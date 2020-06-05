Cyber Alert – 05 June 2020
Silobreaker’s Daily Cyber Alert is created and distributed automatically by using our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Goblin Panda
|17
|32
|USBCulprit
|14
|25
|Maze Ransomware
|24
|54
|Mailto Ransomware
|13
|37
|APT31
|6
|6
|Higaisa
|6
|7
|APT35
|5
|6
|Ice Fog APT
|4
|4
|URSNIF
|5
|15
|PlugX Trojan
|4
|6
|Data Breaches
|troyhunt – RT @haveibeenpwned: New breach: Indian self-drive car rental company Zoomcar was breached in 2018 and had 3.5M records exposed then sold in…
|troyhunt – Twitter – Jun 05 2020 03:03
|RT @haveibeenpwned: New breach: Indian self-drive car rental company Zoomcar was breached in 2018 and had 3.5M records exposed then sold in 2020. Names, emails and IPs, phones and bcrypt password hashes were exposed. 70% were already in…
|InfoSecHotSpot – Cybercriminals exposed 5 billion records in 2019, costing U.S. organizations over $1.2 trillion Cybercriminals expo… https://t.co/WRbxiWjCqp
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter – Jun 04 2020 08:58
|Cybercriminals exposed 5 billion records in 2019, costing U.S. organizations over $1.2 trillion Cybercriminals exposed over 5 billion records in 2019, costing over $1.2 trillion to U.S. organizations, according to ForgeRock. Coupled with breaches in…
|Personal Data of 74,000 Members of San Francisco Retirement System Exposed
|Infosecurity – Latest News – Jun 04 2020 14:15
|Personal Data of 74,000 Members of San Francisco Retirement System Exposed A data breach has occurred at the San Francisco Employees’ Retirement System (SFERS), potentially exposing the personal details of…
|thinksnews – Top story: Cybercriminals exposed 5 billion records in 2019, costing U.S. organizations over $1.2 trillion – Help N… https://t.co/1rmGHyhiee
|thinksnews – Twitter – Jun 04 2020 10:09
|Top story: Cybercriminals exposed 5 billion records in 2019, costing U.S. organizations over $1.2 trillion – Help Net Security https://www.helpnetsecurity.com/2020/06/04/cybercriminals-exposed-5-billion-records-in-2019/, see more…
|Hacker Groups
|bkMSFT – ZIRCONIUM (APT31) has been very very busy the past 45 days
|bkMSFT – Twitter – Jun 04 2020 17:09
|ZIRCONIUM (APT31) has been very very busy the past 45 days
|ak1010 – RT @bkMSFT: ZIRCONIUM (APT31) has been very very busy the past 45 days https://t.co/14hb2g17lH
|ak1010 – Twitter – Jun 04 2020 18:52
|RT @bkMSFT: ZIRCONIUM (APT31) has been very very busy the past 45 days https://twitter.com/ShaneHuntley/status/1268589221368885249
|Pawn Storm: new techniques drive 2019 patterns
|IT-Online – Jun 04 2020 09:00
|Pawn Storm, one of the most notorious global hacking groups, has been relying on increasingly sophisticated techniques to compromise organisational defences. By Indi Siriniwasa, vice-president of Trend Micro Sub-Saharan Africa From spear-phishing…
|Hacking group Anonymous has returned for George Floyd protests – or has it?
|Telegraph – Jun 05 2020 05:05
|Some accounts claiming to be the anarchistic hacking organisation of the early 2000s have been unmasked as hoaxes A decade ago, a series of high-profile cyber attacks hit Paypal, Sony and Visa. The culprits, symbolised only by a Guy Fawkes mask,…
|Malware
|USBCulprit malware targets air-gapped systems to steal govt info
|BleepingComputer.com – Jun 04 2020 13:43
|The newly revealed USBCulprit malware is used by a group known as Cycldek, Conimes, or Goblin Panda and is designed for compromising air-gapped devices via USB. […]
|Expert Reaction On DopplePaymer Ransomware Infected The Network Of One Of NASA’s IT Contractors
|Information Security Buzz – Jun 04 2020 10:06
|The operators of the DopplePaymer ransomware have congratulated SpaceX and NASA for their first human-operated rocket launch and then immediately announced that they infected the network of one of NASA’s IT contractors. In a blog post…
|Nuclear missile contractor hacked in Maze ransomware attack
|Naked Security – Sophos – Jun 04 2020 11:54
|Attackers hacked and encrypted the computers of a contractor whose clients include the US military, government agencies and major military contractors.
|NetWalker ransomware continues streak of college attacks
|Office of Inadequate Security – Jun 05 2020 01:36
|Benjamin Freed reports: A form of ransomware known as NetWalker added two more colleges to its list of victims Wednesday by…
|Vulnerabilities
|NA – CVE-2020-9292 – An unquoted service path vulnerability in the…
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jun 04 2020 15:55
|An unquoted service path vulnerability in the FortiSIEM Windows Agent component may allow an attacker to gain elevated privileges via the AoWinAgt executable service path. COMPANY. Security-Database help your corporation foresee and avoid any security…
|Security Bulletin: WebSphere Application Server is vulnerable to an information exposure vulnerability (CVE-2020-4449)
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jun 05 2020 01:21
|Share this post: WebSphere Application Server is vulnerable to an information exposure vulnerability. This has been addressed. Affected product(s) and affected version(s): IBM Product Security Vulnerabilities. See information about: IBM Security…
|CVE-2020-11091
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jun 04 2020 06:25
|In Weave Net before version 2.6.3, an attacker able to run a process as root in a container is able to respond to DNS requests from the host and thereby insert themselves as a fake service. In a cluster with an IPv4 internal network, if IPv6 is not…
|CVE-2020-13768
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jun 05 2020 00:32
|In MiniShare before 1.4.2, there is a stack-based buffer overflow via an HTTP PUT request, which allows an attacker to achieve arbitrary code execution, a similar issue to , and CVE-2019-17601 . NOTE: this product is discontinued.
|Ongoing Campaigns
|Chinese Hackers Target Air-Gapped Systems With Custom USB Malware
|Security Week – Jun 04 2020 15:28
|For years, a China-linked threat actor named Cycldek has been exfiltrating data from air-gapped systems using a previously unreported, custom USB malware family, Kaspersky reports. Also referred to as Goblin Panda and Conimes, the hacking group has…
|Chinese, Iranian phishing campaigns target Biden, Trump campaigns
|SC Magazine US – Jun 04 2020 21:28
|Joe Biden and Donald Trump’s campaigns may be worlds apart on issues and in style, but they share common cyber enemies, according to the Google Threat Analysis Group (TAG), which said both are the targets of phishing campaigns by nation-states like…
|Ransomware group opens dark web auction house to sell stolen data
|SC Magazine UK – Jun 04 2020 09:41
|38 minutes ago The REvil ransomware group has added a self-hosted online auction feature to its dark web presence. It uses stolen data as leverage when it comes to demanding the ransom is paid, Another month, another step in the evolution of the…
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.