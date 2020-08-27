Silobreaker

  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 27 August 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • Belgium bans travel to Paris due to coronavirus concerns (Politico.eu)
  • Brazil reports 47,161 new coronavirus infections (WAM.ae)
  • COVID-19 pandemic highlights the good in Malaysians, says Saifuddin (Bernama)
  • COVID-19 reinfections reported in the Netherlands, Belgium (New York Post)
  • Canada to give provinces, territories up to C$2 billion for school restart (Nasdaq)
  • Children over 11 and teachers to wear face masks at French schools as debate in Italy continues (Telegraph)
  • China has hampered the fight against COVID-19, says US (Al Arabiya)
  • Germany Faces a ‘Roller Coaster’ as Schools Reopen Amid Coronavirus (NYT.com Main News)
  • Germany debating tougher anti coronavirus measures (Deutsche Welle)
  • Germany to extend €10bn of pandemic fiscal supports (Irish Independent)
  • Germany to ramp up checks on returning travelers (Deutsche Welle)
  • India reports a new record of 75,000 COVID-19 infections (Al Arabiya)
  • Nigeria reopens for international passenger flights (Deutsche Welle)
  • Opinion: Germany needs a clear coronavirus protection plan now (Deutsche Welle)
  • Saudi Arabia records lowest COVID-19 increase in months (Al Arabiya)
  • Second lockdown could destroy Spain’s devastated economy (Telegraph)
  • Switzerland Takes Smaller Economic Virus Hit Than Neighbors (Bloomberg)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Aug. 27 (NationalPost.com)
  • UAE official warns of second wave of COVID-19 outbreak (Saudi Gazette)
  • UK – Boris Johnson says coronavirus isn’t school children’s biggest threat (Manchester Evening News)
  • UK – Boris Johnson urges children back to school ahead of reopening (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – Boris Johnson’s biggest problem is not lack of competence – it’s an absence of conviction (New Statesman)
  • UK – France hits coronavirus post-lockdown high, as UK government backtracks on masks in schools (Special Broadcasting Service)
  • UK – U-turns by the dozen: Boris Johnson’s pandemic response (FT.com – World)
  • US – CDC report reveals how four overnight summer camps in Maine prevented coronavirus outbreaks (Mail Online UK)
  • US – CDC, state health department eases up on covid-19 travel guidelines (Pittsburgh Tribune Review)
  • US – California could get $71 billion in coronavirus help. Auditor warns it could be wasted (Fresno Bee)
  • US – Could Arizona be a ‘model’ for tamping down a COVID-19 spike? It’s looking that way (AZCentral.com)
  • US – Dr. Robert R. Redfield Statement on “Preventing and Mitigating SARS-CoV-2 Transmission — Four Overnight Camps, Maine, June–August 2020” (CDC Online Newsroom)
  • US – Fauci: I was under anesthesia when CDC scaled back coronavirus guidelines (New York Daily News)
  • US – Health experts express alarm at CDC change in testing guidelines that exclude asymptomatic patients (Finanzen.net)
  • US – Idaho lawmakers resume special session to deal with virus (star-telegram.com)
  • US – Kansas’ COVID-19 positive test rate is 6th highest in the U.S., Norman says (KansasCity.com)
  • US – More than 9,000 Florida children test positive for coronavirus in two weeks since schools reopened (New York Daily News)
  • US – New CDC study offers the strongest evidence yet that COVID-19 can spread in airplanes (Business Insider)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
  • What’s on the minds of Japan’s doctors regarding the coronavirus pandemic? (Japan Today)
 
Actions by Companies
  • ANZ banker says hospitality could get ‘kick’ if borders reopen (TheAge.com Business)
  • Accenture to trim global workforce by 5 , thousands of Indians may lose jobs Report (Moneycontrol.com)
  • AirAsia’s Tony Fernandes: we will come out of pandemic ‘much stronger than before’ (Abu Dhabi National)
  • Amazon Workers Bash OSHA Remedy In Virus Safety Fight (Law360)
  • Apple releases iOS 13.7 beta with Covid-19 Exposure Notifications support without downloading an app (Hindustan Times)
  • Apple to open online store in India (Taipei Times Online)
  • Bed Bath & Beyond cuts 2,800 jobs as the retailer copes with declining sales and negative impacts of COVID-19 (Business Insider)
  • COVID-19 impact TCS, Infosys to gain the most as clients step up IT spending, says report (Moneycontrol.com)
  • Cell C majority shareholder Blue Label turns to profit despite Covid-19 (News24)
  • Coronavirus Update: Salesforce Beats Earnings Expectations (TheStreet.com)
  • Coronavirus travel: Lufthansa to allow passengers with health conditions to fly mask-free (Mail Online UK)
  • Credit Suisse’s Loan Portfolio in Brazil Doubles During Pandemic (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • Etisalat participates in World Summit on Information Society Forum 2020 (WAM.ae)
  • French builder Eiffage sees H2 recovery after virus hits traffic, construction (Nasdaq)
  • It Took a Pandemic for Xiaomi to Realize Its Vision (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • J&J adds Chile and Peru to Latin America COVID-19 vaccine trials (Nasdaq)
  • Japan Post to resume insurance product sales after scandal (Japan Times)
  • KLM Royal Dutch Airlines to resume passenger flights to Taiwan Sept. 1 (Taiwan News Online)
  • MTN recognises everyday ‘Covid-19 heroes’ with support for over 30 community care initiatives (IOL)
  • Moody’s – Coronavirus will narrow economic disparities between Chinese provinces in the near term (Business Insider)
  • Moody’s – European recovery momentum slows as coronavirus fears rise and sentiment remains weak (Business Insider)
  • NC State at VTech postponed after COVID-19 cases (Atlanta Journal And Constitution)
  • Nedbank results during covid-19. Shapeshifter: Natasha Viljoen, Amplats CEO (567 CapeTalk)
  • Online presence and overseas expansion helped Xiaomi ride out the pandemic: Bernstein (CNBC)
  • Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine trial more than 50 percent enrolled (Nasdaq)
  • Rolls-Royce closes factory as jobs cull continues (Yahoo! Finance UK and Ireland)
  • Rolls-Royce eyes asset sales to boost pandemic-hit finances (Business Times Singapore)
  • Rolls-Royce slumps to record half-year loss of £5.4bn (Sky News)
  • Rolls-Royce to shut factory amid major shake-up (Mail Online UK)
  • Russian Diamond Giant Follows De Beers With Price Cuts (Bloomberg)
  • Samsung to offer facilities to be used as Covid treatment centers (Korea Joongang Daily)
  • Shanghai’s Fosun Pharma on track to bring German partner’s Covid-19 vaccine to China by year-end (South China Morning Post)
  • Telenor says 2020 executive pay freeze hits 125 managers (Telecompaper)
  • Verizon to help schools and students during pandemic; provide relief during Hurricane Laura (Telecompaper)
  • Woolworths profit falls 20 per cent despite panic buying in pandemic (WA Today)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • A Covid-19 vaccine candidate from Moderna produced similar levels of antibodies in seniors as it did in younger adu… https://t.co/exZEj7LlOV (WSJ – Twitter)
  • AMA strongly urges FDA transparency in COVID-19 vaccine development (FirstWord Pharma)
  • Accepting renomination, Pence says ‘miracle’ of a coronavirus vaccine is coming soon (star-telegram.com)
  • Air travel in the time of COVID-19 (Lancet Infectious Diseases)
  • Another Reason to Believe Pfizer Could Have a Coronavirus Vaccine Ready in October (Nasdaq)
  • HiFiBiO Therapeutics Submits IND Application for Fully Human SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Antibody for the Treatment of COVID-19 Patients (FirstWord Pharma)
  • How L.A. doctors plan to include more people of color in COVID-19 vaccine trial (Los Angeles Times)
  • Maternal and child health during the COVID‐19 pandemic: Contributions in the field of human biology (American Journal of Human Biology)
  • Moderna sees positive results in COVID-19 vaccine trial with older patients (Mail Online UK)
  • Moscow announces advanced trials for new COVID-19 vaccine (The Washington Times stories: News)
  • Operation Warp Speed and Covid-19 (New England Journal of Medicine)
  • SARS-CoV-2 infection in the COPD population is associated with increased healthcare utilization: An analysis of Cleveland clinic’s COVID-19 registry (Lancet)
  • The origin of SARS-CoV-2 (Lancet Infectious Diseases)
  • TheEconomist – Bill Gates had spent much of his time thinking about viruses, and vaccines, well before the novel coronavirus was f… https://t.co/RfX9RUXVTo (TheEconomist – Twitter)
  • What if the First Coronavirus Vaccines Aren’t the Best? (New York Times)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
Another 1 million expected to file unemployment claims as coronavirus spikes and ebbs
USA Today
Another wave of Americans likely sought unemployment benefits as the coronavirus flares and ebbs throughout the U.S., leaving many businesses in limbo. About 1 million people filed initial applications for unemployment insurance last week, economists…
Berlin bans protest against coronavirus curbs
NationalPost.com
BERLIN — The city of Berlin has banned demonstrations planned for this weekend to oppose measures imposed to stem the coronavirus pandemic, after organizers of a rally earlier this month failed to ensure marchers wore masks and kept their distance….
Berlin bans protests against Covid-19 curbs
IANS Live
Photo Credit: IANS IANSLive Berlin, Aug 27 (IANS) Authorities in the German capital of Berlin have banned several protests against anti-coronavirus measures planned for this weekend. To get full access of the story, click here to subscribe to IANS News…
Covid-19 linked to Scottish primary school as contact tracing carried out
Herald Scotland
Coronavirus in Scotland: Covid-19 linked to Greenock primary school 0 comment Staff and pupils may have to self-isolate at a Greenock primary after it Covid-19 has been linked to the school. NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde confirmed contact tracing is…
GOP set to propose smaller coronavirus stimulus bill
CNBC
Republicans are working on a more narrow coronavirus stimulus bill that they could release to members of Congress as soon as this week, two senior administration officials and three people briefed on the matter told CNBC. The GOP is mulling a roughly…
Indonesia launches subsidies for 15.7 million workers amid COVID-19 pandemic
Xinhua News Agency
JAKARTA, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) — Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Thursday launched subsidies for 15.7 million workers whose monthly salaries are under 5 million rupiahs (some 341.26 U.S. dollars) amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The subsidy assistance is…
Korea’s central bank turns more negative on economy, projects 1.3% annual fall
Pulse by Maeil Business News Korea
이미지 확대 The Korean central bank projected the economy to decline 1.3 this year, as a deeper contraction has become inevitable with the virus pandemic crisis posing as a menacing threat throughout the year. The Bank of Korea on Thursday forecast the…
No increase to Victorian suicide rate during COVID-19 pandemic
TheAge.com National
There has been no increase to the number of Victorians dying by suicide this year during the coronavirus pandemic.
PH economy seen slow to recover from pandemic’s impact
Philippine Daily Inquirer
The Philippines may have survived the worst impact of the COVID-19 pandemic but recovery seems slower than how its peers fare as infections remain high, UK-based think tanks said on Wednesday. "The economy is likely past the worst. But things have…
Pandemic of violence
The Korea Times News
NEW YORK – The latest news crackles over my car radio. Five killed in a night of violence, 40 injured. Two dead in another shootout, three injured. Two policemen suffering gunshot wounds.
Geopolitical Impact
China Increases Key Purchases With U.S. Target Still Far Off
Bloomberg
Negotiators from both sides touted progress in meeting Tuesday China said to expect to buy record amounts of soybeans in 2020 Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks Covid-19’s impact on trade. , and  subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast  for the…
China’s offer of coronavirus tests for all in Hong Kong meets with public distrust
Yahoo! Singapore
A Chinese government offer to test all Hong Kong residents for the novel coronavirus is meeting scepticism from the city’s medical community and public and is emerging as a politically charged issue ahead of the launch of the plan next week. Against…
In Atlanta’s Chinatown, business owners face unique challenges amid pandemic
Atlanta Journal And Constitution
Many Chinese living in the United States find themselves stuck in the middle of this U.S.-China rivalry in the time of COVID-19, quietly coping with financial distress, visa restrictions, racial discrimination, public health fears and crises of…
India unable to threaten China militarily: survey
Global Times
Over 70 percent of participants support govt in retaliating strongly against Indian provocation Graphic: GT The Global Times and China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR) recently conducted a survey on China-India relations of…
Making Singapore sustainable
Business Times Singapore
From safeguarding limited natural resources to mitigating the impact of buildings on the environment, local companies have recognised the roles they can play and have stepped up to the challenge. Singapore STUDENTS of my generation were imbued with…
Navalny poisoning fits Russia’s pattern of assassinations, U.S. sources say
Washington Times
The Kremlin may be brushing off allegations that it poisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, but U.S. sources say the case fits a pattern of targeted killings and assassination attempts against figures who challenge Russian President Vladimir…
Russia, China Designing Non-Nuclear Sub Together
NewsMax.com
China and Russia are cooperating on designing a non-nuclear submarine as well as weapons for land, air and naval use, The Week said quoting a report by the Russian-government news agency Sputnik. The story quoted Viktor Kladov , director for…
U.S. Farm-Export Forecasts Cast Doubts Over Trump’s China Deal
Bloomberg
Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks Covid-19’s impact on trade. , and  subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast  for the latest news and analysis on the pandemic. President Donald Trump promised American farmers bountiful sales of agricultural…
U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn likens Democrats to ‘communist China’ at RNC while praising police
Tennessean
U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn was among the featured speakers during Wednesday's Republican National Convention's primetime slot, praising law enforcement and the military while lambasting Democrats for purportedly attempting to "cancel" them. Blackburn,…
Washington’s malicious drive to roil South China Sea destined to fail
Xinhua News Agency
by Xinhua writer Gao Wencheng BEIJING, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) — Washington announced on Wednesday its decision to blacklist Chinese enterprises and individuals involved in China's construction in the South China Sea, further exposing its intention to…
Cybersecurity Impact
43 COVID-19 Cybersecurity Statistics
MediaCenter Panda Security
FTC Reports Over $118 Million in Losses Due to Coronavirus-Related Fraud
HOTforSecurity
How the Nasty Netwalker Behaved in Past Few Months
Cyware
NetWalker (aka Mailto) ransomware, developed and operated by a cybercrime group known as Circus Spider, has been active since mid-2019. Since the past few months, its operators are actively targeting victims, mostly in corporate networks. Actor's top…
How to Write a Cybersecurity Playbook During a Pandemic
Threatpost.com
IT teams have had to learn to be dynamic as workforces continue to shift strategies while COVID-19 drags on.
InfoSecHotSpot – How to Write a Cybersecurity Playbook During a Pandemic IT teams have had to learn to be dynamic as workforces cont… https://t.co/gmAq0lxKrg
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
How to Write a Cybersecurity Playbook During a Pandemic IT teams have had to learn to be dynamic as workforces continue to shift strategies while COVID-19 drags on. https://bit.ly/3hxg1tZ…
More cyber threat awareness during pandemic, new data suggests
Radio New Zealand
The first half of the year saw an increase in reports of cyber security incidents, new data shows. In April, CERT received the biggest number of reports in one month since it was set up in 2017. (File image). Photo: 123rf The Computer Emergency Response…
Secnewsbytes – Cybersecurity Tips for Hospitals During COVID-19 https://t.co/IqvfyalzA4
Secnewsbytes – Twitter
Cybersecurity Tips for Hospitals During COVID-19 https://go.everbridge.com/cybersecurity-tips-whitepaper.html?trk=twitter-social-media-organic
South Korean banks’ vulnerability intensifies amidst renewed pandemic onslaught
Asian Banking and Finance
The new outbreaks could lead to an extension of relief loans, which will weigh on profits. South Korea’s banking system is becoming increasingly vulnerable to the prolonged economic downturn as relief loans to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and…
cybersecboardrm – How to Write a Cybersecurity Playbook During a Pandemic #Cybersecurity #security https://t.co/RDL9ExIo0x
cybersecboardrm – Twitter
How to Write a Cybersecurity Playbook During a Pandemic #Cybersecurity #security https://threatpost.com/cybersecurity-playbook-during-pandemic/158538/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter
cybersecboardrm – How to Write a Cybersecurity Playbook During a Pandemic #Cybersecurity #security https://t.co/YNXBE2DLwI
cybersecboardrm – Twitter
How to Write a Cybersecurity Playbook During a Pandemic #Cybersecurity #security https://threatpost.com/cybersecurity-playbook-during-pandemic/158538/

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

