to nurse its coronavirus-stricken economy back to health. Businesses had eagerly awaited details of the new…
|Interview: China contributes significantly to world economy amid COVID-19 pandemic: economist
|Xinhua News Agency
|by Naim-Ul-Karim DHAKA, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — China's contributions to the world economy have proven significant amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a leading Bangladeshi economist told Xinhua in a recent interview. Jamal Uddin, general secretary of the…
|Japan’s Go To Travel going nowhere as conflicting virus policies confuse consumers
|JapanTimes.co.jp
|One reason behind the weak turnout is the conflicting policies of the central and prefectural governments toward the resurgent coronavirus.
|Peru economy: COVID-19 puts millions of people out of work
|Al Jazeera
|Analysts say it is the worst recession in more than a century. Peru's economy has shrunk by more than 30 percent as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly seven million people have lost their jobs. The government is trying to enforce measures to…
|Protest in New York against Trump’s pandemic response
|Yahoo! Singapore
|About a hundred protesters dressed in white gather in front of the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, to denounce Donald Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak has left 175,000 people dead in the United States. "It’s a tragedy, I…
|Geopolitical Impact
|China Vows Continued Support for Hong Kong as Financial Hub
|Bloomberg
|China’s banking regulator pledged its backing for Hong Kong as a finance hub and reiterated a commitment to opening up the Chinese financial sector amid a deepening standoff with the U.S. China will provide support for its financial institutions who…
|China pushes Asia diplomacy to resist Hong Kong backlash from West
|Nikkei Asian Review
|SEOUL/BEIJING — Facing a growing confrontation with the U.S. and Europe over Hong Kong, China is trying to shore up relations with Asian neighbors to avoid diplomatic isolation. Top Chinese foreign affairs official Yang Jiechi and South Korean…
|Opinion: How government departments really work – Explaining the border control debacle
|ONE News
|OPINION: Forget about the textbooks, the current border control debacle involving the Ministry of Health gives a better lesson in how government departments really work. Former Deputy Chief Economic Advisor at the Treasury, Tony Burton, examines how…
|PLA to hold military exercises in South China Sea amid tensions
|Ani News
|Beijing [China], Aug 23 (ANI): The People's Liberation Army ( PLA ) will hold military exercises in the South China Sea off China's Guangdong province from August 24-29, state-run Global Times reported on Sunday citing the local maritime safety…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|Civil groups condemn cyberattacks on Indonesian government critics
|Jakarta Post
|Civil groups have condemned recent cyberattacks on the websites of two prominent institutions and the social media account of a scientist, all of whom have been critical of the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, calling them a threat to…
|ESET – The pandemic has highlighted concerns within both small and enterprise businesses. See how current remote work chal… https://t.co/tBpFzQfngx
|ESET – Twitter
|The pandemic has highlighted concerns within both small and enterprise businesses. See how current remote work challenges dictate a need for protection against both ransomware and new, previously unknown threats here ➡️ https://bit.ly/2QgOz7Q…
|GCash assures users of safety measures vs cybercriminals
|Philippine Star
|(The Philippine Star) – August 23, 2020 – 12:00am MANILA, Philippines — Mobile wallet GCash assured its users that different security measures have been put in place to protect them from fraud and cybercriminals. GCash said it has beefed up its safety…
|InfoSecHotSpot – Automotive Cybersecurity Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Stringent Data Privacy Reg… https://t.co/uyoVhiMWVB
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|Automotive Cybersecurity Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Stringent Data Privacy Regulations to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio Technavio has been monitoring the automotive cybersecurity market and it is poised to…
|InfoSecHotSpot – Industrial Control Systems More Vulnerable to Hacks During COVID-19, Report Shows Seven in 10 security vulnerabilit… https://t.co/TZn5VzLunp
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|Industrial Control Systems More Vulnerable to Hacks During COVID-19, Report Shows Seven in 10 security vulnerabilities affecting industrial control systems (ICS) can be exploited remotely, giving state-sponsored malicious actors a leg up, according…
|InfoSecHotSpot – Post-Pandemic Digitalization: Building a Human-Centric Cybersecurity Strategy COVID-19 won’t be the last major disr… https://t.co/g4i4rn6LaQ
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|Post-Pandemic Digitalization: Building a Human-Centric Cybersecurity Strategy COVID-19 won't be the last major disruption of its kind. Instead, it is a glimpse into what may be to come as digitalization continues to affect all aspects of our lives….
|InfoSecHotSpot – Smart Grid Cyber Security Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants AlertEnterprise, AlienVault, N-Dimension Solutions H… https://t.co/MW9v2rYk2d
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|Smart Grid Cyber Security Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants AlertEnterprise, AlienVault, N-Dimension Solutions HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Smart Grid Cyber Security Industry Market…
|ZDNet – Fake news on Covid-19 government initatives boost phishing in Brazil https://t.co/Q5xxFc7xZS
|ZDNet – Twitter
|Fake news on Covid-19 government initatives boost phishing in Brazil…
