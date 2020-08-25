Silobreaker

Threat Reports

  covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 25 August 2020

Actions by Governments
  • As Sweden’s COVID-19 Measures Hint At Herd Immunity, US Experts Rethink Lockdown Strategies (Zero Hedge)
  • Coronavirus data 2 weeks into Germany’s school year “reassures” expert (CBS News)
  • Coronavirus rages in south India, experts say states ‘nearing peak’ (IANS Live)
  • Coronavirus reinfections confirmed in the Netherlands, Belgium (Deutsche Welle)
  • Covid-19 outbreak at well-known nudist colony in France (ONE News)
  • Covid-19 wrap: Hong Kong man gets re-infected with virus, Italy begins vaccine trials (News24)
  • Germany cracks down on mandatory masks (Deutsche Welle)
  • Germany’s New Coronavirus Infections Close to Four-Month High (Bloomberg)
  • Here are things to consider while buying a business in Australia during COVID-19 pandemic (Special Broadcasting Service)
  • India tests more than 3.5 crore people for Covid-19 (Hindustan Times)
  • Indonesia's handling of COVID-19 pandemic unsuccessful- Epidemiologist (indonesianews.net)
  • Japan to relax ban on foreign residents returning to the country (FT.com – World)
  • Pakistan puzzles experts with sharp drop in Covid-19 numbers (Abu Dhabi National)
  • South Africa: Invasive fish feeds locals hit by pandemic (Deutsche Welle)
  • Spain travel advice: latest FCO guidance on flights, holidays and lockdowns – and quarantine rules for visitors returning to the UK (The Scotsman)
  • Spain warned of dire impact of second coronavirus lockdown (The Guardian)
  • Students return to classes virtually in Mexico amid COVID-19 pandemic (Xinhua News Agency)
  • Switzerland a good example of back-to-school preparedness: Educator (Global News Canada)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Aug. 25 (NationalPost.com)
  • UAE, Israel health ministers discuss potential COVID-19 cooperation (Al Arabiya)
  • UK – Boris Johnson says parents have ‘moral duty’ to send children back to school next week (Yahoo! Finance UK and Ireland)
  • UK – Boris Johnson’s chronically inept government is about to face its biggest test (New Statesman)
  • UK – MPs urge Boris Johnson to meet ‘forgotten victims’ of coronavirus (The Guardian)
  • UK – This exams fiasco gives the lie to Boris Johnson’s ‘levelling up’ agenda (The Guardian)
  • UK – Why are parents still scared to send their children back to school? Ask Boris Johnson (The Guardian)
  • US – COVID-19 deaths may drop in the next week, CDC director says (Deseret News)
  • US – Coronavirus updates: California reopening guidance coming, state passes 12,000 dead (Fresno Bee)
  • US – Fauci warns against rushed approval of COVID-19 vaccine following report that Trump administration wants to do just that (Business Insider)
  • US – Florida judge tempers state mandate that all schools should reopen in-person class (NationalPost.com)
  • US – From @WSJopinion: A mask mandate aside, the Trump Administration is already doing what Joe Biden recommends to deal… https://t.co/vHHWFkicQs (WSJ – Twitter)
  • US – Hawaii again postpones reopening because of coronavirus (Los Angeles Times)
  • US – Here’s the Massachusetts coronavirus data for Monday (boston.com)
  • US – Pharma Company Denies Communication With Trump Administration About COVID-19 Vaccine (International Business Times)
  • US – Promoter fined after a ‘mansion party’ that broke COVID-19 rules, California cops say (star-telegram.com)
  • US – Scientists are wary after the Trump administration approves blood plasma as COVID-19 treatment (Mail Online UK)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
 
Actions by Companies
  • ‘The worst is behind us,’ says CEO of WPP, the world’s largest advertising company (CNBC)
  • 56 people got the coronavirus at a Starbucks in South Korea. The only people who didn’t were employees wearing masks. (Business Insider)
  • Absa CEO: We’ve taken the pain upfront (News24)
  • American Airlines first to use new cleaning solution to fight coronavirus (Mail Online UK)
  • Apple Plans to Start Selling Online in India Next Month (Bloomberg)
  • Apple preps more store reopenings ahead of new iPhone launch (Yahoo! Canada)
  • AstraZeneca Denies Fast-Tracking Vaccine for White House (NewsMax.com)
  • AstraZeneca starts trial of Covid-19 antibody treatment (Business Times Singapore)
  • Barclays roars to London Zoo’s rescue with £20m loan (Sky News)
  • COVID19 Outbreak at Camp Shuts Sumitomo San Cristóbal Mine in Bolivia (Finanzen.net)
  • Competitors under pressure on reports that AstraZeneca may get early nod in U.S. for COVID-19 vaccine (Seeking Alpha)
  • Covid cure further away than hoped, says Novartis chief (Swiss Info)
  • Danone donates Rp30 billion to BNPB for handling COVID-19 pandemic (Antara News)
  • De Beers Cuts Diamond Prices After Covid-19 Curbs Demand (Bloomberg)
  • De Beers cuts diamond prices after COVID-19 curbs demand (Toronto Star Online)
  • Don t write a Vh1 resume during Netflix era (Moneycontrol.com)
  • Fiserv CEO talks growing business in the ‘heat of the pandemic’ (CNBC)
  • Foxconn, Pegatron among Asian firms considering Mexico factories as China risks grow (South China Morning Post – News)
  • Google searches for anxiety soar to record high at beginning of coronavirus pandemic, study finds (CNBC)
  • India cuts Huawei, insurers bet on pandemic, US vaccine row (FT.com – US)
  • Let’s open the borders, fly and create jobs to save SA economy, says Acsa (Cape Times)
  • MUFG plans to offer COVID-19 bonds to individual investors (Japan Times)
  • Mando to develop ventilator for COVID-19 patients in collaboration with NASA (Yonhap News Agency)
  • Microsoft brings ‘Accelerate’ programme to Houston, with USD 1 mln investment into local initiatives (Telecompaper)
  • Oil Search half-year profit sinks 85% as pandemic batters oil (Nasdaq)
  • Online Education: Opportunities And Challenges In The Aeon Of COVID-19 (Businessworld India)
  • Qantas slashes more jobs and sells pyjamas to survive Covid-19 (FT.com – Companies)
  • Scoot sends mass e-mail on Covid-19 travel requirements, apologises for oversight (The Straits Times All News)
  • Shell mulls sale of natural gas unit (Emirates-Business.ae)
  • Superstores such as Walmart and Target had already invested to build their online businesses and had cash on hand t… https://t.co/Uo48cXqbwg (WSJ – Twitter)
  • Take a look inside IBM’s offices that have been completely reimagined since the start of the coronavirus pandemic (Business Insider)
  • Tesco to create 16,000 new permanent jobs in online boom amid COVID-19 pandemic (Channel NewsAsia)
  • Total Resumes Drilling Operation in Angola (AllAfrica.com)
  • Vodacom poaches Nedbank’s CFO (Sunday World South Africa)
  • Wages in key battleground state soar, boosted by controversial Foxconn project (FOXBusiness.com)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • Bringing hospital care closer to patients amidst COVID-19 (Lancet)
  • COVID-19 care in India: the course to self-reliance (Lancet)
  • COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials coming to Chicago (LIVE UPDATES) (Chicago Sun-Times)
  • China has been giving a coronavirus vaccine to its frontline workers since July (The Hill)
  • Coronavirus vaccine news is pushing S&P higher: Equity strategist (FOX Business – Video)
  • Donald Trump ‘could fast-track Oxford University’s Covid-19 vaccine’ (Mail Online UK)
  • Dr Anthony Fauci warns against rushing out vaccine (BBC)
  • Drug giant AstraZeneca starts trial of Covid-19 antibody injections (Mail Online UK)
  • FDA issues EUA to convalescent plasma for COVID–19 treatment (Express Pharma)
  • How Convalescent Plasma Could Help Fight COVID-19 (Time)
  • Moderna in EC deal over COVID-19 vaccine (Pharma Letter)
  • WHO urges countries to join forces in coronavirus vaccine development (Mail Online UK)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
ADB pushes development of public transport system amid pandemic
Philippine Star
MANILA, Philippines — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is calling for the continuous development of public transportation systems in the Asia-Pacific region amid the pandemic, as the impact of the health crisis will be felt for years. During the…
Alaska virus contact tracing program working, officials say
Toronto Star Online
This copy is for your personal non-commercial use only. To order presentation-ready copies of Toronto Star content for distribution to colleagues, clients or customers, or inquire about permissions/licensing, please go to: www.TorontoStarReprints.com…
By the numbers: How the coronavirus has affected the economy
Chicago Tribune
As states have reopened, closed and reopened again during the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. economy has ridden the wave right along with it. While certain economical numbers remain in a slump — the United States unemployment rate was sitting at…
How is the economy likely to affect Trump’s reelection chances?
Al Arabiya
The economy’s performance during the last year – rather than the cumulative performance during the last four – is a primary determinant of an incumbent US president’s reelection chances. In that respect, the coronavirus pandemic could not have come…
Masks to become mandatory on public transport
Radio New Zealand
From Monday, tens of thousands of commuters around New Zealand will all need to check something new before they leave home – do they have a mask with them? While the country is in Alert Level 2 or higher, no-one will be allowed on a bus or a train…
More than 2,000 workers exit pandemic unemployment scheme
Irish Times
Numbers claiming payment drops 60% since peak in May More than 2,000 workers have exited the Government’s Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) scheme. The number of people still claiming the payment, which is up to €350 a week for those who…
PH needs to address pandemic first to ‘safely’ reopen economy: NEDA
ABS-CBN News
[embedded content] MANILA – The Philippines needs to address the COVID-19 pandemic before the economy can reopen safely, the National Economic and Development Authority said Tuesday as the country plunged into recession for the first time in nearly 30…
State of emergency to be extended into 2021
9News.com.au
Victoria Opposition Leader Michael O'Brien is against the 12-month extension of the state of emergency.
Trudeau considered best to manage pandemic, revive economy, poll suggests
NationalPost.com
OTTAWA — A new poll suggests Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would be well placed to fight an election this fall, seen as the leader best able to care for Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic and to get the economy back on its feet….
Violence Against Latin American Women Increases During Pandemic
US News & World Report
The coronavirus-imposed lockdowns are worsening a social ill that has long plagued the region.
Geopolitical Impact
As the rest of the world struggles to contain the coronavirus, China’s recovery is gaining momentum, positioning it… https://t.co/dy96DhGhpk
WSJ – Twitter
As the rest of the world struggles to contain the coronavirus, China’s recovery is gaining momentum, positioning it to close its gap with the U.S. economy https://on.wsj.com/3goJWD1
Beijing Slams ‘Evidence-Free’ Charge Of Using Vaccine To Pressure Neighbors Over South China Sea Claims
Zero Hedge
China has rejected last week's accusations that's it's pursuing an aggressive "vaccine nationalism" campaign wherein it hopes to use its COVID-19 vaccine as a tool of influence and diplomacy . Russia was also named in an explosive Wall Street Journal…
China, U.S. discuss economic coordination in trade meeting
Asahi.com
BEIJING–U.S. and Chinese trade envoys discussed strengthening coordination of their government’s economic policies during a phone meeting Tuesday, the Ministry of Commerce announced. The announcement gave no details of the meeting held as part of the…
India’s narrowing trade deficit with China is unsustainable
Global Times
In recent months, India has seen its trade deficit with China fall and then bounce back, demonstrating that any manufactured reduction in the trade deficit based on protectionism simply isn't sustainable, despite being the result Indian authorities…
India, China, Pakistan to participate in military exercise in Russia next month
India Today
An Indian military contingent will take part in "Kavkaz 2020" ("Caucasus 2020"), strategic command-post exercise next month where various countries, including China and Pakistan, will also take part. Far away from the border hostilities, militaries of…
Intel quarry, Jolo bombers
Philippines Daily Tribune
The twin explosions that jolted Jolo, Sulu on Monday could have been prevented had the four military intelligence officers killed by local policemen last June was able to complete their mission of neutralizing known suicide bombers in the province. Ma…
Pompeo’s fact-twisting China speech versus the truth
Xinhua News Agency
Full Text: Pompeo's Fact-twisting China Speech Versus the Truth BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in his recent speech at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library, negated every aspect of China-U.S. relations, maliciously…
Retailers, landlords in open warfare over rents
Australian Financial Review
One of Australia's largest shopping centre landlords, Scentre Group, is in open warfare with one of its major tenants, clothing retailer Mosaic Brands, which is threatening to shut 500 stores unless landlords reduce rents. Scentre Group chief…
South China Sea Dispute: Beijing’s Navy Drills Were Message To US, Analysts Say
International Business Times
KEY POINTSExperts say China is sending a strong message to the U.S. and other countries by conducting multiple military exercises in the South China SeaChina is flexing its military muscle to show it is capable of engaging in multiple conflicts…
Tribeca mulls options for Natural Resources Credit Fund
Australian Financial Review
There's a hint of a storm brewing in Tribeca Investment Partners' unlisted resources credit fund, which has had a rough year and told investors things may get worse before they get better. It is understood Tribeca is considering opening a redemption…
Cybersecurity Impact
2020: the year cybersecurity went from a technology problem to a business issue
AlienVault Blogs
In March when businesses enforced a work-from-home policy because of the pandemic, many probably thought the move would last a few weeks or so. Well, here we are, in the heat of the summer or depth of winter, depending on your hemisphere, and some…
BlueLeaks Exposed Some COVID-19 Patients’ IDs – Cybersecurity Experts Perspective
Information Security Buzz
A South Dakota news site reveals that the June 2020 “ BlueLeaks ” massive data breach resulted in the exposed identities of the state’s citizens who tested positive for COVID-19:  Massive data breach affects SD COVID-19 patients . In response,…
IcedID Campaign Is Back With New Obfuscation Tactics
Cyware
During the coronavirus pandemic, several malware developers and operators have been attempting innovative ways to upgrade their arsenal and sharpen their attacks. Lately, the operators of the IcedID banking trojan, also known as BokBot, have also…
InfoSecHotSpot – Microsoft says the pandemic has changed the future of cybersecurity in these five ways A new report from Microsoft… https://t.co/7kz2Eu8ykN
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Microsoft says the pandemic has changed the future of cybersecurity in these five ways A new report from Microsoft suggests that cloud-based technologies and Zero Trust architecture will become mainstays of businesses' cybersecurity investments going…
InfoSecHotSpot – Security threats have already moved on from COVID-19-themed attacks, report finds The pandemic is old news for cybe… https://t.co/EIPAx4mvUq
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Security threats have already moved on from COVID-19-themed attacks, report finds The pandemic is old news for cybercriminals who are still targeting remote workers, but are doing so with botnets and familiar exploits. https://tek.io/3hrcdds
InfoSecHotSpot – The Cybersecurity 202: Coronavirus crisis spawned more scams than any other event in the last decade For fraudsters… https://t.co/0k5gHXx7Pi
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
The Cybersecurity 202: Coronavirus crisis spawned more scams than any other event in the last decade For fraudsters, the coronavirus pandemic has been like Christmas, Valentine’s Day and the Super Bowl all rolled into one. Holidays and big events…
InfoSecHotSpot – Vishing attacks on the rise, FBI, CISA warn Hackers are targeting employees working from home during the coronaviru… https://t.co/UT88RT18h7
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Vishing attacks on the rise, FBI, CISA warn Hackers are targeting employees working from home during the coronavirus pandemic with “vishing” or voice phishing campaigns, since at least mid-July, according to an alert from the FBI and Cybersecurity…
The Cybersecurity 202: Coronavirus crisis spawned more scams than any other event in the last decade
Washington Post
Reporter for The Cybersecurity 202 newsletter EmailBioFollow For fraudsters, the coronavirus pandemic has been like Christmas, Valentine’s Day and the Super Bowl all rolled into one. Holidays and big events have long been a gold mine for those seeking…
Vishing Attacks Are Surging
BankInfoSecurity
FBI, CISA Warn: Hackers Targeting Those Who Are Working at Home The FBI and CISA warn that hackers are increasingly using voice phishing, or vishing, to target employees who are working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, steal their credentials…
cybersecboardrm – Microsoft says the pandemic has changed the future of cybersecurity in these five ways #Cybersecurity #security https://t.co/YRHUrRFC49
cybersecboardrm – Twitter
Microsoft says the pandemic has changed the future of cybersecurity in these five ways #Cybersecurity #security…

