Cyber Alert – 12 May 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|LokiBot Trojan
|21
|47
|Sphinx Trojan
|6
|6
|Maze Ransomware
|13
|34
|Guildma Trojan
|5
|5
|PwndLocker
|4
|4
|Ryuk Ransomware
|5
|8
|Dridex Malware
|3
|3
|TA2101
|3
|5
|Shiny Hunters
|3
|15
|ZeuS Trojan
|2
|3
|Data Breaches
|DigitalOcean Inadvertently Exposed Customer Data
|SecurityWeek RSS Feed – May 11 2020 11:15
|Cloud infrastructure provider DigitalOcean is informing customers that it inadvertently exposed some of their data to the Internet. Headquartered in New York City, the company provides cloud services to developers looking to…
|Total number of publicly reported breaches in Q1 2020 down 42% compared to last year
|Help Net Security – News – May 12 2020 04:00
|The total number of publicly reported breaches in Q1 2020 has decreased by 42% compared to the same period last year, Risk Based Security reveals. Publicly reported breaches in Q1 2020 drop dramatically compared to 2019 Despite this, the number of…
|Hacker Group Advertises Data From Multiple Fresh Breaches
|Security Week – May 11 2020 15:06
|A group of hackers has started to advertise on the dark web data allegedly stolen as a result of multiple recent breaches, including ones that affected Tokopedia, Styleshare, Minted, ChatBooks, and others. Known as “Shiny Hunters,” the group recently…
|Over 3.6M Users Impacted In Dating App Breach – Expert Commentary
|Information Security Buzz – May 11 2020 10:13
|It was announced this morning that email addresses, mobile numbers, dates of birth, gender information, usernames, app/website activity and passwords of 3,688,060 users registered on the MobiFriends dating app have been posted online earlier this…
|Hacker Groups
|APT41 Is Launching Attacks on Target Companies Globally
|LIFARS Blog – May 11 2020 13:00
|Cybersecurity researchers recently issued a document saying that the hacker group APT41 from China initiated the largest intrusion since the establishment of the…
|European Cyber Units Dismantle InfinityBlack Hacking Group in Poland
|Security Bloggers Network – May 11 2020 14:45
|InfinityBlack, a hacking group based in Poland and…
|Peking Tom: Naikon APT Conducting Cyberespionage in APAC
|Cyware – May 11 2020 07:24
|The China-based Naikon APT group has finally been unmasked after five long years of espionage campaigns against various governments in the APAC region. The group used a backdoor named Aria-body, which was first detected in 2015. What is happening? Si…
|Chatbooks photo service confirms breach, days after ‘Shiny Hunters’ hacking claims went public
|Cyberscoop – News – May 11 2020 13:29
|A photo-printing startup is alerting its users about a data breach in which hackers stole some customers’ personal information. Chatbooks, a Utah-based company that sells albums of digital photos, …
|Malware
|ATM maker Diebold Nixdorf hit by ProLock ransomware attack
|SiliconANGLE – May 12 2020 02:16
|Automatic teller machine maker and payment technology company Diebold Nixdorf Inc. has suffered a ransomware attack that disrupted some operations. First reported by security researcher Brian Krebs, the ransomware attack struck the company April 25…
|Zeus Sphinx Back in Business: Some Core Modifications Arise
|Security Intelligence – May 11 2020 10:00
|The Zeus Sphinx banking Trojan is financial malware that was built upon the existing and leaked codebase of the forefather of many other Trojans in this class: Zeus v2.0.8.9. Over the years, Sphinx has been in different hands, initially …
|Vulnerabilities
|Two vulnerabilities in Oracle’s iPlanet Web Server (CVE-2020-9315 and CVE-2020-9314)
|Reddit – Netsec – May 11 2020 13:47
|submitted by /u/nightwatchcyber [link]…
|Researchers Analyze Oracle WebLogic Flaw Under Attack
|Dark Reading: – May 11 2020 19:20
|Trend Micro researchers explain how attackers bypassed the patch for a deserialization vulnerability in the Oracle WebLogic Server.
|Thunderbolt flaw exposes millions of PCs to attack
|IT Pro UK – May 11 2020 12:15
|Thunderbolt ports can be exploited by anyone who gains physical access to any PC built before 2019, with attackers able to read and copy all data on the device. Attackers can bypass the login screens of locked computers, as well as hard drive…
|New Thunderbolt security flaws affect systems shipped before 2019
|BleepingComputer.com – May 11 2020 15:42
|Attackers that gain physical access to Windows, Linux, or macOS devices can access and steal data from their hard drives by exploiting 7 vulnerabilities found in Intel's Thunderbolt hardware interface. […]
