Silobreaker

Menu
 
Menu

Threat Reports

  |  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 31 August 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • Back to class: Despite virus surge, Europe reopens schools (Atlanta Journal And Constitution)
  • China’s mega banks lost billions of dollars in profit as bad loans rise during coronavirus pandemic (CNBC Asia-Pacific News)
  • Denmark Will Borrow More Money to Finance Economic Stimulus (Bloomberg)
  • Germany coronavirus: Anger after attempt to storm parliament (BBC)
  • India Is Becoming the World’s New Virus Epicenter (Bloomberg)
  • Island paradise off Brazil reopens to welcome tourists, but only if they’ve had Covid-19 (South China Morning Post)
  • Israel conducts instant pilot AI detection tests for COVID-19 (Xinhua News Agency)
  • Italy Plunged Into Recession by Investment, Consumer Slump (Bloomberg)
  • Kuwait to deal with second wave of corona with help from Pakistan (Arab Times)
  • Malaysia extends measures to curb virus (Emirates-Business.ae)
  • Meet Germany’s Bizarre Anti-Lockdown Protesters (New York Times)
  • No cramming as new COVID-19 rules take hold in South Korean capital (Channel NewsAsia)
  • Norway: Dozens hospitalized after underground rave (Deutsche Welle)
  • S. Korea Reports 248 COVID-19 Infections (Korea Broadcasting System)
  • Saudi Arabia reserves grew in July from lowest level since 2010 (Arabian Business)
  • Sweden Shouldn’t Be America’s Pandemic Model (WSJ.com Opinion)
  • Sweden’s Conservatives Warn Surging Violent Crime Has Become A “Second Pandemic” (Zero Hedge)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Aug. 31 (NationalPost.com)
  • UK – 10 headaches in Boris Johnson’s in-tray (Politico.eu)
  • UK – Ian Blackford: Boris Johnson’s leadership has been ‘woefully exposed’ by Covid-19 crisis (Herald Scotland)
  • UK – Rishi Sunak ‘plans to axe £15bn foreign aid budget pledge’ (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – Rishi Sunak urges diners to keep supporting eateries after Covid subsidy ends (The Guardian)
  • UK – This former scientific adviser is right. Boris Johnsons leadership essentially allowed coronavirus to spread (The Independent)
  • US – Arkansas virus tally climbs by 795, now tops 60,000 (Arkansas Online)
  • US – As states make voting easier during the pandemic, Tennessee is moving in the other direction (CNN)
  • US – Eastern Iowa school superintendent tests positive for COVID-19 (Des Moines Register)
  • US – Michigan pays tribute to coronavirus victims (CBS News)
  • US – Nebraska State Penitentiary under quarantine after 29 inmates test positive for coronavirus (Omaha World-Herald)
  • US – Overnight camps in Maine prevented COVID-19 outbreaks with rigorous testing, CDC says (CTV News)
  • US – Twitter Removes Claim About CDC And Covid-19 Coronavirus Deaths That Trump Retweeted (Forbes.com)
  • Up to 200 leather-clad sex fetish fans around the world cavort on annual S&M river cruise in Germany (Mail Online UK)
  • WHO Special Envoy Heaps Praise on Sweden’s Covid Strategy (Bloomberg)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
 
Actions by Companies
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • As COVID-19 cases hit 25 million, Dr. Fauci says it’s ‘conceivable’ we’ll know if there’s a safe vaccine by November (FirstWord Pharma)
  • Birx says she’s hopeful about coronavirus vaccine but urges people to ‘do the right thing today’ (TheHill – The Hill News)
  • COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy: Mexico courts allies across ideological spectrum (FirstWord Pharma)
  • Covid vaccine rush could make pandemic worse, say scientists (FirstWord Pharma)
  • FDA chief says he supports fast-tracking coronavirus vaccine if ‘appropriate’ (The Hill)
  • FDA head says he is willing to fast-track Covid-19 vaccine (FirstWord Pharma)
  • Race for coronavirus vaccine could risk making the pandemic WORSE (Mail Online – Latest Stories)
  • Researchers Eye Potential ‘Broad-Spectrum’ Antiviral Discovery for Covid-19 (FirstWord Pharma)
  • Threat is rising of diseases passed from animals, warns Oxford vaccine professor (The Independent)
  • You just get on with it: The Oxford professor carrying the worlds hopes of a coronavirus vaccine (The Independent)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
Berlin Protests Against Virus Restrictions Continue on Sunday
Bloomberg-Quint
(Bloomberg) — Protests against the German government’s coronavirus policies continued on Sunday, after demonstrations ended in clashes with the police the day before.
Fresh push for mandatory masks on public transport in NSW
9News.com.au
There are fresh calls for the NSW government to mandate masks on public transport after a cluster of new cases was linked to a superspreader who travelled by bus.
Japan’s next leader will face a question many other countries are now grappling with because of the coronavirus pan… https://t.co/dvBypXzwse
WSJ – Twitter
Japan’s next leader will face a question many other countries are now grappling with because of the coronavirus pandemic: How much can central banks do to pull economies out of a deep malaise? https://on.wsj.com/3lwE66v
Patients protest at COVID-19 care centre over food served
The Hindu
The police were called in on Sunday night after several patients at the COVID-19 care centre in Government Ayurvedic Medical College allegedly created a ruckus demanding non-vegetarian food. The staff informed the authorities after the patients…
Pensioner arrested over alleged Covid-19 unemployment relief fraud
The Star SA
Protesters attempt to storm German parliament over coronavirus restrictions
United News of India
Berlin, Aug 30 (UNI) Protesters in the German city of Berlin protesting against the continuing COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday attempted to storm the country's parliament accusing the politicians across the political spectrum for trying to control the…
RPT-POLL-Turkey’s economy severely contracted 11.8% in Q2 as coronavirus hit
Zawya.com
(Repeats with no changes to text) ISTANBUL, Aug 28 (Reuters) – Turkeys economy is expected to have severely contracted nearly 12% in the second quarter due to the coronavirus lockdown, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, logging its worst…
Turkey’s economy collapsed 9.9% in Q2 as pandemic hit
Nasdaq
ISTANBUL, Aug 31 (Reuters) – Turkey's economy contracted a less-than-expected 9.9% in the second quarter as the coronavirus lockdown hit, data showed on Monday, logging its worst year-over-year performance in more than a decade and its most abrupt…
Unemployment in Egypt rises, will outlast pandemic, experts say
Zawya.com Zawya Exclusive
"If we are not ready with job opportunities for those young people, unemployment will go up again," Dina Abdel Fattah, a labour economist, said
Why are people protesting against coronavirus restrictions?
stuff.co.nz
Tens of thousands rally in Europe against government measures to control pandemic.
Geopolitical Impact
‘Heavy price’: China threatens Czech official over Taiwan visit
MSN Philippines
Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said Czech senate speaker Milos Vystrcil would "pay a heavy price" for violating the so-called "One China" principle by making an official visit to Taiwan, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday. Vystrc…
After Covid-19 vaccine deal with China, Bangladesh firm now inks pact with India’s SII
Hindustan Times
A pharmaceutical company in Bangladesh has sealed a deal with the Serum Institute of India (SII) to get priority access to the Covid-19 vaccines being developed by the world’s largest drug manufacturer. Pune-based Serum Institute, in association with…
China’s Chip Executives Worry They’re Next on U.S. Hit List
Bloomberg
Further U.S. sanctions may derail China’s chip industry Homegrown firms step up efforts to increase self-sufficiency Dozens of senior Chinese government officials and business leaders gathered at the 2020 World Semiconductor Conference last week, but…
Foreign political parties express opposition to U.S. politicians’ smear against China
Xinhua News Agency
BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) — Political party leaders from around the world have firmly opposed some U.S. politicians' smear against China, and objected to their interference in China's internal affairs and severe undermining of China-U.S. relations. I…
Former investment chief of Taiwan’s KMT says China has only 40 nuclear warheads
Taiwan News Online
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In an interview with the Liberty Times, former Kuomintang (KMT) investment chief Liu Tai-ying (劉泰英) said that the military capability of the U.S., Japan, and Taiwan combined is 30 times stronger than that of China, and he…
India tries vaccine diplomacy with Bangladesh, close on heels of China
The Straits Times All News
August 31, 2020 5:00 AM When Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla was in Dhaka earlier this month to try and mend a frayed relationship with Bangladesh, one of the offers he made was that of a potential Covid-19 vaccine.
It’s Time For A Geopolitical Reset
Zero Hedge
It's Time For A Geopolitical Reset Tyler Durden Sun, 08/30/2020 – 18:20 Authored by José Niño via The Mises Institute, Foreign policy seems to have been placed on the back burner in the Trump era. Domestic issues,…
Liaison office of China’s central gov’t in HKSAR condemns rumor-mongering about mainland support for Hong Kong’s anti-epidemic endeavor
Xinhua News Agency
HONG KONG, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) — The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Sunday condemned the rumor-mongering about the mainland's support for Hong Kong's fight against COVID-19. So…
Mint Lite | India corona tally, China’s move over TikTok, covid deniers & others
Livemint.com
A daily wrap of news and views, opinions and talking points to start your day India confirmed 78,761 new covid-19 cases on Sunday, the health ministry said. It’s the world’s highest single-day spike in cases since the pandemic began. The US had set…
U.S, China Decoupling “Unthinkable”: Forbes China Forum
Forbes.com
”Business is probably the only bond that still keeps us talking together, and that's very vital says … [+] Wang Huiyao, president of Beijing-headquartered think-tank Center for China and Globalization. Wang Huiyao Vast business ties between the U.S….
Cybersecurity Impact
A Whopping Rise in Healthcare Cyber Incidents
Cyware
The healthcare sector has been under tremendous pressure with the increase in the number of those afflicted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and cybercriminals have left no stone unturned to take advantage of this situation. The numbers speak for…
Already in the midst of a crisis, a Houston hospital was attacked by ransomware
Office of Inadequate Security
It’s been a rough year for the U.S. in terms of COVID-19. And some areas have been hit worse than others. On August 1,…
Chinese police start fraud probe over claims students were overcharged for flights home at height of coronavirus pandemic
Yahoo! Singapore
Chinese police have launched a fraud investigation over claims that scalpers charged Chinese students who were desperate to return home at the height of the Covid-19 outbreak up to 20 times the usual rate for plane tickets.The market price for…
Cybercriminals Increasingly Exploitating Pandemic Trauma
Security Bloggers Network
DDoS cyberattacks have skyrocketed this year. Just ask the New Zealand stock exchange
Fortune
On Monday, the operator of New Zealand’s stock exchange, NZX, suffered a massive cyberattack for a fifth consecutive trading day. Unlike the previous four incidents, however, NZX managed to maintain trading on its markets. “NZX has been advised by…
Employer who wrote viral post about millennial job seekers says that he’s a victim of doxxing
Asiaone
An employer who recently aired his grievances in a Facebook post over millennial job seekers who applied for a job under him went viral on social media, with over 7,900 shares as of writing. But along with the 15 minutes of fame came detractors who…
InfoSecHotSpot – VC Daily: Startup Entices Savers With Prizes; Walmart Joins Microsoft’s Pursuit of TikTok; VCs Pile Into Cybersecur… https://t.co/GzNSCXcOE4
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
VC Daily: Startup Entices Savers With Prizes; Walmart Joins Microsoft’s Pursuit of TikTok; VCs Pile Into Cybersecurity Top venture-capital firms are pouring capital into cybersecurity startups at a healthy clip, even amid the coronavirus pandemic,…
It has never been more important to recognise vulnerability – Vicky Crichton
The Scotsman
News Opinion Columnists Services should truly meet the needs of clients, says Vicky Crichton Monday, 31st August 2020, 7:30 am Last month, the Financial Conduct Authority set out draft guidance to help financial services firms do more to protect…
Ransomware During COVID-19
Security Bloggers Network
After 2019 was remembered as the year that ransomware targeted state and local governments, what can be said about ransomware in 2020 – especially during the global coronavirus pandemic? To start, ransomware made global news headlines this week…
Secnewsbytes – House Lawmakers Introduce the NIST COVID-19 Cybersecurity Act | EDUCAUSE https://t.co/AOILoPkane
Secnewsbytes – Twitter
House Lawmakers Introduce the NIST COVID-19 Cybersecurity Act | EDUCAUSE https://er.educause.edu/blogs/2020/8/house-lawmakers-introduce-the-nist-covid-19-cybersecurity-act

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

More News

  • Cyber Alert – 31 August 2020

    Cyber Alert: teamcymru - 350 million decrypted email addresses left exposed on an unsecured server #breach #infosec https://t.co/gSH4CGegJz https://t.co/C7XV72pIze...
    Read more

  • COVID-19 Alert – 30 August 2020

    Silobreaker's Daily COVID-19 Alert for 30 August 2020
    Read more

  • Cyber Alert – 30 August 2020

    Cyber Alert: Secnewsbytes - JCrush Dating App Has Exposed User Data, Even Messages | TechNadu https://t.co/pYqXfR9BiM...
    Read more
View all News

Request a demo

Get in touch