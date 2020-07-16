Cyber Alert – 16 July 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on a set of queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7 APT34 13 16 Grandoreiro Malware 10 13 Guildma Trojan 9 12 Melcoz 9 18 Javali Trojan 9 19 GoldenHelper 6 16 Stuxnet 8 12 EMOTET Trojan 6 14 WannaCry Ransomware 5 10 Gaza Cybergang 3 6

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.