COVID-19 Alert – 26 June 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|Bank of Japan Likely to Cut Economic Forecasts Again on Covid-19
|Bloomberg-Quint
|(Bloomberg) — The Bank of Japan is likely to lower its economic projections again next month as the heavy impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the domestic and global economies becomes clearer.
|Central banks have thrown many tools at coronavirus. What do they have left?
|Today Online
|LONDON – To kick-start a world economy devastated by coronavirus, central banks have delved deep into their toolboxes and unleashed trillions of dollars in stimulus. So what instruments do they have left, should they need to do more?
|Coronavirus rates are still plummeting in US cities that held big protests — more evidence that indoor activities are riskier
|Business Insider
|Major protest cities including New York, Washington DC, and Minneapolis, are not seeing coronavirus case counts rise. One main reason is the virus doesn't spread well outdoors in the sun. Another is that when protesters took to the streets, many…
|Fluoride activists push city on report, saying COVID-19 is hampering dental health
|CalgaryHerald.com
|Calgary dentists and fluoride activists are calling on city officials to expedite the release of a cost analysis report on water fluoridation delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic….
|Mexico’s starts contact tracing after minister tests positive for coronavirus
|NationalPost.com
|MEXICO CITY — Mexico's Finance Ministry said on Thursday it has initiated epidemiological contact tracing after Finance Minister Arturo Herrera tested positive for the coronavirus….
|NZ economy bouncing back, unemployment stabilising, Treasury says
|New Zealand Herald
|New Zealand's economy has bounced back from Covid-19 more quickly than expected, suggesting unemployment will end up lower than feared even though the global economy is deteriorating. On Friday the Treasury put out the latest
|PPE to combat the pandemic creating plastic pollution issues
|Telegraph
|Texas facing 'apocalyptic' surge; half of ski resort residents test positive; Lisbon facing fresh lockdown Plastic pollution warning over discarded PPE Face masks washed up on beaches, discarded on the street or even carried away by birds have become a…
|Report finds more than US$1.4 billion in stimulus payments sent to Americans already dead
|Global News Canada
|A new report by a U.S. government watchdog found that US$1.4 billion worth of stimulus payments, sent as part of the response to assist Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic, were sent to people who were already dead. Critics say it’s part of a…
|Trump weighs in on police reform bills, protests and COVID-19
|CBS News
|President Trump is weighing in as Republicans and Democrats in Congress disagree on the scope of national police reform. CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joins CBSN AM to talk about the latest.
|US Treasury sent $1.4bn of pandemic aid to dead people
|BBC News – Business
|It was one of several "challenges" identified in an audit of federal pandemic relief programmes.
|Geopolitical Impact
|Avalon GloboCare +7% on partnership with University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences
|Seeking Alpha
|Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ: AVCO ) is up 7% after announcing a strategic partnership University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences (BOKU) to advance intranasal and oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The candidate vaccine is derived from a fusion of…
|Brexit, Covid and flu: The perfect storm bearing down on the health service this winter
|The Independent
|Pandemic has made it more difficult for manufacturers and suppliers to predict demand for some medicines A combination of a second wave of coronavirus , a potential flu epidemic, a rise in urgent cancer and other non-virus-related cases and Brexit…
|Duterte to Asean: Follow UNCLOS, avoid ‘escalating tension’ in South China Sea
|Philippine Daily Inquirer
|MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday asked all parties involved in the South China Sea row to "abide by" international laws and avoid "escalating tension." Duterte issued this call as he noted the recent "alarming incidents" in…
|Global trade plunged by record during peak of virus lockdowns
|Business Times Singapore
|[AMSTERDAM] Global trade suffered a record plunge at the peak of the lockdowns to contain the coronavirus, dropping by more than 12 per cent in April alone. With factories, airports and offices shut and movement and international travel restricted,…
|India’s growth story stuck between US, China
|Hindu Business Line
|Tensions with China are forcing India to relook its trade policy. The US, on the other hand, has dealt a major blow with its visa ban These are dystopian times brought about by three heavyweights of the global order. The US, India, and China are…
|Kiwi businesses should prepare for long period of ‘very tight border control’, says expert
|ONE News
|New Zealand businesses should prepare for a long period with tight border controls, says one expert, as a recent Covid-19 spike in Victoria looks to dash hopes of a trans-Tasman bubble. Your playlist will load after this ad Newsroom's Bernard Hickey…
|Palestine intensifies contacts in the UN against Israel’s annexation plan: FM
|Xinhua News Agency
|RAMALLAH, June 25 (Xinhua) — Palestine is holding intensive contacts to form a draft resolution for voting in the United Nations against the Israeli annexation plan, state radio reported on Thursday, quoting Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki. A draft…
|Pandemic causes ‘unprecedented’ fall in global trade
|FT.com – International economy
|Eurozone hardest hit as goods volumes drop more than 12% in April
|Regional CBDCs Can Fuel International Trade, bu…
|ADVFN Deutschland
|As Libra and COVID-19 give a push to CBDCs, some projects are looking to dethrone the main international currency. …The post appeared first on CoinTelegraph.
|U.S. calls on Russia, China to provide more aid to Venezuela to combat COVID-19
|Washington Times
|The U.S. on Thursday issued calls for Russia and China to provide more support to Venezuela in its fight against COVID-19. Venezuela, which is facing an ongoing humanitarian and political crisis, has reported 4,366 cases of COVID-19, 38 deaths, and…
|US Air Force on surveillance missions in South China Sea, Beijing think tank says
|South China Morning Post
|China / Diplomacy Anti-submarine, reconnaissance and transport aircraft all engaged in manoeuvres, South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative says Actions of US military in recent weeks has pushed PLA to increase its own activity in…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|America’s pandemic response doesn’t bode well for a potential cyberattack
|Washington Post
|America’s botched response to the coronavirus pandemic is a warning that, unless our broken political and administrative systems are fixed, the country could experience a similar breakdown in future national crises, such as a massive cyberattack. This…
|Apps designed to track COVID-19 might be full of ransomware, report says
|FOXNews.com
|New ransomware has popped up that may signal more malicious COVID-19 apps are coming. The "CryCryptor" app , distributed on two websites under the guise of an official COVID-19 tracing app provided by Health Canada, has been targeting Android users,…
|COVID-19 scammers unwittingly email cyber security expert
|9News.com.au
|An international scammer posing as the World Health Organisation to exploit fears linked to the coronavirus pandemic has unwittingly unravelled his own scheme by emailing an Australian cyber security expert. In a widespread attempt to fleece thousands…
|Cybercrime jumps more than 50% in 2019, new threats emerge from COVID-19 pandemic
|Channel NewsAsia
|SINGAPORE: Cybercrime cases jumped by more than 50 per cent last year, accounting for more than a quarter of all crimes in committed in the country, said the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) in its annual report published on Friday (Jun 26). T…
|DataBreachToday – Pulling no pandemic punches: Revamped IcedID banking Trojan campaign uses COVID-19 lure
|DataBreachToday – Twitter
|Pulling no pandemic punches: Revamped IcedID banking Trojan campaign uses COVID-19 lure
|How COVID-19 changed Cyber Command’s ‘Cyber Flag’ exercise
|Cyberscoop – News
|This year when U.S. Cyber Command convened with allied countries to test how they would collectively defend against a cyber-operation targeting allied networks, the units came together for what appeared to be a straightforward simulation of an…
|InfoSecHotSpot – Core cybersecurity principles for new companies and products The rapid increase in cyberattacks and pressures escal… https://t.co/uIvEFvVGBs
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|Core cybersecurity principles for new companies and products The rapid increase in cyberattacks and pressures escalating from changes prompted by COVID-19 have shifted consumer behavior. The findings of a report by the World Economic Forum outline…
|Police Scotland record surge in fraud since lockdown
|Herald Scotland
|THE number of frauds recorded in Scotland rocketed last month as other kinds of offences declined during the coronavirus lockdown. The latest official figures show police recorded 1,441 frauds in May 2020, an increase of 72 per cent on the 837…
|Three times more phishing attacks in Singapore in 2019, twice as many during Covid-19 pandemic
|The Straits Times All News
|June 26, 2020 12:00 PM SINGAPORE – The number of phishing attempts to trick users to give up personal information almost tripled last year from the year before, and doubled during the months when people had to stay home to stem the spread of Covid-19….
|Understanding Email Security Threats and BEC Trends During the Pandemic
|Cyware
|The COVID-19 pandemic has paved the way for a flood of cybersecurity threats, including email-based phishing threats. Cybercrooks are adopting various techniques to bypass the email security to pilfer credentials, send malicious attachments and…
