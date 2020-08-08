Cyber Alert – 08 August 2020
This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on a set of queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Magecart Group
|11
|13
|Winnti Group
|6
|7
|Maze Ransomware
|9
|67
|QakBot
|5
|11
|Stantinko Malware
|2
|2
|Mirai Trojan
|3
|5
|TA2101
|2
|11
|DoppelPaymer Ransomware
|2
|3
|Stuxnet
|3
|16
|Skeleton Key Malware
|1
|1
|Hacker Groups
|Nomadic Octopus: cyber espionage in Central Asia
|Vyagers – RSS – Aug 07 2020 17:51
|…
|DMBisson – TA551 (Shathak) Word docs push IcedID (Bokbot) https://t.co/PjEMOcZZix @sans_isc #TA551 #IcedID https://t.co/70OQ10aiF0
|DMBisson – Twitter – Aug 07 2020 10:29
|TA551 (Shathak) Word docs push IcedID (Bokbot) https://isc.sans.edu/diary/rss/26438 @sans_isc #TA551 #IcedID https://twitter.com/DMBisson/status/1291682843748335617/photo/1
|rik_ferguson – Water Nue Phishing Campaign Targets C-Suite’s Office 365 Accounts – https://t.co/hV0QmcTXHs
|rik_ferguson – Twitter – Aug 07 2020 10:44
|Water Nue Phishing Campaign Targets C-Suite's Office 365 Accounts – https://bit.ly/30BUf1S
|Water Nue Phishing Campaign Targets C-Suite’s Office 365 Accounts
|CERT-EU – Top Stories – RSS – Aug 07 2020 23:46
|By Marshall Chen, Loseway Lu, Yorkbing Yap, and Fyodor Yarochkin (Trend Micro Research) A series of ongoing business email compromise (BEC) campaigns that uses spear-phishing schemes on Office 365 accounts has been seen targeting business executives…
|Malware
|Canon suffers ransomware attack, Maze claims responsibility
|ZDNet Security – Aug 07 2020 11:02
|Reports based on an internal memo suggest an external security firm has been hired to investigate.
|ZDNet – Canon suffers ransomware attack, Maze claims responsibility https://t.co/KWD5gQete9
|ZDNet – Twitter – Aug 07 2020 16:00
|Canon suffers ransomware attack, Maze claims responsibility…
|ZDNet – Canon suffers ransomware attack, Maze claims responsibility https://t.co/N67wqljr2L
|ZDNet – Twitter – Aug 07 2020 20:15
|Canon suffers ransomware attack, Maze claims responsibility…
|ZDNet – Canon suffers ransomware attack, Maze claims responsibility https://t.co/3oC2FxOL3G
|ZDNet – Twitter – Aug 08 2020 01:45
|Canon suffers ransomware attack, Maze claims responsibility…
|Vulnerabilities
|NA – CVE-2019-7005 – A vulnerability was discovered in the web…
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Aug 08 2020 03:59
|A vulnerability was discovered in the web interface component of IP Office that may potentially allow a remote, unauthenticated user with network access to gain sensitive information. Affected versions of IP Office include: 9.x, 10.0 through 10.1.0.7…
|CVE-2020-13699
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Aug 07 2020 18:01
|TeamViewer has been found to feature a dangerous security vulnerability tracked in the CVE-2020-13699 advisory. It allows malicious users to exploit the installed running instances. At the moment the Windows version of the application is affected….
|CVE-2020-11985
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Aug 07 2020 18:33
|IP address spoofing when proxying using mod_remoteip and mod_rewrite For configurations using proxying with mod_remoteip and certain mod_rewrite rules, an attacker could spoof their IP address for logging and PHP scripts. Note this issue was fixed in…
|Flaws in Qualcomm chips could allow snooping, Check Point finds
|Cyberscoop – News – Aug 07 2020 19:37
|Software flaws in millions of smartphones used througout the world could give hackers a gateway into users’ personal data. More than 400 vulnerabilities in chips used in approximately 40% of the world’s cellphones and devices could…
|Ongoing Campaigns
|Maze Rains Havoc With its Non-stop Attacks, Rocks Thailand Lately
|Cyware – Aug 07 2020 18:24
|Maze ransomware has been actively targeting its victims from across a variety of industries and geographical regions. Hitting victims with a combination of ransomware attack and data breach, Maze ransomware has been recently observed targeting big…
|Get ready for the next DDoS attack
|SC Magazine US – Aug 07 2020 10:44
|Juniper’s Laurence Pitt writes that DDoS attacks have been on the rise this year during the pandemic. On June 21, Akamai reported that it mitigated an attack on a European bank of 809 million packets-per-second. (Photo by Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston…
|FBI Warns Against Netwalker Ransomware
|Cyware – Aug 08 2020 00:24
|NetWalker operators are again on an attack spree, now specifically targeting U.S.-based organizations. To ensure proper security, the FBI had issued a security alert dedicated to this ever-growing threat. What happened? Recently, the Netwalker…
|Magecart group uses homoglyph attacks to fool you into visiting malicious websites
|ZDNet Security – Aug 07 2020 09:34
|A new campaign is utilizing the Inter kit and favicons to hide skimming activities.
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.