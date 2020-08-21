Cyber Alert – 21 August 2020
This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on a set of queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|BLINDINGCAN
|23
|40
|APT36
|16
|16
|WannaRen
|7
|28
|MSIL/Crimson
|4
|4
|ELF Malware
|4
|6
|Golang Malware
|3
|15
|Lucifer Malware
|2
|2
|Ragnarok Ransomware
|2
|2
|Clop Ransomware
|2
|2
|Rakos Malware
|2
|4
|Data Breaches
|Experts Commentary: 235 Million Instagram, TikTok And YouTube User Profiles Exposed In Massive Data Leak
|Information Security Buzz – Aug 20 2020 13:49
|The security research team at Comparitech today disclosed how an unsecured database left almost 235 million Instagram, TikTok and YouTube user profiles exposed online in what can only be described as a massive data leak. The data was spread across…
|Secnewsbytes – Medical Records Exposed via GitHub Leaks – HealthcareInfoSecurity https://t.co/HeaDC3SA3O
|Secnewsbytes – Twitter – Aug 21 2020 03:06
|Medical Records Exposed via GitHub Leaks – HealthcareInfoSecurity https://www.bankinfosecurity.com/blogs/massive-quantities-medical-data-exposed-via-github-leaks-p-2933
|Coronavirus-exposed teachers could stay in classrooms under new fed. guidance
|ArsTechnica – Aug 20 2020 18:04
|…
|Data Leaks in 2020: Accelerated Digital Transformation Exposes Enterprises
|Security Bloggers Network – Aug 20 2020 18:11
|…
|Hacker Groups
|InfoSecHotSpot – Transparent Tribe: Evolution analysis,part 1 Transparent Tribe, also known as PROJECTM and MYTHIC LEOPARD, is a hig… https://t.co/BLQX2ml8N4
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter – Aug 20 2020 15:28
|Transparent Tribe: Evolution analysis,part 1 Transparent Tribe, also known as PROJECTM and MYTHIC LEOPARD, is a highly prolific group whose activities can be traced as far back as 2013. https://bit.ly/34hqNR3…
|Transparent Tribe: Evolution analysis,part 1
|Vyagers – RSS – Aug 20 2020 13:35
|Transparent Tribe: Evolution analysis,part 1
|Transparent Tribe APT targets government, military by infecting USB devices
|Vyagers – RSS – Aug 20 2020 13:31
|https://www.zdnet.com/article/transparent-tribe-hacking-group-spreads-malware-by-infecting-usb-devices/
|Transparent Tribe Mounts Ongoing Spy Campaign on Military, Government
|Webroot Threat – Aug 20 2020 22:27
|Userlevel 7 +50 August 20, 2020 By Tara Seals The group has added a management console and a USB worming function to its main malware, Crimson RAT. The APT group Transparent Tribe is mounting an ongoing cyberespionage campaign, researchers said, which…
|Malware
|ZDNet – WannaRen ransomware author contacts security firm to share decryption key https://t.co/0MwvML0yH2
|ZDNet – Twitter – Aug 20 2020 07:00
|WannaRen ransomware author contacts security firm to share decryption key…
|ZDNet – WannaRen ransomware author contacts security firm to share decryption key https://t.co/eHFPO8uATM
|ZDNet – Twitter – Aug 20 2020 11:30
|WannaRen ransomware author contacts security firm to share decryption key…
|ZDNet – WannaRen ransomware author contacts security firm to share decryption key https://t.co/N4bmX8DD74
|ZDNet – Twitter – Aug 20 2020 16:15
|WannaRen ransomware author contacts security firm to share decryption key…
|ZDNet – WannaRen ransomware author contacts security firm to share decryption key https://t.co/WnpS11U6YU
|ZDNet – Twitter – Aug 20 2020 21:15
|WannaRen ransomware author contacts security firm to share decryption key…
|Vulnerabilities
|Cisco Critical Flaw Patched in WAN Software Solution
|Threatpost.com – Aug 20 2020 12:43
|Cisco has issued a fix for a critical flaw in its Virtual Wide Area Application Services (vWAAS), software for optimizing WAN on virtual private cloud infrastructure.
|cybersecboardrm – Cisco Critical Flaw Patched in WAN Software Solution #Cybersecurity #security https://t.co/f8Suq4OW0G
|cybersecboardrm – Twitter – Aug 20 2020 13:52
|Cisco Critical Flaw Patched in WAN Software Solution #Cybersecurity #security https://threatpost.com/cisco-critical-flaw-patched-in-wan-software-solution/158485/
|IBM Finds Flaw in Millions of Thales Wireless IoT Modules
|BankInfoSecurity – Aug 20 2020 15:15
|Insulin Pumps Could Be Manipulated and Smart…
|Google fixed email spoofing flaw 7 hours after public disclosure
|Security Affairs – Aug 20 2020 22:03
|Google addressed an email spoofing vulnerability affecting Gmail and G Suite a few hours after it was publicly disclosed. Google addressed an email spoofing vulnerability affecting its Gmail and G Suite products a few hours after it was publicly…
|Ongoing Campaigns
|Voice Phishers for Hire Are Targeting Corporate VPN Networks
|TechNadu – Aug 20 2020 12:03
|Voice phishing against the VPN networks of large companies is going rampant right now. Actors are calling new employees and pretend to be from the firm’s IT, looking to fix their “VPN issues.” Companies could render these attacks useless if only they…
|New Wave of Phishing Attacks Dropshipping the Konni RAT
|Cyware – Aug 20 2020 19:24
|Active since at least 2014 but remaining unnoticed for over three years, the Konni remote access trojan (RAT) is now back in action, as per the recent warning from the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). What happened? A new…
|Imperva mitigates largest DDoS attacks of 2020… so far…
|Imperva Data Security Blog – Aug 20 2020 13:00
|The word “unprecedented” has never been used so much as it has during 2020. And in the latest of many unprecedented events, July saw the two largest recorded DDoS attacks of the year so far. As revealed in our …
|CISA warns of BLINDINGCAN, a new strain of North Korean malware
|MalwareTips.com – Aug 20 2020 15:07
|The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has published a security alert today containing details about a new strain of malware that was seen this year deployed by North Korean government hackers. Click to expand……
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.