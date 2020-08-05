Cyber Alert – 05 August 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Taidoor
|28
|53
|WastedLocker
|30
|88
|Taidoor RAT
|10
|11
|LockBit Ransomware
|8
|9
|Mailto Ransomware
|12
|61
|Maze Ransomware
|11
|22
|GandCrab Ransomware
|7
|30
|TA2101
|4
|6
|Carbanak
|3
|5
|APT34
|5
|9
|Data Breaches
|Is Your WhatsApp Still Exposed To This Dangerous Hack?
|Forbes – Cybersecurity RSS – Aug 04 2020 07:36
|This is the WhatsApp hack that will most likely hijack your account—here's how you stay safe.
|FBI: Networks exposed to attacks due to Windows 7 end of life
|BleepingComputer.com – Aug 04 2020 19:00
|The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has warned private industry partners of increased security risks impacting computer network infrastructure because of devices still running Windows 7 after the operating system reached its end of life on…
|UK: Hospital investigating possible confidentiality breach
|Office of Inadequate Security – Aug 04 2020 11:15
|Emily Roberts reports: Personal details about women who have had a stillbirth appear to have mistakenly been published…
|Hacker Groups
|US alert says Taidoor computer malware is tied to Chinese govt
|ThePrint – Aug 04 2020 06:50
|The alert has no information about the prevalence of the malware or who has been targeted. But an official says China is leveraging Taidoor to gain intelligence.
|Taidoor Trojan
|CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSS – Aug 04 2020 11:55
|What Is Taidoor Trojan Taidoor Trojan is one of the advanced malware which has been used in several dangerous attack campaigns over the years. Different hacking groups have created their own versions of it. It can not only overtake control. by Subscri…
|Uncle Sam blames best pal China as Taidoor crew’s dirty RAT takes aim at Western orgs, but others are less sure
|The Register (feed) – Aug 04 2020 14:06
|Hello, 2009 called, they said they've got an email for you A Chinese state-backed hacking crew named Taidoor is deploying a custom remote access trojan (RAT) against Western organisations, according to US authorities.…
|Vulnerabilities
|Security analysis of legacy programming environments reveals critical flaws
|Help Net Security – News – Aug 05 2020 05:00
|New research from Trend Micro highlights design flaws in legacy languages and released new secure coding guidelines. These are designed to help Industry 4.0 developers greatly reduce the software attack surface, and therefore decrease business…
|Netgear Wont Patch 45 Router Models Vulnerable To Serious Flaw
|SecurityPhresh – Aug 04 2020 14:00
|Netgear Wont Patch 45 Router Models Vulnerable To Serious Flaw
|Ongoing Campaigns
|Emotehack: Emotet Malware Hacked to Sabotage its Comeback
|Cyware – Aug 04 2020 12:24
|Cyber vigilantes can be sometimes seen taking justice into their own hands by targeting the hackers to beat them in their own game. A similar thing happened as of late when Emotet botnet, which came back to life after a five-month break, was hacked…
|Man In The Middle Attack (MITM) Part 1 — ARP Spoofing
|Medium Cybersecurity – RSS – Aug 05 2020 02:00
|…
|NetWalker ransomware operators have made $25 million since March 2020
|Security Affairs – Aug 04 2020 08:47
|NetWalker ransomware operators continue to be very active, according to McAfee the cybercrime gang has earned more than $25 million since…
|What is phishing?
|IT Pro UK – Aug 04 2020 09:20
|Nowadays, we've all become accustomed to receiving suspicious emails, whether it's from someone claiming to be a recently-deceased relative's lawyer or what looks like an unexpected tax bill. These scam emails are examples of an attack method known as…
