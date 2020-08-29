COVID-19 Alert – 29 August 2020
This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.
|Actions by Governments
|
|Actions by Companies
|
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|
|Societal & Economic Impact
|Berlin police prepare for violence at protests against coronavirus curbs
|NationalPost.com
|BERLIN — Police prepared for possible violence at protests in Berlin this weekend as activists opposed to coronavirus restrictions called on social media followers across Europe to arm themselves and join them in the German capital….
|California prison chief retires amid virus, protest pressure
|star-telegram.com
|California's corrections secretary is retiring after two years in a job that Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday said involved “unparalleled challenges" — most recently coronavirus outbreaks that swept state prisons ……
|Canadian economy sees record drop in second quarter due to COVID-19 pandemic
|Xinhua News Agency
|A man walks through fountains in Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 23, 2020. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua) Final domestic demand dropped 11.1 percent, continuing the 1.9 percent drop in the first quarter. OTTAWA, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) –…
|Coronavirus unemployment: ‘I felt worthless’
|BBC News – Business
|Julie changed jobs a week before lockdown – then found herself out of work and ineligible for help.
|Florida father struggling with homelessness after coronavirus battle working to get children back
|Orlando Sentinel
|Michel Lawson told WINK News he first met his long-term partner, Kara, nearly 11 years ago, but their romance ended in tragedy when she died back in July. Unable to support their three sons alone, the Fort Myers father turned over his kids, who are…
|German court allows Berlin protests against coronavirus curbs
|NationalPost.com
|BERLIN/FRANKFURT — A German regional court gave the go-ahead for mass demonstrations planned on Saturday in Berlin against coronavirus curbs, ruling against the capital's ban on such protests….
|How bad are the effects of a long recession?
|Gulf News
|New COVID-19 cases risk a longer downturn and economists weigh how long and how bad Dubai: As a resurgence in new cases continue to raise the risk of a deep global recession, economists now weigh how the pandemic-related implications could run deeper…
|NewsCanadian economy posted record drop in Q2 due to pandemic
|NationalPost.com
|OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the economy posted its steepest decline on record in the second quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of non-essential businesses and slowed the economy to a crawl….
|Pandemic blamed for Canadian economy’s record drop
|Global News Canada
|Canada’s gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 38.7% in the second quarter of 2020, the nation’s biggest drop on record. David Akin looks at how the pandemic is to blame, and the signs a rapid recovery is on the way.
|Peru extends coronavirus state of emergency
|Yahoo! Singapore
|Peru on Friday extended its national emergency until September 30 and prolonged a lockdown in some of the areas worst affected by the coronavirus, the government said.
|Geopolitical Impact
|As much of the world struggles to contain the coronavirus, China’s recovery is gaining momentum, positioning it to… https://t.co/ut2T35Y1Cy
|WSJ – Twitter
|As much of the world struggles to contain the coronavirus, China’s recovery is gaining momentum, positioning it to further close its gap with the U.S. economy https://on.wsj.com/3jkUUvm
|Belarus president says Nato stoking wave of protests
|Irish Independent
|Belarus's hardline president accused Nato of hatching aggressive plans as he sought to shore up his 26-year rule amid weeks of demonstrations against his re-election. Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled with an iron fist since 1994, blamed the West…
|China arrests 12 fleeing Hong Kong by boat
|The Hindu
|Coast Guard intercepts boat ‘en route to Taiwan’; pro-democracy activist held. A dozen people fleeing Hong Kong on a speedboat, including an activist arrested under the , have been captured by China, police in the city said on Friday. The boat was…
|China arrests 12 fleeing Hong Kong by speedboat: city police
|Yahoo! News Australia
|Hong Kong's administration insists the security law has not impinged on the rights to freedom of speech and assembly guaranteed to the territory when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997 but a number of pro-democracy figures have left the city More A…
|China/Singapore/Hong Kong/Japan economy: Coronavirus to advance local hiring in Asia’s business hubs
|Economist Intelligence Unit
|__
|Concept of globalisation needs to be revisited, can’t be allowed to be defined by interests of a few: S Jaishankar
|Economic Times
|NEW DELHI: External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday suggested that the concept of globalisation needs to be revisited and that it cannot be allowed to be defined by the “interests of a few, who visualise that process largely in financial,…
|Lukashenko accuses NATO of hatching aggressive plans on Belarus
|Al Jazeera
|The Belarusian president says the West hopes of turning his country into a 'bridgehead against Russia'. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has accused NATO of hatching aggressive plans and threatened neighbours Lithuania and Poland with…
|Navigating geopolitical uncertainty in a post-Abe world
|Japan Times
|Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s abrupt resignation comes at a period of extreme geopolitical uncertainty in the region and globally. In Northeast Asia, we have an expansionist China pressing its interests in the East China Sea and South China Sea. China…
|Time for Biden to stand up to China and back Taiwan
|Taiwan News Online
|Kaohsiung (Taiwan News) – At the start of the year Taiwan went through what was arguably the most important presidential election of the country’s democratic era, as Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) comfortably defeated the pro-Chinese populist KMT candidate Han…
|UK to fast-track Covid-19 vaccine approval if sought before end of Brexit transition
|FT.com – UK News
|Government to use domestic regulator to grant temporary authorisation
|Yum China Seeks Up to $2.5 Billion From Hong Kong Share Sale
|Bloomberg
|Operator of KFC restaurants sets terms for mega stock offering Wave of U.S.-listed Chinese firms seek listings closer to home Yum China Holdings Inc. is seeking to raise as much as HK$19.6 billion ($2.5 billion) from a second listing in Hong Kong,…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|ANNOUNCE: Free cybersecurity help for Canadian charities and non-profits
|Office of Inadequate Security
|From Hackers for Change: In response to the on-going Covid-19 pandemic, and understanding that many organizations have now…
|BrianHonan – RT @ncsc_gov_ie: @enisa_eu presents a webinar on 7th September, hosted by @iiea, discussing the “Blueprint” co-operation framework introdu…
|BrianHonan – Twitter
|RT @ncsc_gov_ie: @enisa_eu presents a webinar on 7th September, hosted by @iiea, discussing the "Blueprint" co-operation framework introduced in the 2019 Cyber Security Act. @Le_Passar will also discuss some of the lessons learned in the EU's…
|Come 2021 the cost of cybercrime per minute expected to hit $11.4 million
|IT Security Guru
|A new report by RiskIQ has shown that the cost of cybercrime per-minute will cost organisations $11.4 million by the year 2021. This global trend shows that there is a YOY increase of more than $2 every minute to total $24.7 – a 100% increase from…
|DeathStalker APT Attacked SMBs with Cyber Espionage Tools
|Cyware
|Recently, Kaspersky researchers discovered DeathStalker APT , a sophisticated hacker-for-hire group, launching large-scale commercial cyber-espionage campaigns, against targets spread from Europe to Latin America. DeathStalker, the mercenary Active…
|Government is braced for Extinction Rebellion CYBER ATTACK over the weekend
|Mail Online UK
|Parliamentary committee officials warned social media channels may be target Extinction Rebellion is restarting its disruption campaign this weekend Police arrested two climate activists today at oil firm Shell's main London office Civil servants…
|How to reduce cybersecurity risk during the hybrid work transition
|SiliconANGLE
|Many enterprises are looking to begin the transition of bringing workers back to physical offices. However, given the rise in COVID-19 cases across the U.S., it has become more complicated for this to occur and is forcing enterprises to pivot to a…
|Iran-linked Charming Kitten APT contacts targets via WhatsApp, LinkedIn
|Security Affairs
|The Iran-linked Charming Kitten APT group leveraged on WhatsApp and LinkedIn to carry out phishing attacks, researchers warn. Clearsky security researchers revealed that Iran-linked …
|Phishing Attack Payloads Leaving Employees Vulnerable as Remote Work Trends Continue to Evolve
|Security Bloggers Network
|In recent years phishing has become the number one threat action over malware. Furthermore, recent workforce changes spurred by the pandemic has led to an exponential increase in phishing attacks. Employees are working from anywhere, using one…
|Securityblog – I’m wondering if a website talking about COVID-19 powned to host phishing counts in the “explosion of covid-19 cybe… https://t.co/J9yB5O1pQd
|Securityblog – Twitter
|I'm wondering if a website talking about COVID-19 powned to host phishing counts in the "explosion of covid-19 cyberthreats" ? 😅 https://flip.it/8Kat-g
|Working from home creates ‘perfect environment’ for cybercrime
|9News.com.au
|Cybercrime has increased by 330 per cent since the start of the year compared to the same period last year, new research has revealed, and experts say working from home may be the reason why. As confidential information is handled from personal…
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.