Cyber Alert – 15 August 2020
|Data Breaches
Amazon Alexa Vulnerabilities Exposed User Data
|Amazon Alexa Vulnerabilities Exposed User Data https://www.securityweek.com/amazon-alexa-vulnerabilities-exposed-user-data
|Hacker Groups
RedCurl APT Group Hacks Global Companies for Corporate Espionage
RedCurl APT Group Hacks Global Companies for Corporate Espionage

Sorin Mustaca's aggregated IT Security News and articles about information security, vulnerabilities, exploits, patches, releases, software, features, hacks, laws, spam, viruses, malware, breaches. RedCurl APT Group Hacks…
New Cybercrime Group RedCurl Identified
New Cybercrime Group RedCurl Identified

The Security research Group-IB has identified a new Russian speaking threat actor that has reportedly been carrying out attacks over the past three years. Focusing on…
|RedCurl cybercrime group has hacked companies for three years
|Security researchers have uncovered a new Russian-speaking hacking group that they claim has been focusing on the past three years on corporate espionage, targeting companies across the world to steal documents that contain commercial secrets and…
|RedCurl cybercrime group has hacked companies for three years…
|Malware
Drovorub: Russia Pushing Invisible Malware, say NSA and FBI
|Russian military targeting Linux systems with Drovorub malware
|Critical US national security systems running Linux are being targeted with malware as part of cyber espionage campaign spearheaded by a division of the Russian military, also known as Fancy Bear or ATP28 . The Drovorub malware is targeting Linux…
|Vulnerabilities
|NA – CVE-2020-7583 – A vulnerability has been identified in…
|A vulnerability has been identified in Automation License Manager 5 (All versions), Automation License Manager 6 (All versions < V6.0.8). The application does not properly validate the users' privileges when executing some operations, which could…
|Security Flaws & Fixes – W/E – 8/14/20
|Acrobat and Reader Get New Patches from Adobe (08/11/2020) Adobe's August security updates address 11…
|Low CVE-2020-7303: Mcafee Data loss prevention
|Cross Site scripting vulnerability in McAfee Data Loss Prevention (DLP) ePO extension prior to 11.5.3 allows authenticated remote user to trigger scripts to run in a user's browser via adding a new label.
|What is Vulnerability Management?
|Some people still believe their IT infrastructure is unflawed simply because they’ve never experienced a cybersecurity incident – until something goes wrong and the company becomes the victim of a malware attack or a data leak. This is why…
|Ongoing Campaigns
|Chinese APT CactusPete targets military and financial orgs in Eastern Europe
|China-linked threat actor tracked as CactusPete was employing an updated backdoor in recent attacks targeting military and financial organizations in Eastern Europe. A China-linked APT group, tracked by Kaspersky as CactusPete (aka Karma Panda or…
|FBI, NSA Share Details on New ‘Drovorub’ Linux Malware Used by Russia
|The United States on Thursday published information on Drovorub, a previously undisclosed piece of malware that Russia-linked cyber-spies are using in attacks targeting Linux systems. Drovorub, a joint advisory from the NSA and the FBI reveals, is…
|Companies Hacked By RedCurl Cybercrime Group For Three Years
|It has been reported that security researchers have uncovered a new Russian-based hacking group that they claim has been focusing on the past three years on corporate espionage, targeting companies across the world to steal documents that contain…
|Alert: Russian Hackers Deploying Linux Malware
|Cyberwarfare / Nation-State Attacks , Fraud Management & Cybercrime , Fraud Risk Management Alert From NSA and FBI Warns of Drovorub Malware Used by 'Fancy Bear' Group Akshaya Asokan (asokan_akshaya) • August 14, 2020 The components that make up the…
