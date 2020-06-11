Cyber Alert – 11 June 2020
Silobreaker’s Daily Cyber Alert is created and distributed automatically by using our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|KingSkrupellos
|17
|35
|Dark Basin
|14
|60
|KingMiner Malware
|7
|15
|Ragnar Locker
|9
|22
|SNAKE Ransomware
|6
|27
|URSNIF
|5
|11
|GuLoader
|4
|20
|LookBack Malware
|3
|11
|Trickbot Malware
|8
|23
|ZORAB Ransomware
|3
|16
|Data Breaches
|WhatsApp exposed users’ phone numbers in Google search results
|IT Pro UK – Jun 10 2020 07:51
|Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp exposed as many as 300,000 users' phone numbers through public Google search results. That's according to India-based researcher Athul Jayaram, who revealed that WhatsApp's 'Click to Chat' feature – a tool…
|k1LL_sw17ch – #RedTeam brute forcing a system with internet exposed RDP and getting domain admin.
|k1LL_sw17ch – Twitter – Jun 10 2020 15:57
|#RedTeam brute forcing a system with internet exposed RDP and getting domain admin.
|Keepnet kerfuffle: Firing legal threats at bloggers did infosec biz more damage than its exposed database
|The Register – Jun 10 2020 18:21
|UK outfit gets a Streisand effect 101 Comment UK-based infosec outfit Keepnet Labs left an 867GB database of previously compromised website login details accessible to world+dog earlier this year – then sent lawyers' letters to bloggers in a bid to…
|TheRegister – Keepnet kerfuffle: Firing legal threats at bloggers did infosec biz more damage than its exposed database https://t.co/6lazn9rV3Q
|TheRegister – Twitter – Jun 10 2020 18:04
|Keepnet kerfuffle: Firing legal threats at bloggers did infosec biz more damage than its exposed database https://reg.cx/3247
|Hacker Groups
|‘Hack-for-hire’ group Dark Basin targets thousands of high profile individuals over seven years
|SC Magazine UK – Jun 10 2020 12:01
|1 hour ago News by Andrew McCorkell The crosshairs from the ‘guns for hire’ Dak Basin group fell on senior government officials, advocacy groups, journalists and hedge funds around the world. An obscure group in India directed commercial espionage for…
|Anonymous News Continues To Make Headlines…
|Steemit – Jun 10 2020 14:37
|Anonymous News Continues to Make Headlines, As The World Expects It Seems. Radio Canada Article by Nicholas De Rosa The article is written in French, you can use Google Translate on any browser. Last week I was contacted by a journalist named Nicholas…
|SEO in the service of crime. Facebook helps the Bureau. Dark Basin and the gumshoes?
|The CyberWire – Jun 10 2020 20:07
|At a glance. SEO for malicious links. Facebook's zero-day. Company associated with Dark Basin says it was doing legitimate work for private investigators. Positioning malicious pages using SEO. Avast has described a criminal campaign that uses search…
|Expert Insight On Dark Basin – Uncovering A Massive Hack-For-Hire Operation
|Information Security Buzz – Jun 10 2020 11:13
|A hack-for-hire group, called Dark Basin, has been outed after targeting thousands of individuals and organizations worldwide – including advocacy groups and journalists, elected and senior government officials, and hedge funds — over the course…
|Malware
|BleepinComputer – Thanos ransomware has been infecting users since October 2019, but has been identified under different names such a… https://t.co/BtQd09pKe4
|BleepinComputer – Twitter – Jun 10 2020 19:07
|Thanos ransomware has been infecting users since October 2019, but has been identified under different names such as Hakbit and Quimera.
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/forums/t/711019/quimera-crypter-chimera-pashka-ransomware-support-topic/
|BST sued by Community Care customers over Maze ransomware attack
|Office of Inadequate Security – Jun 10 2020 22:41
|Larry Rulison reports: Lawyers for patients of Community Care Physicians that were victimized by a cyber ransomware attack…
|RDP brute forcing continues to be a favorite entry point for ransomware actors. In this past month we saw activity from the Lockbit ransomware family.
|Reddit – Netsec – Jun 10 2020 16:10
|submitted by /u/TheDFIRReport [link]…
|Paradise malware: What it is, how it works and how to prevent it | Malware spotlight
|Security Bloggers Network – Jun 10 2020 13:00
|Introduction Meet Paradise, a malware that has been lurking in the wild since 2017. While it may not be a vacation in a tropical locale, it certainly can be a nightmare for users afflicted by it. … Go on to the site to read the full…
|Vulnerabilities
|CVE-2020-1108: New .NET Core Update Addresses Critical DoS Flaw
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jun 10 2020 10:11
|Microsoft has released a security update in the .NET core system which fixes the CVE-2020-1108 issue detected in the framework. This was a critical problem that resulted in the ability to conduct Denial of Service (DoS) attacks which can be used to…
|EduardKovacs – One of the vulnerabilities that Microsoft addressed on June 2020 Patch Tuesday is an SMB flaw that can be chained w… https://t.co/t2DAUcstvI
|EduardKovacs – Twitter – Jun 10 2020 18:38
|One of the vulnerabilities that Microsoft addressed on June 2020 Patch Tuesday is an SMB flaw that can be chained with SMBGhost. https://www.securityweek.com/smbleed-vulnerability-impacts-windows-smb-protocol
|NA – CVE-2019-3617 – Privilege escalation vulnerability in McAfee…
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jun 10 2020 12:00
|This vulnerability is currently undergoing analysis and not all information is available. Please check back soon to view the completed vulnerability summary Privilege escalation vulnerability in McAfee Total Protection (ToPS) for Mac OS prior to 4.6…
|CVEnew – CVE-2020-1323 An open redirect vulnerability exists in Microsoft SharePoint that could lead to… https://t.co/uI8kP9cUIt
|CVEnew – Twitter – Jun 10 2020 21:46
|CVE-2020-1323 An open redirect vulnerability exists in Microsoft SharePoint that could lead to http://spoofing.To exploit the vulnerability, an attacker could send a link that has a specially crafted URL and convince the user to click the link,…
|Ongoing Campaigns
|How Does A Brute Force Attack Work and How to Keep Your Organization Safe
|Heimdal Security Blog – Jun 10 2020 13:33
|TheCybersecurity has become a vital cog in any company, regardless of profile. Business-owners learned that malicious attacks and hackers are not be underestimated. A ransomware report put together by Coveware shows…
|Email Reply Chain Attacks | What Are They & How Can You Stay Safe?
|SentinelOne – Jun 10 2020 16:56
|As recent data confirms, email …
|CrossTalk: First Speculative Execution Attack Allowing Data Leaks Across Intel CPU Cores
|Security Week – Jun 10 2020 12:07
|Researchers have disclosed the details of a new speculative execution attack affecting many Intel processors, and they say this is the first vulnerability of this kind that allows hackers to obtain sensitive information across the cores of a CPU. The…
|Hackers will attack unsecured databases at least 18 times per day
|SC Magazine US – Jun 10 2020 19:28
|Now there’s proof that every random minute counts when a database is left unsecured on the web. In fact, Comparitech research led by researcher Bob Diachenko found that if hackers discover a website vulnerability be sure they will attack it at least…
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.