Silobreaker

Menu
 
Menu

Threat Reports

  |  Tags: daily cyber digest

Cyber Alert – 08 August 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on a set of queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
Magecart Group 11 13
Winnti Group 6 7
Maze Ransomware 9 67
QakBot 5 11
Stantinko Malware 2 2
Mirai Trojan 3 5
TA2101 2 11
DoppelPaymer Ransomware 2 3
Stuxnet 3 16
Skeleton Key Malware 1 1
Data Breaches
CryptoInsane – Intel hacked, 20GB of confidential, intellectual data leaked by anonymous hacker 😱🖥️🛡️ https://t.co/gbcu23IV3a
CryptoInsane – TwitterAug 07 2020 13:35
Intel hacked, 20GB of confidential, intellectual data leaked by anonymous hacker 😱🖥️🛡️ https://twitter.com/CryptoInsane/status/1291729646887763968/photo/1
CrowdStrike – We stop breaches. So you can go back to business — faster.
https://t.co/gHrUqaYUK8 https://t.co/59Pn3OnPcs
CrowdStrike – TwitterAug 07 2020 15:36
We stop breaches. So you can go back to business — faster.
https://bit.ly/2CSIwDo https://twitter.com/CrowdStrike/status/1291760057433104392/video/1
ZDNet – Intel investigating breach after 20GB of internal documents leak online https://t.co/spDKuiht3k
ZDNet – TwitterAug 07 2020 08:15
Intel investigating breach after 20GB of internal documents leak online…
ZDNet – Intel investigating breach after 20GB of internal documents leak online https://t.co/xJ6L7xs6y7
ZDNet – TwitterAug 07 2020 12:30
Intel investigating breach after 20GB of internal documents leak online…
Hacker Groups
Nomadic Octopus: cyber espionage in Central Asia
Vyagers – RSSAug 07 2020 17:51
DMBisson – TA551 (Shathak) Word docs push IcedID (Bokbot) https://t.co/PjEMOcZZix @sans_isc #TA551 #IcedID https://t.co/70OQ10aiF0
DMBisson – TwitterAug 07 2020 10:29
TA551 (Shathak) Word docs push IcedID (Bokbot) https://isc.sans.edu/diary/rss/26438 @sans_isc #TA551 #IcedID https://twitter.com/DMBisson/status/1291682843748335617/photo/1
rik_ferguson – Water Nue Phishing Campaign Targets C-Suite’s Office 365 Accounts – https://t.co/hV0QmcTXHs
rik_ferguson – TwitterAug 07 2020 10:44
Water Nue Phishing Campaign Targets C-Suite's Office 365 Accounts – https://bit.ly/30BUf1S
Water Nue Phishing Campaign Targets C-Suite’s Office 365 Accounts
CERT-EU – Top Stories – RSSAug 07 2020 23:46
By Marshall Chen, Loseway Lu, Yorkbing Yap, and Fyodor Yarochkin (Trend Micro Research) A series of ongoing business email compromise (BEC) campaigns that uses spear-phishing schemes on Office 365 accounts has been seen targeting business executives…
Malware
Canon suffers ransomware attack, Maze claims responsibility
ZDNet SecurityAug 07 2020 11:02
Reports based on an internal memo suggest an external security firm has been hired to investigate.
ZDNet – Canon suffers ransomware attack, Maze claims responsibility https://t.co/KWD5gQete9
ZDNet – TwitterAug 07 2020 16:00
Canon suffers ransomware attack, Maze claims responsibility…
ZDNet – Canon suffers ransomware attack, Maze claims responsibility https://t.co/N67wqljr2L
ZDNet – TwitterAug 07 2020 20:15
Canon suffers ransomware attack, Maze claims responsibility…
ZDNet – Canon suffers ransomware attack, Maze claims responsibility https://t.co/3oC2FxOL3G
ZDNet – TwitterAug 08 2020 01:45
Canon suffers ransomware attack, Maze claims responsibility…
Vulnerabilities
NA – CVE-2019-7005 – A vulnerability was discovered in the web…
CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplicationsAug 08 2020 03:59
A vulnerability was discovered in the web interface component of IP Office that may potentially allow a remote, unauthenticated user with network access to gain sensitive information. Affected versions of IP Office include: 9.x, 10.0 through 10.1.0.7…
CVE-2020-13699
CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplicationsAug 07 2020 18:01
TeamViewer has been found to feature a dangerous security vulnerability tracked in the CVE-2020-13699 advisory. It allows malicious users to exploit the installed running instances. At the moment the Windows version of the application is affected….
CVE-2020-11985
CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplicationsAug 07 2020 18:33
IP address spoofing when proxying using mod_remoteip and mod_rewrite For configurations using proxying with mod_remoteip and certain mod_rewrite rules, an attacker could spoof their IP address for logging and PHP scripts. Note this issue was fixed in…
Flaws in Qualcomm chips could allow snooping, Check Point finds
Cyberscoop – NewsAug 07 2020 19:37
Software flaws in millions of smartphones used througout the world could give hackers a gateway into users’ personal data. More than 400 vulnerabilities in chips used in approximately 40% of the world’s cellphones and devices could…
Ongoing Campaigns
Maze Rains Havoc With its Non-stop Attacks, Rocks Thailand Lately
CywareAug 07 2020 18:24
Maze ransomware has been actively targeting its victims from across a variety of industries and geographical regions. Hitting victims with a combination of ransomware attack and data breach, Maze ransomware has been recently observed targeting big…
Get ready for the next DDoS attack
SC Magazine USAug 07 2020 10:44
Juniper’s Laurence Pitt writes that DDoS attacks have been on the rise this year during the pandemic. On June 21, Akamai reported that it mitigated an attack on a European bank of 809 million packets-per-second. (Photo by Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston…
FBI Warns Against Netwalker Ransomware
CywareAug 08 2020 00:24
NetWalker operators are again on an attack spree, now specifically targeting U.S.-based organizations. To ensure proper security, the FBI had issued a security alert dedicated to this ever-growing threat. What happened? Recently, the Netwalker…
Magecart group uses homoglyph attacks to fool you into visiting malicious websites
ZDNet SecurityAug 07 2020 09:34
A new campaign is utilizing the Inter kit and favicons to hide skimming activities.

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

More News

  • COVID-19 Alert – 08 August 2020

    Silobreaker's Daily COVID-19 Alert for 08 August 2020
    Read more

  • COVID-19 Alert – 07 August 2020

    Silobreaker's Daily COVID-19 Alert for 07 August 2020
    Read more

  • Cyber Alert – 07 August 2020

    Cyber Alert: Secnewsbytes - RT @troyhunt: Consumer Data Exposed in Telemarketing Adviser Breach https://t.co/FG7ek7CYk4...
    Read more
View all News

Request a demo

Get in touch