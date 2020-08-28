Silobreaker

  COVID-19 Alert – 28 August 2020

COVID-19 Alert – 28 August 2020

Actions by Governments
  • B.C. looked to Denmark and New Zealand for back-to-school guidance (VancouverSun.com)
  • Brazil paradise island reopens, with a Covid-19 catch (The Straits Times All News)
  • Colombia says visiting U.S. military unit to restart activities (NationalPost.com)
  • Germany extends big event ban, imposes fine for no mask to fight coronavirus (Politico.eu)
  • Indonesia to start COVID-19 vaccination at year-end (IANS Live)
  • Kiwis overwhelmingly against following Sweden’s herd immunity Covid-19 strategy – poll (ONE News)
  • Masks imposed on Paris; 20% of France in virus red zone (star-telegram.com)
  • Nancy Binkin: Italy has turned the corner on COVID-19. The U.S. can still learn from it. (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • Nationwide fine for mask resisters Update on measures to curb coronavirus in Germany (General-Anzeiger)
  • Netherlands to close mink farms after coronavirus outbreaks (Daily Maverick)
  • New virus hotspots emerge in Australia (BBC News – Asia)
  • Pakistan, China agree to cooperate in vaccine development (Al Arabiya)
  • Pandemic has brought Canada together, pushed Americans apart, poll suggests (NationalPost.com)
  • South Korea to consider 4th extra budget if coronavirus situation worsens (Business Times Singapore)
  • Switzerland set to be removed from the UK’s holiday ‘green list’ (London Evening Standard)
  • The Latest: India reports another record coronavirus surge (star-telegram.com)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Aug. 28 (NationalPost.com)
  • U.K. Puts Switzerland, Jamaica on Coronavirus Quarantine List (Bloomberg)
  • UAE announces reopening of nurseries, childcare centers (Al Arabiya)
  • UK – British government to launch ad blitz to get people back to the office (Brisbane Times)
  • UK – Matt Hancock attributes summer tan to Cornwall surfing staycation (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – Matt Hancock boasts officials ‘have bought more flu vaccine than ever before’ (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – Matt Hancock grilled over supply teacher coronavirus risk (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – UK government ‘frightening’ women in row over back-to-work threats (Yahoo! Finance UK and Ireland)
  • US – CDC Updates Virus Testing Guidelines Amid Backlash (NewsMax.com)
  • US – CDC study reveals evidence of COVID-19 spreading in airplanes (New York Post)
  • US – Florida schools can stay virtual during coronavirus pandemic, judge rules, lifting stay on order (New York Daily News)
  • US – Maryland governor authorizes all public schools in the state to safely reopen (Washington Post)
  • US – New Jersey gym owner: Reopening guidelines a ‘step in the right direction’ (FOX Business – Video)
  • US – Union calls for removal of Michigan prisons director over handling of coronavirus (Detroit Free Press)
  • US – With improving virus data, California looks to reopen again (star-telegram.com)
  • Virus hits remote tribe, Spain tightens curbs in schools (News24)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
 
Actions by Companies
  • Aerospace giant Rolls-Royce logs £5.4 billion loss (Kuwait Times)
  • Amazon opens its first Fresh grocery store (FOXNews.com)
  • Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) (567 CapeTalk)
  • BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED: Farmers and mining companies must stop buying diesel from unregistered entities, cautions Transnet CEO (Daily Maverick)
  • Bayer says judge’s doubts over $11B Roundup deal just ‘bumps’ (Seeking Alpha)
  • Boeing Wins And Glides (Seeking Alpha)
  • COVID-19 wrap August 27 India s recovery rate at 76 24 EU makes payment to secure AstraZeneca s potential vaccine (Moneycontrol.com)
  • China’s e-commerce kings JD.com and Alibaba rebound from pandemic (Nikkei Asian Review)
  • Dollar General Tops Q2 Earnings Forecast As Pandemic Sales Surge (TheStreet.com)
  • Dollar Tree beats quarterly sales estimates (Nasdaq)
  • Everything coming to Netflix in September 2020 (Atlanta Journal And Constitution)
  • FLSmidth: 2020 guidance reinstated (Finanzen.net)
  • Facebook says Apple blocked in-app text on 30% commission (Telecompaper)
  • Fosun Chief Sees Profit Rebound to ‘Normal’ Levels Next Year (Bloomberg)
  • German logistics firm DHL profits from pandemic disruption (Deutsche Welle)
  • Here’s Why Costco Will Continue to Win (TheStreet.com)
  • Hope not too many will apply for debt restructuring: SBI chairman (Financial Express)
  • IHG Americas CEO Elie Maalouf on reopening hotels amid the pandemic (CNBC)
  • IHH Healthcare posts net loss of RM120.64m Q2 (Malay Mail)
  • Insurers Ping An, China Life vow to further develop online sales after coronavirus pandemic eats into first-half earnings (South China Morning Post)
  • KLM to resume Taipei to Amsterdam flight route (Taipei Times Online)
  • LEGO still committed to building MENA retail network despite Covid (Arabian Business)
  • Life Insurance Claims From Virus Could Hit $1B, Moody’s Says (Law360)
  • Mthembu is all aflutter after Vodacom Durban July Young Designer Award win (Highway Mail)
  • Netflix gained $25 billion in market cap after a survey found subscribers plan to stick around after the pandemic (Business Insider Australia)
  • Ping An Insurance To Be ‘extremely Cautious’ In Second Half Amid Virus Rebound Fear (News18.com)
  • Rolls-Royce’s future in Scotland ‘under review’ (Herald Scotland)
  • SAIC expects to lead market despite fall in first half (CHINAdaily.com.cn)
  • Staying at home, more Indians buying BP machines: OMRON (United News of India)
  • Steinhoff nine-month sales fall 6% as Covid-19 restrictions hit (Cape Times)
  • Sun Pharma evaluating potential of existing products in treatment of Covid-19; stock up 1% (India Infoline)
  • Tiffany quarterly sales fall 29% on pandemic hit (Reuters UK)
  • WPP reveals only 3% of UK staff regularly work from office (The Guardian)
  • Xiaomi profits slide 7.2% (Shanghai Daily)
  • for subscribers Covid-19 stockpiling frenzy takes the edge off Adcock Ingram’s pandemic pain (News24)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • BioNTech, China’s Fosun to potentially supply 10 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine (Nasdaq)
  • CDC committee cold on mRNA vaccines for COVID-19? (Pharma Letter)
  • COVID-19 vaccine trials should seek worthwhile efficacy (Lancet)
  • Drug for CATS may help fight coronavirus in humans, study finds (Mail Online UK)
  • Genexine’s cytokine drug effective in treating coronavirus patients, new study suggests (Pharmafile)
  • Health and medicine cannot solve COVID-19 (The Lancet)
  • How effective a Covid-19 vaccine has to be to ‘return to normal’: scientists (CNBC)
  • Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in elderly patients (Pharmafile)
  • Prevalence of phenotypes of acute respiratory distress syndrome in critically ill patients with a prospective observational study (Lancet Respiratory Medicine)
  • Research and higher education in the time of COVID-19 (The Lancet)
  • Scott Morrison reveals why his family would use a COVID-19 vaccine made using foetal cells (Mail Online UK)
  • Surveillance is underestimating the burden of the COVID-19 pandemic (Lancet)
  • Taiwan’s 1st coronavirus vaccine on track for Phase II trials in Nov. (FirstWord Pharma)
  • Trump calls Biden’s coronavirus plan a ‘surrender,’ vows vaccine this year (FOXNews.com)
  • Trump-backed hydroxychloroquine doesn’t treat Covid-19 and raises the risk of death (Mail Online UK)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
1M apply for unemployment, as economy remains in limbo amid COVID-19 pandemic
USA Today
Out-of-work Americans continued to seek assistance last week, as the economy remained in limbo amid spikes in coronavirus cases. About 1 million filed initial claims for unemployment benefits, the Labor Department said Thursday. That latest surge means…
Florida father struggling with homelessness after coronavirus battle working to get children back
New York Daily News
A Florida father forced out of work and onto the streets amid his battle with coronavirus is more determined than ever to get his children out of foster care — and to raise them in honor of his late fiance. Michel Lawson told WINK News he first met…
Govt releases report on contact tracing progress
Radio New Zealand
New figures show that just a week ago the country was still falling short of contact tracing targets – ten days into the current Covid-19 outbreak. The government's released new data as well as a long-awaited report into progress on improving the…
How the coronavirus pandemic turned companies’ disaster recovery plans upside down
CNBC
CNBC's Contessa Brewer takes a look at how companies had to shift disaster plans for Hurricane Laura in the midst of Covid-19.
Mandatory mask push for Sydney public transport
9News.com.au
There's a new push for masks to be mandatory on public transport in Sydney after an infected passenger repeatedly travelled by train.
NSW calls for mandatory masks on public transport
New Zealand Herald
There is growing pressure to introduce mandatory masks on Sydney's public transport, as NSW deals with a concerning spike in mystery cases. There is growing pressure to introduce mandatory masks on Sydney's public transport, as NSW deals with an…
Peru economy to contract 12% in 2020 due to pandemic impact, ministry says
Nasdaq
LIMA, Aug 27 (Reuters) – Peru's mining-driven economy, one of the hardest-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, is expected to contract 12% this year, the Andean country's economy ministry said on Thursday. Growth is expected to rebound 10% in 2021. The…
Trump to take spotlight amid tumult of storm, protests, pandemic
The Straits Times All News
August 28, 2020 7:56 AM WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) – US President Donald Trump will ask Americans to return him to office in a speech Thursday (Aug 27) closing the Republican convention, arguing that voters can't trust Joe Biden or the Democratic Party to…
US economy plunges by 31.7 per cent in second quarter of 2020
Ani News
Washington D.C. [ US ], August 28 (ANI): Even as the country continues to battle the raging coronavirus pandemic, the US economy plunged by 31.7 per cent in second quarter of 2020 against the initial estimate of 32.9 per cent, according to Commerce…
US unemployment claims climb past one million for second week in a row
The Guardian
New applications for unemployment have remained stubbornly high for months even as the number of coronavirus cases are declining One million people filed for unemployment benefits last week in the US as the coronavirus pandemic continued to take a…
Geopolitical Impact
Black Sea gas strengthens Turkey’s hand in geopolitics
Al Jazeera
Is Turkey on the cusp of turning into a regional energy power? On Friday, August 21, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that a sizeable natural gas field had been found off the Turkish Black Sea coast. The discovery of some 320 billion…
China arrests group reportedly fleeing Hong Kong by sea
Telegraph
Local media said those arrested were attempting to seek asylum in Taiwan The Chinese Coast Guard has intercepted and arrested at least ten people reportedly trying to flee from Hong Kong to Taiwan during a crackdown on the city’s pro-democracy…
China’s foreign minister warns against giving Hong Kong protesters Nobel Prize
Asiaone
China’s foreign minister warned against giving the Nobel Peace Prize to Hong Kong’s protesters, as he urged Norway to “cherish the healthy and stable” bilateral relationship that was once frozen by the award. Wang Yi also tried to cast doubt on the…
China’s foreign minister warns against giving Hong Kong protesters Nobel Peace Prize
South China Morning Post – News
China’s foreign minister warned against giving the Nobel Peace Prize to Hong Kong’s protesters, as he urged Norway to “cherish the healthy and stable” bilateral relationship that was once frozen by the award.Wang Yi also tried to cast doubt on the…
Cuts to defense spending are the biggest threat for NATO arising from the pandemic, expert says
CNBC
Fabrice Pothier, chief strategy officer of Rasmussen Global, discusses the current defense and geopolitical challenges facing NATO and the European Union.
Foreign students drove UK net migration to highest level since Brexit referendum before coronavirus
Mail Online UK
331,000 more people entered the UK than left in the year to March, the ONS said This 92,000 above figure in March 2019 and the highest level since March 2016  But they are likely to be the highest for some time as they precede lockdown Net migration…
G20 international trade suffers amid coronavirus pandemic
Abu Dhabi National
Imports by the 20-biggest industrialised nations also plunged during the second quarter Aug 28, 2020 August 28, 2020 The international merchandise trade of the world’s 20 largest industrialised nations suffered in the second quarter of 2020 due to…
India only nation able to stare down China; Chinese will realise their strategic mistake: Varun Gandhi
India Today
BJP leader Varun Gandhi said on Thursday that India is the only country that has been able to 'stare down China with the might of its border troops' and the Chinese will be forced to realise the 'strategic mistake' they are making by provoking a…
Myanmar quarantines state in armed conflict over COVID-19
EFE
Myanmar police forces patrol around the downtown area in Sittwe, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, 26 August 2020. EFE-EPA/NYUNT WIN Rakhine people wearing protective face masks fish near the KalanDan river bank at Sittwe, Rakhine State, western…
Trump takes on Biden, says China will ‘own’ U.S. if Democrats win
Boston Herald
President Trump unloaded on Joe Biden in his acceptance speech Thursday, saying China would “own” America if his Democratic rival is elected while promising he’ll keep fighting to protect jobs. “Joe Biden’s agenda is: ‘Made in China.’ Mine is: Made in…
U.S. Businesses’ Commitment To China Market “Strong And Intact”: Forbes China Forum
Forbes.com
A long-term commitment by U.S. businesses to China’s market is “quite strong and intact” despite currently strained political ties between the two countries, a former China diplomat and business association leader said at the “U.S.-China Business…
Cybersecurity Impact
‘Vishing’ emerges as new cyber threat: What is it?
FOXNews.com
The FBI and Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) are getting serious about voice phishing, also known as vishing, a new threat to illegally obtain money. Vishing is similar to email phishing except…
5 Industries At Risk For Cyberthreats During COVID-19
Information Security Buzz
The coronavirus pandemic has drastically changed people’s everyday lives and limited their options. However, cybercriminals have capitalized on this unprecedented situation. Here are five sectors at an increased risk of cyberattacks during…
Carnival Discloses a Ransomware Attack
ThreatTrack Security Labs Blog
It has not been the best year for Carnival Cruise Line. Being the largest cruise line operator in the world means they’re a prime target for cyber-criminals. In March, the company disclosed a potential …
Gov’t sets aside P1.2B for cybersecurity under proposed 2021 budget
MSN Philippines
The Duterte administration has proposed a P1.2-billion budget for 2021 to support programs on cybersecurity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Of this amount, P1 billion will go to the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to sustain…
InfoSecHotSpot – COVID-19 Pandemic Drives Sharp Uptick in Misinformation, Fake Domains Half of cybersecurity professionals regard mi… https://t.co/1ZlGW6Z5ye
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
COVID-19 Pandemic Drives Sharp Uptick in Misinformation, Fake Domains Half of cybersecurity professionals regard misinformation as a major threat to the enterprise 46% of organizations plan to improve their ability to react to misinformation and fake…
InfoSecHotSpot – Vulnerability reporting is returning to normal Vulnerability reporting, still impacted by COVID-19, is beginning to… https://t.co/90YdbAg7iS
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Vulnerability reporting is returning to normal Vulnerability reporting, still impacted by COVID-19, is beginning to return to normal, Risk Based Security reveals. Out of 11,121 vulnerabilities aggregated during the first half of 2020, 818 were the…
QR Check-Ins worry cyber security and tech experts
9News.com.au
Cyber security and tech experts have a warning for Australians who are being asked to check in to café's and restaurant with QR codes. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, people are being asked to hand over their personal information before entering a…
The global cost of cybercrime per minute to reach $11.4 million by 2021
Help Net Security – News
Cybercrime costs organizations $24.7, YOY increase of more than $2 every minute, a RiskIQ report reveals. It will also have a per-minute global cost of $11.4 million by 2021, a 100% increase over 2015. The report covers the top threats facing…
Zero-day attacks: the cyber equivalent of COVID-19
MediaCenter Panda Security
‘Dirty, rotten, lowdown scoundrels’: Cyberattack forces NC school district to close
Charlotte Observer
A Western North Carolina school district has paused classes after hackers hit its network, officials say. Haywood County Schools said Thursday the ransomware attack forced schools to “be closed for instruction for the remainder of the week.” The…

