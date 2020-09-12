Silobreaker

Threat Reports

Cyber Alert – 12 September 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
PurpleWave 13 13
CDRThief 15 45
APT28 21 38
AZORult Stealer 10 20
LokiBot Trojan 18 22
APT35 8 14
APT31 4 4
Conti Ransomware 6 9
Zirconium Group 3 5
Dridex Malware 4 16
Data Breaches
United Airlines’ website bug exposed traveler ticket data
Thousands Of Razer Customers Order And Shipping Details Exposed On The Web Without Password
Secnewsbytes – United Airlines’ website bug exposed traveler ticket data | TechCrunch https://t.co/vPYjDW83Ow
Razer Gaming Fans Caught Up In Data Leak
Hacker Groups
Strontium, Zirconium, Phosphorus – Advanced Persistent Threats
Expert Reaction On Microsoft Blog On APT Groups: Comment On APT28 From Mandiant
Anonymous Million Mask March ~ALL dates 2020/2021
virusbtn – Microsoft warns of credential harvesting activity by STRONTIUM (a.k.a. APT28, Fancy Bear) targeting US- and UK-base… https://t.co/Ccbf8OVd7y
Malware
New CDRThief Malware Aims to Steal Your VoIP Call Detail Records
Zeppelin Ransomware Floats Back Into View
HackRead – 💡 This article has been updated with a full list of Conti ransomware victims which at the time of this tweet were 7… https://t.co/nzL3KtYF4S
New WordPress Malware Can Find and Disable Security Plugins
Vulnerabilities
CVEnew – CVE-2020-14330 An Improper Output Neutralization for Logs flaw was found in Ansible when using the uri module, wher… https://t.co/kY87HY4i3C
CVEnew – CVE-2020-14332 A flaw was found in the Ansible Engine when using module_args. Tasks executed with check mode (–che… https://t.co/7iXKr1F7sG
cybersecboardrm – WordPress Plugin Flaw Allows Attackers to Send Forged Emails #Cybersecurity #security https://t.co/r5cMANIBVk
Security Flaws & Fixes – W/E – 9/11/20
Ongoing Campaigns
Russian Military Hackers Targeted Credentials at Hundreds of Organizations in US, UK
12 checklist items for defeating Magecart attacks
Russian state hackers are targeting Biden and Trump campaigns, MSFT warns
Microsoft: Russia, China and Iran Attack US Presidential Campaigns
