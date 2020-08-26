COVID-19 Alert – 26 August 2020
|Actions by Governments
|
|Actions by Companies
|
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|
|Societal & Economic Impact
|COVID-19 patient attempts suicide
|The Hindu
|A COVID-19 patient admitted at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research on Tuesday attempted to kill himself. Jipmer, in a release, said the moment healthcare workers noticed the incident, the patient was rescued. He is…
|Contact tracing the missing link in Indonesia's battle with COVID-19
|indonesianews.net
|Contact tracing the missing link in Indonesia's battle with COVID-19 – The Jakarta Post Jakarta Post
|Federal concerns with Victorian state of emergency extension
|9News.com.au
|Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison has raised concerns on Victorian Premier Daniel Andrew’s push for a state of emergency extension by 12 months.
|Here’s how coronavirus contact tracing apps work
|CNBC
|CNBC's Contessa Brewer reports on how contact tracing apps work, and one that the Nevada Coronavirus Task Force is using.
|Indian govt consumption key to growth in economy amid pandemic, central bank says
|NationalPost.com
|MUMBAI — Indian government spending will support the economy during the pandemic, but private consumption will be needed to drive any economic recovery once the coronavirus threat eases, the central bank said on Tuesday….
|Kitchener council approves next stage of city’s coronavirus pandemic recovery plan
|Global News Canada
|Kitchener council approved Stage 3B of the city’s recovery plan on Monday night. It will see a range of recreation programming geared specifically toward children and youth, older adults and vulnerable populations become available to area residents in…
|Pollution as pandemic
|Chandigarh Tribune
|With the harvesting of paddy accompanied by its ensuing concomitant of straw burning likely to coincide with the government’s stated intent to unlock the economy further by the resumption of various modes of transport along with other activities, the…
|Unemployment hits recession peak as young worst affected by layoffs
|Irish Independent
|Unemployment is at the peak reached during the last recession despite the reopening of the economy. New official figures reveal the unemployment rate due to Covid-19 stood at 23.1pc at the end of June when there were 531,412 people out of work. The…
|Unemployment reaches peak levels of last recession despite reopening of economy in Covid-19 pandemic
|Irish Independent
|UNEMPLOYMENT is at peak levels reached during the last recession despite the reopening of the economy. N ew official figures show the unemployment rate stood at 16.7pc at the end of last month when those on the pandemic unemployment payment are…
|Women’s work a government focus for coronavirus recovery plans
|TheAge.com
|Incentives to lure women back to the workforce and boost their earnings and retirement savings will be unveiled by the Morrison government as part of a pandemic recovery plan.
|Geopolitical Impact
|China Still Buying $300 Billion of Chips From U.S., Elsewhere
|Bloomberg
|Nation is biggest source of global chip industry’s growth Domestic companies are stepping up investments amid U.S. curbs China will import $300 billion of semiconductors for the third straight year, underscoring how the world’s No. 2 economy remains…
|China holds military exercises as US boosts relations with Taiwan
|New York Post
|China conducted rare military drills in four regions, including the Yellow Sea and the South China Sea, as the US envoy to Taiwan attended a military memorial service with Taiwan’s president. Maritime safety administrations issued notices over last…
|China in new confrontation with US as PLA conducts military exercises near Taiwan
|News24online
|Aug. 26, 2020, 12:12 p.m. Beijing: The focus of the entire world is on China even in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic because it is busy raking up territorial disputes with all its neighbours even as other countries are struggling to…
|Covid update: India’s Oxford vaccine trial; GST cut hope; China’s 9-day…
|Hindustan Times
|From the trial of Oxford university’s vaccine candidate beginning in India, to the hope of a cut in Goods and Services Tax rate on two-wheelers – here are the top updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. The Serum Institute of India began the trial of…
|Covid-19 proves globalisation is not dead
|FT.com – International economy
|As the pandemic pushes more activities online, national borders seem less relevant than ever
|Covid-19 proves globalisation is not dead https://t.co/pfSqc3nydz
|FT – Twitter
|Global Trade Rebounds 7.6% in June After Lockdown Slump
|Bloomberg
|Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks Covid-19’s impact on trade. Sign up here , and subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast for the latest news and analysis on the pandemic. Global trade surged in June as governments started to reopen their…
|Here’s why the U.S. box office recovery won’t be as swift as China’s
|CNBC
|China's box office has flourished, proving that with time and ample safety guidelines, audiences will return to theaters in droves. The outlook for the box office recovery in the U.S. is less optimistic, industry analysts predict. Much of China's box…
|Opportunity for Asean in supply chain shifts due to trade war, virus: Tharman
|The Straits Times Print Business News
|August 26, 2020 5:00 AM The Covid-19 crisis and the US-China trade conflict present an opportunity for Asean to emerge as a growing market of end demand and a resilient base of production, Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said yesterday.
|Rouble approaches 4-mth lows vs dollar, weighed down by geopolitics
|Zawya.com
|The rouble slipped on Tuesday MOSCOW- The rouble slipped on Tuesday, bucking the generally positive mood on global markets, hit by political turmoil in neighbouring Belarus and pressure on Russia to investigate the suspected poisoning of an…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|FBI Investigates COVID-19 Patient Data Breach
|Infosecurity – Latest News
|FBI Investigates COVID-19 Patient Data Breach The FBI is investigating a data breach that exposed the personal information of South Dakota residents who had contracted COVID-19. The data breach took place in June when a …
|InfoSecHotSpot – COVID-19 Aside, Data Protection Regulations March Ahead: What To Consider Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, companies… https://t.co/j9t0xw6sDu
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|InfoSecHotSpot – Online Business Fraud Down, Consumer Fraud Up Criminals are changing tactics to match changing business conditions… https://t.co/nqj1u9KgWp
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|InfoSecHotSpot – Online fraud against businesses drops, increases against consumers during reopening Fraudsters are decreasing their… https://t.co/YEZ9nru1pU
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|InfosecurityMag – FBI Investigates COVID-19 Patient Data Breach https://t.co/r63x5NlDGM
|InfosecurityMag – Twitter
|Junge says Slotkin voted against condemning Chinese cyberattacks. That’s not true.
|Detroit Free Press
|This is one in a series of fact checks the Detroit Free Press is doing on public issues in conjunction with PolitiFact, a nonprofit national news organization. Suggest a fact-check here . Claim: Paul Junge says Rep. Elissa Slotkin “voted against…
|Online fraud against businesses drops, increases against consumers during reopening
|Help Net Security – News
|Fraudsters are decreasing their schemes against businesses, but increasing COVID-19 focused scams against consumers online, according to TransUnion. Fraudsters less targeting businesses The percent of suspected fraudulent digital transactions…
|Ransomware Could Be the New Data Breach: 5 Tips to Stay Secure
|McAfee – Blog – RSS
|…
|Secnewsbytes – Cyber espionage is threatening COVID-19 vaccine research https://t.co/2rlml6b0xh
|Secnewsbytes – Twitter
|Cyber espionage is threatening COVID-19 vaccine research https://www.fastcompany.com/90540757/were-not-doing-enough-to-to-protect-covid-19-vaccine-research-from-cyber-espionage
|The Cybersecurity 202: Trump makes the fight against mail voting a key focus of convention speech
|Washington Post
|President Trump came out swinging against mail voting on Day 1 of the Republican National Convention, claiming repeatedly without evidence that Democrats will abuse the process to “rig” November’s election. “What they’re doing is using covid to steal…
