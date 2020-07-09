Silobreaker

Menu
 
Menu

Threat Reports

  |  Tags: daily cyber digest

Cyber Alert – 09 July 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on a set of queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
Cosmic Lynx 18 33
Fxmsp 18 28
Cerberus Malware 11 28
Keeper Magecart Group 8 9
ThiefQuest 14 56
LokiBot Trojan 27 38
Magecart Group 13 37
Magecart Group 8 4 4
Conti Ransomware 4 4
Trickbot Malware 12 48
Data Breaches
InfoSecHotSpot – MongoDB is subject to continual attacks when exposed to the internet On average, an exposed Mongo database is breac… https://t.co/QbZ4u5NiIc
InfoSecHotSpot – TwitterJul 08 2020 06:28
MongoDB is subject to continual attacks when exposed to the internet On average, an exposed Mongo database is breached within 13 hours of being connected to the internet. The fastest breach recorded was carried out 9 minutes after the database was…
CSFI_DCOE – Attacks and Breaches Study Finds 15 Billion Stolen, Exposed Credentials in Criminal Markets https://t.co/ZXtM4n6ghz
CSFI_DCOE – TwitterJul 09 2020 00:01
Attacks and Breaches Study Finds 15 Billion Stolen, Exposed Credentials in Criminal Markets https://bit.ly/2ZRRwA4
Study Finds 15 Billion Stolen, Exposed Credentials in Criminal Markets
Dark Reading – All StoriesJul 08 2020 21:50
Data is fueling account takeover attacks in a big way, Digital Shadows says.
Russian Group Called “Cosmic Lynx” Exposed for Massive BEC Operation
TechNaduJul 08 2020 11:03
The “Cosmic Lynx” actor has launched over 200 BEC campaigns during the past 12 months. The Russian group of hackers was making more than a million USD from each targeted transaction. The same group is involved with banking trojans, click-fraud apps for…
Hacker Groups
Magecart Group Hits 570 Websites in Three Years
TSecurity.deJul 08 2020 15:41
… http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Securityweek/~3/dgCHvgiX3Ac/magecart-group-hits-570-websites-three-years
Magecart Group 8 skimmed card info from 570+ online shops
Help Net Security – RSSJul 08 2020 13:08
Your payment card information got stolen but you don’t know how, when and where? Maybe you shopped on one of the 570 webshops compromised by the Keeper Magecart group (aka Magecart Group 8) since April 1, 2017. Magecart Group 8’s modus…
InfoSecHotSpot – Magecart Group 8 skimmed card info from 570+ online shops Your payment card information got stolen but you don’t kn… https://t.co/6sGjW9JXCT
InfoSecHotSpot – TwitterJul 08 2020 16:58
Magecart Group 8 skimmed card info from 570+ online shops Your payment card information got stolen but you don’t know how, when and where? Maybe you shopped on one of the 570 webshops compromised by the Keeper Magecart group (aka Magecart Group 8)…
Cosmic Lynx cyber crime group takes BEC to new heights
ComputerWeekly.com – RSSJul 08 2020 10:21
Malware
“EvilQuest” Rolls Ransomware, Spyware & Data Theft Into One
SentinelOneJul 08 2020 16:01
There has, unsurprisingly, been a great deal of interest in the news that a new macOS threat with ransomware capabilities is on the loose. First brought to the community’s attention by malware researcher …
WastedLocker Ransomware Launched Attacks Against U.S. Organizations
CywareJul 08 2020 06:54
Recently, Fox-IT researchers identified a new WastedLocker ransomware variant deployed by the Evil Corp group. Now it has been identified that the some Russian hacker’s group has changed a number of TTPs related to their recent operations. What’s new…
Hidden purpose of Mac ‘ransomware’ EvilQuest is data exfiltration, say researchers
SC Magazine USJul 09 2020 00:44
Researchers have developed a decryption tool for the recently discovered EvilQuest ransomware program designed to target Mac machines. But several analysts now concur that EvilQuest’s malicious encryption may be more of a decoy, while the program’s…
Sodinokibi Gang Starts a New Trend Among Ransomware Operators by Launching an Auction Site
CywareJul 08 2020 06:54
The mantra of having a data backup to protect oneself from ransomware attacks has gone for a toss. Today, ransomware gangs have upped their tactics by stealing their victims’ data and in some cases auctioning it off on dark web markets with an intent…
Vulnerabilities
Threat actors found a way to bypass mitigation F5 BIG-IP CVE-2020-5902 flaw
Security AffairsJul 08 2020 13:37
Researchers have found a way to bypass F5 Networks mitigation for the actively exploited BIG-IP vulnerability, and hackers already used it. Researchers have found a way to bypass one of the mitigations proposed by F5 Networks for the actively…
securityaffairs – Threat actors found a way to bypass mitigation #F5 BIG-IP CVE-2020-5902 flaw..
https://t.co/OCt0M2xnkM
#securityaffairs #malware
securityaffairs – TwitterJul 08 2020 13:46
Threat actors found a way to bypass mitigation #F5 BIG-IP CVE-2020-5902 flaw..

Threat actors found a way to bypass mitigation F5 BIG-IP CVE-2020-5902 flaw


#securityaffairs #malware
securityaffairs – Threat actors found a way to bypass mitigation #F5 BIG-IP CVE-2020-5902 flaw,
https://t.co/OCt0M2xnkM
#securityaffairs #malware
securityaffairs – TwitterJul 08 2020 18:52
Threat actors found a way to bypass mitigation #F5 BIG-IP CVE-2020-5902 flaw,

Threat actors found a way to bypass mitigation F5 BIG-IP CVE-2020-5902 flaw


#securityaffairs #malware
securityaffairs – RT @securityaffairs: Threat actors found a way to bypass mitigation #F5 BIG-IP CVE-2020-5902 flaw..
https://t.co/OCt0M2xnkM
#securityaffair…
securityaffairs – TwitterJul 08 2020 14:10
RT @securityaffairs: Threat actors found a way to bypass mitigation #F5 BIG-IP CVE-2020-5902 flaw..

Threat actors found a way to bypass mitigation F5 BIG-IP CVE-2020-5902 flaw


#securityaffairs #malware
Ongoing Campaigns

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

More News

  • COVID-19 Alert – 08 July 2020

    Silobreaker's Daily COVID-19 Alert for 08 July 2020
    Read more

  • Cyber Alert – 08 July 2020

    Cyber Alert: Exposed dating service databases leak sensitive info on romance-seekers...
    Read more

  • COVID-19 Alert – 07 July 2020

    Silobreaker's Daily COVID-19 Alert for 07 July 2020
    Read more
View all News

Request a demo

Get in touch