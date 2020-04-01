Cyber Alert – 01 April 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Kwampirs RAT
|9
|10
|Dharma Ransomware
|4
|10
|Stuxnet
|3
|3
|Shamoon Virus
|2
|2
|JokerStash
|2
|2
|SilverTerrier
|2
|2
|Lime RAT
|2
|2
|Kwampirs APT
|2
|3
|Predator The Thief Malware Kit
|2
|3
|TheDarkOverlord
|2
|3
|Data Breaches
|Marriott data breach exposes personal data of 5.2 million guests
|DataBreaches.net – Mar 31 2020 12:33
|Keumars Afifi-Sabet reports: Marriott has informed 5.2 million guests that their personal details were inappropriately accessed in a possible data breach. Contacts details, loyalty account information, company, gender, birthday, partnerships and…
|Marriott International confirms data breach of up to 5.2 million guests
|Naked Security – Sophos – Mar 31 2020 15:41
|Marriott International has today announced that it has suffered a data breach affecting up to 5.2 million people.
|Data Leak: Personal identifiable information of 4.9 million Georgians found online
|HOTforSecurity – Mar 31 2020 13:35
|Client Sues Law Firm for Failing to Disclose Data Breach
|Seclists.org – Data Loss – Mar 31 2020 14:32
|Posted by Destry Winant on Mar 31 https://lawstreetmedia.com/tech/client-sues-law-firm-for-failing-to-disclose-data-breach/ On March 27, Hiscox Insurance Company Inc. filed a complaint against law firm Warden Grier for concealing a 2016 data…
|Hacker Groups
|SilverTerrier: 2019 Nigerian Business Email Compromise Update
|Unit 42 – Palo Alto Networks Blog – Mar 31 2020 13:00
|Our recent global data shows the number of Nigerian cybercriminals, assigned the name SilverTerrier, has grown significantly since 2019 and now evolved from being novice threat adversaries to mature cybercriminals. The post …
|Nigerian email scammers upped their game, averaging 90,000 attacks monthly in 2019
|Cyberscoop – News – Mar 31 2020 13:42
|A group of Nigerian scammers blamed for email fraud accelerated their attacks last year by attempting an average of more than 90,000 attacks per month. The hacking crew, dubbed SilverTerrier by security researchers, began around 2014 as a…
|Missouri law firm sued by insurer for not disclosing 2016 hack by thedarkoverlord
|Office of Inadequate Security – Mar 31 2020 12:08
|For the past few years, this site has covered litigation against Athens Orthopedic Clinic in Georgia related to their hack…
|North Korean hackers reboot espionage operations following December takedown
|Cyberscoop – News – Mar 31 2020 17:48
|Suspected North Korean hackers have been running a spearphishing email operation targeting people interested in North Korean refugees, according to new research from ESTsecurity, a South Korea-based security firm. The …
|Malware
|Dharma ransomware for sale
|IT Security Guru – Mar 31 2020 10:05
|An unidentified party has reportedly placed the source code for Dharma ransomware up for sale on at least two Russian hacker forums, adding a formidable new competitor to an already crowded underground market. And while cybercriminals have met the…
|Trickbot: A primer
|Talos Intelligence Blog – Mar 31 2020 17:33
|By Chris Neal Executive Summary Trickbot remains one of the most sophisticated banking trojans in the landscape while constantly evolving.Highly modular, Trickbot can adapt to different environments with the help of its various modules.The group behind…
|Vulnerabilities
|A critical flaw in Rank Math WordPress plugin allows hackers to give users Admins privileges
|Security Affairs – Mar 31 2020 21:43
|A critical privilege escalation flaw in the WordPress SEO Plugin – Rank Math plugin can allow registered users to gain administrator privileges. Defiant’s Wordfence Threat Intelligence team discovered a critical privilege escalation…
