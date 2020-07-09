Cyber Alert – 09 July 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Cosmic Lynx
|18
|33
|Fxmsp
|18
|28
|Cerberus Malware
|11
|28
|Keeper Magecart Group
|8
|9
|ThiefQuest
|14
|56
|LokiBot Trojan
|27
|38
|Magecart Group
|13
|37
|Magecart Group 8
|4
|4
|Conti Ransomware
|4
|4
|Trickbot Malware
|12
|48
|Data Breaches
|InfoSecHotSpot – MongoDB is subject to continual attacks when exposed to the internet On average, an exposed Mongo database is breac… https://t.co/QbZ4u5NiIc
|MongoDB is subject to continual attacks when exposed to the internet On average, an exposed Mongo database is breached within 13 hours of being connected to the internet. The fastest breach recorded was carried out 9 minutes after the database was…
|CSFI_DCOE – Attacks and Breaches Study Finds 15 Billion Stolen, Exposed Credentials in Criminal Markets https://t.co/ZXtM4n6ghz
|Attacks and Breaches Study Finds 15 Billion Stolen, Exposed Credentials in Criminal Markets https://bit.ly/2ZRRwA4
|Study Finds 15 Billion Stolen, Exposed Credentials in Criminal Markets
|Dark Reading – All Stories – Jul 08 2020 21:50
|Data is fueling account takeover attacks in a big way, Digital Shadows says.
|Russian Group Called “Cosmic Lynx” Exposed for Massive BEC Operation
|TechNadu – Jul 08 2020 11:03
|The “Cosmic Lynx” actor has launched over 200 BEC campaigns during the past 12 months. The Russian group of hackers was making more than a million USD from each targeted transaction. The same group is involved with banking trojans, click-fraud apps for…
|Hacker Groups
|Magecart Group Hits 570 Websites in Three Years
|TSecurity.de – Jul 08 2020 15:41
|… http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Securityweek/~3/dgCHvgiX3Ac/magecart-group-hits-570-websites-three-years
|Magecart Group 8 skimmed card info from 570+ online shops
|Help Net Security – RSS – Jul 08 2020 13:08
|Your payment card information got stolen but you don’t know how, when and where? Maybe you shopped on one of the 570 webshops compromised by the Keeper Magecart group (aka Magecart Group 8) since April 1, 2017. Magecart Group 8’s modus…
|InfoSecHotSpot – Magecart Group 8 skimmed card info from 570+ online shops Your payment card information got stolen but you don’t kn… https://t.co/6sGjW9JXCT
|Magecart Group 8 skimmed card info from 570+ online shops Your payment card information got stolen but you don’t know how, when and where? Maybe you shopped on one of the 570 webshops compromised by the Keeper Magecart group (aka Magecart Group 8)…
|Cosmic Lynx cyber crime group takes BEC to new heights
|ComputerWeekly.com – RSS – Jul 08 2020 10:21
|Malware
|“EvilQuest” Rolls Ransomware, Spyware & Data Theft Into One
|SentinelOne – Jul 08 2020 16:01
|There has, unsurprisingly, been a great deal of interest in the news that a new macOS threat with ransomware capabilities is on the loose. First brought to the community’s attention by malware researcher …
|WastedLocker Ransomware Launched Attacks Against U.S. Organizations
|Cyware – Jul 08 2020 06:54
|Recently, Fox-IT researchers identified a new WastedLocker ransomware variant deployed by the Evil Corp group. Now it has been identified that the some Russian hacker’s group has changed a number of TTPs related to their recent operations. What’s new…
|Hidden purpose of Mac ‘ransomware’ EvilQuest is data exfiltration, say researchers
|SC Magazine US – Jul 09 2020 00:44
|Researchers have developed a decryption tool for the recently discovered EvilQuest ransomware program designed to target Mac machines. But several analysts now concur that EvilQuest’s malicious encryption may be more of a decoy, while the program’s…
|Sodinokibi Gang Starts a New Trend Among Ransomware Operators by Launching an Auction Site
|Cyware – Jul 08 2020 06:54
|The mantra of having a data backup to protect oneself from ransomware attacks has gone for a toss. Today, ransomware gangs have upped their tactics by stealing their victims’ data and in some cases auctioning it off on dark web markets with an intent…
|Ongoing Campaigns
