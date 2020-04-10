Cyber Alert – 10 April 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Sodinokibi Ransomware
|6
|10
|AgentTesla Keylogger
|3
|6
|Calypso APT
|2
|2
|Bitter APT
|2
|2
|KONNI malware
|2
|2
|Patchwork
|2
|2
|Anonymous Group
|2
|2
|PlugX Trojan
|2
|2
|Kimsuky
|2
|2
|APT32
|2
|2
|Data Breaches
|Drug testing firm sends data breach alerts after ransomware attack
|Seclists.org – Data Loss – Apr 09 2020 14:36
Posted by Destry Winant on Apr 09…
|GDPR penalties deferred as Covid-19 takes hold
|SC Magazine UK – Apr 09 2020 14:01
44 minutes ago Penalty extensions, understandable in the current unprecedented times, is likely to have a long-term impact on GDPR enforcement It has been reported that the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has once again deferred massive GDPR…
|A billion-dollar US firm caught exposing highly sensitive database online
|HackRead – Apr 09 2020 16:57
By Sudais Asif Another day, another data breach – This time, database of a US firm named has surfaced online containing highly sensitive data.
|Keep your mobile phone free of Coronavirus, both inside & outside
|Check Point – Apr 09 2020 11:00
Over the past month, many articles have been published recommending that we keep our mobile phones clean to reduce the risk of Coronavirus infection. While there's still some debate over whether it's necessary to clean your phone case and screen to…
|Hacker Groups
|APTs and COVID-19: How advanced persistent threats use the coronavirus as a lure
|Malwarebytes Unpacked – Apr 09 2020 17:05
The coronavirus (Covid-19) has become a global pandemic and this is a golden time for attackers to take advantage of this fear to increase the likelihood of their attacks success rate by performing spam and spear phishing campaigns. From late…
|Despite Infighting and Volatility, Iran Maintains Aggressive Cyber Operations Structure
|Recorded Future – Blog – Apr 09 2020 14:00
Editor's Note: The following post is an excerpt of a full report. To read the entire analysis, click here to download the report as a PDF. Recorded Future's Insikt Group® is conducting ongoing research on the…
|What a VPN Does Not Do – Everything You Need to Know About Potential Misconceptions
|TechNadu – Apr 09 2020 16:03
VPNs are amazing tools. A simple Google search can tell you a lot about their many perks – traffic encryption , the ability to unblock online content, and the power to protect your privacy by hiding your IP address . However, there aren't enough…
|Malware
|Malware spotlight: Sodinokibi
|Security Bloggers Network – Apr 09 2020 13:00
Introduction Ransomware is not new at this point in time and will be with us for the foreseeable future, as new types of ransomware are constantly emerging. And sometimes, new ransomware makes a big…
|2020-04-08 – Qakbot (Qbot) zip file info
|Malware-Traffic-Analysis.net – Blog Entries – Apr 10 2020 00:42
|Copycat Site Serves Up Raccoon Stealer
|Threatpost.com – Apr 09 2020 18:25
|Visitors to the fake site expecting antivirus offerings will instead encounter the Fallout exploit kit and a possible malware infection.
|March 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Dridex Banking Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
|Check Point Blog – Apr 09 2020 11:00
|Check Point’s researchers find Dridex has been updated and spread via multiple spam campaigns to deliver targeted ransomware, increasing the risk from the long-established trojan Our latest Global Threat Index for March 2020 shows the well-known…
|Vulnerabilities
|Vulnerabilities in Cybersecurity: How to Reduce Your Risk
|Tenable Blog – Apr 09 2020 12:00
Configuration transparency is the key to dealing with vulnerabilities. Vulnerabilities are unavoidable. In contemporary IT configurations, attackers have access to a wide range of entry points they can use to gain access to a network. What's…
|Beware malware-laden emails offering COVID-19 information, US Secret Service warns
|CSO Magazine – Apr 09 2020 10:28
As the coronavirus crisis continues to capture everyone's attention, cybercriminals stay busy running scams and delivering malware using the attention-getting virus as a lure. The threats from the scammers and crooks, which began as early as January…
|Mozilla and Google release second batch of patches in one week
|SC Magazine US – Apr 09 2020 20:28
Mozilla and Google each took the unusual step of rolling out a second wave of security updates in less than a week. Mozilla covered six issues while Google had 32 to secure. Mozilla's latest patches again cover Firefox 74 and Firefox ESR ESR 68.6, but…
|Google and Mozilla address serious flaws in Firefox and Chrome browsers
|Security Affairs – Apr 09 2020 15:30
Google and Mozilla released new versions of Chrome and Firefox browsers to addressed several high-severity vulnerabilities. Mozilla has released Firefox version 75 that…
|Ongoing Campaigns
|Less than 2% of all daily malspam are Coronavirus-themed attacks, Microsoft reports
|Security Affairs – Apr 09 2020 10:37
Microsoft shares new threat intelligence, the IT giant pointed out that malspam activities have not increased due to Coronavirus outbreak. In recent weeks, security firms and experts reported numerous …
|Social Engineering Attacks: A Look at Social Engineering Examples in Action
|Security Bloggers Network – Apr 09 2020 17:10
|…
