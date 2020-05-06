Cyber Alert – 06 May 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Kaiji Malware
|5
|7
|Nefilim Ransomware
|4
|4
|Nemty Ransomware
|3
|4
|Duqu
|1
|1
|Mukashi
|1
|1
|Android Backdoor Origin Malware
|1
|1
|BillGates Malware
|1
|1
|Turla Spyware
|1
|1
|SLocker Ransomware
|1
|1
|SamSam Ransomware
|1
|1
|Data Breaches
|India’s Jio Coronavirus symptom checker exposed test results
|Seclists.org – Data Loss – May 05 2020 15:01
|Posted by Destry Winant on May 05…
|28,000 web hosting accounts exposed in GoDaddy data breach
|SiliconANGLE – May 06 2020 01:50
|GoDaddy Inc. has suffered a data breach with the web hosting accounts of some 28,000 customers affected. The data breach itself involved an unknown person accessing accounts using SSH in October with the breach only discovered late last month when…
|GoDaddy discloses a data breach, web hosting account credentials exposed
|Security Affairs – May 05 2020 13:30
|GoDaddy has been notifying its customers of a data breach, threat actors might have compromised their web hosting account credentials. GoDaddy has been notifying its customers of a data breach, attackers might have compromised users’ web…
|Professional data leakage: How did that security vendor get my personal data?
|WeLiveSecurity RSS – May 05 2020 09:30
|…and why are they selling it to other security vendors and product testers? The post Professional data leakage:…
|Hacker Groups
|Nazar: Spirits of the Past
|Check Point Research – RSS – May 05 2020 15:00
|The Florentine Banker Group Tricks Banks in a Half Million GBP Heist
|Cyware – May 05 2020 07:04
|Three large organizations in the British and Israeli financial sectors were targeted by the Florentine Banker group. What happened This is how the Florentine Banker threat group carried out their Business Email Compromise (BEC) scam: The Florentine…
|Malware
|Kaiji – a new strain of IoT malware seizing control and launching DDoS attacks
|Graham Cluley – May 05 2020 22:08
|Kaiji, a new botnet campaign, created from scratch rather than resting on the shoulders of those that went before it, is infecting Linux-based servers and IoT devices with the intention of launching distributed denial-of-service (DDoS)…
|Nefilim/Nephilim Could Soon Fill the Gap Left by NEMTY’s Termination
|TechNadu – May 05 2020 08:56
|NEMTY closed down and passed its code to Nefilim, a new type of ransomware that’s already causing trouble. Nefilim is stealing data from large companies and then leaks them in pieces to apply pressure. So far, there has been no RaaS operation, but it’s…
|Development of a vaccine against Ragnarok ransomware
|Reddit – Netsec – May 05 2020 10:09
|submitted by /u/apanonimo [link] [comments]
|New Kaiji malware targets IoT devices via SSH brute-force attacks
|ZDNet Zero Day Blog – May 05 2020 05:00
|Researchers say the malware was coded by a Chinese developer for the sole purpose of launching DDoS attacks.
|Vulnerabilities
|Expert released PoC exploit for CVE-2020-1967 DoS flaw in OpenSSL
|Security Affairs – May 05 2020 11:38
|A proof-of-concept (PoC) exploit for the recently fixed CVE-2020-1967 denial-of-service (DoS) issue in OpenSSL has been made public. Recently, the OpenSSL Project released a security update for OpenSSL that patches a high-severity vulnerability,…
|Mitigating vulnerabilities in endpoint network stacks
|MalwareTips.com – May 05 2020 10:43
|The skyrocketing demand for tools that enable real-time collaboration, remote desktops for accessing company information, and other services that enable remote work underlines the tremendous importance of building and shipping secure products and…
|Warning: Citrix ShareFile Flaw Could Let Attackers Steal Corporate Secrets
|THN : The Hacker News – May 05 2020 16:14
|Since the past few weeks, software giant Citrix has privately been rolling out a critical software update to its enterprise customers that patches multiple security vulnerabilities affecting Citrix ShareFile content collaboration platform. The…
|SaltStack CVE-2020-11651 and CVE-2020-11652 Mining Attack
|Reddit – Netsec – May 05 2020 14:49
|submitted by /u/osztyapenko [link] [comments]
|Ongoing Campaigns
