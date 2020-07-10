Cyber Alert – 10 July 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Evilnum
|39
|39
|Conti Ransomware
|27
|31
|The Joker Malware
|8
|8
|FIN6
|6
|6
|Cosmic Lynx
|7
|40
|EMOTET Trojan
|6
|15
|Ryuk Ransomware
|7
|10
|Fxmsp
|6
|32
|ADHUBLLKA
|2
|2
|Formbook Malware
|2
|2
|Data Breaches
|InfoSecHotSpot – Data Leak on Online Gambling App puts Millions of Users at Risk of Cyber Attacks A massive data leak discovered on… https://t.co/NqoPeer4wZ
|Data Leak on Online Gambling App puts Millions of Users at Risk of Cyber Attacks A massive data leak discovered on the technical database of popular casino gambling app Cubillion exposed daily activities and personal identifiable information of…
|helpnetsecurity – MongoDB is subject to continual attacks when exposed to the internet – https://t.co/B5cxlIju9X – #cybersecuritynews… https://t.co/DEf1yS8fD2
|If you haven’t potentially exposed 1000s of customers once again with networking vulns, step forward… Not so fast, Palo Alto Networks
|Getting to be a real PAN in the OS Palo Alto Networks has emitted its second software update in as many weeks to address a potentially serious security vulnerability in its products.…
|TheRegister – If you haven’t potentially exposed 1000s of customers once again with networking vulns, step forward… Not so fast… https://t.co/SfuXaOB5xT
|Hacker Groups
|“Keeper” Magecart group infected over 570 online shops since 2017
|A group of hackers known as “Keeper” has been engaging in Magecart-style attacks aimed at stealing credit card data of online shoppers. Over the last three years the group targeted more than 570 e-commerce websites generating estimated $7 million…
|S21sec – 🔵 MAGECART – Magecart campaign against websites: the security firm Gemini Advisory alerts for the movements of Mage… https://t.co/ce8JEMfkfV
|Cosmic Lynx Goes After the Big Fish in Over 200 BEC Campaigns
|Cosmic Lynx targets senior executives at large organizations and corporations in 46 countries. It specializes in scams related to mergers and acquisitions, requesting hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars as part of its scams. The…
|Indian Defense Organizations Under Attack By APT36
|Summary Seqrite has observed an increase in activity from APT36, a Pakistan-linked cyber threat actor. Governmental defense organizations, in India, and their personnel are the victims of this attack. Threat Type Malware, Campaign, RAT Overview Indian…
|Ongoing Campaigns
|Conti ransomware shows signs of being Ryuk’s successor
|BleepingComputer.com – Jul 09 2020 18:56
|The Conti Ransomware is an upcoming threat targeting corporate networks with new features that allow it to perform quicker and more targeted attacks. There are also indications that this ransomware shares the same malware code as Ryuk, who has slowly…
|APT Group Targets Fintech Companies
|BankInfoSecurity – Jul 09 2020 18:15
|Report: Little-Known Evilnum Group Relies on Spear-Phishing…
|New phishing attack targets Zoom users to steal Office 365 credentials
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jul 09 2020 18:30
|A new phishing attack is targeting Microsoft 365 (formerly Office 365) users in the form of an email notification for a Zoom account suspension. The email aims to steal users’ Microsoft 365 credentials. The attack was spotted and documented The…
