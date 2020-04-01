Cyber Alert – 01 April 2020

Silobreaker’s Daily Cyber Alert is created and distributed automatically by using our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7 Kwampirs RAT 9 10 Dharma Ransomware 4 10 Stuxnet 3 3 Shamoon Virus 2 2 JokerStash 2 2 SilverTerrier 2 2 Lime RAT 2 2 Kwampirs APT 2 3 Predator The Thief Malware Kit 2 3 TheDarkOverlord 2 3

Malware Dharma ransomware for sale IT Security Guru – Mar 31 2020 10:05 An unidentified party has reportedly placed the source code for Dharma ransomware up for sale on at least two Russian hacker forums, adding a formidable new competitor to an already crowded underground market. And while cybercriminals have met the… Trickbot: A primer Talos Intelligence Blog – Mar 31 2020 17:33 By Chris Neal Executive Summary Trickbot remains one of the most sophisticated banking trojans in the landscape while constantly evolving.Highly modular, Trickbot can adapt to different environments with the help of its various modules.The group behind…

Vulnerabilities A critical flaw in Rank Math WordPress plugin allows hackers to give users Admins privileges Security Affairs – Mar 31 2020 21:43 A critical privilege escalation flaw in the WordPress SEO Plugin – Rank Math plugin can allow registered users to gain administrator privileges. Defiant’s Wordfence Threat Intelligence team discovered a critical privilege escalation…

