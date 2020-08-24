COVID-19 Alert – 24 August 2020
|‘We can’t keep living like this’: COVID-19 state of emergency opens political divide
|TheAge.com
|Are Victorians willing to remain in a perpetual, state of emergency until a COVID vaccine is found?
|As world GDP shrinks from COVID-19, China’s premier says its economy could grow
|TheWeek
|China aims to revive economy amid devastating floods and a hostile US In an address delivered on China’s state radio, premier Li Keqiang on Sunday said the country’s economy could grow this year, with up to 9 million jobs to be created this year. The…
|COVID-19 patient commits suicide in K’taka
|United News of India
|Davangere, Aug 23(UNI) A COVID-19 positive man committed suicide by hanging himself in a private hospital’s ward on the afternoon of Sunday. Health officials said that the deceased has been reported as a 55 year old, a resident of SS Layout in the…
|Economy shrinks only 3% despite COVID-19 pandemic: Rouhani
|IANS Live
|Photo Credit: IANS IANSLive Tehran, Aug 24 (IANS) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran's economy has contracted by only three per cent despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Tasnim news agency reported. To get full access of the story, click here to…
|Face masks on public transport to be mandatory from Monday
|stuff.co.nz
|Face masks will be mandatory for anyone using public transport and travelling on planes from Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. The news comes as Ardern announced Auckland will stay in alert level 3 until Sunday at 11.59pm. MORE TO…
|GOP Voters Say Economy, Covid-19 Response Good in CBS Poll
|Bloomberg
|About 7 in 10 registered Republican voters approve of economy Poll shows Republican party voters broadly support Trump The vast majority of Republican voters approve of the U.S. economy’s state and how the government handled the coronavirus, saying the…
|Govt ready to inject more funds for stimulus package to fight Covid-19, says Finance Minister
|thestar.com.my
|KUALA LUMPUR: The government is ready to inject more funds for the stimulus package to fight Covid-19 but such decisions will only be done according to the situation, says the Finance Ministry. Its minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz…
|The economy is still booming for the rich despite the pandemic
|australianherald.com latest
|These times are financially stressful for many Australians, but not everyone. Alan Austin examines indicator
|Victoria’s state of emergency could last another 12 months
|9News.com.au
|A bill is set to extend the current provision, it comes as the state recorded its lowest daily case number in almost two months.
|Ways to ‘spring clean’ your diet to curb COVID-19 comfort eating
|TheAge.com
|It's entirely normal for people to have reached for more comfort foods these last few months, but CSIRO research scientist Gilly Hendrie says spring is an opportunity to change that.
|Geopolitical Impact
|‘Kim Jong-un in coma, sister to take over North Korea’: South Korean diplomat makes astounding claim
|DNA India
|Chang Song-min, a former aide to South Korea's late president Kim Dae-Jung on Sunday fired up rumours by claiming that North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un is actually in a coma and that his sister, Kim Yo-jong, is presently poised for power to…
|An over-reliance on natural resources and China is seeing Australia fall further behind
|Canberra Times
|First it was barley and beef exports to China and then last week, it was wine. Australia is clearly feeling the pain of geopolitical tensions. It will likely feel more. Canberra's main solution to this challenge is redoubling efforts to diversify…
|China meets with Asean diplomats to propose resuming South China Sea talks
|thestar.com.my
|HONG KONG, Aug 24 (SCMP): Three weeks after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced his country’s new position on the South China Sea, Beijing called diplomats from 10 South-East Asian countries together for a meeting to convey its worries about…
|Covid-19 strain in Qatar is similar to China, India and Philippines
|Gulf Times
|The representative Covid-19 strain in Qatar is very similar to the strains found in Guangdong (China), Philippines and India, according to an analysis by two officials from Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU). Expressing their views in their personal…
|Democratic Party platform drops ‘One China’ language on Taiwan
|Washington Times
|The Democratic Party platform adopted at last week’s nominating convention dropped any reference to the U.S. policy of recognizing a single China in reference to unofficial American ally Taiwan. The new platform issued for presidential nominee Joseph…
|India’s next big bet: Internal globalization
|Livemint.com
|Nandan Nilekani argues that all services must be made portable, like banking and mobile services Most of us would have read or heard about Thomas Friedman’s best-seller The World is Flat . We would also know that the inspiration for the book and its…
|Marty Judge: The value of NATO to the United States and other nations is keeping the Russian bear at bay
|San Diego Union Tribune
|Alarm bells went off in European capitols and in Washington for the second time within months when Soviet troops blockaded Berlin in June of 1948. The first jolt had come when the Soviet Union backed a political coup d’etat in Czechoslovakia that…
|SIES-FPJ: FPO federations and globalisation of commodity markets urgently needed
|The Freepress Journal
|Overview of commodity market Kapil Dev, Head, Products and Business Development, NCDEX: It is an exciting time. A lot more has to be done in the agriculture space. This is an opportunity that we received after 15-20 years of deliberation. This…
|‘Dual circulation’ strategy China’s message to US
|Asia Times Online
|The year 2016 was marked by a strong wave of right-wing populism, isolationism, protectionism, and anti-globalization on both sides of the Atlantic. The current British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|BEC Operators Switch Focus on Finance Department Employees (over Executives), New Data Shows
|Security Bloggers Network
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|Mail-voting fraud? That’s not what keeps election officials up at night
|San Diego Union Tribune
|When it comes to mail ballots, it’s not fraud that vexes election officials. It’s human nature. People procrastinate. That’s a problem as California prepares amid the COVID-19 pandemic to mail a ballot to every registered voter in the state for…
|The Week in Business: Steve Bannon Charged With Fraud
|New York Times
|Good morning! I’ve been craving a real office lately — for the free air conditioning, mostly, but also the sense of purpose it offers. You may not agree, but Amazon is betting that I’m not alone, and expanding its office spaces in several cities….
