Cyber Alert – 13 August 2020

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7 Dharma Ransomware 11 11 AgentTesla Keylogger 10 27 DarkHotel Group 5 6 Avaddon Ransomware 3 15 Sodinokibi Ransomware 4 12 DoppelPaymer Ransomware 2 10 Endless Mayfly 1 1 Locky Ransomware 1 1 Sphinx Trojan 1 1 ROKRAT Trojan 1 1

Ongoing Campaigns Hackers Combine Homoglyph Technique With Magecart Script To Target Victims Cyware – Aug 12 2020 18:24 A new credit card skimming campaign was found exploiting Inter kit and favicons to hide skimming activities. What happened? According to researchers, the Magecart group 8—known for targeting e-commerce websites using fake domains and small favicon…

