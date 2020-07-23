Silobreaker

Threat Reports

  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 23 July 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Actions by Governments
  • Catalonia rules out compulsory lockdown as Spain calls to keep borders open (Telegraph)
  • Covid-19 immunity lasts six months, says Sweden’s top epidemiologist (London Evening Standard)
  • Eliminate virus or suppress it? Australia divided over strategy (The Straits Times All News)
  • India Has Chance to Draw Away China Supply Chains, Pompeo Says (Bloomberg)
  • India resumes limited traffic with the US, France (CH-Aviation)
  • Indonesia committed to simultaneously handling TB and COVID-19 (Antara News)
  • Iran says 138 health care workers have died fighting pandemic (Al Arabiya)
  • Is it safe to travel to Spain? Latest government guidelines following the coronavirus spike (London Evening Standard)
  • Italy Approves Coronavirus Spending Package (WSJ.com World News)
  • Poland comfortable with EU’s 2020 deficit forecast of 9.5%/GDP (Reuters UK)
  • Portugal air bridge with UK ‘likely within days’ in boost to Brits’ summer holiday plan (TheWashingtonTime.com)
  • Russia’s coronavirus tally nears 800,000 (NationalPost.com)
  • Spain is the perfect holiday destination, according to poll (The Independent)
  • Switzerland Tax Agency Announces Extension of Cross-Border Worker Taxation Agreement With France Due to Coronavirus (Bloomberg Law)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Thursday, July 23 (NationalPost.com)
  • The parts of Portugal where we could get regional air bridges from Monday (Telegraph)
  • Top medical journal lauds Saudi Arabia’s efforts in combating COVID-19 (Saudi Gazette)
  • Turkey reports 19 fatalities from coronavirus (Kuwait News Agency)
  • UAE says all arriving travelers must present negative COVID-19 test (Al Arabiya)
  • UAE to expand capacity of mosques to 50 pct starting August 3 (Al Arabiya)
  • UK – Boris Johnson refuses to back WHO chief after US claims China ‘bought’ his election (The Independent)
  • UK – Boris Johnson seeks to shore up the Union as he heads to Scotland today (Herald Scotland)
  • UK – Boris Johnson wants WHO reforms enabling it to respond ‘effectively’ to emergencies (Telegraph)
  • UK – Five talking points Boris Johnson will consider on his visit to Scotland (Herald Scotland)
  • UK – I’m worried about Boris Johnson’s plan to tackle obesity – the government cannot abandon its responsibility to the public (The Independent)
  • US – 65 percent of Texas voters say coronavirus ‘out of control’: Poll (The Hill)
  • US – DeSantis says Florida schools will ‘find a way to make do’ in reopening (Orlando Sentinel)
  • US – Dr. Robert R. Redfield Statement on SARS-CoV-2 infections (CDC Online Newsroom)
  • US – Former CDC director says U.S. coronavirus response mixes politics with science in ‘very dangerous’ way (CNBC)
  • US – Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio require masks statewide (New Zealand Herald)
  • US – Kansas state school board rejects governor’s plan to postpone the restart in-person K-12 classes (San Antonio Express-News.com)
  • US – Pfizer, BioNTech reach $1.95 billion COVID-19 vaccine deal with US government (Boston Globe)
  • US – Texas hits new high in daily COVID-19 death count, at 197 (star-telegram.com)
  • US – US Coronavirus Cases Could Be 24 Times Higher Than Reported, CDC Analysis Reveals (International Business Times)
  • US – US government and Pfizer reach $1.95 billion deal to produce millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses (CNN)
  • US – US government strikes deal with Pfizer to produce millions of doses of Covid-19 vaccine (CNBC)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
 
Actions by Companies
  • A new Covid-19 AI tool from Tencent could tell doctors if patients are likely to become severely ill (MSN News Singapore)
  • ABB +3.9% after beating Q2 estimates (Seeking Alpha)
  • Allianz Sued by U.S. Retirement Fund Over $774 Million in Losses (Bloomberg Law)
  • Apple Facing Fees Probe As iPhone Slammed Over Poor COVID-19 Performance (Channel News Australia)
  • Apple Fails to Delay Texas Patent Trial Based on Covid-19 (Bloomberg Law)
  • Bajaj Auto Q1 net halves on COVID-19 challenges (The Hindu)
  • Bajaj Auto Q1 records net profit falls by 53.1 pc to Rs 528 cr (India Blooms)
  • Bajaj Auto sees encouraging signs of demand revival after tough Q1 (Livemint.com)
  • Biogen Results Beat Estimates – Profit Guidance Lifted (TheStreet.com)
  • Check Point +6% after pandemic tailwind drives Q2 beats (Seeking Alpha)
  • China’s Comac Gets a Chance to Narrow Gap With Airbus and Boeing (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • Chipotle said online sales more than doubled after the coronavirus pandemic hit, rewarding the company’s recent inv… https://t.co/y8ZhmdVCb7 (WSJ – Twitter)
  • Coca-Cola Amatil slashes asset values as volumes start to recover (Australian Financial Review)
  • Coronavirus Update: U.S. Places Nearly $2 Billion Order for Pfizer Vaccine (TheStreet.com)
  • DIB reports net profit of AED2.1 bn in H1 2020 (WAM.ae Business)
  • Digging Deeper Into The Currencies Effect For Cemex And Its Debt Load And Prospects (Seeking Alpha)
  • Eni Plans to Divest Assets in Norway amp; Congo Amid Low Oil (Zacks.com)
  • Eskom suspends operations in other parts of Cape Town following attacks (News24)
  • Hero MotoCorp poised to seize the long term opportunities in the Indian market (Livemint.com)
  • Iberdrola net profit rises, despite coronavirus hits demand (Seeking Alpha)
  • India’s L&T hit by Covid-19 disruption (Asia Times Online)
  • Indonesia to Produce 100 Million Doses of Sinovac's Covid-19 Vaccine (indonesianews.net)
  • Infosys launches Reskill and Restart, an innovative solution to reskill the American workforce and fulfill employment needs following COVID-19 (Boerse.de)
  • Jeju Air scraps Eastar acquisition deal: source (Yonhap News Agency)
  • Mashreq Bank reports drop in first half net profit on higher pandemic-related provisions (Abu Dhabi National)
  • New Cisco Report Reveals Key Insights on How the Pandemic Has Changed the Future of Work (Boerse.de)
  • Nike expects ‘net loss of jobs’ in U.S. due to COVID-19 (UPI)
  • Premier Inn owner Whitbread may cut 250 jobs (Mail Online UK)
  • Prosecutors seek jail terms for Shell and Eni executives over Nigeria oil deal (The Guardian)
  • Salzgitter posts 128 mln eur H1 loss on COVID-19 pandemic (Nasdaq)
  • Slack Urges EU to Probe Microsoft Amid Covid-19 Video Boom (1) (Bloomberg Law)
  • Swiss Re Posts $1.1 Billion Loss in First Half on Covid Claims (Bloomberg)
  • Transnet Ports beats key citrus export targets despite pandemic (News24)
  • Trump says deal reached with Pfizer for vaccine (Global News Canada)
  • U.S. orders up to 600 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine that could net Pfizer $15 billion (NationalPost.com)
  • Whitbread may cut 250 head office roles in proposed restructuring (Today Online)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
 
Societal & Economic Impact
$7.5b deficit as pandemic devastates Vic economy
TownsvilleBulletin.com.au
The coronavirus pandemic has blown a multi-billion hole in the Victorian economy with a $7.5 billion deficit flagged by Treasurer Tim Pallas.
16 Covid-19 clusters identified in NI during contact tracing
Belfast Telegraph
Sixteen Covid-19 clusters have been identified since the start of contact tracing in late May, the PHA in Northern Ireland has said. cluster is defined as two or more laboratory confirmed cases among people associated with a workplace, school or…
B.C. will match $1 billion from Ottawa to help jump start the pandemic economy
NationalPost.com
VICTORIA — The British Columbia government says it is matching $1 billion in federal government money to address the impacts of COVID-19 and help restart the economy….
Federal Reserve officials are set to discuss next week how to provide more economic stimulus, though they have sign… https://t.co/ys1W7DK1Fy
WSJ – Twitter
Federal Reserve officials are set to discuss next week how to provide more economic stimulus, though they have signaled comfort leaving policy on hold until they learn more about how the coronavirus pandemic is weighing on the U.S. economy….
Female leaders have been better at tackling Covid-19, says ECB chief
The Guardian
Christine Lagarde praises Angela Merkel, as well as leaders of New Zealand, Taiwan and Belgium Female leaders are doing a better job handling the coronavirus crisis, the European Central Bank chief, Christine Lagarde, said on Wednesday, praising them…
Israelis protest against how government handles coronavirus
Mail Online UK
Video: Israeli doctor is 'diagnosed with coronavirus TWICE' after testing positive two months after beating the illness Israelis protest against how their government officials, including Benjamin Netanyahu are handling the coronavirus crisis.
Over half of U.S. companies plan virus contact tracing for employees: survey
Today Online
NEW YORK – More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by benefits company Mercer are starting COVID-19 contact tracing programs in their workplace with employees venturing back to offices even as new cases soar nationally.
Pandemic pushes S.Korea into recession as GDP contracts 3.3% in Q2
Nasdaq
SEOUL, July 23 (Reuters) – South Korea's economy recorded its first technical recession since 2003 in the June quarter, as health restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic hammered economic activities and global demand. Gross domestic product (GDP)…
Trump tried to blame Black Lives Matter protests for the coronavirus surge. The data don’t support his claim.
Washington Post
One of the obvious reasons that President Trump has resumed regular coronavirus press briefings is poll data. Recent data indicating broad skepticism about Trump’s handling of the pandemic and increased support for his likely opponent in November’s…
Urgent push for action against violence during COVID-19 pandemic
Special Broadcasting Service
Humanitarian advocates are calling for urgent intervention to prevent spiralling rates of violence against young girls and women in the Asia-Pacific amid coronavirus lock downs.
Geopolitical Impact
China economy, coronavirus and trade war on agenda for Xi Jinping at top-level Politburo meeting
South China Morning Post – News
A meeting of China’s top decision-making body, scheduled for the end of this month, will be closely watched by economists and analysts keen on sussing out signals from the top Chinese leadership over what Beijing will do next, after the nation saw…
China refutes U.S. claim of coronavirus originating in Wuhan lab
Pekingpress.com
A staff member displays samples of the COVID-19 inactivated vaccine at Sinovac Biotech Ltd., in Beijing, capital of China, March 16, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei) BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) —
China views India as an obstacle, says Bruno Macaes at WION Global Summit
zeenews.com
WION Global Summit on "Decoding China" today dissected China's new helmsman Xi Jinping with thought leaders across the world. It's more than a coincidence that China has resorted to military action in the Galwan Valley even as the coronavirus which…
Gold up on geopolitical tensions
thestar.com.my
CHICAGO, July 22 (Xinhua) — Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose on Wednesday as tensions between the United States and China increased. The most active gold contract for August delivery rose 21.2 U.S. dollars,…
Iran Seeks Deals with Russia and China To Build Coalition to Resist U.S.
MSNBC Newsweek
Iran is seeking to extend a 20-year deal with Russia at the same time that the Islamic Republic negotiates a quarter-century agreement with China, signaling a new push to establish an international coalition against U.S. economic and political…
More Hong Kong Residents Say U.S. Is Bigger Threat Than China, Poll Shows
MSNBC Newsweek
More people in Hong Kong see the United States—rather than mainland China—as a threat to the semi-autonomous territory, although residents still harbor deep uncertainties about the impact of a new national security law imposed by Beijing, an…
Oil and gas fueling South China Sea tensions
Asia Times Online
Vietnam’s crucial offshore energy industry is being squeezed as US-China tensions rise in the South China Sea. According to reports, China is pressing for the termination of a Vietnamese offshore development with Rosneft Vietnam, a joint…
U.S. Farmers face huge setbacks from Covid-19, trade war
Yahoo! Singapore
Farmers face unprecedented disruptions in global supply chains and face massive losses. Missouri Farm Bureau President Blake Hurst weighs in on the plight of U.S. farmers on Yahoo Finance.
U.S. orders China to shut Houston consulate
Yahoo! Singapore
China said on Wednesday (July 22) the United States had abruptly told it to close its consulate in the city of Houston, a move that Beijing said it strongly condemns, threatening retaliation. The U.S. Department of State confirmed the impending…
US calls on India to reduce dependence on China
Mail Online UK
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday called on India to tamp down its dependence on Chinese goods, amid growing tensions between Washington and Beijing. In remarks to a US-India virtual business summit, Pompeo said New Delhi was a natural…
Cybersecurity Impact
Asia Pacific and Japan Survey Reveals the Future Expectations of Cybersecurity in the Wake of COVID-19
CrowdStrike blogs
COVID-19 accounts for most 2020 cyberattacks
SC Magazine US
The pandemic has served as a catalyst for much of the hacking increases during the first half of 2020, with weekly COVID-19-related phishing attacks growing from under 5,000 in February to more than 200,000 in late April. All types of cyberattacks…
China Accuses US of ‘Slander’ Over Coronavirus Research Hacking Claims
SecurityWeek RSS Feed
Beijing accused the United States of "slander" on Wednesday after two Chinese nationals were indicted for seeking to steal…
Closing the skills gap can minimize the business impact of cyberattacks
Help Net Security – News
CISOs who are successful at reducing or closing the critical skills gap have the highest probability of minimizing the business impact of cyberattacks – even when budgets and staffing are constrained, according to the results of a new SANS…
Coronavirus fears exploited by criminals to launch cyberattacks, say analysts
Mail Online UK
Fears around the coronavirus pandemic have been used by cybercriminals to spark waves of new cyberattacks, security researchers have said. A new report by cybersecurity firm McAfee says it has seen an average of 375 new threats per minute during the…
Cyber Attack Trends: 2020 Mid-Year Report
Check Point Blog
At the start of 2020, very few people would have predicted the events that unfolded.  The COVID-19 global pandemic caused unprecedented changes to all of our lives, and has reshaped our entire working culture. From the accelerated pace of digital…
Cybersecurity Lessons from the Pandemic
Dark Reading:
How does cybersecurity support business and society? The pandemic shows us.
InfoSecHotSpot – Cybersecurity Lessons from the Pandemic How does cybersecurity support business and society? The pandemic shows us.… https://t.co/1Wp5EOgBxB
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Cybersecurity Lessons from the Pandemic How does cybersecurity support business and society? The pandemic shows us. https://bit.ly/30DNUBT https://twitter.com/InfoSecHotSpot/status/1286035363593629696/photo/1
Op-ed: With cyberattacks surging due to Covid-19, ‘Digital distancing’ could limit exposure
CNBC
Digital distancing means using precautions to limit the risk of cyberattacks on personal and business networks. There has been a 238% increase in cyberattacks targeting certain sectors since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to…
Two Chinese Hackers Face 40 Years in Prison for Hacking Spree on Global Organizations, Including COVID-19 Researchers
Security Bloggers Network
US authorities have charged two Chinese hackers for allegedly hacking…

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

