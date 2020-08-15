Cyber Alert – 15 August 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on a set of queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7 XCSSET 21 24 Drovorub 28 81 Bisonal Malware 11 21 Karma Panda 11 34 RedCurl 13 60 KONNI malware 8 8 IcedID Trojan 10 12 APT28 9 26 Zloader Malware 6 6 Osiris Banking Trojan 4 4

