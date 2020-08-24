Silobreaker

Threat Reports

  |  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 24 August 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Actions by Governments
  • ‘It’s time to build something better’: Sweden’s PM says life has changed forever (Melbourne Age)
  • A cruise in Italy doesn’t let a family back on board after they broke the ‘social bubble’ (stuff.co.nz)
  • Anger mounts as Spain is again caught by surprise (Deutsche Welle)
  • As the world struggles to contain coronavirus, life gets back to normal in China (TheAge.com)
  • COVID-19 tally in Brazil rises to over 3.6 million (Ani News)
  • Coronavirus leaves Indonesias mixed couples in limbo, separated for months by closed borders (indonesianews.net)
  • Coronavirus news bulletin: UAE official warns of second wave; work… (Khaleej Times)
  • Germany considers cancelling carnival as virus infections rise (Telegraph)
  • Germany weighs curbs on parties as infections rise (Deutsche Welle)
  • India’s Covid-19 tally climbs over 3.1 million, recoveries cross 2.3 million (Hindu Business Line)
  • Italy insists no new lockdown despite surge in coronavirus infections (Telegraph)
  • Japan, India, Australia seek supply chain pact (Shenzhen Daily)
  • Russia’s coronavirus tally passes 960,000 (NationalPost.com)
  • South Korean capital orders masks on in coronavirus battle (NationalPost.com)
  • Spain Caught Off Guard by Resurgent Coronavirus (WSJ.com World News)
  • Spain’s experience offers a cautionary tale about how hard-won progress against the coronavirus pandemic can come u… https://t.co/KwAUsYt7WQ (WSJ – Twitter)
  • Students return from France and United States (BBC)
  • Sweden’s Prime Minister Says Crisis Has Changed Society Forever (Bloomberg)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Aug. 24 (NationalPost.com)
  • Total 3.52 crore samples tested in India so far, says Centre (Hindustan Times)
  • UK – Boris Johnson urges parents to send kids back to school (WA Today)
  • UK – Comment: What Rishi Sunak must do to support the economy and create more jobs (Telegraph)
  • UK – Inside Politics: Boris Johnson back at No 10 to take charge of reopening schools (The Independent)
  • UK – Matt Hancock launches ‘Operation Moon Shot’ plan to test four MILLION people every day within months (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – Scottish Government urged to review funding cut to charity supporting personal care assistant employers (Herald Scotland)
  • US – ‘Plandemic II’ alleges false conspiracy theory involving CDC, NIH; pandemic not planned (USA Today)
  • US – Business survey gave reopening advice to Missouri governor (star-telegram.com)
  • US – Coronavirus reopenings and cancellations in Ohio for Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 (Cleveland.com)
  • US – Iowa Sees First Death of Child Linked to Virus (NewsMax.com)
  • US – Op-ed: COVID-19 illuminates value of home health care as alternative for Indiana’s seniors (Indianapolis Star)
  • US – Texas county threatened with lawsuit over COVID-19 order (star-telegram.com)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
 
Actions by Companies
  • AirAsia to reopen four routes from Bali hub (Jakarta Post)
  • Apple to open third store in Singapore at Marina Bay Sands ‘soon’ (Straits Times)
  • AstraZeneca rises on report Trump looking to fast-track UK Covid-19 vaccine (Shares Magazine)
  • BMW driver ‘taking friend to hospital for Covid-19’ clocks 204km/h in Joburg (Times Live South Africa)
  • Boehringer Ingelheim Saudi Arabia Hosts Virtual Summit on the Latest Updates in Diabetes, Cardio-Metabolism, Respiratory Diseases and Stroke Management (Eye of Riyadh)
  • Cell C to close down 130 stores amid financial pressure, warns of potential job losses (Telecompaper)
  • Coronavirus Hits Merged TPG/Vodafone Hard (Channel News Australia)
  • Coronavirus count Tata Steel reports 472 positive cases, eight fatalities across units (Moneycontrol.com)
  • Cyberattacks on smart devices rise post Covid-19 outbreak, says Balasubrmanian, Check Point Software (Hindu Business Line)
  • Delta plans to resume some global flying cut (Emirates-Business.ae)
  • Emirates nearing deal on Boeing 777X, 787 deliveries (Business Times Singapore)
  • Etisalat launches free website tools for SMEs (Gulf News)
  • How Carlsberg India Tracked Employee Health During COVID-19 with PeopleStrong Alt (United News of India)
  • Indonesia Signs Agreement With Sinovac for Covid-19 Vaccine (1) (indonesianews.net)
  • Indonesia Signs Agreement With Sinovac for Covid-19 Vaccine – Bloomberg (indonesianews.net)
  • Korea May Add About 7,000 Virus Cases in Latest Wave: JPMorgan (Bloomberg)
  • MUFG Plans to Offer Covid-19 Bonds to Individual Investors (Bloomberg)
  • Modi govt must give urgent financial support to states; SBI research suggests ways how centre can do it (Financial Express)
  • Nigeria: Inconsistent Policies Frustrating Investments in Oil Sector – Total MD (AllAfrica.com)
  • Police seek man in Springfield Walmart who hugged customers, then told them they have COVID-19 (Boston Globe)
  • Qantas boss reveals when Australians could be able to travel overseas again (Mail Online UK)
  • Qantas international boss heads for exit (Australian Financial Review)
  • Qantas international head to depart as overseas flying remains grounded (The Straits Times All News)
  • Singtel earnings fall amid COVID-19 and additional Airtel charge (australianherald.com latest)
  • Sodexo bags food services deal for COVID hospitals in the state (Navhind Times)
  • Target soars most as big retail winner in pandemic (Emirates-Business.ae)
  • Trump Considers Fast-Tracking AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine Ahead Of Elections (Zero Hedge)
  • Trump reportedly considers fast tracking AstraZeneca vaccine before election (CNBC)
  • UK to drop ‘Facebook tax’ in favour of post-Brexit trade deal (The Guardian)
  • Virtual SABC 2020 webinar series start tomorrow (Bernama)
  • Vodafone Idea may clear Rs 500 crore interest dues after moratorium ends Report (Moneycontrol.com)
  • We got a look at Nokia’s upcoming feature phones thanks to these leaked images (Hindustan Times)
  • Why are local governments paying Amazon to destroy Main Street? (Fortune)
  • ‘You now have COVID,’ stranger tells cancer survivor after hug at Walmart, MA cops say (star-telegram.com)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • An effective COVID-19 vaccine is the great hope. How do we get there? (star-telegram.com)
  • Are We Looking for the Wrong Coronavirus Vaccines? (NYT.com Main News)
  • China’s first COVID-19 vaccine made from insect cells approved for clinical trials (FirstWord Pharma)
  • Doctors issue warning over ‘rushed’ coronavirus vaccine which may have ‘dangerous’ side-effects (Mail Online UK)
  • Donald Trump announces FDA approval for convalescent plasma treatment for coronavirus (Mail Online – Latest Stories)
  • F.D.A. Allows Expanded Use of Convalescent Plasma to Treat Coronavirus Patients (NYT.com U.S.)
  • FDA Authorizes Convalescent Plasma For Covid-19 Coronavirus, Here Are The Issues (Forbes.com)
  • Global Stocks Rally on Potential Coronavirus Treatment (WSJ.com: Markets)
  • Moderna says more than 40% of participants enrolled for COVID-19 vaccine trial (FirstWord Pharma)
  • The NIMH global mental health research community and COVID-19 (Lancet)
  • Trump wants to fast-track Oxford’s potential coronavirus vaccine in time for election – report (Sky News)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
‘We can’t keep living like this’: COVID-19 state of emergency opens political divide
TheAge.com
Are Victorians willing to remain in a perpetual, state of emergency until a COVID vaccine is found?
As world GDP shrinks from COVID-19, China’s premier says its economy could grow
TheWeek
China aims to revive economy amid devastating floods and a hostile US In an address delivered on China’s state radio, premier Li Keqiang on Sunday said the country’s economy could grow this year, with up to 9 million jobs to be created this year. The…
COVID-19 patient commits suicide in K’taka
United News of India
Davangere, Aug 23(UNI) A COVID-19 positive man committed suicide by hanging himself in a private hospital’s ward on the afternoon of Sunday. Health officials said that the deceased has been reported as a 55 year old, a resident of SS Layout in the…
Economy shrinks only 3% despite COVID-19 pandemic: Rouhani
IANS Live
Photo Credit: IANS IANSLive Tehran, Aug 24 (IANS) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran's economy has contracted by only three per cent despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Tasnim news agency reported. To get full access of the story, click here to…
Face masks on public transport to be mandatory from Monday
stuff.co.nz
Face masks will be mandatory for anyone using public transport and travelling on planes from Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. The news comes as Ardern announced Auckland will stay in alert level 3 until Sunday at 11.59pm. MORE TO…
GOP Voters Say Economy, Covid-19 Response Good in CBS Poll
Bloomberg
About 7 in 10 registered Republican voters approve of economy Poll shows Republican party voters broadly support Trump The vast majority of Republican voters approve of the U.S. economy’s state and how the government handled the coronavirus, saying the…
Govt ready to inject more funds for stimulus package to fight Covid-19, says Finance Minister
thestar.com.my
KUALA LUMPUR: The government is ready to inject more funds for the stimulus package to fight Covid-19 but such decisions will only be done according to the situation, says the Finance Ministry. Its minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz…
The economy is still booming for the rich despite the pandemic
australianherald.com latest
These times are financially stressful for many Australians, but not everyone. Alan Austin examines indicator
Victoria’s state of emergency could last another 12 months
9News.com.au
A bill is set to extend the current provision, it comes as the state recorded its lowest daily case number in almost two months.
Ways to ‘spring clean’ your diet to curb COVID-19 comfort eating
TheAge.com
It's entirely normal for people to have reached for more comfort foods these last few months, but CSIRO research scientist Gilly Hendrie says spring is an opportunity to change that.
Geopolitical Impact
‘Kim Jong-un in coma, sister to take over North Korea’: South Korean diplomat makes astounding claim
DNA India
Chang Song-min, a former aide to South Korea's late president Kim Dae-Jung on Sunday fired up rumours by claiming that North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un is actually in a coma and that his sister, Kim Yo-jong, is presently poised for power to…
An over-reliance on natural resources and China is seeing Australia fall further behind
Canberra Times
First it was barley and beef exports to China and then last week, it was wine. Australia is clearly feeling the pain of geopolitical tensions. It will likely feel more. Canberra's main solution to this challenge is redoubling efforts to diversify…
China meets with Asean diplomats to propose resuming South China Sea talks
thestar.com.my
HONG KONG, Aug 24 (SCMP): Three weeks after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced his country’s new position on the South China Sea, Beijing called diplomats from 10 South-East Asian countries together for a meeting to convey its worries about…
Covid-19 strain in Qatar is similar to China, India and Philippines
Gulf Times
The representative Covid-19 strain in Qatar is very similar to the strains found in Guangdong (China), Philippines and India, according to an analysis by two officials from Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU). Expressing their views in their personal…
Democratic Party platform drops ‘One China’ language on Taiwan
Washington Times
The Democratic Party platform adopted at last week’s nominating convention dropped any reference to the U.S. policy of recognizing a single China in reference to unofficial American ally Taiwan. The new platform issued for presidential nominee Joseph…
India’s next big bet: Internal globalization
Livemint.com
Nandan Nilekani argues that all services must be made portable, like banking and mobile services Most of us would have read or heard about Thomas Friedman’s best-seller The World is Flat . We would also know that the inspiration for the book and its…
Marty Judge: The value of NATO to the United States and other nations is keeping the Russian bear at bay
San Diego Union Tribune
Alarm bells went off in European capitols and in Washington for the second time within months when Soviet troops blockaded Berlin in June of 1948. The first jolt had come when the Soviet Union backed a political coup d’etat in Czechoslovakia that…
SIES-FPJ: FPO federations and globalisation of commodity markets urgently needed
The Freepress Journal
Overview of commodity market Kapil Dev, Head, Products and Business Development, NCDEX: It is an exciting time. A lot more has to be done in the agriculture space. This is an opportunity that we received after 15-20 years of deliberation. This…
‘Dual circulation’ strategy China’s message to US
Asia Times Online
The year 2016 was marked by a strong wave of right-wing populism, isolationism, protectionism, and anti-globalization on both sides of the Atlantic. The current British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage…
Cybersecurity Impact
BEC Operators Switch Focus on Finance Department Employees (over Executives), New Data Shows
Security Bloggers Network
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Mail-voting fraud? That’s not what keeps election officials up at night
San Diego Union Tribune
When it comes to mail ballots, it’s not fraud that vexes election officials. It’s human nature. People procrastinate. That’s a problem as California prepares amid the COVID-19 pandemic to mail a ballot to every registered voter in the state for…
The Week in Business: Steve Bannon Charged With Fraud
New York Times
Good morning! I’ve been craving a real office lately — for the free air conditioning, mostly, but also the sense of purpose it offers. You may not agree, but Amazon is betting that I’m not alone, and expanding its office spaces in several cities….

