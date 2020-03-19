Cyber Alert – 19 March 2020
Silobreaker’s Daily Cyber Alert is created and distributed automatically by using our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Magecart Group
|10
|13
|Magecart Group 8
|5
|6
|Nefilim Ransomware
|4
|7
|Trickbot Malware
|8
|23
|GuLoader
|3
|3
|Formbook Malware
|3
|6
|AZORult Stealer
|4
|20
|KPOT Stealer Malware
|2
|6
|Nemty Ransomware
|3
|6
|URSNIF
|2
|6
|Data Breaches
|Six-Month Data Breach on Guitar Site
|IT Security Guru – Mar 18 2020 11:05
|A Florida company that offers guitar lessons online to millions of students around the world has suffered a data breach.Unauthorized access of TrueFire’s computer system went on for six months before the breach was detected on January 10, 2020. In a…
|Koodo Mobile’s Data Breach Notification: Customer Accounts and Data Sold on Dark Web
|DataBreaches.net – Mar 18 2020 12:39
|Security Magazine reports: Koodo Mobile, a Canadian mobile flanker brand started by Telus in 2008, has announced customer data has been breached and is now being sold on various Dark Web websites. Koodo is mostly oriented toward younger customers and…
|Unsecured Database Exposes Financial Records: Report
|Bank Info Security – Mar 18 2020 18:54
|Governance & Risk Management , IT Risk Management , Risk Assessments Researcher Says S3 Bucket Linked to Advantage Capital Funding, Argus Capital Funding Akshaya Asokan (asokan_akshaya) • March 18, 2020 An unsecured Amazon Web Services S3 bucket left…
|3 steps to an effective data management and compliance strategy
|Information Age – Mar 18 2020 09:19
|Mark Jow, VP, technical services EMEA at Commvault, discusses how to establish a strategy that's effective for data management and compliance It's important to keep regulation in mind when managing data Data is becoming crucial in almost every aspect…
|Hacker Groups
|Magecart Cyberattack Targets NutriBullet Website
|Threatpost.com – Mar 18 2020 09:00
|Researchers warn that a Magecart group has set up skimmers on the blender manufacturer's website, in hopes of stealing customer payment-card data.
|‘NutriBullet.com’ is The Latest Web-Shop to Fall Victim to Magecart Group 8
|TechNadu – Mar 18 2020 11:19
|Another sign of Magecart Group 8 activity got published, and this time, it concerns NutriBullet. The famous blender maker has left its online shop on autopilot, as the malicious actors are loading skimmers at will. RiskIQ researchers are playing the…
|EnigmaSpark: Politically Themed Cyber Activity Highlights Regional Opposition to Middle East Peace Plan
|Security Intelligence – Mar 18 2020 10:00
|In recent analysis of malicious activity likely targeting entities based in the Middle East, IBM X-Force Incident Response and Intelligence Services…
|Ransomware Is Mostly Deployed After Hours: Report
|Security Week – Mar 18 2020 14:18
|Most ransomware is deployed after hours, and usually several days after the initial compromise, newly published research from FireEye reveals. Over the past several years, ransomware has become a major threat to organizations of all sizes, from all…
|Malware
|New Nefilim Ransomware Threatens to Release Victims’ Data
|Office of Inadequate Security – Mar 18 2020 20:25
|Lawrence Abrams reports: A new ransomware called Nefilim that shares much of the same code as Nemty has started to become…
|New Nefilim Ransomware Threatens to Release Victims’ Data
|Seclists.org – Data Loss – Mar 18 2020 14:28
|Posted by Destry Winant on Mar 18…
|Trickbot, Emotet Malware Use Coronavirus News to Evade Detection
|BleepingComputer.com – Mar 18 2020 19:14
|The TrickBot and Emotet Trojans have started to add text from Coronavirus news stories to attempt to bypass security software using artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect malware. […]
|TrickBot Module Takes Aim at Remote Desktops
|ste williams – Mar 18 2020 21:20
|The module, still in development, focuses on compromising Windows systems by brute-forcing accounts via the Remote Desktop Protocol. Trickbot, a popular malware distribution framework often referred to simply as a Trojan, gained a new trick, with…
|Vulnerabilities
|Trend Micro addresses two issues exploited by hackers in the wild
|Security Affairs – Mar 18 2020 10:25
|Trend Micro has addressed several serious vulnerabilities in its products, including two flaws that have been exploited in the wild. Trend Micro has released security updates to address several serious flaws in its Worry-Free Business Security,…
|Cisco addresses multiple issues in its SD-WAN product
|Security Affairs – Mar 18 2020 21:54
|Cisco has addressed a total of five vulnerabilities in its SD-WAN solution, including three high severity flaws. Cisco has addressed five vulnerabilities in its SD-WAN…
|How Security Intelligence Enables Risk-Prioritized Vulnerability Management
|Recorded Future – Blog – Mar 18 2020 14:00
|Editor’s Note: Over the next several weeks, we’re sharing excerpts from the newly released second edition of our popular book, “The Threat Intelligence Handbook: Moving Toward a Security Intelligence Program.” Here, we’re…
|Adobe patches 41 vulnerabilities, 22 in Photoshop
|SC Magazine US – Mar 18 2020 16:56
|Adobe may have skipped March Patch Tuesday to push out security updates but caught up today issuing advisories covering 41 vulnerabilities, the majority critical, over six products. The products included Adobe Genuine Integrity Service, Acrobat…
|Ongoing Campaigns
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.