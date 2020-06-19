Cyber Alert – 19 June 2020

Silobreaker’s Daily Cyber Alert is created and distributed automatically by using our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7 InvisiMole 46 46 Gamaredon Group 13 28 ACIDBOX 10 23 Bundlore 5 5 GraceWire Malware 5 9 Maze Ransomware 15 48 IcedID Trojan 5 16 Lazarus Group 4 17 APT29 3 9 Cobalt Group 2 2

