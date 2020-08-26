Silobreaker

Threat Reports

  |  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 26 August 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Actions by Governments
  • 31 succumb to COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia in past hours (Sharjah24)
  • Australia ‘hurt the feelings’ of China with calls for coronavirus investigation, senior diplomat says (ABC Online)
  • Germany extends shorter work hours scheme (Yahoo! News Australia)
  • Germany eyes a four-day week to help prevent mass layoffs (World Economic Forum)
  • India’s top health research body says irresponsible people driving COVID-19 pandemic in country (Xinhua News Agency)
  • Made in Germany – Consumption and the coronavirus (Deutsche Welle)
  • Pandemic Ebbs & Rises Again: South Korea, Australia Among Nations Witnessing Second Covid-19 Wave (News18.com)
  • Russia’s tally rises by 4,696 (United News of India)
  • S. Korea, Indonesia eye broader economic ties to overcome pandemic fallout (Philippine Daily Inquirer)
  • Schools Can Reopen, Germany Finds, but Expect a ‘Roller Coaster’ (New York Times)
  • Second wave of coronavirus could hit France in November -govt advisor (Reuters UK)
  • Spain Calls On Army To Fight Virus As WHO Signals Slowdown (International Business Times)
  • Spain calls in army to help trace Covid-19 contacts ahead of school reopenings (Telegraph)
  • Spain ready to send in troops to trace resurging coronavirus (TheAge.com)
  • Spain sends in military to battle second wave (Australian Financial Review)
  • Switzerland ‘to be added to UK’s list of quarantine countries’ (London Evening Standard)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Aug. 26 (NationalPost.com)
  • UAE reports one death, 339 COVID-19 new infections (Al Arabiya)
  • UK – Boris Johnson admits school face mask advice might change (The Guardian)
  • UK – Boris Johnson says schools face mask advice might change (The Independent)
  • UK – Downing Street denies claims Boris Johnson could quit as prime minister due to ongoing health problems from coronavirus (The Independent)
  • UK – Inside Politics: Boris Johnson makes late U-turn on masks in schools (The Independent)
  • UK – Rishi Sunak says 64 million meals enjoyed so far using Eat Out to Help Out (London Evening Standard)
  • US – 6 months of Why Oregon is faring better than neighbors but could be ‘next Idaho, California or Washington’ (Oregonian)
  • US – California caseload steadies as Florida and Texas post rises (Financial Times – UK Homepage)
  • US – Florida appeals judge’s ruling that blocks state order to reopen schools amid coronavirus pandemic (New York Daily News)
  • US – Joe Kennedy needs to mobilize college voters (Boston Herald)
  • US – Judge rules in favor of Florida teachers opposed to returning to school, reopening put on hold (MSNBC)
  • US – Oklahoma’s Riley: One position group hit hard by COVID-19 (NationalPost.com)
  • US – Trump administration to require nursing homes test staff for COVID-19 (The Hill)
  • US – Updated CDC guidelines now say people exposed to coronavirus may not need to be tested (CNN)
  • Virtual weddings take off in Indonesia amid coronavirus pandemic (Deutsche Welle)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
  • challenges of pandemic have made UAE residents better neighbours and brought families together, survey finds (Abu Dhabi National)
 
Actions by Companies
  • AirAsia posts record loss as coronavirus annihilates demand (The Straits Times All News)
  • AirAsia to reopen four routes from Bali hub (indonesianews.net)
  • Apple to launch online store in India ahead of Diwali: Report (TheWeek)
  • Asiana Airlines open the door to resume Korea-China flights (Kumho Asian)
  • AstraZeneca Kicks Off Covid-19 Antibody Trials (TheStreet.com)
  • AstraZeneca’s Potential Coronavirus Vaccine (New York Times)
  • Bed, Bath & Beyond to cut 2,800 jobs (FOXBusiness.com)
  • Biogen conference led to 20,000 COVID-19 cases in Boston area, researchers say (FOXNews.com)
  • Carnival’s Princess Cancels Some World Cruises in Early 2021 (Bloomberg)
  • China Life Profit Drop Narrows as Virus Hits Investment Returns (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • China’s Sinovac enters supply deal with Indonesia for COVID-19 vaccine doses (Nasdaq)
  • Cloud firm NetApp to lay off 5.5% workforce amid Covid-19 (IANS Live)
  • Controversies, virus may not hit Facebook’s advertisement business in India (Economic Times)
  • Dutch TMT sector to shrink 6% this year due to coronavirus pandemic, with partial recovery next year – ABN Amro (Telecompaper)
  • Google releases mask song to spread awareness: When in public, wear a mask (India Today)
  • Industries Qatar to hold EGM on September 13 (Qatar Peninsula)
  • Innolux eyes stay-at-home demand (Taipei Times Online)
  • KLM to fly to Hangzhou after restrictions lifted (Shanghai Daily)
  • LG Electronics shuts Indonesia factory after virus outbreak (The Korea Times News)
  • Mask-wearing employees at Starbucks in South Korea avoid coronavirus infection following outbreak: officials (FOXNews.com)
  • Medical equipment group Elekta beats profit expectations (Nasdaq)
  • Medtronic profit falls nearly 44% as COVID-19 hurts demand (Reuters UK)
  • Medtronic’s income down 44% in first quarter, but still better than expected (Minneapolis Star Tribune)
  • Nedbank CEO calls on state to show progress on structural reforms as banks suffer (News24)
  • Nestlé PH, CEMEX to collect and divert plastic waste in Cebu (Business Mirror)
  • Pandemic has impacted all layers of FMCG: Nestlé boss (Livemint.com)
  • Qantas to cut 2,500 jobs by outsourcing ground handling (The Straits Times All News)
  • S.Africa’s mines ministry OKs AngloGold asset sale but blocks delisting (Nasdaq)
  • Salesforce Lifts Full-Year Revenue Outlook as Customers Work Online (WSJ.com US Business)
  • Samsung offers facilities for COVID-19 treatment (The Korea Times News)
  • Sasol forks out R96m for its joint CEOs’ separation packages (Cape Times)
  • Scoot apologises for sending mass email detailing COVID-19 restrictions for Singapore to Guangzhou flight (Channel NewsAsia)
  • Travel, tourism won’t enjoy ‘business as usual’ for next 3 to 5 years: Moody’s (Zawya.com)
  • UK study to assess AstraZeneca drug in diabetic COVID-19 patients (Seeking Alpha)
  • What Google searches tell us about people’s anxiety during the pandemic (Deseret News)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
 
Societal & Economic Impact
COVID-19 patient attempts suicide
The Hindu
A COVID-19 patient admitted at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research on Tuesday attempted to kill himself. Jipmer, in a release, said the moment healthcare workers noticed the incident, the patient was rescued. He is…
Contact tracing the missing link in Indonesia's battle with COVID-19
indonesianews.net
Contact tracing the missing link in Indonesia's battle with COVID-19 – The Jakarta Post Jakarta Post
Federal concerns with Victorian state of emergency extension
9News.com.au
Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison has raised concerns on Victorian Premier Daniel Andrew’s push for a state of emergency extension by 12 months.
Here’s how coronavirus contact tracing apps work
CNBC
CNBC's Contessa Brewer reports on how contact tracing apps work, and one that the Nevada Coronavirus Task Force is using.
Indian govt consumption key to growth in economy amid pandemic, central bank says
NationalPost.com
MUMBAI — Indian government spending will support the economy during the pandemic, but private consumption will be needed to drive any economic recovery once the coronavirus threat eases, the central bank said on Tuesday….
Kitchener council approves next stage of city’s coronavirus pandemic recovery plan
Global News Canada
Kitchener council approved Stage 3B of the city’s recovery plan on Monday night. It will see a range of recreation programming geared specifically toward children and youth, older adults and vulnerable populations become available to area residents in…
Pollution as pandemic
Chandigarh Tribune
With the harvesting of paddy accompanied by its ensuing concomitant of straw burning likely to coincide with the government’s stated intent to unlock the economy further by the resumption of various modes of transport along with other activities, the…
Unemployment hits recession peak as young worst affected by layoffs
Irish Independent
Unemployment is at the peak reached during the last recession despite the reopening of the economy. New official figures reveal the unemployment rate due to Covid-19 stood at 23.1pc at the end of June when there were 531,412 people out of work. The…
Unemployment reaches peak levels of last recession despite reopening of economy in Covid-19 pandemic
Irish Independent
UNEMPLOYMENT is at peak levels reached during the last recession despite the reopening of the economy. N ew official figures show the unemployment rate stood at 16.7pc at the end of last month when those on the pandemic unemployment payment are…
Women’s work a government focus for coronavirus recovery plans
TheAge.com
Incentives to lure women back to the workforce and boost their earnings and retirement savings will be unveiled by the Morrison government as part of a pandemic recovery plan.
Geopolitical Impact
China Still Buying $300 Billion of Chips From U.S., Elsewhere
Bloomberg
Nation is biggest source of global chip industry’s growth Domestic companies are stepping up investments amid U.S. curbs China will import $300 billion of semiconductors for the third straight year, underscoring how the world’s No. 2 economy remains…
China holds military exercises as US boosts relations with Taiwan
New York Post
China conducted rare military drills in four regions, including the Yellow Sea and the South China Sea, as the US envoy to Taiwan attended a military memorial service with Taiwan’s president. Maritime safety administrations issued notices over last…
China in new confrontation with US as PLA conducts military exercises near Taiwan
News24online
Aug. 26, 2020, 12:12 p.m. Beijing: The focus of the entire world is on China even in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic because it is busy raking up territorial disputes with all its neighbours even as other countries are struggling to…
Covid update: India’s Oxford vaccine trial; GST cut hope; China’s 9-day…
Hindustan Times
From the trial of Oxford university’s vaccine candidate beginning in India, to the hope of a cut in Goods and Services Tax rate on two-wheelers – here are the top updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. The Serum Institute of India began the trial of…
Covid-19 proves globalisation is not dead
FT.com – International economy
As the pandemic pushes more activities online, national borders seem less relevant than ever
Covid-19 proves globalisation is not dead https://t.co/pfSqc3nydz
FT – Twitter
Covid-19 proves globalisation is not dead https://on.ft.com/2EuTJKF
Global Trade Rebounds 7.6% in June After Lockdown Slump
Bloomberg
Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks Covid-19’s impact on trade. Sign up here , and  subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast for the latest news and analysis on the pandemic. Global trade surged in June as governments started to reopen their…
Here’s why the U.S. box office recovery won’t be as swift as China’s
CNBC
China's box office has flourished, proving that with time and ample safety guidelines, audiences will return to theaters in droves. The outlook for the box office recovery in the U.S. is less optimistic, industry analysts predict. Much of China's box…
Opportunity for Asean in supply chain shifts due to trade war, virus: Tharman
The Straits Times Print Business News
August 26, 2020 5:00 AM The Covid-19 crisis and the US-China trade conflict present an opportunity for Asean to emerge as a growing market of end demand and a resilient base of production, Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said yesterday.
Rouble approaches 4-mth lows vs dollar, weighed down by geopolitics
Zawya.com
The rouble slipped on Tuesday MOSCOW- The rouble slipped on Tuesday, bucking the generally positive mood on global markets, hit by political turmoil in neighbouring Belarus and pressure on Russia to investigate the suspected poisoning of an…
Cybersecurity Impact
FBI Investigates COVID-19 Patient Data Breach
Infosecurity – Latest News
FBI Investigates COVID-19 Patient Data Breach The FBI is investigating a data breach that exposed the personal information of South Dakota residents who had contracted COVID-19.  The data breach took place in June when a …
InfoSecHotSpot – COVID-19 Aside, Data Protection Regulations March Ahead: What To Consider Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, companies… https://t.co/j9t0xw6sDu
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
COVID-19 Aside, Data Protection Regulations March Ahead: What To Consider Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, companies are obligated to comply with many laws governing data security and privacy https://bit.ly/34xOSmR
InfoSecHotSpot – Online Business Fraud Down, Consumer Fraud Up Criminals are changing tactics to match changing business conditions… https://t.co/nqj1u9KgWp
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Online Business Fraud Down, Consumer Fraud Up Criminals are changing tactics to match changing business conditions in the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report. https://bit.ly/3aVSY9C…
InfoSecHotSpot – Online fraud against businesses drops, increases against consumers during reopening Fraudsters are decreasing their… https://t.co/YEZ9nru1pU
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Online fraud against businesses drops, increases against consumers during reopening Fraudsters are decreasing their schemes against businesses, but increasing COVID-19 focused scams against consumers online, according to TransUnion. Fraudsters less…
InfosecurityMag – FBI Investigates COVID-19 Patient Data Breach https://t.co/r63x5NlDGM
InfosecurityMag – Twitter
FBI Investigates COVID-19 Patient Data Breach https://www.infosecurity-magazine.com/news/fbi-investigates-covid19-patient?utm_source=twitterfeed&utm_medium=twitter
Junge says Slotkin voted against condemning Chinese cyberattacks. That’s not true.
Detroit Free Press
This is one in a series of fact checks the Detroit Free Press is doing on public issues in conjunction with PolitiFact, a nonprofit national news organization. Suggest a fact-check here . Claim: Paul Junge says Rep. Elissa Slotkin “voted against…
Online fraud against businesses drops, increases against consumers during reopening
Help Net Security – News
Fraudsters are decreasing their schemes against businesses, but increasing COVID-19 focused scams against consumers online, according to TransUnion. Fraudsters less targeting businesses The percent of suspected fraudulent digital transactions…
Ransomware Could Be the New Data Breach: 5 Tips to Stay Secure
McAfee – Blog – RSS
Secnewsbytes – Cyber espionage is threatening COVID-19 vaccine research https://t.co/2rlml6b0xh
Secnewsbytes – Twitter
Cyber espionage is threatening COVID-19 vaccine research https://www.fastcompany.com/90540757/were-not-doing-enough-to-to-protect-covid-19-vaccine-research-from-cyber-espionage
The Cybersecurity 202: Trump makes the fight against mail voting a key focus of convention speech
Washington Post
President Trump came out swinging against mail voting on Day 1 of the Republican National Convention, claiming repeatedly without evidence that Democrats will abuse the process to “rig” November’s election. “What they’re doing is using covid to steal…

