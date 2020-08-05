Silobreaker

Threat Reports

Cyber Alert – 05 August 2020

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
Taidoor 28 53
WastedLocker 30 88
Taidoor RAT 10 11
LockBit Ransomware 8 9
Mailto Ransomware 12 61
Maze Ransomware 11 22
GandCrab Ransomware 7 30
TA2101 4 6
Carbanak 3 5
APT34 5 9
Data Breaches
Is Your WhatsApp Still Exposed To This Dangerous Hack?
Forbes – Cybersecurity RSSAug 04 2020 07:36
This is the WhatsApp hack that will most likely hijack your account—here's how you stay safe.
FBI: Networks exposed to attacks due to Windows 7 end of life
BleepingComputer.comAug 04 2020 19:00
The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has warned private industry partners of increased security risks impacting computer network infrastructure because of devices still running Windows 7 after the operating system reached its end of life on…
UK: Hospital investigating possible confidentiality breach
Office of Inadequate SecurityAug 04 2020 11:15
Emily Roberts reports: Personal details about women who have had a stillbirth appear to have mistakenly been published…
Hacker Groups
US alert says Taidoor computer malware is tied to Chinese govt
ThePrintAug 04 2020 06:50
The alert has no information about the prevalence of the malware or who has been targeted. But an official says China is leveraging Taidoor to gain intelligence.
Taidoor Trojan
CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSSAug 04 2020 11:55
What Is Taidoor Trojan Taidoor Trojan is one of the advanced malware which has been used in several dangerous attack campaigns over the years. Different hacking groups have created their own versions of it. It can not only overtake control. by Subscri…
Uncle Sam blames best pal China as Taidoor crew’s dirty RAT takes aim at Western orgs, but others are less sure
The Register (feed)Aug 04 2020 14:06
Hello, 2009 called, they said they've got an email for you A Chinese state-backed hacking crew named Taidoor is deploying a custom remote access trojan (RAT) against Western organisations, according to US authorities.…
Malware
WastedLocker ransomware abuses Windows feature to evade detection
BleepingComputer.comAug 04 2020 13:00
The WastedLocker ransomware is abusing a Windows memory management feature to evade detection by security software. […]
Vulnerabilities
Security analysis of legacy programming environments reveals critical flaws
Help Net Security – NewsAug 05 2020 05:00
New research from Trend Micro highlights design flaws in legacy languages and released new secure coding guidelines. These are designed to help Industry 4.0 developers greatly reduce the software attack surface, and therefore decrease business…
Netgear Wont Patch 45 Router Models Vulnerable To Serious Flaw
SecurityPhreshAug 04 2020 14:00
Netgear Wont Patch 45 Router Models Vulnerable To Serious Flaw
Ongoing Campaigns
Emotehack: Emotet Malware Hacked to Sabotage its Comeback
CywareAug 04 2020 12:24
Cyber vigilantes can be sometimes seen taking justice into their own hands by targeting the hackers to beat them in their own game. A similar thing happened as of late when Emotet botnet, which came back to life after a five-month break, was hacked…
Man In The Middle Attack (MITM) Part 1 — ARP Spoofing
Medium Cybersecurity – RSSAug 05 2020 02:00
NetWalker ransomware operators have made $25 million since March 2020
Security AffairsAug 04 2020 08:47
NetWalker ransomware operators continue to be very active, according to McAfee the cybercrime gang has earned more than $25 million since…
What is phishing?
IT Pro UKAug 04 2020 09:20
Nowadays, we've all become accustomed to receiving suspicious emails, whether it's from someone claiming to be a recently-deceased relative's lawyer or what looks like an unexpected tax bill. These scam emails are examples of an attack method known as…

