Cyber Alert – 11 September 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|PwndLocker
|8
|20
|APT28
|14
|17
|Mailto Ransomware
|13
|62
|The Lamberts
|4
|4
|Zeppelin Ransomware
|4
|5
|DarkHotel Group
|4
|5
|PyXie RAT
|3
|3
|APT41
|3
|3
|Stuxnet
|3
|5
|APT35
|4
|7
|Data Breaches
|Customer data from gaming hardware maker Razer found exposed online
|SiliconANGLE – Sep 11 2020 03:39
|Over 100,000 customer records belonging to Razer Inc. have been found exposed online in yet another case of a company failing to secure its online storage. Discovered by security researcher Bob Diachenko, the exposed data included full names, emails,…
|Attackers using Twitter’s response to recent breach to phish account credentials
|Reddit – Netsec – Sep 10 2020 14:32
|Hacker Groups
|Russia’s Fancy Bear Hackers Are Hitting US Campaign Targets Again
|Tweaks.com – Sep 10 2020 19:19
|To revist this article, visit My Profile, then View saved stories . To revist this article, visit My Profile, then View saved stories . To revist this article, visit My Profile, then View saved stories . intelligence hackers known as Fancy Bear or APT28…
|Fancy Bear hackers are back, ‘trying to spy’ on Trump, Biden campaigns
|ABC News – World News – RSS – Sep 11 2020 01:35
|Microsoft demonstrates how advisers to both US presidential campaigns are at risk from digital spies as the two candidates face off on November 3 in one of…
|Putin’s hackers Fancy Bear launched 200 cyber attacks on the Trump and Biden campaigns in past year, Microsoft reveals
|The One World News – Sep 10 2020 20:07
|VLADIMIR Putin's cyber warriors have launched a campaign hacking attacks on the US election, tech giant Microsoft has claimed. Russia's high profile hacking group – known as Fancy Bear – are said to be targeting presidential hopefuls Donald Trump and…
|Malware
|ProLock ransomware increases payment demand and victim count
|BleepingComputer.com – Sep 10 2020 08:44
|Using standard tactics, the operators of ProLock ransomware were able to deploy a large number of attacks over the past six months, averaging close to one target every day. […]
|Thai Hospitals And Companies Hit By Ransomware Attacks
|SecurityPhresh – Sep 10 2020 20:43
|Hackers demand payment to restore information.
|Expert Comment: Emotet Attacks
|Information Security Buzz – Sep 10 2020 13:54
|Cybersecurity experts reacted on the recent news surrounding the ANSSI warning of a surge in Emotet attacks in France.
|Vulnerabilities
|BLURtooth flaw allows attacking Bluetooth encryption process
|Security Affairs – Sep 10 2020 11:47
|Bluetooth 4.0 through 5.0 versions are affected by the vulnerability dubbed BLURtooth which allows hackers to defeat Bluetooth encryption. A vulnerability dubbed BLURtooth affects certain implementations of Bluetooth 4.0 through 5.0 affects…
|Re: CVE-2020-14386: Linux kernel: af_packet.c vulnerability
|Open Source Security – Sep 10 2020 07:01
|Posted by Kai Lüke on Sep 10 Hello, here are some words on whether related issues to CVE-2020-14386 could exist in similar software. There are of course forks of Linux which get updates slower or not at all. The Android mainline branch at least has…
|Ongoing Campaigns
|New Stealthy JavaScript Skimmer Found Targeting E-Commerce Merchants
|Cyware – Sep 10 2020 06:24
|With new camouflaged schemes to evade detection, web skimming attacks have continued to pose a major security threat to the e-commerce sector in 2020. Recently, multiple online stores from several countries have been compromised using a new…
|APT Groups Increasingly Targeting Linux-Based Devices
|Infosecurity – Latest News – Sep 10 2020 15:46
|APT Groups Increasingly Targeting Linux-Based Devices APT groups are increasingly executing targeted attacks against Linux-based devices as well as developing more Linux-focused tools, according to an investigation by …
|Card Skimmers Have New Tricks up Their Sleeves
|Cyware – Sep 10 2020 17:50
|The card skimming landscape continues to evolve as cybercriminals learn new techniques to avoid detection. Online shoppers, Beware! Unaware online shoppers may visit a site that has been affected with a web skimmer and make purchases, while…
|Emotet Spam Waves Ramped up to New Levels
|Cyware – Sep 10 2020 07:25
|Emotet operators have been working hard to strengthen their infrastructure and ramp up their attacks. Recently, their activities have reached new levels, raising alarms from several cybersecurity agencies across the globe. What's happening? In…
