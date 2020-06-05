COVID-19 Alert – 05 June 2020
|Actions by Governments
|
|Actions by Companies
|
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|
|Societal & Economic Impact
|Airlines among businesses given Bank of England coronavirus bailouts
|SkyNews.com Business
|Airlines, transport and travel companies and car manufacturers are among the largest recipients of emergency funding under a Bank of England scheme that reveals the scale of the financial damage caused by coronavirus in the UK.
|B.C. health officials call for physical distancing at protests
|VancouverSun.com
|B.C. health officials are urging demonstrators to maintain physical distancing measures, as another anti-racism rally planned for Friday in Vancouver could draw thousands of people into the downtown core….
|ECB expands pandemic support to over $1.5 trillion
|Reuters: Business News
|The European Central Bank beefed up its bond-buying programme on Thursday in its latest effort to support a euro zone economy pummelled by more than two months of shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.
|Europe pins hopes on smarter coronavirus contact tracing apps
|Reuters: Technology News
|European countries cautiously emerging from the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic are looking to a second generation of contact tracing apps to help contain further outbreaks.
|European Central Bank boosts pandemic support program by 600 billion euros ($670 billion) to 1.35 trillion euros
|San Antonio Express-News.com
|European Central Bank says eurozone economy to shrink by 8.7% this year due to coronavirus pandemic
|San Antonio Express-News.com
|India’s sacred river breathes again as pollution drops with Covid-19 lockdown measures
|France24
|As a consequence of the lockdown measures put in place to fight the coronavirus pandemic, rivers in India are clean again, with fishing swimming in… as it did 50 years ago. Industries who threw pollution in rivers had to slow down their activities…
|Mexico economy: Pandemic hits formal labour force hard
|Economist Intelligence Unit
|Singapore plans a coronavirus contact tracing device for all to wear
|Reuters: Technology News
|Singapore plans to soon launch a wearable device for novel coronavirus contact tracing that, if successful, it will distribute to all of its 5.7 million residents, the government said on Friday.
|Today’s letters: Is this protest wise in the pandemic era?
|OttawaCitizen.com
|Is Friday’s protest legal?…
|Geopolitical Impact
|5,300 Filipino immigrants “stranded” at detention centres in Sabah
|Bernama
|TAWAU, June 5 — About 5,300 Filipino illegal immigrants are “stranded” at temporary detention centers (PTS) in Sabah after the Philippine government refused to accept their return to the republic due to the COVID-19 pandemic. National Security…
|China says US trade sanctions on Hong Kong violate WTO rules
|Al Arabiya
|Washington’s decision to strip Hong Kong of its special trading status violates rules of the World Trade Organization, China said Thursday. President Donald Trump announced Friday that the US will revoke special trading privileges granted to Hong…
|Citizenship concerns remain as immigration agency reopens
|Dayton Daily News
|LAWRENCE, MASS. — For Albert Baraka, the ceremony outside the federal immigration office in Lawrence, Massachusetts, was brief, but the change was a lifetime. The 20-year-old, who came to the country six years ago as a refugee from Congo, joined nine…
|Debt burden, economic sanctions key concerns at OACP forum
|Panapress.com
|Nairobi, Kenya (PANA) – Member States of the Organization of the African, Carribbean and Pacific (OACP) countries have identified the growing debt burden and existing economic sanctions as challenges aggravating the negative effects of the…
|Exiled Colombians tell their stories in hopes of ‘humanizing’ decades of armed conflicts and bringing peace
|Toronto Star Online
|This copy is for your personal non-commercial use only. To order presentation-ready copies of Toronto Star content for distribution to colleagues, clients or customers, or inquire about permissions/licensing, please go to: www.TorontoStarReprints.com…
|Former MI6 chief’s Covid-19 claims will reignite a debate that spans virology and geopolitics
|The Scotsman
|It is a conspiracy theory which, much like Covid-19 itself, has spread at a relentless pace throughout the world. But now, the claim that the contagion originated in a Chinese laboratory has been lent oxygen, if not yet credence, by one of the most…
|New UK coronavirus deaths ‘match whole of EU’
|MSN UK
|WHO said the UK reported 324 new deaths – compared to 332 in the whole of the EU put together in the same time period. The government says it’s wrong to make international comparisons – but the figures sparked fresh criticism
|On public debt, Vitamin D, the BBC, clock dials, lists of three, globalisation: Letters to the editor
|The Economist
|Taxing options You rightly say that governments’ pandemic debts will need to be paid for, and mention taxes on land, inheritance and carbon emissions as options (“ After the disease, the debt ”, April 25th). Why not add a tax on leverage to your list?…
|US drafts UN resolution to extend Iran’s arms embargo in October
|Abu Dhabi National
|Brian Hook warns failure to adopt would lead to full snapback sanctions June 4, 2020 June 4, 2020 Brian Hook, the Trump administration envoy on Iran, has called for global support for a US effort for a new UN resolution to extend the arms embargo on…
|We now globalise each other’s problems
|South China Morning Post
|Comment / Opinion As our world is tightly connected, a problem in one place can quickly spread everywhere, so let’s not be smug about other people’s troubles | My Take Alex Lo Published: 9:00pm, 4 Jun, 2020 Updated: 9:00pm, 4 Jun, 2020 Why you can…
|Why controversy over digital services tax could create a new trade war
|Business Standard India
|The OECD does recognise the need to reform international tax rules for taxation of digital businesses but so far hasn’t arrived at a consensus on the scope and manner of taxation As the world stares at a looming recession, “Big Tech” businesses are…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|Companies face new cyber security risks during pandemic
|CERT-EU – Latest News – RSS
|Remote working and lax cyber security could pose significant threats to companies’ bottom lines and employee safety. With employees working from home on their personal computers, the possible angles of attack for cyber criminals has increased.
|Cybersecurity in the age of COVID-19
|CERT-EU – Latest News – RSS
|If your IT priorities have shifted—or completely changed—over the past couple of months, you’re not alone. Maybe you were in the midst of a digital transformation project. Maybe you were looking into 5G or AI. But then mid-March saw your entire…
|Data suggests unprecedented interest in hacking and cybercrime during pandemic
|CERT-EU – Latest News – RSS
|With unemployment rates skyrocketing across the world as prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns continue to wreck the global economy, people who are forced to stay at home without a source of income are beginning to learn new skills to sustain themselves. Our…
|Facing up to cyber threats during COVID-19 and beyond
|CERT-EU – Latest News – RSS
|The Covid-19 pandemic has presented the world with a seismic shift in the way we think about and run our businesses and society. This change has not passed by cyber threat actors who seek to profit from the current uncertainties. Since the beginning…
|From coronavirus to cyber security: The wisdoms of dealing with pandemics – ITWeb
|CERT-EU – Latest News – RSS
|Responding to a pandemic is not a one-off event. You can’t contain an outbreak with several dramatic measures and be done with it. At its core, a good cyber security strategy should take multi-pronged approach and a long-term view. Prevention The…
