Cyber Alert – 13 May 2020
Silobreaker’s Daily Cyber Alert is created and distributed automatically by using our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|WannaCry Ransomware
|10
|12
|Lazarus Group
|8
|25
|Magecart Group
|5
|8
|Maze Ransomware
|12
|45
|Sodinokibi Ransomware
|8
|28
|Sphinx Trojan
|4
|10
|Shiny Hunters
|4
|19
|TA2101
|3
|8
|Nefilim Ransomware
|3
|11
|Plurox Malware
|2
|2
|Data Breaches
|Digital Ocean says it exposed customer data after it left an internal document online
|DataBreaches.net – May 12 2020 11:23
|Catalin Cimpanu reported this on May 8: Web hosting provider Digital Ocean is currently in the process of notifying some customers about a security lapse that exposed some of their account details. According to an email the company is currently…
|Chatbooks Confirms Breach After Data Sale
|News ≈ Packet Storm – May 12 2020 14:40
|Double Extortion: Data leak combined with ransomware have increased in recent weeks
|Reddit – Netsec – May 12 2020 13:06
|Hacker Groups
|Shiny Hunters Group Puts Millions of Stolen Records for Sale on Dark Web
|Cyware – May 12 2020 14:20
|A hacking group, Shiny Hunters, has started filling up a dark web marketplace with data stolen from nearly a dozen companies. This data comprised 73.2 million user records from these companies. What is happening The hacker group, earlier this week,…
|Weekly Threat Briefing: APT Group, Linux Malware, Ransomware and More
|ThreatStream Blog – May 12 2020 15:00
|The various threat intelligence stories in this iteration of the Weekly Threat Briefing discuss the following topics: APT, Bugs, Exploit, Healthcare Attacks, Naikon, and Vulnerabilities. The IOCs related to these stories…
|Researcher finds 1,236 domains infected with credit card stealers
|MalwareTips.com – May 12 2020 12:20
|A security researcher collected in a span of a few weeks over 1,000 domains infected with payment card skimmers, showing that the MageCart continues to be a prevalent threat that preys on insecure web shops. MageCart was first spotted over a decade…
|FBI, DHS to go public with suspected North Korean hacking tools
|Cyberscoop – News – May 12 2020 12:12
|The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security are preparing to jointly expose North Korean government-backed hacking this week, CyberScoop has learned. Threat data meant to help companies fend off hackers has already been shared with the…
|Malware
|Australian Transport Company Hit with Nefilim Ransomware Months after a Maito Ransomware Attack
|HOTforSecurity – May 12 2020 15:15
|Details of celebrities stolen in REvil ransomware attack on high-profile law firm
|SiliconANGLE – May 13 2020 02:57
|The REvil ransomware hacking group has successfully targeted Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks, a high-profile entertainment law firm that represents celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Madonna, Elton John, Barbara Streisand, Bruce Springsteen, Mariah…
|On the three-year anniversary of WannaCry, US exposes new North Korean malware
|ZDNet Zero Day Blog – May 12 2020 16:36
|US cyber-security officials expose today three new North Korean malware strains named COPPERHEDGE, TAINTEDSCRIBE, and PEBBLEDASH.
|REvil Ransomware Attack Hits A-List Celeb Law Firm
|Threatpost.com – May 12 2020 20:53
|Cybercriminals used the REvil ransomware to attack a law firm used by the likes of Lady Gaga, Drake and Madonna. Now, they're threatening to leak the 756 gigabytes of stolen data.
|Vulnerabilities
|Ongoing Campaigns
