Cyber Alert – 01 September 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Shlayer Trojan
|16
|16
|APT35
|8
|26
|EMOTET Trojan
|21
|64
|QakBot
|8
|50
|PhineasFisher
|3
|3
|Terracotta Malware
|3
|9
|Cosmic Lynx
|2
|2
|May Ransomware
|2
|2
|Bundlore
|2
|2
|Silent Chollima
|2
|3
|Hacker Groups
|The BeagleBoyz are not a new “Boy Band”
|Red Sky Alliance – X-Industry – RSS – Aug 31 2020 18:54
|The Cybersecurity and…
|AA20-239A: FASTCash 2.0: North Korea's BeagleBoyz Robbing Banks
|Jaunākās ievainojamības – Aug 31 2020 06:13
|Original release date: August 26, 2020 | Last revised: August 28, 2020 SummaryThis Alert uses the MITRE Adversarial Tactics, Techniques, and Common Knowledge (ATT&CK®) framework. See the …
|The Return of TA542 and Emotet
|IBM X-Force Exchange – Advisory Tag – RSS – Aug 31 2020 15:35
|Summary A report from Proofpoint looks at the return of TA542 and the group's distribution of Emotet malware. In early February, TA542 appeared to cease distribution of Emotet and began distributing it again in mid July. Threat Type Malware Overview Retur…
|Malware
|Netwalker – From RDP to Domain Wide Ransomware in 1 Hour
|Reddit – Netsec – Aug 31 2020 12:25
|submitted by /u/TheDFIRReport [link]…
|Malware authors trick Apple into trusting malicious Shlayer apps
|BleepingComputer.com – Aug 31 2020 19:36
|The authors of the Mac malware known as Shlayer have successfully managed to get their malicious payloads through Apple's automated notarizing process. […]
|Vulnerabilities
|Security flaw allows bypassing PIN verification on Visa contactless payments
|WeLiveSecurity RSS – Aug 31 2020 15:47
|The vulnerability could allow criminals to rack up fraudulent charges on the cards without needing to know the PINs The post …
|Ongoing Campaigns
|BeagleBoyz Bank Heist Feat FASTCash 2.0
|Cyware – Aug 31 2020 18:24
|A hacking group that is part of the North Korean government’s Reconnaissance General Bureau has been found stealing hundreds of millions from international banks to fund the country's dictatorial regime. What happened? Tracked as BeagleBoyz , the…
|31st August – Threat Intelligence Bulletin
|Check Point Research – RSS – Aug 31 2020 15:50
|For the latest discoveries in cyber research for the week of 31st August 2020, please download our Threat Intelligence Bulletin. Top Attacks and Breaches The New Zealand stock exchange (NZX) has…
|Skimming Attacks Take New Shape as the Popularity of JavaScript Sniffer Threats Grows
|Cyware – Aug 31 2020 18:24
|The rise in the popularity of online shopping has not only ramped up the businesses of retailers across the world but has also raised security concerns of online shoppers. The infamous Magecart threat actor group, which enjoys the top rank in this…
|Phishing gangs mounting high-ticket BEC attacks, average loss now $80,000
|Help Net Security – News – Sep 01 2020 03:30
|Companies are losing money to criminals who are launching Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks as a more remunerative line of business than retail-accounts phishing, APWG reveals. High-ticket BEC attacks Agari reported average wire transfer…
