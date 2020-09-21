Cyber Alert – 21 September 2020
This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on a set of queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact us here for more information.
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Ragnar Locker
|5
|23
|RansomExx
|2
|5
|Cerberus Malware
|3
|26
|Shamoon Virus
|1
|1
|Ransom X
|1
|1
|CYBORG Ransomware
|1
|1
|Mozi Malware
|1
|6
|Crypt32 Ransomware
|1
|8
|APT34
|1
|3
|Mirai Trojan
|1
|5
|Data Breaches
|Misconfigured UTAS SharePoint Site Exposed 20,000 Students Details
|SecurityPhresh – Sep 21 2020 03:54
|Security settings allowed broad access to files.
|ZDNet – US charges Iranian hackers for breaching US satellite companies https://t.co/oJDrgAf6nj
|ZDNet – Twitter – Sep 21 2020 00:15
|US charges Iranian hackers for breaching US satellite companies…
|ZDNet – US charges Iranian hackers for breaching US satellite companies https://t.co/MtXmQJqQc2
|ZDNet – Twitter – Sep 21 2020 04:30
|US charges Iranian hackers for breaching US satellite companies…
|ZDNet – US charges Iranian hackers for breaching US satellite companies https://t.co/LX72iXgPso
|ZDNet – Twitter – Sep 20 2020 08:45
|US charges Iranian hackers for breaching US satellite companies…
|Malware
|Maze Actors Copy Ragnar Locker’s Virtual Machine Trick
|Cyware – Sep 20 2020 18:36
|Maze ransomware operators are known for their innovative tactics and approaches, such as the launch of a dedicated Maze news site and the creation of a cartel of ransomware operations to share resources and infrastructure with other cybercriminals….
|The ransomware crisis is getting worse. We need to make these four big changes
|ZDNet Security – Sep 20 2020 22:00
|Tough decisions are needed to stop the ransomware problem. But that will mean some big and difficult changes.
|ZDNet – Cerberus banking Trojan source code released for free to cyberattackers https://t.co/MHsu1jsG60
|ZDNet – Twitter – Sep 20 2020 08:30
|Cerberus banking Trojan source code released for free to cyberattackers…
|ZDNet – Ransomware: This essential step could help you make it through an attack https://t.co/mpElC2Pug7
|ZDNet – Twitter – Sep 20 2020 19:00
|Ransomware: This essential step could help you make it through an attack…
|Vulnerabilities
|US govt orders federal agencies to patch dangerous Zerologon bug by Monday
|ZDNet Security – Sep 20 2020 17:02
|DHS CISA tells government agencies to patch Zerologon bug by Monday, citing "unacceptable risk" posed to federal networks.
|Shpantzer – RT @_dirkjan: There seems to be quite some questions and confusion about the impact of exploiting Zerologon (CVE-2020-1472) on the environm…
|Shpantzer – Twitter – Sep 21 2020 02:34
|RT @_dirkjan: There seems to be quite some questions and confusion about the impact of exploiting Zerologon (CVE-2020-1472) on the environment. So here's a thread 👇
|ATO declines to fix code replay flaw within myGovID
|ZDNet Security – Sep 21 2020 01:36
|Security researchers advise users to not use the system until it is patched, and given the taxation office's response, that could be a long time coming.
|Ongoing Campaigns
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.