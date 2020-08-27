COVID-19 Alert – 27 August 2020
This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.
|Actions by Governments
|
|Actions by Companies
|
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|
|Societal & Economic Impact
|Another 1 million expected to file unemployment claims as coronavirus spikes and ebbs
|USA Today
|Another wave of Americans likely sought unemployment benefits as the coronavirus flares and ebbs throughout the U.S., leaving many businesses in limbo. About 1 million people filed initial applications for unemployment insurance last week, economists…
|Berlin bans protest against coronavirus curbs
|NationalPost.com
|BERLIN — The city of Berlin has banned demonstrations planned for this weekend to oppose measures imposed to stem the coronavirus pandemic, after organizers of a rally earlier this month failed to ensure marchers wore masks and kept their distance….
|Berlin bans protests against Covid-19 curbs
|IANS Live
|Photo Credit: IANS IANSLive Berlin, Aug 27 (IANS) Authorities in the German capital of Berlin have banned several protests against anti-coronavirus measures planned for this weekend. To get full access of the story, click here to subscribe to IANS News…
|Covid-19 linked to Scottish primary school as contact tracing carried out
|Herald Scotland
|Coronavirus in Scotland: Covid-19 linked to Greenock primary school 0 comment Staff and pupils may have to self-isolate at a Greenock primary after it Covid-19 has been linked to the school. NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde confirmed contact tracing is…
|GOP set to propose smaller coronavirus stimulus bill
|CNBC
|Republicans are working on a more narrow coronavirus stimulus bill that they could release to members of Congress as soon as this week, two senior administration officials and three people briefed on the matter told CNBC. The GOP is mulling a roughly…
|Indonesia launches subsidies for 15.7 million workers amid COVID-19 pandemic
|Xinhua News Agency
|JAKARTA, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) — Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Thursday launched subsidies for 15.7 million workers whose monthly salaries are under 5 million rupiahs (some 341.26 U.S. dollars) amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The subsidy assistance is…
|Korea’s central bank turns more negative on economy, projects 1.3% annual fall
|Pulse by Maeil Business News Korea
|이미지 확대 The Korean central bank projected the economy to decline 1.3 this year, as a deeper contraction has become inevitable with the virus pandemic crisis posing as a menacing threat throughout the year. The Bank of Korea on Thursday forecast the…
|No increase to Victorian suicide rate during COVID-19 pandemic
|TheAge.com National
|There has been no increase to the number of Victorians dying by suicide this year during the coronavirus pandemic.
|PH economy seen slow to recover from pandemic’s impact
|Philippine Daily Inquirer
|The Philippines may have survived the worst impact of the COVID-19 pandemic but recovery seems slower than how its peers fare as infections remain high, UK-based think tanks said on Wednesday. "The economy is likely past the worst. But things have…
|Pandemic of violence
|The Korea Times News
|NEW YORK – The latest news crackles over my car radio. Five killed in a night of violence, 40 injured. Two dead in another shootout, three injured. Two policemen suffering gunshot wounds.
|Geopolitical Impact
|China Increases Key Purchases With U.S. Target Still Far Off
|Bloomberg
|Negotiators from both sides touted progress in meeting Tuesday China said to expect to buy record amounts of soybeans in 2020 Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks Covid-19’s impact on trade. , and subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast for the…
|China’s offer of coronavirus tests for all in Hong Kong meets with public distrust
|Yahoo! Singapore
|A Chinese government offer to test all Hong Kong residents for the novel coronavirus is meeting scepticism from the city’s medical community and public and is emerging as a politically charged issue ahead of the launch of the plan next week. Against…
|In Atlanta’s Chinatown, business owners face unique challenges amid pandemic
|Atlanta Journal And Constitution
|Many Chinese living in the United States find themselves stuck in the middle of this U.S.-China rivalry in the time of COVID-19, quietly coping with financial distress, visa restrictions, racial discrimination, public health fears and crises of…
|India unable to threaten China militarily: survey
|Global Times
|Over 70 percent of participants support govt in retaliating strongly against Indian provocation Graphic: GT The Global Times and China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR) recently conducted a survey on China-India relations of…
|Making Singapore sustainable
|Business Times Singapore
|From safeguarding limited natural resources to mitigating the impact of buildings on the environment, local companies have recognised the roles they can play and have stepped up to the challenge. Singapore STUDENTS of my generation were imbued with…
|Navalny poisoning fits Russia’s pattern of assassinations, U.S. sources say
|Washington Times
|The Kremlin may be brushing off allegations that it poisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, but U.S. sources say the case fits a pattern of targeted killings and assassination attempts against figures who challenge Russian President Vladimir…
|Russia, China Designing Non-Nuclear Sub Together
|NewsMax.com
|China and Russia are cooperating on designing a non-nuclear submarine as well as weapons for land, air and naval use, The Week said quoting a report by the Russian-government news agency Sputnik. The story quoted Viktor Kladov , director for…
|U.S. Farm-Export Forecasts Cast Doubts Over Trump’s China Deal
|Bloomberg
|Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks Covid-19’s impact on trade. , and subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast for the latest news and analysis on the pandemic. President Donald Trump promised American farmers bountiful sales of agricultural…
|U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn likens Democrats to ‘communist China’ at RNC while praising police
|Tennessean
|U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn was among the featured speakers during Wednesday's Republican National Convention's primetime slot, praising law enforcement and the military while lambasting Democrats for purportedly attempting to "cancel" them. Blackburn,…
|Washington’s malicious drive to roil South China Sea destined to fail
|Xinhua News Agency
|by Xinhua writer Gao Wencheng BEIJING, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) — Washington announced on Wednesday its decision to blacklist Chinese enterprises and individuals involved in China's construction in the South China Sea, further exposing its intention to…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|43 COVID-19 Cybersecurity Statistics
|MediaCenter Panda Security
|…
|FTC Reports Over $118 Million in Losses Due to Coronavirus-Related Fraud
|HOTforSecurity
|…
|How the Nasty Netwalker Behaved in Past Few Months
|Cyware
|NetWalker (aka Mailto) ransomware, developed and operated by a cybercrime group known as Circus Spider, has been active since mid-2019. Since the past few months, its operators are actively targeting victims, mostly in corporate networks. Actor's top…
|How to Write a Cybersecurity Playbook During a Pandemic
|Threatpost.com
|IT teams have had to learn to be dynamic as workforces continue to shift strategies while COVID-19 drags on.
|InfoSecHotSpot – How to Write a Cybersecurity Playbook During a Pandemic IT teams have had to learn to be dynamic as workforces cont… https://t.co/gmAq0lxKrg
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|How to Write a Cybersecurity Playbook During a Pandemic IT teams have had to learn to be dynamic as workforces continue to shift strategies while COVID-19 drags on. https://bit.ly/3hxg1tZ…
|More cyber threat awareness during pandemic, new data suggests
|Radio New Zealand
|The first half of the year saw an increase in reports of cyber security incidents, new data shows. In April, CERT received the biggest number of reports in one month since it was set up in 2017. (File image). Photo: 123rf The Computer Emergency Response…
|Secnewsbytes – Cybersecurity Tips for Hospitals During COVID-19 https://t.co/IqvfyalzA4
|Secnewsbytes – Twitter
|Cybersecurity Tips for Hospitals During COVID-19 https://go.everbridge.com/cybersecurity-tips-whitepaper.html?trk=twitter-social-media-organic
|South Korean banks’ vulnerability intensifies amidst renewed pandemic onslaught
|Asian Banking and Finance
|The new outbreaks could lead to an extension of relief loans, which will weigh on profits. South Korea’s banking system is becoming increasingly vulnerable to the prolonged economic downturn as relief loans to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and…
|cybersecboardrm – How to Write a Cybersecurity Playbook During a Pandemic #Cybersecurity #security https://t.co/RDL9ExIo0x
|cybersecboardrm – Twitter
|How to Write a Cybersecurity Playbook During a Pandemic #Cybersecurity #security https://threatpost.com/cybersecurity-playbook-during-pandemic/158538/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter
|cybersecboardrm – How to Write a Cybersecurity Playbook During a Pandemic #Cybersecurity #security https://t.co/YNXBE2DLwI
|cybersecboardrm – Twitter
|How to Write a Cybersecurity Playbook During a Pandemic #Cybersecurity #security https://threatpost.com/cybersecurity-playbook-during-pandemic/158538/
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.