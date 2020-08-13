Cyber Alert – 13 August 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Dharma Ransomware
|11
|11
|AgentTesla Keylogger
|10
|27
|DarkHotel Group
|5
|6
|Avaddon Ransomware
|3
|15
|Sodinokibi Ransomware
|4
|12
|DoppelPaymer Ransomware
|2
|10
|Endless Mayfly
|1
|1
|Locky Ransomware
|1
|1
|Sphinx Trojan
|1
|1
|ROKRAT Trojan
|1
|1
|Data Breaches
|SANS Institute Says 28,000 User Records Exposed in Email Breach
|SecurityWeek RSS Feed – Aug 12 2020 12:03
|The SANS Institute has disclosed a security incident which resulted in 28,000 records of personally identifiable information (PII) being forwarded to an unknown email address. …
|Unsecured Database Exposed on Web – Then Deleted
|BankInfoSecurity – Aug 12 2020 20:44
|Researcher Says Data on 3.1 Million Patients Exposed. Did…
|Hacker Groups
|Chaos Computer Club Media has lots of interesting videos I think you people might like
|TSecurity.de – Aug 12 2020 11:47
|CryptoCore Group
|Vyagers – RSS – Aug 12 2020 13:20
|The Return of Anonymous
|CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSS – Aug 12 2020 14:04
|Now a new generation was eager to join. “How does one apply to be a part of Anonymous? I just wanna help out, I’ll even make the hackers coffee or suttin” an activist in the United Kingdom joked on Twitter, garnering hundreds of thousands of likes…
|Who is ‘Q’? Thousands of Facebook, Twitter, or Reddit Became Breeding Ground of QAnon Communities Without Us Knowing
|Tech Times – Aug 13 2020 03:57
|Have you heard about the conspiracy group called 'QAnon'? If not yet, better check your social media now. This controversial pro-Trump group has been all over most giant social media platforms. If you search the word 'QAnon,' a lot of pages or groups…
|Malware
|Zeus Sphinx: What it is, how it works and how to prevent it | Malware spotlight
|Security Bloggers Network – Aug 12 2020 13:00
|Introduction When something is described as “rising from the ashes,” the mythological creature known as the phoenix normally comes to mind. For those that research malware, they may soon want to swap… Go on to the site to read the full…
|Maze Group’s Recent Assaults – A Quick Review
|Cyware – Aug 12 2020 18:24
|Maze ransomware group has been amongst one of the most active and fastest-growing ransomware actors. In around one year, it has targeted a number of large organizations, including the digital printing solutions provider Xerox Corporation, Cognizant,…
|Avaddon Ransomware Joins Data-Leaking Club
|BankInfoSecurity – Aug 12 2020 14:14
|Operators Create a Dedicated Leak Site, Continue Recruiting…
|Vulnerabilities
|CVE-2020-8913
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Aug 12 2020 11:23
|Description. A local, arbitrary code execution vulnerability exists in the SplitCompat.install endpoint in Android's Play Core Library versions prior to 1.7.2. A malicious attacker could create an apk which targets a specific application, and if a…
|More Microsoft Zero-Day Flaws Being Exploited
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Aug 12 2020 21:37
|Two critical, zero-day vulnerabilities affecting Internet Explorer and multiple versions of the Windows operating system are being exploited in the wild, Microsoft and the U.S. warn, urging prompt patching. The warnings cover CVE-2020-1380 , a remote…
|Ongoing Campaigns
|Hackers Combine Homoglyph Technique With Magecart Script To Target Victims
|Cyware – Aug 12 2020 18:24
|A new credit card skimming campaign was found exploiting Inter kit and favicons to hide skimming activities. What happened? According to researchers, the Magecart group 8—known for targeting e-commerce websites using fake domains and small favicon…
