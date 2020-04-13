Cyber Alert – 13 April 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|sLoad Downloader
|1
|1
|LockerGoga Ransomware
|1
|2
|Maze Ransomware
|4
|20
|GandCrab Ransomware
|1
|1
|DoppelPaymer Ransomware
|2
|11
|Nemty Ransomware
|1
|1
|URSNIF
|1
|2
|Kinsing Malware
|1
|8
|KPOT Stealer Malware
|1
|3
|xHelper
|1
|16
|Data Breaches
|Security Affairs newsletter Round 259
|Security Affairs – Apr 12 2020 12:26
|A new round of the weekly newsletter arrived! The best news of the week with Security Affairs…
|Thousands Zoom credentials available on a Dark Web forum
|Security Affairs – Apr 12 2020 14:51
|Security researchers discovered an archive available on a dark web forum that includes thousands of compromised Zoom credentials. Researchers discovered a database available on an underground forum in the …
|Zscaler acquires Cloudneeti to extend data protection coverage in the Zscaler Cloud Security Platform
|Help Net Security – News – Apr 12 2020 23:00
|Zscaler, the leader in cloud security, announced the intent to acquire Cloudneeti, a Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) company. With the acquisition, Zscaler will provide its customers industry-leading data protection coverage in the…
|Malware
|Sodinokibi Ransomware to stop taking Bitcoin to hide money trail
|MalwareTips.com – Apr 12 2020 08:33
|The Sodinokibi Ransomware has started to accept the Monero cryptocurrency to make it harder for law enforcement to track ransom payments and plans to stop allowing bitcoin payments in the future. In a 2019 webinar titled "The functionality of…
|Reader Analysis: “Dynamic analysis technique to get decrypted KPOT Malware.”, (Sun, Apr 12th)
|SANS Internet Storm Center, InfoCON: green – Apr 12 2020 09:11
|Reader Vinnie shared his analysis of KPOT malware with us: In a previous write up, I documented a PowerShell downloader (shown below) pushing KPOT malware. Since then, all of the files have been submitted to VirusTotal allowing…
