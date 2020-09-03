Cyber Alert – 03 September 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|PIONEER KITTEN
|9
|31
|Carbanak
|8
|13
|The Joker Malware
|5
|5
|Shlayer Trojan
|5
|35
|GraceWire Malware
|3
|4
|CYRAT Ransomware
|3
|8
|Cobalt Strike Beacon
|3
|6
|ExileRAT
|2
|2
|QakBot
|6
|52
|Cerberus Malware
|2
|4
|Data Breaches
|5 Tips for Triaging Risk from Exposed Credentials
|Dark Reading: – Sep 02 2020 15:30
|Not all exposed usernames and passwords present a threat. Here's how to quickly identify the ones that do.
|U.S. Court: Mass Surveillance Program Exposed By Snowden Was Illegal
|SecurityPhresh – Sep 03 2020 01:56
|Two reputable national polls released Wednesday suggest different trajectories for the presidential race, but agree on where it stands at the end of both main political conventions, as the start of the final sprint to Nov. 3. A poll from Grinnell…
|28,000 exposed printers hacked to highlight lack of printer security
|HackRead – Sep 02 2020 14:21
|By Waqas Researchers forced 28,000 printers worldwide to print out guidelines on printer security. This is a post from HackRead.com Read the original post: …
|Hacker Groups
|kaspersky – Transparent Tribe (aka PROJECTM and MYTHIC LEOPARD), is a highly prolific group whose activities can be traced as f… https://t.co/gFJqMjsegg
|kaspersky – Twitter – Sep 02 2020 18:00
|Transparent Tribe (aka PROJECTM and MYTHIC LEOPARD), is a highly prolific group whose activities can be traced as far back as 2013. Over the past year, the group has started massive infection campaigns and developed new tools….
|BeagleBoyz Ramp Up Cyber Attacks on American Soil
|CIO East Africa – Sep 02 2020 06:28
|A diagram that shows a method the BeagleBoyz use Since February 2020, North Korea’s BeagleBoyz have resumed attacking banks in several countries to initiate fraudulent international money transfers and ATM cash outs. The recent resurgence follows a…
|TA542 Fortifies Emotet’s Attack Tactics
|Cyware – Sep 02 2020 18:25
|TA542 (aka Mummy Spider), the cybercrime group linked to the development of the Emotet malware, has returned with some new tricks and tactics. What happened? In August 2020 , TA542 was seen running email campaigns distributing Emotet malware, with…
|Synthetix Becomes The Latest DeFi Project To Fully Integrate Chainlink’s Decentralized Oracles
|Bitcoin Exchange Guide – RSS – Sep 02 2020 20:18
|Decentralized finance protocol, Synthetix, an exchange for trading synthetic assets on the Ethereum blockchain, is moving towards full decentralization. In a blog post published on Sept. 1, the platform will integrate Chainlink’s decentralized oracles…
|Malware
|Qbot Trojan: A Quick Analysis of a Decade-Old Banking Trojan
|Cyware – Sep 02 2020 18:25
|Qbot, also known as QakBot, is a baking Trojan that comes with information-stealing and stealth capabilities. Active since 2008, this bot has been recently used in an Emotet attack campaign. Even after a decade, its main goal remained the same;…
|Anubis Malware that Attacks Windows Users
|E Hacking News – Sep 02 2020 19:23
|In a recent cybersecurity incident, Microsoft reports of a new malware called 'Anubis.' Anubis is not related to any banking malware and is famous for attacking windows systems and devices. Recently, the MSI Microsoft Security Intelligence discovered…
|DLL Fixer leads to Cyrat Ransomware
|Office of Inadequate Security – Sep 02 2020 16:00
|Karsten Hahn writes about a new ransomware, Cyrat: While hunting for new malware we often use Yara rules to find suspicious…
|Vulnerabilities
|Comment: Latest Docker Container Attack Highlights Remote Networking Flaws
|Information Security Buzz – Sep 02 2020 15:54
|It has been reported that a security flaw that provides a backdoor through which Docker containers can be compromised via unsecured remote connections may require IT teams to revisit their approach to DevSecOps.
|Google Increases Bug Bounty Payouts For Abuse Risk Flaws
|SecurityPhresh – Sep 02 2020 21:24
|Google this week increased the reward amounts paid to researchers for reporting abuse risk as part of its bug bounty program.read more
|Ongoing Campaigns
