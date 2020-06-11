Silobreaker

Threat Reports

Cyber Alert – 11 June 2020

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
KingSkrupellos 17 35
Dark Basin 14 60
KingMiner Malware 7 15
Ragnar Locker 9 22
SNAKE Ransomware 6 27
URSNIF 5 11
GuLoader 4 20
LookBack Malware 3 11
Trickbot Malware 8 23
ZORAB Ransomware 3 16
Data Breaches
WhatsApp exposed users’ phone numbers in Google search results
IT Pro UKJun 10 2020 07:51
Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp exposed as many as 300,000 users' phone numbers through public Google search results. That's according to India-based researcher Athul Jayaram, who revealed that WhatsApp's 'Click to Chat' feature  – a tool…
k1LL_sw17ch – #RedTeam brute forcing a system with internet exposed RDP and getting domain admin.
k1LL_sw17ch – TwitterJun 10 2020 15:57
#RedTeam brute forcing a system with internet exposed RDP and getting domain admin.
Keepnet kerfuffle: Firing legal threats at bloggers did infosec biz more damage than its exposed database
The RegisterJun 10 2020 18:21
UK outfit gets a Streisand effect 101 Comment UK-based infosec outfit Keepnet Labs left an 867GB database of previously compromised website login details accessible to world+dog earlier this year – then sent lawyers' letters to bloggers in a bid to…
TheRegister – Keepnet kerfuffle: Firing legal threats at bloggers did infosec biz more damage than its exposed database https://t.co/6lazn9rV3Q
TheRegister – TwitterJun 10 2020 18:04
Keepnet kerfuffle: Firing legal threats at bloggers did infosec biz more damage than its exposed database https://reg.cx/3247
Hacker Groups
‘Hack-for-hire’ group Dark Basin targets thousands of high profile individuals over seven years
SC Magazine UKJun 10 2020 12:01
1 hour ago News by Andrew McCorkell The crosshairs from the ‘guns for hire’ Dak Basin group fell on senior government officials, advocacy groups, journalists and hedge funds around the world. An obscure group in India directed commercial espionage for…
Anonymous News Continues To Make Headlines…
SteemitJun 10 2020 14:37
Anonymous News Continues to Make Headlines, As The World Expects It Seems. Radio Canada Article by Nicholas De Rosa The article is written in French, you can use Google Translate on any browser. Last week I was contacted by a journalist named Nicholas…
SEO in the service of crime. Facebook helps the Bureau. Dark Basin and the gumshoes?
The CyberWireJun 10 2020 20:07
At a glance. SEO for malicious links. Facebook's zero-day. Company associated with Dark Basin says it was doing legitimate work for private investigators. Positioning malicious pages using SEO. Avast has described a criminal campaign that uses search…
Expert Insight On Dark Basin – Uncovering A Massive Hack-For-Hire Operation
Information Security BuzzJun 10 2020 11:13
A hack-for-hire group, called Dark Basin, has been outed after targeting thousands of individuals and organizations worldwide – including advocacy groups and journalists, elected and senior government officials, and hedge funds — over the course…
Malware
BleepinComputer – Thanos ransomware has been infecting users since October 2019, but has been identified under different names such a… https://t.co/BtQd09pKe4
BleepinComputer – TwitterJun 10 2020 19:07
Thanos ransomware has been infecting users since October 2019, but has been identified under different names such as Hakbit and Quimera.
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/forums/t/711019/quimera-crypter-chimera-pashka-ransomware-support-topic/
BST sued by Community Care customers over Maze ransomware attack
Office of Inadequate SecurityJun 10 2020 22:41
Larry Rulison reports: Lawyers for patients of Community Care  Physicians that were victimized by a cyber ransomware attack…
RDP brute forcing continues to be a favorite entry point for ransomware actors. In this past month we saw activity from the Lockbit ransomware family.
Reddit – NetsecJun 10 2020 16:10
submitted by /u/TheDFIRReport [link]…
Paradise malware: What it is, how it works and how to prevent it | Malware spotlight
Security Bloggers NetworkJun 10 2020 13:00
Introduction Meet Paradise, a malware that has been lurking in the wild since 2017. While it may not be a vacation in a tropical locale, it certainly can be a nightmare for users afflicted by it. … Go on to the site to read the full…
Vulnerabilities
CVE-2020-1108: New .NET Core Update Addresses Critical DoS Flaw
CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplicationsJun 10 2020 10:11
Microsoft has released a security update in the .NET core system which fixes the CVE-2020-1108 issue detected in the framework. This was a critical problem that resulted in the ability to conduct Denial of Service (DoS) attacks which can be used to…
EduardKovacs – One of the vulnerabilities that Microsoft addressed on June 2020 Patch Tuesday is an SMB flaw that can be chained w… https://t.co/t2DAUcstvI
EduardKovacs – TwitterJun 10 2020 18:38
One of the vulnerabilities that Microsoft addressed on June 2020 Patch Tuesday is an SMB flaw that can be chained with SMBGhost. https://www.securityweek.com/smbleed-vulnerability-impacts-windows-smb-protocol
NA – CVE-2019-3617 – Privilege escalation vulnerability in McAfee…
CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplicationsJun 10 2020 12:00
This vulnerability is currently undergoing analysis and not all information is available. Please check back soon to view the completed vulnerability summary Privilege escalation vulnerability in McAfee Total Protection (ToPS) for Mac OS prior to 4.6…
CVEnew – CVE-2020-1323 An open redirect vulnerability exists in Microsoft SharePoint that could lead to… https://t.co/uI8kP9cUIt
CVEnew – TwitterJun 10 2020 21:46
CVE-2020-1323 An open redirect vulnerability exists in Microsoft SharePoint that could lead to http://spoofing.To exploit the vulnerability, an attacker could send a link that has a specially crafted URL and convince the user to click the link,…
Ongoing Campaigns
How Does A Brute Force Attack Work and How to Keep Your Organization Safe
Heimdal Security BlogJun 10 2020 13:33
TheCybersecurity has become a vital cog in any company, regardless of profile. Business-owners learned that malicious attacks and hackers are not be underestimated. A ransomware report put together by Coveware shows…
Email Reply Chain Attacks | What Are They & How Can You Stay Safe?
SentinelOneJun 10 2020 16:56
As recent data confirms, email …
CrossTalk: First Speculative Execution Attack Allowing Data Leaks Across Intel CPU Cores
Security WeekJun 10 2020 12:07
Researchers have disclosed the details of a new speculative execution attack affecting many Intel processors, and they say this is the first vulnerability of this kind that allows hackers to obtain sensitive information across the cores of a CPU. The…
Hackers will attack unsecured databases at least 18 times per day
SC Magazine USJun 10 2020 19:28
Now there’s proof that every random minute counts when a database is left unsecured on the web. In fact, Comparitech research led by researcher Bob Diachenko found that if hackers discover a website vulnerability be sure they will attack it at least…

