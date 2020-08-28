COVID-19 Alert – 28 August 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|1M apply for unemployment, as economy remains in limbo amid COVID-19 pandemic
|USA Today
|Out-of-work Americans continued to seek assistance last week, as the economy remained in limbo amid spikes in coronavirus cases. About 1 million filed initial claims for unemployment benefits, the Labor Department said Thursday. That latest surge means…
|Florida father struggling with homelessness after coronavirus battle working to get children back
|New York Daily News
|A Florida father forced out of work and onto the streets amid his battle with coronavirus is more determined than ever to get his children out of foster care — and to raise them in honor of his late fiance. Michel Lawson told WINK News he first met…
|Govt releases report on contact tracing progress
|Radio New Zealand
|New figures show that just a week ago the country was still falling short of contact tracing targets – ten days into the current Covid-19 outbreak. The government's released new data as well as a long-awaited report into progress on improving the…
|How the coronavirus pandemic turned companies’ disaster recovery plans upside down
|CNBC
|CNBC's Contessa Brewer takes a look at how companies had to shift disaster plans for Hurricane Laura in the midst of Covid-19.
|Mandatory mask push for Sydney public transport
|9News.com.au
|There's a new push for masks to be mandatory on public transport in Sydney after an infected passenger repeatedly travelled by train.
|NSW calls for mandatory masks on public transport
|New Zealand Herald
|There is growing pressure to introduce mandatory masks on Sydney's public transport, as NSW deals with a concerning spike in mystery cases. There is growing pressure to introduce mandatory masks on Sydney's public transport, as NSW deals with an…
|Peru economy to contract 12% in 2020 due to pandemic impact, ministry says
|Nasdaq
|LIMA, Aug 27 (Reuters) – Peru's mining-driven economy, one of the hardest-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, is expected to contract 12% this year, the Andean country's economy ministry said on Thursday. Growth is expected to rebound 10% in 2021. The…
|Trump to take spotlight amid tumult of storm, protests, pandemic
|The Straits Times All News
|August 28, 2020 7:56 AM WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) – US President Donald Trump will ask Americans to return him to office in a speech Thursday (Aug 27) closing the Republican convention, arguing that voters can't trust Joe Biden or the Democratic Party to…
|US economy plunges by 31.7 per cent in second quarter of 2020
|Ani News
|Washington D.C. [ US ], August 28 (ANI): Even as the country continues to battle the raging coronavirus pandemic, the US economy plunged by 31.7 per cent in second quarter of 2020 against the initial estimate of 32.9 per cent, according to Commerce…
|US unemployment claims climb past one million for second week in a row
|The Guardian
|New applications for unemployment have remained stubbornly high for months even as the number of coronavirus cases are declining One million people filed for unemployment benefits last week in the US as the coronavirus pandemic continued to take a…
|Geopolitical Impact
|Black Sea gas strengthens Turkey’s hand in geopolitics
|Al Jazeera
|Is Turkey on the cusp of turning into a regional energy power? On Friday, August 21, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that a sizeable natural gas field had been found off the Turkish Black Sea coast. The discovery of some 320 billion…
|China arrests group reportedly fleeing Hong Kong by sea
|Telegraph
|Local media said those arrested were attempting to seek asylum in Taiwan The Chinese Coast Guard has intercepted and arrested at least ten people reportedly trying to flee from Hong Kong to Taiwan during a crackdown on the city’s pro-democracy…
|China’s foreign minister warns against giving Hong Kong protesters Nobel Prize
|Asiaone
|China’s foreign minister warned against giving the Nobel Peace Prize to Hong Kong’s protesters, as he urged Norway to “cherish the healthy and stable” bilateral relationship that was once frozen by the award. Wang Yi also tried to cast doubt on the…
|Cuts to defense spending are the biggest threat for NATO arising from the pandemic, expert says
|CNBC
|Fabrice Pothier, chief strategy officer of Rasmussen Global, discusses the current defense and geopolitical challenges facing NATO and the European Union.
|Foreign students drove UK net migration to highest level since Brexit referendum before coronavirus
|Mail Online UK
|331,000 more people entered the UK than left in the year to March, the ONS said This 92,000 above figure in March 2019 and the highest level since March 2016 But they are likely to be the highest for some time as they precede lockdown Net migration…
|G20 international trade suffers amid coronavirus pandemic
|Abu Dhabi National
|Imports by the 20-biggest industrialised nations also plunged during the second quarter Aug 28, 2020 August 28, 2020 The international merchandise trade of the world’s 20 largest industrialised nations suffered in the second quarter of 2020 due to…
|India only nation able to stare down China; Chinese will realise their strategic mistake: Varun Gandhi
|India Today
|BJP leader Varun Gandhi said on Thursday that India is the only country that has been able to 'stare down China with the might of its border troops' and the Chinese will be forced to realise the 'strategic mistake' they are making by provoking a…
|Myanmar quarantines state in armed conflict over COVID-19
|EFE
|Myanmar police forces patrol around the downtown area in Sittwe, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, 26 August 2020. EFE-EPA/NYUNT WIN Rakhine people wearing protective face masks fish near the KalanDan river bank at Sittwe, Rakhine State, western…
|Trump takes on Biden, says China will ‘own’ U.S. if Democrats win
|Boston Herald
|President Trump unloaded on Joe Biden in his acceptance speech Thursday, saying China would “own” America if his Democratic rival is elected while promising he’ll keep fighting to protect jobs. “Joe Biden’s agenda is: ‘Made in China.’ Mine is: Made in…
|U.S. Businesses’ Commitment To China Market “Strong And Intact”: Forbes China Forum
|Forbes.com
|A long-term commitment by U.S. businesses to China’s market is “quite strong and intact” despite currently strained political ties between the two countries, a former China diplomat and business association leader said at the “U.S.-China Business…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|‘Vishing’ emerges as new cyber threat: What is it?
|FOXNews.com
|The FBI and Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) are getting serious about voice phishing, also known as vishing, a new threat to illegally obtain money. Vishing is similar to email phishing except…
|5 Industries At Risk For Cyberthreats During COVID-19
|Information Security Buzz
|The coronavirus pandemic has drastically changed people’s everyday lives and limited their options. However, cybercriminals have capitalized on this unprecedented situation. Here are five sectors at an increased risk of cyberattacks during…
|Carnival Discloses a Ransomware Attack
|ThreatTrack Security Labs Blog
|It has not been the best year for Carnival Cruise Line. Being the largest cruise line operator in the world means they’re a prime target for cyber-criminals. In March, the company disclosed a potential …
|Gov’t sets aside P1.2B for cybersecurity under proposed 2021 budget
|MSN Philippines
|The Duterte administration has proposed a P1.2-billion budget for 2021 to support programs on cybersecurity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Of this amount, P1 billion will go to the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to sustain…
|InfoSecHotSpot – COVID-19 Pandemic Drives Sharp Uptick in Misinformation, Fake Domains Half of cybersecurity professionals regard mi… https://t.co/1ZlGW6Z5ye
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|COVID-19 Pandemic Drives Sharp Uptick in Misinformation, Fake Domains Half of cybersecurity professionals regard misinformation as a major threat to the enterprise 46% of organizations plan to improve their ability to react to misinformation and fake…
|InfoSecHotSpot – Vulnerability reporting is returning to normal Vulnerability reporting, still impacted by COVID-19, is beginning to… https://t.co/90YdbAg7iS
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|Vulnerability reporting is returning to normal Vulnerability reporting, still impacted by COVID-19, is beginning to return to normal, Risk Based Security reveals. Out of 11,121 vulnerabilities aggregated during the first half of 2020, 818 were the…
|QR Check-Ins worry cyber security and tech experts
|9News.com.au
|Cyber security and tech experts have a warning for Australians who are being asked to check in to café's and restaurant with QR codes. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, people are being asked to hand over their personal information before entering a…
|The global cost of cybercrime per minute to reach $11.4 million by 2021
|Help Net Security – News
|Cybercrime costs organizations $24.7, YOY increase of more than $2 every minute, a RiskIQ report reveals. It will also have a per-minute global cost of $11.4 million by 2021, a 100% increase over 2015. The report covers the top threats facing…
|Zero-day attacks: the cyber equivalent of COVID-19
|MediaCenter Panda Security
|‘Dirty, rotten, lowdown scoundrels’: Cyberattack forces NC school district to close
|Charlotte Observer
|A Western North Carolina school district has paused classes after hackers hit its network, officials say. Haywood County Schools said Thursday the ransomware attack forced schools to “be closed for instruction for the remainder of the week.” The…
