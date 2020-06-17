Silobreaker

  Tags: daily cyber digest

Cyber Alert – 17 June 2020

Silobreaker’s Daily Cyber Alert is created and distributed automatically by using our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
Anonymous Group 13 18
Black Kingdom Ransomware 6 16
QakBot 7 16
APT29 4 6
Vendetta Hacker Group 3 4
Stuxnet 3 6
Trickbot Malware 9 42
CoinMiner Malware 2 2
The Shadow Brokers 2 2
Dharma Ransomware 2 2
Data Breaches
845GB of sensitive explicit data on niche dating apps users exposed online
HackReadJun 16 2020 11:52
Home » Security » 845GB of sensitive explicit data on niche dating apps users exposed online
2,500 Posts, 300 Platforms, Six Years: A Huge But Mysterious Pro-Russia Disinformation Campaign Is Exposed
Thomas Fox-Brewster – RSSJun 16 2020 15:00
For six years, a group of Russian disinformation specialists have been spreading fake stories and forged documents across all manner of social media and news sites, all with the aim of sowing distrust and swaying elections across European and North…
Hacker Groups
Mythic Leopard
CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSSJun 16 2020 15:28
Also known as Transparent Tribe and C-Major. This threat actor uses social engineering and spear phishing to target military and defense organizations in India, for the purpose of espionage.
Hackers of Savior
CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSSJun 16 2020 15:27
On May 21, 2020, a new hacktivist group going by the name ‘Hackers of Savior’ launched a defacing campaign targeting thousands of Israeli websites. There has been significant cyber activity over the previous two months leading up to the website…
Tonto Team
CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSSJun 16 2020 15:30
Chinese government-aligned APT that used Bisonal malware for over ten years in various campaigns against entities in Japan, Russia, and South Korea.
Lazarus Group
CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSSJun 16 2020 15:28
This threat actor targets and compromises entities primarily in South Korea and South Korean interests for espionage, disruption, and destruction. It has also been known to conduct cyber operations for financial gain, including targeting…
Malware
The Little Ransomware That Couldn’t (Dharma)
Reddit – NetsecJun 16 2020 13:51
submitted by /u/TheDFIRReport [link]…
Vulnerabilities
Adobe fixes critical flaws in Illustrator, After Effects, more
BleepingComputer.comJun 16 2020 17:33
Adobe has released out-of-band security updates to address 18 critical flaws that could allow attackers to execute arbitrary code on systems running vulnerable versions of Adobe After Effects, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, Premiere Rush, and Audition….
Ongoing Campaigns
No, that wasn’t a DDoS attack, just a cellular outage
Cyberscoop – NewsJun 16 2020 14:37
If Anonymous actually knows about a cyberattack that knocked telecommunications services throughout the U.S. offline Monday, then its members aren’t saying much. A Twitter account claiming to be attached to the once formidable hacking group…
‘Black Kingdom’ Ransomware Operators Target Pulse Secure VPNs
Security WeekJun 16 2020 14:17
Researchers at Poland-based cybersecurity firm REDTEAM.PL have observed Black Kingdom ransomware attacks that exploit a Pulse Secure VPN vulnerability patched last year. Tracked as CVE-2019-11510 and featuring a CVSS score of 10, the vulnerability was…
Vulnerabilities in D-Link router raises concerns over remote worker IT security
SC Magazine UKJun 16 2020 11:01
54 minutes ago Hackers could use D-link router flaws to exfiltrate data and upload malware Security researchers have warned remote workers that their home router contains flaws that allow hackers to run arbitrary commands, exfiltrate data, upload…
Hackers Can Use Light Bulbs to Eavesdrop: Study
Data Breach TodayJun 16 2020 18:20
Endpoint Security , Governance & Risk Management , Privacy Here's How a Light Bulb's Vibrations Can Be Used to Intercept Conversations Akshaya Asokan (asokan_akshaya) • June 16, 2020 A new research paper describes a side-channel attack technique that…

