Cyber Alert – 21 July 2020

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7 EMOTET Trojan 23 128 NewCore RAT 5 5 GMERA Malware 6 23 NewPass Backdoor 4 7 Xerxes Malware 4 10 Turla APT Group 4 6 Sodinokibi Ransomware 8 12 BlackRock Malware 5 33 Nefilim Ransomware 5 22 GoldenHelper 4 22

Vulnerabilities Patching SIGRed: Windows CVE-2020-1350 Security Bloggers Network – Jul 20 2020 17:04 In the July 2020 Patch Tuesday release, Microsoft has patched 13 critical and 83 important vulnerabilities, but one CVE in particular is getting the lion’s share of the attention. CVE-2020-1350, nicknamed “SIGRed,” targets DNS…

