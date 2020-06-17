Cyber Alert – 17 June 2020
Silobreaker’s Daily Cyber Alert is created and distributed automatically by using our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Anonymous Group
|13
|18
|Black Kingdom Ransomware
|6
|16
|QakBot
|7
|16
|APT29
|4
|6
|Vendetta Hacker Group
|3
|4
|Stuxnet
|3
|6
|Trickbot Malware
|9
|42
|CoinMiner Malware
|2
|2
|The Shadow Brokers
|2
|2
|Dharma Ransomware
|2
|2
|Hacker Groups
|Mythic Leopard
|CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSS – Jun 16 2020 15:28
|Also known as Transparent Tribe and C-Major. This threat actor uses social engineering and spear phishing to target military and defense organizations in India, for the purpose of espionage.
|Hackers of Savior
|CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSS – Jun 16 2020 15:27
|On May 21, 2020, a new hacktivist group going by the name ‘Hackers of Savior’ launched a defacing campaign targeting thousands of Israeli websites. There has been significant cyber activity over the previous two months leading up to the website…
|Tonto Team
|CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSS – Jun 16 2020 15:30
|Chinese government-aligned APT that used Bisonal malware for over ten years in various campaigns against entities in Japan, Russia, and South Korea.
|Lazarus Group
|CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSS – Jun 16 2020 15:28
|This threat actor targets and compromises entities primarily in South Korea and South Korean interests for espionage, disruption, and destruction. It has also been known to conduct cyber operations for financial gain, including targeting…
|Malware
|The Little Ransomware That Couldn’t (Dharma)
|Reddit – Netsec – Jun 16 2020 13:51
|submitted by /u/TheDFIRReport [link]…
|Vulnerabilities
|cybersecboardrm – Flaws in mobile Internet protocol GTP allow hackers to target 5G users #Cybersecurity #security https://t.co/Ss6tbBvBO0
|cybersecboardrm – Twitter – Jun 16 2020 05:24
|Flaws in mobile Internet protocol GTP allow hackers to target 5G users #Cybersecurity #security https://securityaffairs.co/wordpress/104799/hacking/gtp-flaws-5g-users.html?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=gtp-flaws-5g-users
|Dinosn – BigDebIT flaws in Oracle EBS allow hackers to alter financial records https://t.co/FdTD9ULjio
|Dinosn – Twitter – Jun 16 2020 18:52
|BigDebIT flaws in Oracle EBS allow hackers to alter financial records https://securityaffairs.co/wordpress/104840/hacking/bigdebit-flaws-oracle-ebs.html
|Dinosn – Flaws in mobile Internet protocol GTP allow hackers to target 5G users https://t.co/kH9eXr4p96
|Dinosn – Twitter – Jun 16 2020 06:03
|Flaws in mobile Internet protocol GTP allow hackers to target 5G users https://securityaffairs.co/wordpress/104799/hacking/gtp-flaws-5g-users.html
|Adobe fixes critical flaws in Illustrator, After Effects, more
|BleepingComputer.com – Jun 16 2020 17:33
|Adobe has released out-of-band security updates to address 18 critical flaws that could allow attackers to execute arbitrary code on systems running vulnerable versions of Adobe After Effects, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, Premiere Rush, and Audition….
|Ongoing Campaigns
|No, that wasn’t a DDoS attack, just a cellular outage
|Cyberscoop – News – Jun 16 2020 14:37
|If Anonymous actually knows about a cyberattack that knocked telecommunications services throughout the U.S. offline Monday, then its members aren’t saying much. A Twitter account claiming to be attached to the once formidable hacking group…
|‘Black Kingdom’ Ransomware Operators Target Pulse Secure VPNs
|Security Week – Jun 16 2020 14:17
|Researchers at Poland-based cybersecurity firm REDTEAM.PL have observed Black Kingdom ransomware attacks that exploit a Pulse Secure VPN vulnerability patched last year. Tracked as CVE-2019-11510 and featuring a CVSS score of 10, the vulnerability was…
|Vulnerabilities in D-Link router raises concerns over remote worker IT security
|SC Magazine UK – Jun 16 2020 11:01
|54 minutes ago Hackers could use D-link router flaws to exfiltrate data and upload malware Security researchers have warned remote workers that their home router contains flaws that allow hackers to run arbitrary commands, exfiltrate data, upload…
|Hackers Can Use Light Bulbs to Eavesdrop: Study
|Data Breach Today – Jun 16 2020 18:20
|Endpoint Security , Governance & Risk Management , Privacy Here's How a Light Bulb's Vibrations Can Be Used to Intercept Conversations Akshaya Asokan (asokan_akshaya) • June 16, 2020 A new research paper describes a side-channel attack technique that…
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.