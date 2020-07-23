COVID-19 Alert – 23 July 2020
This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.
|Actions by Governments
|
|Actions by Companies
|
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|
|Societal & Economic Impact
|$7.5b deficit as pandemic devastates Vic economy
|TownsvilleBulletin.com.au
|The coronavirus pandemic has blown a multi-billion hole in the Victorian economy with a $7.5 billion deficit flagged by Treasurer Tim Pallas.
|16 Covid-19 clusters identified in NI during contact tracing
|Belfast Telegraph
|Sixteen Covid-19 clusters have been identified since the start of contact tracing in late May, the PHA in Northern Ireland has said. cluster is defined as two or more laboratory confirmed cases among people associated with a workplace, school or…
|B.C. will match $1 billion from Ottawa to help jump start the pandemic economy
|NationalPost.com
|VICTORIA — The British Columbia government says it is matching $1 billion in federal government money to address the impacts of COVID-19 and help restart the economy….
|Federal Reserve officials are set to discuss next week how to provide more economic stimulus, though they have sign… https://t.co/ys1W7DK1Fy
|WSJ – Twitter
|Federal Reserve officials are set to discuss next week how to provide more economic stimulus, though they have signaled comfort leaving policy on hold until they learn more about how the coronavirus pandemic is weighing on the U.S. economy….
|Female leaders have been better at tackling Covid-19, says ECB chief
|The Guardian
|Christine Lagarde praises Angela Merkel, as well as leaders of New Zealand, Taiwan and Belgium Female leaders are doing a better job handling the coronavirus crisis, the European Central Bank chief, Christine Lagarde, said on Wednesday, praising them…
|Israelis protest against how government handles coronavirus
|Mail Online UK
|Video: Israeli doctor is 'diagnosed with coronavirus TWICE' after testing positive two months after beating the illness Israelis protest against how their government officials, including Benjamin Netanyahu are handling the coronavirus crisis.
|Over half of U.S. companies plan virus contact tracing for employees: survey
|Today Online
|NEW YORK – More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by benefits company Mercer are starting COVID-19 contact tracing programs in their workplace with employees venturing back to offices even as new cases soar nationally.
|Pandemic pushes S.Korea into recession as GDP contracts 3.3% in Q2
|Nasdaq
|SEOUL, July 23 (Reuters) – South Korea's economy recorded its first technical recession since 2003 in the June quarter, as health restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic hammered economic activities and global demand. Gross domestic product (GDP)…
|Trump tried to blame Black Lives Matter protests for the coronavirus surge. The data don’t support his claim.
|Washington Post
|One of the obvious reasons that President Trump has resumed regular coronavirus press briefings is poll data. Recent data indicating broad skepticism about Trump’s handling of the pandemic and increased support for his likely opponent in November’s…
|Urgent push for action against violence during COVID-19 pandemic
|Special Broadcasting Service
|Humanitarian advocates are calling for urgent intervention to prevent spiralling rates of violence against young girls and women in the Asia-Pacific amid coronavirus lock downs.
|Geopolitical Impact
|China economy, coronavirus and trade war on agenda for Xi Jinping at top-level Politburo meeting
|South China Morning Post – News
|A meeting of China’s top decision-making body, scheduled for the end of this month, will be closely watched by economists and analysts keen on sussing out signals from the top Chinese leadership over what Beijing will do next, after the nation saw…
|China refutes U.S. claim of coronavirus originating in Wuhan lab
|Pekingpress.com
|A staff member displays samples of the COVID-19 inactivated vaccine at Sinovac Biotech Ltd., in Beijing, capital of China, March 16, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei) BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) —
|China views India as an obstacle, says Bruno Macaes at WION Global Summit
|zeenews.com
|WION Global Summit on "Decoding China" today dissected China's new helmsman Xi Jinping with thought leaders across the world. It's more than a coincidence that China has resorted to military action in the Galwan Valley even as the coronavirus which…
|Gold up on geopolitical tensions
|thestar.com.my
|CHICAGO, July 22 (Xinhua) — Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose on Wednesday as tensions between the United States and China increased. The most active gold contract for August delivery rose 21.2 U.S. dollars,…
|Iran Seeks Deals with Russia and China To Build Coalition to Resist U.S.
|MSNBC Newsweek
|Iran is seeking to extend a 20-year deal with Russia at the same time that the Islamic Republic negotiates a quarter-century agreement with China, signaling a new push to establish an international coalition against U.S. economic and political…
|More Hong Kong Residents Say U.S. Is Bigger Threat Than China, Poll Shows
|MSNBC Newsweek
|More people in Hong Kong see the United States—rather than mainland China—as a threat to the semi-autonomous territory, although residents still harbor deep uncertainties about the impact of a new national security law imposed by Beijing, an…
|Oil and gas fueling South China Sea tensions
|Asia Times Online
|Vietnam’s crucial offshore energy industry is being squeezed as US-China tensions rise in the South China Sea. According to reports, China is pressing for the termination of a Vietnamese offshore development with Rosneft Vietnam, a joint…
|U.S. Farmers face huge setbacks from Covid-19, trade war
|Yahoo! Singapore
|Farmers face unprecedented disruptions in global supply chains and face massive losses. Missouri Farm Bureau President Blake Hurst weighs in on the plight of U.S. farmers on Yahoo Finance.
|U.S. orders China to shut Houston consulate
|Yahoo! Singapore
|China said on Wednesday (July 22) the United States had abruptly told it to close its consulate in the city of Houston, a move that Beijing said it strongly condemns, threatening retaliation. The U.S. Department of State confirmed the impending…
|US calls on India to reduce dependence on China
|Mail Online UK
|US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday called on India to tamp down its dependence on Chinese goods, amid growing tensions between Washington and Beijing. In remarks to a US-India virtual business summit, Pompeo said New Delhi was a natural…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|Asia Pacific and Japan Survey Reveals the Future Expectations of Cybersecurity in the Wake of COVID-19
|CrowdStrike blogs
|…
|COVID-19 accounts for most 2020 cyberattacks
|SC Magazine US
|The pandemic has served as a catalyst for much of the hacking increases during the first half of 2020, with weekly COVID-19-related phishing attacks growing from under 5,000 in February to more than 200,000 in late April. All types of cyberattacks…
|China Accuses US of ‘Slander’ Over Coronavirus Research Hacking Claims
|SecurityWeek RSS Feed
|Beijing accused the United States of "slander" on Wednesday after two Chinese nationals were indicted for seeking to steal…
|Closing the skills gap can minimize the business impact of cyberattacks
|Help Net Security – News
|CISOs who are successful at reducing or closing the critical skills gap have the highest probability of minimizing the business impact of cyberattacks – even when budgets and staffing are constrained, according to the results of a new SANS…
|Coronavirus fears exploited by criminals to launch cyberattacks, say analysts
|Mail Online UK
|Fears around the coronavirus pandemic have been used by cybercriminals to spark waves of new cyberattacks, security researchers have said. A new report by cybersecurity firm McAfee says it has seen an average of 375 new threats per minute during the…
|Cyber Attack Trends: 2020 Mid-Year Report
|Check Point Blog
|At the start of 2020, very few people would have predicted the events that unfolded. The COVID-19 global pandemic caused unprecedented changes to all of our lives, and has reshaped our entire working culture. From the accelerated pace of digital…
|Cybersecurity Lessons from the Pandemic
|Dark Reading:
|How does cybersecurity support business and society? The pandemic shows us.
|InfoSecHotSpot – Cybersecurity Lessons from the Pandemic How does cybersecurity support business and society? The pandemic shows us.… https://t.co/1Wp5EOgBxB
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|Cybersecurity Lessons from the Pandemic How does cybersecurity support business and society? The pandemic shows us. https://bit.ly/30DNUBT https://twitter.com/InfoSecHotSpot/status/1286035363593629696/photo/1
|Op-ed: With cyberattacks surging due to Covid-19, ‘Digital distancing’ could limit exposure
|CNBC
|Digital distancing means using precautions to limit the risk of cyberattacks on personal and business networks. There has been a 238% increase in cyberattacks targeting certain sectors since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to…
|Two Chinese Hackers Face 40 Years in Prison for Hacking Spree on Global Organizations, Including COVID-19 Researchers
|Security Bloggers Network
|US authorities have charged two Chinese hackers for allegedly hacking…
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.