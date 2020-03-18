Cyber Alert – 18 March 2020
Silobreaker’s Daily Cyber Alert is created and distributed automatically by using our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|CoronaVirus Ransomware
|4
|8
|CovidLock
|4
|8
|Nefilim Ransomware
|3
|3
|KPOT Stealer Malware
|3
|4
|Ursnif Malware
|3
|4
|Nemty Ransomware
|3
|4
|MSIL/Crimson
|2
|5
|NanoCore RAT
|2
|5
|Gamaredon Group
|2
|3
|Magecart Group
|2
|6
|Data Breaches
|Is there a relationship between organization policies and data breaches?
|Security Bloggers Network – Mar 17 2020 17:56
|There is a strong correlation between organization policies and data breaches. Here we consider the three most common causes and how corresponding organization policies, if well-implemented, can reduce the attack surface and prevent data…
|Data Breach at Illinois College
|IT Security Guru – Mar 17 2020 10:05
|An Illinois college is offering nearly free credit monitoring to over 1,700 current and former employees following a recent data breach. Officials at the College of DuPage confirmed on Monday that a cybersecurity incident had taken place recently….
|Guitar Tuition Website Suffers Six-Month Data Breach
|Infosecurity – Latest News – Mar 17 2020 16:22
|Guitar Tuition Website Suffers Six-Month Data Breach A Florida company that offers guitar lessons online to millions of students around the world has suffered a data breach. Unauthorized access of TrueFire's computer system went on…
|Weekly Threat Briefing: Russian APT, Microsoft SMB Vulnerability, Virgin Media Data Leak, and More
|ThreatStream Blog – Mar 17 2020 15:00
|The various threat intelligence stories in this iteration of the Weekly Threat Briefing discuss the following topics: APT, Turla, Data leak, NSO, CVE, Phishing, and Vulnerabilities. The IOCs related to these stories are…
|Hacker Groups
|Magecart hackers have spent weeks lurking on NutriBullet’s website
|Cyberscoop – News – Mar 18 2020 07:00
|A group of scammers using a pervasive hacking technique have spent weeks lurking on the website where NutriBullet customers entered their payment data, according to new findings from a cybersecurity vendor. RiskIQ published research on…
|APT36 Taps Coronavirus as ‘Golden Opportunity’ to Spread Crimson RAT
|Threatpost.com – Mar 17 2020 15:07
|The Pakistani-linked APT has been spotted infecting victims with data exfiltration malware.
|Threat actors play on people’s desire to help cure Coronavirus
|SC Magazine US – Mar 18 2020 00:28
|Much like the new cases of COVID-19 that occur daily, cybercriminals are constantly rolling out new tactics, techniques and procedures based on the pandemic. One of the newer attacks, first observed on March 7, uses a Coronavirus themed email to spread…
|Trend Micro Patches Two Vulnerabilities Exploited in the Wild
|Security Week – Mar 18 2020 05:17
|Trend Micro has patched several serious vulnerabilities in its Worry-Free Business Security, Apex One and OfficeScan products, including a couple of flaws that have been exploited in the wild. One of the actively exploited vulnerabilities, tracked as…
|Malware
|New Nefilim Ransomware Threatens to Release Victims’ Data
|BleepingComputer.com – Mar 17 2020 16:28
|A new ransomware called Nefilim that shares much of the same code as Nemty has started to become active in the wild and threatens to release stolen data. […]
|Why your organization needs to be ready for the Snake ransomware
|MalwareTips.com – Mar 17 2020 12:50
|This ransomware could encrypt all the computers on your network Despite rearing its ugly, slithery head all the way back in January, the infamous Snake ransomware continues to be a major burden for businesses. With organisations more dependent on…
|Attackers use a new CoronaVirus Ransomware to cover Kpot Infostealer infections
|Security Affairs – Mar 17 2020 10:13
|Coronavirus-themed attacks continue to increase, experts observed new Coronavirus ransomware that acts as a cover for Kpot Infostealer. Last week, security experts from …
|Fake WiseCleaner website spreading CoronaVirus ransomware
|HackRead – Mar 17 2020 17:20
|By Deeba Ahmed Another day, another Coronavirus ransomware – This time, researchers have discovered new ransomware ironically named CoronaVirus. This is a post from HackRead.com Read the original post: …
|Vulnerabilities
|Ongoing Campaigns
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.