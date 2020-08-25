COVID-19 Alert – 25 August 2020
|ADB pushes development of public transport system amid pandemic
|Philippine Star
|MANILA, Philippines — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is calling for the continuous development of public transportation systems in the Asia-Pacific region amid the pandemic, as the impact of the health crisis will be felt for years. During the…
|Alaska virus contact tracing program working, officials say
|Toronto Star Online
|By the numbers: How the coronavirus has affected the economy
|Chicago Tribune
|As states have reopened, closed and reopened again during the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. economy has ridden the wave right along with it. While certain economical numbers remain in a slump — the United States unemployment rate was sitting at…
|How is the economy likely to affect Trump’s reelection chances?
|Al Arabiya
|The economy’s performance during the last year – rather than the cumulative performance during the last four – is a primary determinant of an incumbent US president’s reelection chances. In that respect, the coronavirus pandemic could not have come…
|Masks to become mandatory on public transport
|Radio New Zealand
|From Monday, tens of thousands of commuters around New Zealand will all need to check something new before they leave home – do they have a mask with them? While the country is in Alert Level 2 or higher, no-one will be allowed on a bus or a train…
|More than 2,000 workers exit pandemic unemployment scheme
|Irish Times
|Numbers claiming payment drops 60% since peak in May More than 2,000 workers have exited the Government’s Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) scheme. The number of people still claiming the payment, which is up to €350 a week for those who…
|PH needs to address pandemic first to ‘safely’ reopen economy: NEDA
|ABS-CBN News
|[embedded content] MANILA – The Philippines needs to address the COVID-19 pandemic before the economy can reopen safely, the National Economic and Development Authority said Tuesday as the country plunged into recession for the first time in nearly 30…
|State of emergency to be extended into 2021
|9News.com.au
|Victoria Opposition Leader Michael O'Brien is against the 12-month extension of the state of emergency.
|Trudeau considered best to manage pandemic, revive economy, poll suggests
|NationalPost.com
|OTTAWA — A new poll suggests Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would be well placed to fight an election this fall, seen as the leader best able to care for Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic and to get the economy back on its feet….
|Violence Against Latin American Women Increases During Pandemic
|US News & World Report
|The coronavirus-imposed lockdowns are worsening a social ill that has long plagued the region.
|Geopolitical Impact
|Beijing Slams ‘Evidence-Free’ Charge Of Using Vaccine To Pressure Neighbors Over South China Sea Claims
|Zero Hedge
|China has rejected last week's accusations that's it's pursuing an aggressive "vaccine nationalism" campaign wherein it hopes to use its COVID-19 vaccine as a tool of influence and diplomacy . Russia was also named in an explosive Wall Street Journal…
|China, U.S. discuss economic coordination in trade meeting
|Asahi.com
|BEIJING–U.S. and Chinese trade envoys discussed strengthening coordination of their government’s economic policies during a phone meeting Tuesday, the Ministry of Commerce announced. The announcement gave no details of the meeting held as part of the…
|India’s narrowing trade deficit with China is unsustainable
|Global Times
|In recent months, India has seen its trade deficit with China fall and then bounce back, demonstrating that any manufactured reduction in the trade deficit based on protectionism simply isn't sustainable, despite being the result Indian authorities…
|India, China, Pakistan to participate in military exercise in Russia next month
|India Today
|An Indian military contingent will take part in "Kavkaz 2020" ("Caucasus 2020"), strategic command-post exercise next month where various countries, including China and Pakistan, will also take part. Far away from the border hostilities, militaries of…
|Intel quarry, Jolo bombers
|Philippines Daily Tribune
|The twin explosions that jolted Jolo, Sulu on Monday could have been prevented had the four military intelligence officers killed by local policemen last June was able to complete their mission of neutralizing known suicide bombers in the province. Ma…
|Pompeo’s fact-twisting China speech versus the truth
|Xinhua News Agency
|Full Text: Pompeo's Fact-twisting China Speech Versus the Truth BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in his recent speech at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library, negated every aspect of China-U.S. relations, maliciously…
|Retailers, landlords in open warfare over rents
|Australian Financial Review
|One of Australia's largest shopping centre landlords, Scentre Group, is in open warfare with one of its major tenants, clothing retailer Mosaic Brands, which is threatening to shut 500 stores unless landlords reduce rents. Scentre Group chief…
|South China Sea Dispute: Beijing’s Navy Drills Were Message To US, Analysts Say
|International Business Times
|KEY POINTSExperts say China is sending a strong message to the U.S. and other countries by conducting multiple military exercises in the South China SeaChina is flexing its military muscle to show it is capable of engaging in multiple conflicts…
|Tribeca mulls options for Natural Resources Credit Fund
|Australian Financial Review
|There's a hint of a storm brewing in Tribeca Investment Partners' unlisted resources credit fund, which has had a rough year and told investors things may get worse before they get better. It is understood Tribeca is considering opening a redemption…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|2020: the year cybersecurity went from a technology problem to a business issue
|AlienVault Blogs
|In March when businesses enforced a work-from-home policy because of the pandemic, many probably thought the move would last a few weeks or so. Well, here we are, in the heat of the summer or depth of winter, depending on your hemisphere, and some…
|BlueLeaks Exposed Some COVID-19 Patients’ IDs – Cybersecurity Experts Perspective
|Information Security Buzz
|A South Dakota news site reveals that the June 2020 “ BlueLeaks ” massive data breach resulted in the exposed identities of the state’s citizens who tested positive for COVID-19: Massive data breach affects SD COVID-19 patients . In response,…
|IcedID Campaign Is Back With New Obfuscation Tactics
|Cyware
|During the coronavirus pandemic, several malware developers and operators have been attempting innovative ways to upgrade their arsenal and sharpen their attacks. Lately, the operators of the IcedID banking trojan, also known as BokBot, have also…
|The Cybersecurity 202: Coronavirus crisis spawned more scams than any other event in the last decade
|Washington Post
|Reporter for The Cybersecurity 202 newsletter EmailBioFollow For fraudsters, the coronavirus pandemic has been like Christmas, Valentine’s Day and the Super Bowl all rolled into one. Holidays and big events have long been a gold mine for those seeking…
|Vishing Attacks Are Surging
|BankInfoSecurity
|FBI, CISA Warn: Hackers Targeting Those Who Are Working at Home The FBI and CISA warn that hackers are increasingly using voice phishing, or vishing, to target employees who are working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, steal their credentials…
