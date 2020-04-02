Cyber Alert – 02 April 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Lime RAT
|6
|8
|Kwampirs RAT
|3
|13
|SNSLocker
|2
|2
|Raccoon Malware
|2
|4
|Anonymous Group
|1
|1
|Pony Trojan
|1
|1
|Predator Pain Malware
|1
|1
|Crossrider Adware
|1
|1
|Sandroid Trojan
|1
|1
|DroidJack RAT
|1
|1
|Data Breaches
|Another Marriott Data Breach Affects Millions
|BankInfoSecurity – Apr 01 2020 09:45
|Wide Variety of Personal Information Exposed Marriott acknowledged Tuesday that a recent data breach exposed the personal records of millions of hotel guests. It's the second major breach reported by the hotel giant in two years.
|Virgin Media facing lawsuit over exposed database
|Office of Inadequate Security – Apr 01 2020 12:37
|It’s Wednesday, so law firms continue to try to round up clients for potential class action lawsuits by making big…
|On The Uptick In Healthcare Data Breaches
|Information Security Buzz – Apr 01 2020 13:22
|Data breaches in the healthcare industry have been accelerating during this pandemic with the latest total equaling 105 breaches affecting more than 2.5 million thus far in 2020 according to the Department of Health and Human Services. The…
|Marriott Suffers Another Massive Data Breach
|BankInfoSecurity – Apr 01 2020 10:45
|5.2 Million Customers' Personal Details Exposed Hotel giant Marriott, which in 2018 disclosed that it had suffered one of the worst data breaches in history, is now warning that it suffered a new breach earlier this year that exposed personal…
|Hacker Groups
|Nigerian BEC Scammers Increase Proficiency: Report
|Data Breach Today – Apr 01 2020 15:16
|Business Email Compromise (BEC) , Cybercrime , Fraud Management & Cybercrime One Gang Responsible for 2.1 Million Attacks, Researchers Say Akshaya Asokan (asokan_akshaya) • April 1, 2020 Nigerian cybercriminal gangs have become even more proficient in…
|North Korea-linked Geumseong121 APT group is sending spear-phishing emails to target people interested in North Korean refugees
|HITBSecNews – Apr 01 2020 21:16
|North Korea-linked Geumseong121 APT group is sending spear-phishing emails to target people interested in North Korean refugees l33tdawg Wed, 04/01/2020 – 21:16
|Watering hole attack uses Adobe Flash update warnings
|SC Magazine UK – Apr 01 2020 14:27
|35 minutes ago News by Chandu Gopalakrishnan Kaspersky discovered watering hole websites target Asian ethnic group; preferred method for toppers in ATP Who’s Who, said CYFIRMA researchers Kaspersky researchers have discovered watering hole websites that…
|FBI Warns of Ongoing Kwampirs Attacks Targeting Global Industries
|MalwareTips.com – Apr 01 2020 11:31
|A malicious campaign is targeting organizations from a broad range of industries with a piece of malware known as Kwampirs, the Federal Bureau of Investigation warns. Initially detailed in 2018, the malware is a custom backdoor associated with a…
|Malware
|Breaking the Ice: A Deep Dive Into the IcedID Banking Trojan’s New Major Version Release
|Security Intelligence – Apr 01 2020 10:01
|The IcedID banking Trojan was discovered by IBM X-Force researchers in 2017. At that time, it targeted banks, payment card providers, mobile services providers, payroll, webmail and e-commerce sites, mainly in the U.S. IcedID has since continued…
|New Raccoon Stealer uses Google Cloud Services to evade detection
|Security Affairs – Apr 01 2020 09:38
|Researchers found a piece of Raccoon Stealer that abuse of Google Cloud Services and leverages multiple delivery techniques. Racoon malware (aka…
|How to protect hospitals against the ransomware Netwalker
|MediaCenter Panda Security – Apr 01 2020 14:15
|…
|New Agent Tesla Variant Spreading by Phishing
|Fortinet Blog | News and Threat Research – Category: Security Research – Apr 01 2020 07:00
|Read this threat analysis from FortiGuard Labs to learn more about a new variant of Agent Tesla, from the phishing email captured by our threat researchers, to the AutoIT script abused by malware attackers, to the real Agent Tesla payload running in…
|Vulnerabilities
|Experts published PoC exploits for CVE-2020-0796 privilege escalation flaw on Windows
|Security Affairs – Apr 01 2020 11:38
|Researchers published proof-of-concept (PoC) exploits for the CVE-2020-0796 Windows flaw, tracked as SMBGhost,…
|Zoom client for Windows could allow hackers to steal users’Windows password
|Security Affairs – Apr 01 2020 20:34
|The popular Zoom app is under scrutiny, experts have discovered a vulnerability that could be exploited to steal users’ Windows passwords. Experts warn of a ‘UNC path injection’ flaw that could be exploited by remote attackers to steal…
|More security woes for Zoom after researchers find vulnerabilities in desktop apps
|SiliconANGLE – Apr 01 2020 17:07
|Researchers have found previously undisclosed security flaws in Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s Mac and Windows applications that could be exploited by hackers for cyberattacks. The vulnerabilities are likely to raise fresh concerns over the…
|Microsoft works with healthcare organizations to protect from popular ransomware during COVID-19 crisis: Here’s what to do
|DataBreaches.net – Apr 01 2020 22:51
|Microsoft is doing its bit to help hospitals and care facilities to protect themselves from human-operated ransomware attacks. In a blog post published today, they write, in part: While a wide range of adversaries have been known to exploit…
|Ongoing Campaigns
