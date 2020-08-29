Silobreaker

Threat Reports

COVID-19 Alert – 29 August 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Actions by Governments
  • As Coronavirus Reappears in Italy, Migrants Become a Target for Politicians (New York Times)
  • Brazil official in Covid-19 graft scandal, lockdown batters India’s economy (News24)
  • Brits rush back to UK to beat 14-day quarantine after Switzerland, Czech Republic and Jamaica added to red list (London Evening Standard)
  • COVID-19 latest: Positive tests at Trump nomination, Portugal worried as Brits flood in (Newshub)
  • Can France’s Greens unite the left and avert a Macron-Le Pen rematch? (France24)
  • Colombia to gradually resume international air travel; how and when still uncertain (Colombia Reports)
  • Germany has agreed stricter measures to help contain the spread of coronavirus (567 CapeTalk)
  • Germany’s Merkel warns that pandemic likely to worsen (Deutsche Welle)
  • India’s Covid-19 tally over 3.4 million, recoveries cross 2.6 million (Hindustan Times)
  • Macron Sticks to No Lockdown, Cites Chance to Modernize France (Bloomberg)
  • Nigeria’s infections continue to decrease (Panapress.com)
  • Norwegian owners of cabins in Sweden threaten to sue their government (Financial Times – Asia homepage)
  • Republic of Ireland Premium Ireland ‘will face four more waves’ of Covid, leading doctor warns (Belfast Telegraph)
  • Saudi Arabia says trucks from all countries can enter… (Khaleej Times)
  • Schools in Japan face tough decisions as coronavirus spreads (News On Japan)
  • Surviving six months of pandemic in New Zealand (New Zealand Herald)
  • TUI issue update on flights and holidays to Spain, Cyprus, Florida, Egypt and other destinations (Manchester Evening News)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Aug. 29 (NationalPost.com)
  • UAE announces work from home policy for mothers as schools reopen (Sharjah24)
  • UK – Boris Johnson faces winter of discontent for national crises (The Hill)
  • UK – Boris Johnson urged to set out credible back-to-office plan (The Guardian)
  • UK – Everything Matt Hancock said on Greater Manchester’s latest restrictions (Manchester Evening News)
  • UK – Health Secretary Matt Hancock warns UK-wide restrictions could be reimposed this winter (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – Sunderland woman whose mum died of suspected coronavirus wants Boris Johnson to launch inquiry (Newcastle Evening Chronicle)
  • UK travel restrictions on Switzerland make planning assisted suicides ‘impossible’, say campaigners (Mail Online UK)
  • US – CDC director says there will likely be a limited supply of coronavirus vaccines (CNBC)
  • US – CDC: Coronavirus work absences worse for Blacks, rural Americans (Washington Times)
  • US – California can’t get enough of this pizza chain during COVID-19 pandemic, report says (Fresno Bee)
  • US – FRIDAY, AUGUST 28: Five things to know about covid-19 in Arkansas (Arkansas Online)
  • US – Four at Republican convention in North Carolina tested coronavirus positive, officials say (NationalPost.com)
  • US – Hawaii’s COVID-19 Outbreak Spirals Out Of Control As Gov Revives Lockdown (Zero Hedge)
  • US – Here’s how California’s new coronavirus reopening rules will affect you (latimes.com – Los Angeles Times)
  • US – NIAIDNews – RT @NIHCOVIDTxGuide: A revised version of the #COVID19 Treatment Guidelines is now available. This #Update includes new sections on treatin… (NIAIDNews – Twitter)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
 
Actions by Companies
  • AirAsia set to reopen 4 routes from Bali in September – Coconuts Bali (indonesianews.net)
  • BEHIND THE SCENES OF AEON’S KITA MERDEKA (thestar.com.my)
  • Battle royale: Waitrose enlists Deliveroo to help take on M&S and Ocado (The Guardian)
  • Biz EOD: IndiGo market share soars; COVID-19 vaccine $6 billion market in India; SBI share rises 50% in 3 months (Business Today India)
  • Boeing testing hand-held UV wand to sanitize cockpits, cabins Aug 21, 2020 (Nasdaq)
  • COVID-19, mild winter leads to major decrease in net income for Hydro-Quebec (CTV News)
  • Central Bank of India and Tata AIA Life have come forward to keep health workers safe (Orissadiary.com)
  • China’s e-commerce giants JD.com, Alibaba rebound from pandemic (DealStreetAsia)
  • Dell, HP results top Wall St estimates as PC demand rises (Straits Times)
  • Err! HDFC Bank submits unsigned financial results, apologises, sends signed one (Business Today India)
  • Facebook says Apple kept users in the dark about App Store fees (New York Post)
  • From London to Delhi amid Coronavirus Travel Restrictions: Boeing, Airbus, or the Bus? (News18.com)
  • Gap earns $130 million in face mask sales last quarter (ABC News)
  • Gazprom’s quarterly profit plunges 82% amid oil price slump (Seeking Alpha)
  • Google, Apple to release next phase of Covid tracing system (IANS Live)
  • How flying during COVID-19 is changing | Exclusive interview with WestJet CEO (CBC)
  • Hyderabad: Microsoft IDC donates Rs 3.8 cr worth medical equipment to fight against COVID-19 (United News of India)
  • IOI Properties Q4 net profit lower at RM47.94m, makes impairment losses (Malay Mail)
  • JAL tests new contactless tech for check-in to ease virus concern (Mainichi JP)
  • Lufthansa ready to restart SA commercial flights, keeps lockdown lifeline going (News24)
  • Netcare reopens surgical wings (Citizen.co.za)
  • Norwegian Air Aims To Secure More Cash This Year As Losses Balloon (News18.com)
  • Online sales of used goods on eBay up 30% during UK lockdown (The Guardian)
  • Samsung SA readies launch of affordable 5G phones (IT Web)
  • Sanofi More Confident About Its Coronavirus Vaccines (News18.com)
  • Target RWE Builds Growing COVID-19 Data Set of… (ADVFN Deutschland)
  • The Ocado shares rally in spite of the lockdown easing! Will this last? (Yahoo! Finance UK and Ireland)
  • Toyota’s global output falls 10.2% year-on-year in July (Mainichi JP)
  • Up to 500 jobs could be lost at Regina’s Evraz steel mill: union (Global News Canada)
  • VW urges govt. to eschew protectionism (The Hindu)
  • Vodafone goes DOWN across the UK leaving thousands unable to access 4G internet (Mail Online UK)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • Chinese Company CanSino Wants Emergency Approval For COVID-19 Vaccine In Other Countries (International Business Times)
  • Concerns About the Special Article on Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin in High Risk Outpatients with COVID-19 by Dr. Harvey Risch (American Journal of Epidemiology)
  • Coronavirus vaccine trial results expected by end of year, US officials say (CNN)
  • Gilead Gains Expanded FDA Authorization for COVID-19 Treatment Remdesivir (Nasdaq)
  • Jersey to offer all islanders first available coronavirus vaccine for free (itv.com)
  • Korea approves Celltrion’s Phase 1 trial of COVID-19 antiviral antibody treatment (Pharmafile)
  • Moderna confirms talks on potential COVID-19 vaccine supply deal with Japan (FirstWord Pharma)
  • Moderna in talks with Japan to supply 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine (Reuters UK)
  • Once a COVID-19 vaccine is here it will likely take two doses (TwinCities.com)
  • Testing for responses to the wrong SARS-CoV-2 antigen? (Lancet)
  • Trump is undermining confidence in a COVID-19 vaccine (Los Angeles Times)
  • UK to allow emergency use of any effective COVID-19 vaccine (The Washington Times stories: News)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
Berlin police prepare for violence at protests against coronavirus curbs
NationalPost.com
BERLIN — Police prepared for possible violence at protests in Berlin this weekend as activists opposed to coronavirus restrictions called on social media followers across Europe to arm themselves and join them in the German capital….
California prison chief retires amid virus, protest pressure
star-telegram.com
California's corrections secretary is retiring after two years in a job that Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday said involved “unparalleled challenges" — most recently coronavirus outbreaks that swept state prisons ……
Canadian economy sees record drop in second quarter due to COVID-19 pandemic
Xinhua News Agency
A man walks through fountains in Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 23, 2020. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua) Final domestic demand dropped 11.1 percent, continuing the 1.9 percent drop in the first quarter. OTTAWA, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) –…
Coronavirus unemployment: ‘I felt worthless’
BBC News – Business
Julie changed jobs a week before lockdown – then found herself out of work and ineligible for help.
Florida father struggling with homelessness after coronavirus battle working to get children back
Orlando Sentinel
Michel Lawson told WINK News he first met his long-term partner, Kara, nearly 11 years ago, but their romance ended in tragedy when she died back in July. Unable to support their three sons alone, the Fort Myers father turned over his kids, who are…
German court allows Berlin protests against coronavirus curbs
NationalPost.com
BERLIN/FRANKFURT — A German regional court gave the go-ahead for mass demonstrations planned on Saturday in Berlin against coronavirus curbs, ruling against the capital's ban on such protests….
How bad are the effects of a long recession?
Gulf News
New COVID-19 cases risk a longer downturn and economists weigh how long and how bad Dubai: As a resurgence in new cases continue to raise the risk of a deep global recession, economists now weigh how the pandemic-related implications could run deeper…
NewsCanadian economy posted record drop in Q2 due to pandemic
NationalPost.com
OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the economy posted its steepest decline on record in the second quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of non-essential businesses and slowed the economy to a crawl….
Pandemic blamed for Canadian economy’s record drop
Global News Canada
Canada’s gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 38.7% in the second quarter of 2020, the nation’s biggest drop on record. David Akin looks at how the pandemic is to blame, and the signs a rapid recovery is on the way.
Peru extends coronavirus state of emergency
Yahoo! Singapore
Peru on Friday extended its national emergency until September 30 and prolonged a lockdown in some of the areas worst affected by the coronavirus, the government said.
Geopolitical Impact
As much of the world struggles to contain the coronavirus, China’s recovery is gaining momentum, positioning it to… https://t.co/ut2T35Y1Cy
WSJ – Twitter
As much of the world struggles to contain the coronavirus, China’s recovery is gaining momentum, positioning it to further close its gap with the U.S. economy https://on.wsj.com/3jkUUvm
Belarus president says Nato stoking wave of protests
Irish Independent
Belarus's hardline president accused Nato of hatching aggressive plans as he sought to shore up his 26-year rule amid weeks of demonstrations against his re-election. Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled with an iron fist since 1994, blamed the West…
China arrests 12 fleeing Hong Kong by boat
The Hindu
Coast Guard intercepts boat ‘en route to Taiwan’; pro-democracy activist held. A dozen people fleeing Hong Kong on a speedboat, including an activist arrested under the , have been captured by China, police in the city said on Friday. The boat was…
China arrests 12 fleeing Hong Kong by speedboat: city police
Yahoo! News Australia
Hong Kong's administration insists the security law has not impinged on the rights to freedom of speech and assembly guaranteed to the territory when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997 but a number of pro-democracy figures have left the city More A…
China/Singapore/Hong Kong/Japan economy: Coronavirus to advance local hiring in Asia’s business hubs
Economist Intelligence Unit
__
Concept of globalisation needs to be revisited, can’t be allowed to be defined by interests of a few: S Jaishankar
Economic Times
NEW DELHI: External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday suggested that the concept of globalisation needs to be revisited and that it cannot be allowed to be defined by the “interests of a few, who visualise that process largely in financial,…
Lukashenko accuses NATO of hatching aggressive plans on Belarus
Al Jazeera
The Belarusian president says the West hopes of turning his country into a 'bridgehead against Russia'. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has accused NATO of hatching aggressive plans and threatened neighbours Lithuania and Poland with…
Navigating geopolitical uncertainty in a post-Abe world
Japan Times
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s abrupt resignation comes at a period of extreme geopolitical uncertainty in the region and globally. In Northeast Asia, we have an expansionist China pressing its interests in the East China Sea and South China Sea. China…
Time for Biden to stand up to China and back Taiwan
Taiwan News Online
Kaohsiung (Taiwan News) – At the start of the year Taiwan went through what was arguably the most important presidential election of the country’s democratic era, as Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) comfortably defeated the pro-Chinese populist KMT candidate Han…
UK to fast-track Covid-19 vaccine approval if sought before end of Brexit transition
FT.com – UK News
Government to use domestic regulator to grant temporary authorisation
Yum China Seeks Up to $2.5 Billion From Hong Kong Share Sale
Bloomberg
Operator of KFC restaurants sets terms for mega stock offering Wave of U.S.-listed Chinese firms seek listings closer to home Yum China Holdings Inc. is seeking to raise as much as HK$19.6 billion ($2.5 billion) from a second listing in Hong Kong,…
Cybersecurity Impact
ANNOUNCE: Free cybersecurity help for Canadian charities and non-profits
Office of Inadequate Security
From Hackers for Change: In response to the on-going Covid-19 pandemic, and understanding that many organizations have now…
BrianHonan – RT @ncsc_gov_ie: @enisa_eu presents a webinar on 7th September, hosted by @iiea, discussing the “Blueprint” co-operation framework introdu…
BrianHonan – Twitter
RT @ncsc_gov_ie: @enisa_eu presents a webinar on 7th September, hosted by @iiea, discussing the "Blueprint" co-operation framework introduced in the 2019 Cyber Security Act. @Le_Passar will also discuss some of the lessons learned in the EU's…
Come 2021 the cost of cybercrime per minute expected to hit $11.4 million
IT Security Guru
A new report by RiskIQ has shown that the cost of cybercrime per-minute will cost organisations $11.4 million by the year 2021. This global trend shows that there is a YOY increase of more than $2 every minute to total $24.7 – a 100% increase from…
DeathStalker APT Attacked SMBs with Cyber Espionage Tools
Cyware
Recently, Kaspersky researchers discovered DeathStalker APT , a sophisticated hacker-for-hire group, launching large-scale commercial cyber-espionage campaigns, against targets spread from Europe to Latin America. DeathStalker, the mercenary Active…
Government is braced for Extinction Rebellion CYBER ATTACK over the weekend
Mail Online UK
Parliamentary committee officials warned social media channels may be target Extinction Rebellion is restarting its disruption campaign this weekend  Police arrested two climate activists today at oil firm Shell's main London office Civil servants…
How to reduce cybersecurity risk during the hybrid work transition
SiliconANGLE
Many enterprises are looking to begin the transition of bringing workers back to physical offices. However, given the rise in COVID-19 cases across the U.S., it has become more complicated for this to occur and is forcing enterprises to pivot to a…
Iran-linked Charming Kitten APT contacts targets via WhatsApp, LinkedIn
Security Affairs
The Iran-linked Charming Kitten APT group leveraged on WhatsApp and LinkedIn to carry out phishing attacks, researchers warn. Clearsky security researchers revealed that Iran-linked …
Phishing Attack Payloads Leaving Employees Vulnerable as Remote Work Trends Continue to Evolve
Security Bloggers Network
In recent years phishing has become the number one threat action over malware. Furthermore, recent workforce changes spurred by the pandemic has led to an exponential increase in phishing attacks. Employees are working from anywhere, using one…
Securityblog – I’m wondering if a website talking about COVID-19 powned to host phishing counts in the “explosion of covid-19 cybe… https://t.co/J9yB5O1pQd
Securityblog – Twitter
I'm wondering if a website talking about COVID-19 powned to host phishing counts in the "explosion of covid-19 cyberthreats" ? 😅 https://flip.it/8Kat-g
Working from home creates ‘perfect environment’ for cybercrime
9News.com.au
Cybercrime has increased by 330 per cent since the start of the year compared to the same period last year, new research has revealed, and experts say working from home may be the reason why. As confidential information is handled from personal…

