Cyber Alert – 21 July 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|EMOTET Trojan
|23
|128
|NewCore RAT
|5
|5
|GMERA Malware
|6
|23
|NewPass Backdoor
|4
|7
|Xerxes Malware
|4
|10
|Turla APT Group
|4
|6
|Sodinokibi Ransomware
|8
|12
|BlackRock Malware
|5
|33
|Nefilim Ransomware
|5
|22
|GoldenHelper
|4
|22
|Data Breaches
|Live Webinar: Exposed Environments: Cyber AI & Insider Threats
|BankInfoSecurity – Jul 20 2020 18:44
|One Million Online Student Records Exposed by E-Learning Sites
|Infosecurity – Latest News – Jul 20 2020 09:30
|One Million Online Student Records Exposed by E-Learning Sites Nearly one million records containing the personal information of online students have been leaked after cloud misconfigurations by five e-learning platforms, according to…
|‘Unforgivable’: The privacy breach that exposed sensitive details of WA’s virus fight
|Office of Inadequate Security – Jul 20 2020 12:06
|Kelly Haywood and Gary Adshead report: One of Western Australia’s biggest privacy breaches, which involves the…
|Hacker Groups
|Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Lazarus’ Latest Campaigns
|CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSS – Jul 20 2020 16:56
|What is the first thing that comes to your mind when asked what techniques does North Korea use to threaten its ideological enemies? You would probably spit out two words without hesitation – nuclear program. But there is a more a subtle threat, that…
|COVID-19 Research and Vaccine Research Targeted by APT29 Group
|CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSS – Jul 20 2020 10:45
|Organizations from the US, UK and Canada involved in COVID-19 research have been targeted by a hacking group known as APT29. APT, or Advanced Persistent Threat, groups are usually nation-state or state-sponsored groups, working to compromise critical…
|Malware
|Data stolen in Nefilim ransomware attack on French telco Orange
|Office of Inadequate Security – Jul 20 2020 12:07
|Duncan Riley reports: French telecommunications company Orange S.A. has been targeted by a ransomware attack with data…
|Ransomware Functionality Removed From ThiefQuest Mac Malware
|Security Week – Jul 20 2020 11:17
|The developers of the Mac malware named ThiefQuest continue to improve their creation and researchers noticed that the latest versions of the threat no longer include ransomware functionality. First discovered in late June, (aka EvilQuest) initially…
|2020-07-20 – Word docs with macros for IcedID (Bokbot)
|Malware-Traffic-Analysis.net – Blog Entries – Jul 20 2020 20:45
|Vulnerabilities
|Patching SIGRed: Windows CVE-2020-1350
|Security Bloggers Network – Jul 20 2020 17:04
|In the July 2020 Patch Tuesday release, Microsoft has patched 13 critical and 83 important vulnerabilities, but one CVE in particular is getting the lion’s share of the attention. CVE-2020-1350, nicknamed “SIGRed,” targets DNS…
|Ongoing Campaigns
|More Fake Cryptocurrency Apps Deliver GMERA Malware to Mac Users
|SecurityWeek RSS Feed – Jul 20 2020 09:58
|Security researchers at ESET have identified a new campaign targeting Mac users with trojanized cryptocurrency trading apps designed to deliver the GMERA malware. …
|Rise in DDoS attacks lost in pandemic
|SC Magazine US – Jul 20 2020 16:44
|Though they might get lost in all the other security threats exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, DDoS attacks, unsurprisingly, ticked up during the first part of 2020, most handily absorbed by the internet backbone – and the defensive efforts of…
|Tedrade banking malware families target users worldwide
|Security Affairs – Jul 20 2020 06:19
|The Tetrade term coined by Kaspersky experts to refer four large banking trojan families developed and spread by Brazilian crooks worldwide. Cybersecurity researchers from Kaspersky Lab have detailed four different families of Brazilian banking…
|New AgeLocker Ransomware Abuses Genuine ‘Age’ Encryption Tool
|Cyware – Jul 20 2020 07:24
|Some clever hackers have been attempting to use legitimate software tools to target their victims, thereby leaving fewer clues and chances for security defenses to identify the threat. Recently, some hackers were observed doing the same, using a…
