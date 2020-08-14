Cyber Alert – 14 August 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|RedCurl
|47
|47
|Karma Panda
|22
|22
|APT28
|15
|16
|Unit 26165
|9
|9
|Bisonal Malware
|9
|9
|Mekotio
|8
|8
|Phorpiex Malware
|3
|3
|ShadowPad backdoor
|3
|3
|Remcos RAT
|3
|5
|DarkHotel Group
|3
|9
|Data Breaches
|Unsecured Database Exposed on Web – Then Deleted https://www.bankinfosecurity.com/unsecured-database-exposed-on-web-then-deleted-a-14814
|Expert insight: Ethical hackers find 350 million exposed email addresses
|Information Security Buzz – Aug 13 2020 10:06
|White hat hackers CyberNews recently discovered 350 million exposed email addresses on an unsecured server which were likely to have either been stolen or acquired back in October 2018. This unsecured bucket of data was hosted on an Amazon S3…
|350 million decrypted email addresses left exposed on an unsecured server
|MalwareTips.com – Aug 13 2020 09:02
|The CyberNews research team uncovered an unsecured data bucket owned by an unidentified party, containing seven gigabytes worth of unencrypted files that include 350,000,000 strings of unique email addresses. The massive trove of emails was left on a…
|An Alexa Bug Could Have Exposed Your Voice History to Hackers
|HITBSecNews – Aug 13 2020 22:26
|An Alexa Bug Could Have Exposed Your Voice History to Hackers l33tdawg Thu, 08/13/2020 – 22:26
|Hacker Groups
|CactusPete APT group’s updated Bisonal backdoor
|CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSS – Aug 13 2020 20:05
|Author Cyber Security Review CactusPete (also known as Karma Panda or Tonto Team) is an APT group that has been publicly known since at least 2013. Some of the group’s activities have been previously described in public by multiple sources. We have…
|RedCurl cybercrime group has hacked companies for three years
|ZDNet Asia Blogs – Aug 13 2020 07:00
|New hacker group discovered; believed to operate out of Russia.
|Fox Kitten APT Gets a New Toy
|Cyware – Aug 13 2020 18:24
|Fox Kitten, also known as Parisite, is an Iran-linked group of elite hackers exploring the latest unpatched vulnerabilities in products and equipment of large private corporations and government networks. What happened? Recently, Fox Kitten was…
|Rent a hacker: Group-IB uncovers corporate espionage group RedCurl
|Group-IB – Aug 13 2020 08:38
|Group-IB, a global threat hunting and intelligence company headquartered in Singapore, has released an analytical report on the previously unknown APT group RedCurl, which focuses on corporate espionage. In less than three years, RedCurl attacked…
|Malware
|Mekotio: These aren’t the security updates you’re looking for…
|WeLiveSecurity RSS – Aug 13 2020 09:30
|Another in our occasional series demystifying Latin American banking trojans The post Mekotio: These aren’t the…
|Extracting packer injected malware from memory [Remcos RAT] https://medium.com/bugbountywriteup/extracting-packer-injected-malware-from-memory-remcos-rat-aa87cb224b70?source=rss—-7b722bfd1b8d—4
|Vulnerabilities
|CVE-2020-11733
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Aug 13 2020 17:29
|Description. An issue was discovered on Spirent TestCenter and Avalanche appliance admin interface firmware. An attacker, who already has access to an SSH restricted shell, can achieve root access via shell metacharacters. The attacker can then, for…
|Ongoing Campaigns
