Threat Reports

COVID-19 Alert – 05 June 2020

Silobreaker’s Daily COVID-19 Alert is auto-created by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. The selection of stories are determined automatically by a computer program based on the search queries that were used when setting up the email alert. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
 
  • Coronavirus spread in Canada is slowing, hotspots remain (NationalPost.com)
  • Don’t be too quick to reopen Singapore’s border (Straits Times)
  • Foreign airlines to resume flights to China (Al Jazeera)
  • Hopeful travellers face hurdles as Austria’s borders reopen (Yahoo! News Australia)
  • India to reopen malls, restaurants and offices (BBC News – Asia)
  • Italy calls for reciprocity from EU partners as borders reopen over Covid-19 lockdown (France24)
  • No rise in Finland’s coronavirus infection rate since schools reopened (Telegraph)
  • Sweden to ease travel curbs despite signs of rising coronavirus infections (NationalPost.com)
  • The beauty of Austria (Deutsche Welle)
  • Turkey plans to resume flights with 40 countries in June (Arab News)
  • UK – FT – UK government paid £1.7bn to private groups for coronavirus contracts https://t.co/W03I5mc6sU (FT – Twitter)
  • UK – Support grows for Welsh Govt over Covid-19 as voters lose faith in UK approach (itv.com)
  • UK – The British government shows how not to return to work (The Economist)
  • UK – UK government paid £1.7bn to private groups for coronavirus contracts (FT.com – Companies)
  • UK – UK government was warned of Britain’s ‘clear gap in preparedness’ for coronavirus (Mail Online UK)
  • US – CDC: ER visits declined by more than 40% compared to early coronavirus days (Washington Times)
  • US – CDC: Pandemic Highlighted Shortcomings of U.S. Public Health System (Bloomberg)
  • US – CDC: U.S. coronavirus death toll could reach 143K by June 27 (UPI)
  • US – Coronavirus in Colorado, June 4: A look at the latest updates on COVID-19 (Denver Post)
  • US – Coronavirus pandemic raises concerns about qualifying for Florida legislative elections (Orlando Sentinel)
  • US – Federal appeals court blocks expansion of mail-in ballots in Texas amid coronavirus (star-telegram.com)
  • US – HHS Announces New Laboratory Data Reporting Guidance for COVID-19 Testing (CDC Online Newsroom)
  • US – Jobless claims decline in Alabama as economy reopens (star-telegram.com)
  • US – Texas, Arizona, Oregon Report Significant Coronavirus Spikes After Reopening Economy (MSNBC Newsweek)
  • US – Trump administration selects 5 coronavirus vaccine candidates as finalists -NYT (NationalPost.com)
  • US – U.S. Is Still Underprepared for Pandemic Threats, CDC Head Says (Bloomberg)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
 
 
Actions by Companies
 
  • 6 Things You’ll Never See at Walmart Again (msn.co.in)
  • Absa cancels PSL sponsorship Read More arrow_forward (567 CapeTalk)
  • AirAsia: International Flights Likely To Resume In July (Philippine News)
  • Amazon to kick off new sales event on June 22 (Business Insider)
  • American Airlines announces an increase in flights in July as the U.S. reopens after coronavirus (Mail Online UK)
  • American Airlines to Lift July Flights as Travel Increases (TheStreet.com)
  • American Airlines to boost U.S. flights in July as economy reopens (Reuters: Business News)
  • Assurance of Safety for Your Reopening: Hytera Unveils COVID-19 Pandemic Prevention Solution for Smaller Organizations (Indo-Asian News Service)
  • Chemicals firm BASF biggest beneficiary of UK coronavirus loan scheme (The Guardian)
  • Coronavirus impact: Bombardier to cut 2,500 aviation jobs as COVID-19 hurts sales (Moneycontrol.com)
  • EBay Lifts Second-Quarter Earnings Guidance (TheStreet.com)
  • EBay raises forecasts on online boom, shares hit record high (Reuters: Business News)
  • Forced savings during coronavirus lockdown to aid India’s borrowings: HSBC (Financial Express)
  • HHS moves to boost coronavirus case tracking; AstraZeneca expands vaccine deals (Yahoo! Canada)
  • Implats “cash neutral” at worst as inventory, rand and robust rhodium save the day (Business Insider)
  • Indian auto market to recover faster than others: Hyundai MD (Economic Times)
  • LVMH Reviews Tiffany Deal Amid Coronavirus, Riots (WSJ.com US Business)
  • Malaysia’s export to pick up going forward — AmBank Research (Bernama)
  • Musk lashes out at Bezos’ Amazon (MSN News Singapore)
  • OPINIONISTA: Local government has upper hand in Eskom debt saga (Daily Maverick)
  • Qantas will begin reopening lounges in July (Australian Financial Review)
  • Report: AirAsia to lay off 250 staff members following Covid-19 downturn (Malay Mail)
  • San Diego County ranked low risk on Experian COVID-19 map (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • Standard Chartered cited for response to pandemic (Business Mirror)
  • Sun Pharma testing plant-based drug as potential COVID-19 treatment (Reuters UK)
  • Tata Motors: Resuming Operations, Poised To Drive Higher (Seeking Alpha)
  • Taylor Wimpey restarts construction; order book swells (Shares Magazine)
  • Toshiba expects drop of 15.7% in annual profit, limited coronavirus impact (Reuters: Technology News)
  • Turkish Airlines to introduce ‘hygiene experts’ to monitor passengers (Telegraph)
  • Vezeeta provides remote medical services for STC employees (Telecompaper)
  • Virgin, BA, EasyJet – which airlines have announced the resumption of flights? (Telegraph)
  • Volkswagen resumes deliveries of Golf 8 after software fix (Reuters: Business News)
  • WSJ – American Airlines joined other carriers in restoring some flying that was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic… https://t.co/5R0yR6lDbN (WSJ – Twitter)
  • WSJ – AstraZeneca has signed new agreements aimed at broadening global distribution of a coronavirus vaccine being develo… https://t.co/5jcZa8tRah (WSJ – Twitter)
  • Yamaha Donates Rs. 25 Lakh To UP Government Towards Fight Against COVID-19 (NDTV)
 
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
 
 
 
Societal & Economic Impact
 
Airlines among businesses given Bank of England coronavirus bailouts
SkyNews.com Business
Airlines, transport and travel companies and car manufacturers are among the largest recipients of emergency funding under a Bank of England scheme that reveals the scale of the financial damage caused by coronavirus in the UK.
 
B.C. health officials call for physical distancing at protests
VancouverSun.com
B.C. health officials are urging demonstrators to maintain physical distancing measures, as another anti-racism rally planned for Friday in Vancouver could draw thousands of people into the downtown core….
 
ECB expands pandemic support to over $1.5 trillion
Reuters: Business News
The European Central Bank beefed up its bond-buying programme on Thursday in its latest effort to support a euro zone economy pummelled by more than two months of shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.
 
Europe pins hopes on smarter coronavirus contact tracing apps
Reuters: Technology News
European countries cautiously emerging from the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic are looking to a second generation of contact tracing apps to help contain further outbreaks.
 
European Central Bank boosts pandemic support program by 600 billion euros ($670 billion) to 1.35 trillion euros
San Antonio Express-News.com
_
 
European Central Bank says eurozone economy to shrink by 8.7% this year due to coronavirus pandemic
San Antonio Express-News.com
_
 
India’s sacred river breathes again as pollution drops with Covid-19 lockdown measures
France24
As a consequence of the lockdown measures put in place to fight the coronavirus pandemic, rivers in India are clean again, with fishing swimming in… as it did 50 years ago. Industries who threw pollution in rivers had to slow down their activities…
 
Mexico economy: Pandemic hits formal labour force hard
Economist Intelligence Unit
Mexico economy: Pandemic hits formal labour force hard
 
Singapore plans a coronavirus contact tracing device for all to wear
Reuters: Technology News
Singapore plans to soon launch a wearable device for novel coronavirus contact tracing that, if successful, it will distribute to all of its 5.7 million residents, the government said on Friday.
 
Today’s letters: Is this protest wise in the pandemic era?
OttawaCitizen.com
Is Friday’s protest legal?…
 
 
Geopolitical Impact
 
5,300 Filipino immigrants “stranded” at detention centres in Sabah
Bernama
TAWAU, June 5 — About 5,300 Filipino illegal immigrants are “stranded” at temporary detention centers (PTS) in Sabah after the Philippine government refused to accept their return to the republic due to the  COVID-19 pandemic. National Security…
 
China says US trade sanctions on Hong Kong violate WTO rules
Al Arabiya
Washington’s decision to strip Hong Kong of its special trading status violates rules of the World Trade Organization, China said Thursday. President Donald Trump announced Friday that the US will revoke special trading privileges granted to Hong…
 
Citizenship concerns remain as immigration agency reopens
Dayton Daily News
LAWRENCE, MASS. — For Albert Baraka, the ceremony outside the federal immigration office in Lawrence, Massachusetts, was brief, but the change was a lifetime. The 20-year-old, who came to the country six years ago as a refugee from Congo, joined nine…
 
Debt burden, economic sanctions key concerns at OACP forum
Panapress.com
Nairobi, Kenya (PANA) – Member States of the Organization of the African, Carribbean and Pacific (OACP) countries have identified the growing debt burden and existing economic sanctions as challenges aggravating the negative effects of the…
 
Exiled Colombians tell their stories in hopes of ‘humanizing’ decades of armed conflicts and bringing peace
Toronto Star Online
This copy is for your personal non-commercial use only. To order presentation-ready copies of Toronto Star content for distribution to colleagues, clients or customers, or inquire about permissions/licensing, please go to: www.TorontoStarReprints.com…
 
Former MI6 chief’s Covid-19 claims will reignite a debate that spans virology and geopolitics
The Scotsman
It is a conspiracy theory which, much like Covid-19 itself, has spread at a relentless pace throughout the world. But now, the claim that the contagion originated in a Chinese laboratory has been lent oxygen, if not yet credence, by one of the most…
 
New UK coronavirus deaths ‘match whole of EU’
MSN UK
WHO said the UK reported 324 new deaths – compared to 332 in the whole of the EU put together in the same time period. The government says it’s wrong to make international comparisons – but the figures sparked fresh criticism
 
On public debt, Vitamin D, the BBC, clock dials, lists of three, globalisation: Letters to the editor
The Economist
Taxing options You rightly say that governments’ pandemic debts will need to be paid for, and mention taxes on land, inheritance and carbon emissions as options (“ After the disease, the debt ”, April 25th). Why not add a tax on leverage to your list?…
 
US drafts UN resolution to extend Iran’s arms embargo in October
Abu Dhabi National
Brian Hook warns failure to adopt would lead to full snapback sanctions June 4, 2020 June 4, 2020 Brian Hook, the Trump administration envoy on Iran, has called for global support for a US effort for a new UN resolution to extend the arms embargo on…
 
We now globalise each other’s problems
South China Morning Post
Comment / Opinion As our world is tightly connected, a problem in one place can quickly spread everywhere, so let’s not be smug about other people’s troubles | My Take Alex Lo Published: 9:00pm, 4 Jun, 2020 Updated: 9:00pm, 4 Jun, 2020 Why you can…
 
Why controversy over digital services tax could create a new trade war
Business Standard India
The OECD does recognise the need to reform international tax rules for taxation of digital businesses but so far hasn’t arrived at a consensus on the scope and manner of taxation As the world stares at a looming recession, “Big Tech” businesses are…
 
 
Cybersecurity Impact
 
Companies face new cyber security risks during pandemic
CERT-EU – Latest News – RSS
Remote working and lax cyber security could pose significant threats to companies’ bottom lines and employee safety. With employees working from home on their personal computers, the possible angles of attack for cyber criminals has increased.
 
Cybersecurity in the age of COVID-19
CERT-EU – Latest News – RSS
If your IT priorities have shifted—or completely changed—over the past couple of months, you’re not alone. Maybe you were in the midst of a digital transformation project. Maybe you were looking into 5G or AI. But then mid-March saw your entire…
 
Data suggests unprecedented interest in hacking and cybercrime during pandemic
CERT-EU – Latest News – RSS
With unemployment rates skyrocketing across the world as prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns continue to wreck the global economy, people who are forced to stay at home without a source of income are beginning to learn new skills to sustain themselves. Our…
 
Facing up to cyber threats during COVID-19 and beyond
CERT-EU – Latest News – RSS
The Covid-19 pandemic has presented the world with a seismic shift in the way we think about and run our businesses and society. This change has not passed by cyber threat actors who seek to profit from the current uncertainties. Since the beginning…
 
From coronavirus to cyber security: The wisdoms of dealing with pandemics – ITWeb
CERT-EU – Latest News – RSS
Responding to a pandemic is not a one-off event. You can’t contain an outbreak with several dramatic measures and be done with it. At its core, a good cyber security strategy should take multi-pronged approach and a long-term view. Prevention The…
 
 

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

