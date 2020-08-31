COVID-19 Alert – 31 August 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|Berlin Protests Against Virus Restrictions Continue on Sunday
|Bloomberg-Quint
|(Bloomberg) — Protests against the German government’s coronavirus policies continued on Sunday, after demonstrations ended in clashes with the police the day before.
|Fresh push for mandatory masks on public transport in NSW
|9News.com.au
|There are fresh calls for the NSW government to mandate masks on public transport after a cluster of new cases was linked to a superspreader who travelled by bus.
Japan's next leader will face a question many other countries are now grappling with because of the coronavirus pandemic: How much can central banks do to pull economies out of a deep malaise?
|WSJ – Twitter
|Japan’s next leader will face a question many other countries are now grappling with because of the coronavirus pandemic: How much can central banks do to pull economies out of a deep malaise? https://on.wsj.com/3lwE66v
|Patients protest at COVID-19 care centre over food served
|The Hindu
|The police were called in on Sunday night after several patients at the COVID-19 care centre in Government Ayurvedic Medical College allegedly created a ruckus demanding non-vegetarian food. The staff informed the authorities after the patients…
|Pensioner arrested over alleged Covid-19 unemployment relief fraud
|The Star SA
|Protesters attempt to storm German parliament over coronavirus restrictions
|United News of India
|Berlin, Aug 30 (UNI) Protesters in the German city of Berlin protesting against the continuing COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday attempted to storm the country's parliament accusing the politicians across the political spectrum for trying to control the…
|RPT-POLL-Turkey’s economy severely contracted 11.8% in Q2 as coronavirus hit
|Zawya.com
|(Repeats with no changes to text) ISTANBUL, Aug 28 (Reuters) – Turkeys economy is expected to have severely contracted nearly 12% in the second quarter due to the coronavirus lockdown, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, logging its worst…
|Turkey’s economy collapsed 9.9% in Q2 as pandemic hit
|Nasdaq
|ISTANBUL, Aug 31 (Reuters) – Turkey's economy contracted a less-than-expected 9.9% in the second quarter as the coronavirus lockdown hit, data showed on Monday, logging its worst year-over-year performance in more than a decade and its most abrupt…
|Unemployment in Egypt rises, will outlast pandemic, experts say
|Zawya.com Zawya Exclusive
|"If we are not ready with job opportunities for those young people, unemployment will go up again," Dina Abdel Fattah, a labour economist, said
|Why are people protesting against coronavirus restrictions?
|stuff.co.nz
|Tens of thousands rally in Europe against government measures to control pandemic.
|Geopolitical Impact
|‘Heavy price’: China threatens Czech official over Taiwan visit
|MSN Philippines
|Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said Czech senate speaker Milos Vystrcil would "pay a heavy price" for violating the so-called "One China" principle by making an official visit to Taiwan, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday. Vystrc…
|After Covid-19 vaccine deal with China, Bangladesh firm now inks pact with India’s SII
|Hindustan Times
|A pharmaceutical company in Bangladesh has sealed a deal with the Serum Institute of India (SII) to get priority access to the Covid-19 vaccines being developed by the world’s largest drug manufacturer. Pune-based Serum Institute, in association with…
|China’s Chip Executives Worry They’re Next on U.S. Hit List
|Bloomberg
|Further U.S. sanctions may derail China’s chip industry Homegrown firms step up efforts to increase self-sufficiency Dozens of senior Chinese government officials and business leaders gathered at the 2020 World Semiconductor Conference last week, but…
|Foreign political parties express opposition to U.S. politicians’ smear against China
|Xinhua News Agency
|BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) — Political party leaders from around the world have firmly opposed some U.S. politicians' smear against China, and objected to their interference in China's internal affairs and severe undermining of China-U.S. relations. I…
|Former investment chief of Taiwan’s KMT says China has only 40 nuclear warheads
|Taiwan News Online
|TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In an interview with the Liberty Times, former Kuomintang (KMT) investment chief Liu Tai-ying (劉泰英) said that the military capability of the U.S., Japan, and Taiwan combined is 30 times stronger than that of China, and he…
|India tries vaccine diplomacy with Bangladesh, close on heels of China
|The Straits Times All News
|August 31, 2020 5:00 AM When Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla was in Dhaka earlier this month to try and mend a frayed relationship with Bangladesh, one of the offers he made was that of a potential Covid-19 vaccine.
|It’s Time For A Geopolitical Reset
|Zero Hedge
|It's Time For A Geopolitical Reset Tyler Durden Sun, 08/30/2020 – 18:20 Authored by José Niño via The Mises Institute, Foreign policy seems to have been placed on the back burner in the Trump era. Domestic issues,…
|Liaison office of China’s central gov’t in HKSAR condemns rumor-mongering about mainland support for Hong Kong’s anti-epidemic endeavor
|Xinhua News Agency
|HONG KONG, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) — The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Sunday condemned the rumor-mongering about the mainland's support for Hong Kong's fight against COVID-19. So…
|Mint Lite | India corona tally, China’s move over TikTok, covid deniers & others
|Livemint.com
|A daily wrap of news and views, opinions and talking points to start your day India confirmed 78,761 new covid-19 cases on Sunday, the health ministry said. It’s the world’s highest single-day spike in cases since the pandemic began. The US had set…
|U.S, China Decoupling “Unthinkable”: Forbes China Forum
|Forbes.com
|”Business is probably the only bond that still keeps us talking together, and that's very vital says … [+] Wang Huiyao, president of Beijing-headquartered think-tank Center for China and Globalization. Wang Huiyao Vast business ties between the U.S….
|Cybersecurity Impact
|A Whopping Rise in Healthcare Cyber Incidents
|Cyware
|The healthcare sector has been under tremendous pressure with the increase in the number of those afflicted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and cybercriminals have left no stone unturned to take advantage of this situation. The numbers speak for…
|Already in the midst of a crisis, a Houston hospital was attacked by ransomware
|Office of Inadequate Security
|It’s been a rough year for the U.S. in terms of COVID-19. And some areas have been hit worse than others. On August 1,…
|Chinese police start fraud probe over claims students were overcharged for flights home at height of coronavirus pandemic
|Yahoo! Singapore
|Chinese police have launched a fraud investigation over claims that scalpers charged Chinese students who were desperate to return home at the height of the Covid-19 outbreak up to 20 times the usual rate for plane tickets.The market price for…
|Cybercriminals Increasingly Exploitating Pandemic Trauma
|Security Bloggers Network
|DDoS cyberattacks have skyrocketed this year. Just ask the New Zealand stock exchange
|Fortune
|On Monday, the operator of New Zealand’s stock exchange, NZX, suffered a massive cyberattack for a fifth consecutive trading day. Unlike the previous four incidents, however, NZX managed to maintain trading on its markets. “NZX has been advised by…
|Employer who wrote viral post about millennial job seekers says that he’s a victim of doxxing
|Asiaone
|An employer who recently aired his grievances in a Facebook post over millennial job seekers who applied for a job under him went viral on social media, with over 7,900 shares as of writing. But along with the 15 minutes of fame came detractors who…
|InfoSecHotSpot – VC Daily: Startup Entices Savers With Prizes; Walmart Joins Microsoft’s Pursuit of TikTok; VCs Pile Into Cybersecur… https://t.co/GzNSCXcOE4
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|VC Daily: Startup Entices Savers With Prizes; Walmart Joins Microsoft’s Pursuit of TikTok; VCs Pile Into Cybersecurity Top venture-capital firms are pouring capital into cybersecurity startups at a healthy clip, even amid the coronavirus pandemic,…
|It has never been more important to recognise vulnerability – Vicky Crichton
|The Scotsman
|News Opinion Columnists Services should truly meet the needs of clients, says Vicky Crichton Monday, 31st August 2020, 7:30 am Last month, the Financial Conduct Authority set out draft guidance to help financial services firms do more to protect…
|Ransomware During COVID-19
|Security Bloggers Network
|After 2019 was remembered as the year that ransomware targeted state and local governments, what can be said about ransomware in 2020 – especially during the global coronavirus pandemic? To start, ransomware made global news headlines this week…
House Lawmakers Introduce the NIST COVID-19 Cybersecurity Act
|Secnewsbytes – Twitter
|House Lawmakers Introduce the NIST COVID-19 Cybersecurity Act | EDUCAUSE https://er.educause.edu/blogs/2020/8/house-lawmakers-introduce-the-nist-covid-19-cybersecurity-act
