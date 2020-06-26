Silobreaker

Menu
 
Menu

Threat Reports

  |  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 26 June 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • ‘The world went crazy’ with lockdowns, says Sweden’s coronavirus expert (Mail Online UK)
  • Can I visit Spain? The latest advice as ‘air bridge agreed’ (Telegraph)
  • Covid quarantined resident in Italy throws chair from balcony (Mail Online UK)
  • Denmark PM postpones her wedding for 3rd time to attend EU COVID-19 summit (Indian Express)
  • Germany could soon be hit by a second coronavirus wave, according to a top virologist (Business Insider)
  • New Google data shows how movement in Saudi Arabia, UAE changed during coronavirus (Al Arabiya)
  • Norway to Ease Travel Restrictions for Europe, Keeps Sweden Out (Bloomberg)
  • Reopening schools in Norway (Deutsche Welle)
  • Singapore mosques partially reopen (IANS Live)
  • Spain launches trials of Covid-19 tracing app on La Gomera (Telecompaper)
  • The rules British holidaymakers have to follow in Spain (Manchester Evening News)
  • Triplets born with COVID-19 — but their parents test negative, Mexico officials say (star-telegram.com)
  • Two private companies in UAE sign agreement with two companies in Israel to develop research and technology to combat COVID-19 (WAM.ae)
  • UAE and Israeli companies sign deal to tackle COVID-19 (Zawya.com)
  • UK – Air bridges backlash: Pressure on Boris Johnson to extend plan to all EU countries (Telegraph)
  • UK – Boris Johnson is set to secure £400m stake in satellite operator OneWeb (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – Police chiefs warn there are ‘not enough officers’ to cope with Independence Day carnage (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – Robert Jenrick: The Boris Johnson loyalist hailed as a Government star (Telegraph)
  • UK – Scottish Government cannot take Edinburgh for granted – leader comment (The Scotsman)
  • US – CDC Head Estimates U.S. Coronavirus Cases Might be 10 Times Higher Than Data Show (Time)
  • US – CDC Media Telebriefing: Update on COVID-19 (CDC Online Newsroom)
  • US – CDC updates, expands list of people at risk of severe COVID-19 illness (CDC Online Newsroom)
  • US – CDC: For every coronavirus case reported, 10 likely went unannounced (FOXNews.com)
  • US – Connecticut schools will fully reopen for the fall, but with drastic changes in place to combat coronavirus (Hartford Courant)
  • US – Despite pandemic, Trump administration urges end to ACA (star-telegram.com)
  • US – Editorial: From California to Texas to Florida, Americans failing the coronavirus challenge (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • US – Florida faces COVID-19 surge after reopening (Al Jazeera)
  • US – Read the full Massachusetts ‘Initial Fall School Reopening Guidance’ (boston.com)
  • US – Texas halts reopening in face of new Covid-19 outbreak (Financial Times – Asia homepage)
  • US – There could be 10 hidden coronavirus cases for every reported one, CDC director says (star-telegram.com)
  • US – US Treasury sent $1.4bn of pandemic aid to dead people (BBC News – Business)
  • Virus lockdown returns in Portugal capital (CourierMail.com.au Breaking News)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
 
Actions by Companies
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • A COVID-19 Vaccine: What You Need To Know (NPR)
  • Africa urges no ‘obstacles’ to a COVID-19 vaccine for all (The Washington Times stories: News)
  • Asthma in children during the COVID-19 pandemic: lessons from lockdown and future directions for management (Lancet Respiratory Medicine)
  • Covid-19 antibody tests raise doubts over their accuracy and utility, study finds (FT.com – Companies)
  • Daiichi Sankyo in talks with AstraZeneca on virus vaccine supply in Japan (Reuters UK)
  • Dexamethasone Demand Surges After Positive Covid-19 Study (WSJ.com US Business)
  • Dexamethasone demand surges following promising Covid-19 treatment results (CNBC)
  • Generation coronavirus? (The Lancet)
  • Gilead’s remdesivir becomes first COVID-19 treatment backed for approval in Europe (FirstWord Pharma)
  • Neurological and neuropsychiatric complications of COVID-19 in 153 patients: a UK-wide surveillance study (Lancet)
  • Synthetic coronavirus vaccine in development in the UK could be easier to mass produce (CBS News)
  • This Coronavirus Doesn’t Change Quickly, And That’s Good News For Vaccine Makers (NPR)
  • Volunteers wanted for antibody test trials (BBC)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
Bank of Japan Likely to Cut Economic Forecasts Again on Covid-19
Bloomberg-Quint
(Bloomberg) — The Bank of Japan is likely to lower its economic projections again next month as the heavy impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the domestic and global economies becomes clearer.
Central banks have thrown many tools at coronavirus. What do they have left?
Today Online
LONDON – To kick-start a world economy devastated by coronavirus, central banks have delved deep into their toolboxes and unleashed trillions of dollars in stimulus. So what instruments do they have left, should they need to do more?
Coronavirus rates are still plummeting in US cities that held big protests — more evidence that indoor activities are riskier
Business Insider
Major protest cities including New York, Washington DC, and Minneapolis, are not seeing coronavirus case counts rise. One main reason is the virus doesn't spread well outdoors in the sun. Another is that when protesters took to the streets, many…
Fluoride activists push city on report, saying COVID-19 is hampering dental health
CalgaryHerald.com
Calgary dentists and fluoride activists are calling on city officials to expedite the release of a cost analysis report on water fluoridation delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic….
Mexico’s starts contact tracing after minister tests positive for coronavirus
NationalPost.com
MEXICO CITY — Mexico's Finance Ministry said on Thursday it has initiated epidemiological contact tracing after Finance Minister Arturo Herrera tested positive for the coronavirus….
NZ economy bouncing back, unemployment stabilising, Treasury says
New Zealand Herald
New Zealand's economy has bounced back from Covid-19 more quickly than expected, suggesting unemployment will end up lower than feared even though the global economy is deteriorating. On Friday the Treasury put out the latest
PPE to combat the pandemic creating plastic pollution issues
Telegraph
Texas facing 'apocalyptic' surge; half of ski resort residents test positive; Lisbon facing fresh lockdown Plastic pollution warning over discarded PPE Face masks washed up on beaches, discarded on the street or even carried away by birds have become a…
Report finds more than US$1.4 billion in stimulus payments sent to Americans already dead
Global News Canada
A new report by a U.S. government watchdog found that US$1.4 billion worth of stimulus payments, sent as part of the response to assist Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic, were sent to people who were already dead. Critics say it’s part of a…
Trump weighs in on police reform bills, protests and COVID-19
CBS News
President Trump is weighing in as Republicans and Democrats in Congress disagree on the scope of national police reform. CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joins CBSN AM to talk about the latest.
US Treasury sent $1.4bn of pandemic aid to dead people
BBC News – Business
It was one of several "challenges" identified in an audit of federal pandemic relief programmes.
Geopolitical Impact
Avalon GloboCare +7% on partnership with University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences
Seeking Alpha
Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ: AVCO ) is up  7%  after announcing a strategic partnership University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences (BOKU) to advance intranasal and oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The candidate vaccine is derived from a fusion of…
Brexit, Covid and flu: The perfect storm bearing down on the health service this winter
The Independent
Pandemic has made it more difficult for manufacturers and suppliers to predict demand for some medicines A combination of a second wave of coronavirus , a potential flu epidemic, a rise in urgent cancer and other non-virus-related cases and Brexit…
Duterte to Asean: Follow UNCLOS, avoid ‘escalating tension’ in South China Sea
Philippine Daily Inquirer
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday asked all parties involved in the South China Sea row to "abide by" international laws and avoid "escalating tension." Duterte issued this call as he noted the recent "alarming incidents" in…
Global trade plunged by record during peak of virus lockdowns
Business Times Singapore
[AMSTERDAM] Global trade suffered a record plunge at the peak of the lockdowns to contain the coronavirus, dropping by more than 12 per cent in April alone. With factories, airports and offices shut and movement and international travel restricted,…
India’s growth story stuck between US, China
Hindu Business Line
Tensions with China are forcing India to relook its trade policy. The US, on the other hand, has dealt a major blow with its visa ban These are dystopian times brought about by three heavyweights of the global order. The US, India, and China are…
Kiwi businesses should prepare for long period of ‘very tight border control’, says expert
ONE News
New Zealand businesses should prepare for a long period with tight border controls, says one expert, as a recent Covid-19 spike in Victoria looks to dash hopes of a trans-Tasman bubble. Your playlist will load after this ad Newsroom's Bernard Hickey…
Palestine intensifies contacts in the UN against Israel’s annexation plan: FM
Xinhua News Agency
RAMALLAH, June 25 (Xinhua) — Palestine is holding intensive contacts to form a draft resolution for voting in the United Nations against the Israeli annexation plan, state radio reported on Thursday, quoting Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki. A draft…
Pandemic causes ‘unprecedented’ fall in global trade
FT.com – International economy
Eurozone hardest hit as goods volumes drop more than 12% in April
Regional CBDCs Can Fuel International Trade, bu…
ADVFN Deutschland
As Libra and COVID-19 give a push to CBDCs, some projects are looking to dethrone the main international currency. …The post appeared first on CoinTelegraph.
U.S. calls on Russia, China to provide more aid to Venezuela to combat COVID-19
Washington Times
The U.S. on Thursday issued calls for Russia and China to provide more support to Venezuela in its fight against COVID-19. Venezuela, which is facing an ongoing humanitarian and political crisis, has reported 4,366 cases of COVID-19, 38 deaths, and…
US Air Force on surveillance missions in South China Sea, Beijing think tank says
South China Morning Post
China / Diplomacy Anti-submarine, reconnaissance and transport aircraft all engaged in manoeuvres, South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative says Actions of US military in recent weeks has pushed PLA to increase its own activity in…
Cybersecurity Impact
America’s pandemic response doesn’t bode well for a potential cyberattack
Washington Post
America’s botched response to the coronavirus pandemic is a warning that, unless our broken political and administrative systems are fixed, the country could experience a similar breakdown in future national crises, such as a massive cyberattack. This…
Apps designed to track COVID-19 might be full of ransomware, report says
FOXNews.com
New ransomware has popped up that may signal more malicious COVID-19 apps are coming. The "CryCryptor" app , distributed on two websites under the guise of an official COVID-19 tracing app provided by Health Canada, has been targeting Android users,…
COVID-19 scammers unwittingly email cyber security expert
9News.com.au
An international scammer posing as the World Health Organisation to exploit fears linked to the coronavirus pandemic has unwittingly unravelled his own scheme by emailing an Australian cyber security expert. In a widespread attempt to fleece thousands…
Cybercrime jumps more than 50% in 2019, new threats emerge from COVID-19 pandemic
Channel NewsAsia
SINGAPORE: Cybercrime cases jumped by more than 50 per cent last year, accounting for more than a quarter of all crimes in committed in the country, said the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) in its annual report published on Friday (Jun 26). T…
DataBreachToday – Pulling no pandemic punches: Revamped IcedID banking Trojan campaign uses COVID-19 lure
https://t.co/5forqZZAe4 by @Ishita_CP
DataBreachToday – Twitter
Pulling no pandemic punches: Revamped IcedID banking Trojan campaign uses COVID-19 lure
https://bit.ly/2BDem64 by @Ishita_CP
How COVID-19 changed Cyber Command’s ‘Cyber Flag’ exercise
Cyberscoop – News
This year when U.S. Cyber Command convened with allied countries to test how they would collectively defend against a cyber-operation targeting allied networks, the units came together for what appeared to be a straightforward simulation of an…
InfoSecHotSpot – Core cybersecurity principles for new companies and products The rapid increase in cyberattacks and pressures escal… https://t.co/uIvEFvVGBs
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Core cybersecurity principles for new companies and products The rapid increase in cyberattacks and pressures escalating from changes prompted by COVID-19 have shifted consumer behavior. The findings of a report by the World Economic Forum outline…
Police Scotland record surge in fraud since lockdown
Herald Scotland
THE number of frauds recorded in Scotland rocketed last month as other kinds of offences declined during the coronavirus lockdown. The latest official figures show police recorded 1,441 frauds in May 2020, an increase of 72 per cent on the 837…
Three times more phishing attacks in Singapore in 2019, twice as many during Covid-19 pandemic
The Straits Times All News
June 26, 2020 12:00 PM SINGAPORE – The number of phishing attempts to trick users to give up personal information almost tripled last year from the year before, and doubled during the months when people had to stay home to stem the spread of Covid-19….
Understanding Email Security Threats and BEC Trends During the Pandemic
Cyware
The COVID-19 pandemic has paved the way for a flood of cybersecurity threats, including email-based phishing threats. Cybercrooks are adopting various techniques to bypass the email security to pilfer credentials, send malicious attachments and…

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

More News

  • Cyber Alert – 26 June 2020

    Cyber Alert: Source Code Disclosure via Exposed .git Folder...
    Read more

  • Threat Summary: 19 – 25 June 2020

    19 – 25 June 2020 Silobreaker’s Weekly Cyber Digest is a quantitative summary of our threat reports, published every Thursday. The reports are created...
    Read more

  • COVID-19 Alert – 25 June 2020

    Silobreaker's Daily COVID-19 Alert for 25 June 2020
    Read more
View all News

Request a demo

Get in touch