Cyber Alert – 01 May 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|EventBot
|15
|18
|XAgent Malware
|2
|2
|Fakecop Malware
|2
|2
|Zebrocy Group
|2
|2
|Milum Trojan
|2
|2
|TwoSail Junk
|2
|2
|Dudell Malware
|2
|2
|Karma Panda
|2
|2
|Wroba Trojan
|2
|2
|AhMyth RAT
|2
|2
|Data Breaches
|Personal data of thousands of “Figaro” readers exposed on a server
|DataBreaches.net – Apr 30 2020 12:01
|The following is a Google translation of a story in Le Monde by Damien Leloupe: A large volume of data, including personal data of subscribers and subscribers to the Figaro site , remained accessible for several months online without protection,…
|Ed-Tech Company Chegg Suffers Third Breach Since 2018
|Dark Reading: – Apr 30 2020 18:40
|The latest incident compromised names, Social Security numbers, and other data belonging to 700 current and former Chegg employees.
|Hacker Groups
|Detecting APT29: MITRE EDR evaluations round 2
|Reddit – Netsec – Apr 30 2020 18:03
|Advanced Persistent Threat Golden_hands – Digital Bank Robbery of the Year 2020
|Seclists.org – Full Disclosure – Apr 30 2020 15:08
Advanced Persistent Threat Golden_hands – Digital Bank Robbery of the Year 2020
Seclists.org – Full Disclosure – Apr 30 2020 15:08
|These tiny islands are at the heart of an uncovered Chinese phishing campaign
|Cyberscoop – News – Apr 30 2020 15:00
|Suspected Chinese hackers are behind a phishing campaign apparently aimed at collecting data about Vietnamese government officials amid an ongoing territorial dispute between the two nations, according to new findings. A hacking group known…
|Malware
|EventBot malware steals banking passwords and codes
|IT Security Guru – Apr 30 2020 10:05
|Security researchers are sounding the alarm over a newly discovered Android malware that targets banking apps and cryptocurrency wallets. The malware, which researchers at security firm Cybereason recently discovered and called EventBot, masquerades…
|Ransomware mentioned in 1,000+ SEC filings over the past year
|ZDNet Security – Apr 30 2020 21:43
|A growing number of public companies have started listing ransomware as a forward-looking risk factor in their SEC documents.
|Decrypt all strains of Shade ransomware
|We use words to save the world | Kaspersky Lab Official Blog – Apr 30 2020 17:13
|Remember Shade ransomware? We’re writing this post because it’s not a threat anymore, and you can get your files back, even those encrypted by the latest versions of Shade. Let’s talk about how that happened. What is Shade ransomware? Shade,…
|A New Android Banking Trojan Named “EventBot” Has Emerged
|TechNadu – Apr 30 2020 08:03
|A grave threat has appeared on the Android landscape, featuring advanced keylogging abilities. Called the “EventBot,” the trojan already supports a wide spectrum of e-banking and payment apps. The actors behind it are unknown, and so far, they are…
|Vulnerabilities
|Bumper Adobe update fixes flaws in Magento, Bridge and Illustrator
|Naked Security – Sophos – Apr 30 2020 13:29
|After a light Patch Tuesday earlier this month, Adobe has issued an unexpectedly large bundle of critical security fixes for flaws affecting its Magento, Bridge and Illustrator products. These might look casually out of band but in fact Adobe often…
|Experts found critical flaws in 3 popular e-Learning WordPress Plugins
|Security Affairs – Apr 30 2020 14:56
|Security researchers from Check Point Research Team discovered critical vulnerabilities in three popular e-learning plugins for WordPress sites. Security researchers at Check Point Research Team are warning of recently discovered vulnerabilities in…
|Exploiting CVE-2020-0932: A Remote Code Execution Bug in Microsoft SharePoint
|MalwareTips.com – Apr 30 2020 18:21
|learn about major vulnerabilities in a web application
|Reverse Engineering – Apr 30 2020 07:02
|Ongoing Campaigns
