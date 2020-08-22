Silobreaker

Menu
 
Menu

Threat Reports

  |  Tags: daily cyber digest

Cyber Alert – 22 August 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on a set of queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
DarkSide Ransomware 11 12
APT36 8 24
Grandoreiro Malware 6 6
BLINDINGCAN 6 46
Ryuk Ransomware 4 8
Sodinokibi Ransomware 5 30
Drovorub 7 30
Pegasus Malware 2 3
APT28 5 31
QakBot 3 13
Data Breaches
SecurityWeek – Adobe Open Sources Tool for Sanitizing Logs, Detecting Exposed Credentials https://t.co/m0DqakwMJN
SecurityWeek – TwitterAug 22 2020 02:02
Adobe Open Sources Tool for Sanitizing Logs, Detecting Exposed Credentials https://www.securityweek.com/adobe-open-sources-tool-sanitizing-logs-detecting-exposed-credentials
Exposed Hacking Training Videos Provide Insight Into Hacking Ops
Security Bloggers NetworkAug 21 2020 06:00
SecurityWeek – Adobe Open Sources Tool for Sanitizing Logs, Detecting Exposed Credentials https://t.co/m0DqakOo8n
SecurityWeek – TwitterAug 21 2020 13:42
Adobe Open Sources Tool for Sanitizing Logs, Detecting Exposed Credentials https://www.securityweek.com/adobe-open-sources-tool-sanitizing-logs-detecting-exposed-credentials
Adobe Open Sources Tool for Sanitizing Logs, Detecting Exposed Credentials
Security WeekAug 21 2020 14:06
Adobe has made available in open source a tool designed to identify randomly generated strings in any plain text. Dubbed Stringlifier, the tool was written in Python and leverages machine learning to differentiate random character sequences from…
Hacker Groups
Analysis of Transparent Tribe
IBM X-Force Exchange – Advisory Tag – RSSAug 21 2020 17:20
Summary Kaspersky has published their findings on a group known as Transparent Tribe that has been around since 2013. Transparent Tribe is also known as "PROJECTM" and "MYTHIC LEOPARD". Threat Type Malware, RAT, Campaigns, APT Group Overview Transparent…
Transparent Tribe Mounts Ongoing Spy Campaign on Military, Government
MalwareTips.comAug 21 2020 10:17
The APT group Transparent Tribe is mounting an ongoing cyberespionage campaign, researchers said, which is aimed at military and diplomatic targets around the world. The effort features a worm that can propagate from machine to machine while stealing…
ZDNet – Transparent Tribe APT targets government, military by infecting USB devices https://t.co/8l6pAmGQYF
ZDNet – TwitterAug 21 2020 10:15
Transparent Tribe APT targets government, military by infecting USB devices…
ZDNet – Transparent Tribe APT targets government, military by infecting USB devices https://t.co/TwP7hpn9n4
ZDNet – TwitterAug 21 2020 18:00
Transparent Tribe APT targets government, military by infecting USB devices…
Malware
DarkSide: New targeted ransomware demands million dollar ransoms
BleepingComputer.comAug 21 2020 18:12
A new ransomware operation named DarkSide began attacking organizations earlier this month with customized attacks that have already earned them million-dollar payouts. […]
Emotet Malware Over the Years: The History of an Active Cyber-Threat
Heimdal Security BlogAug 21 2020 14:00
Malware strains come and go while Internet users become more and more accustomed to online threats being dealt with swiftly by the competent authorities. But what happens when a Trojan constantly eludes everyone’s best efforts to stop it in its…
ZDNet – CISA warns of BLINDINGCAN, a new strain of North Korean malware https://t.co/Hz18dHxG3r
ZDNet – TwitterAug 21 2020 05:45
CISA warns of BLINDINGCAN, a new strain of North Korean malware…
BleepinComputer – DarkSide: New targeted ransomware demands million dollar ransoms – @LawrenceAbrams
https://t.co/KjAzGkz4wi
BleepinComputer – TwitterAug 21 2020 18:13
DarkSide: New targeted ransomware demands million dollar ransoms – @LawrenceAbrams
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/darkside-new-targeted-ransomware-demands-million-dollar-ransoms/
Vulnerabilities
securityaffairs – Actively exploited CVE-2020-1464 #Windows Spoofing flaw was known since 2018
https://t.co/cRkhvWmqaK
#securityaffairs #hacking
securityaffairs – TwitterAug 21 2020 15:20
Actively exploited CVE-2020-1464 #Windows Spoofing flaw was known since 2018

Actively exploited CVE-2020-1464 Windows Spoofing flaw was known since 2018


#securityaffairs #hacking
ATM makers fix flaws allowing illegal cash withdrawals
Help Net Security – NewsAug 21 2020 08:45
ATM manufacturers Diebold Nixdorf and NCR have fixed a number of software vulnerabilities that allowed attackers to execute arbitrary code with or without SYSTEM privileges, and to make illegal cash withdrawals by committing deposit forgery and…
Apple faces lawsuit over MacBook Pro display flaw
IT Pro UKAug 21 2020 07:53
Apple has been hit with a class-action lawsuit that claims the company was aware of a design flaw that caused display issues on some MacBook Pro models. The lawsuit, filed at the District Court for the Northern District of California, claims Apple was…
Microsoft Out-of-Band security patch fixes Windows privilege escalation flaws
Security AffairsAug 21 2020 06:50
Microsoft released an Out-of-Band security update to address privilege escalation flaws in Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 systems. Microsoft released this week an out-of-band security update for Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2…
Ongoing Campaigns
China-linked CactusPete APT Using Upgraded Bisonal Backdoor to Target Eastern European Military
CywareAug 21 2020 18:24
First discovered by Kaspersky earlier this year in February, the CactusPete APT is using a new malware backdoor to target victims across Eastern Europe. Latest update According to researchers, the CactusPete group typically targets sensitive data held…
Lucifer Botnet Now Can Target Linux Devices
Data Breach TodayAug 21 2020 15:02
Cybercrime , DDoS Protection , Fraud Management & Cybercrime Malware Used to Plant Cryptominers and Launch DDoS Attacks Chinmay Rautmare (@crautmare) • August 21, 2020 Lucifer, a botnet that has been infecting Windows devices with cryptominers and using…
Countries Causing Mayhem by Running Sophisticated APT Groups Like Godfathers
CywareAug 21 2020 19:24
Many Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) groups receive guidance and support from established nation-states. Unlike most threat actors, APT attackers chase their goals for months or even years with a clear objective in mind. Blessed by countries…

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

More News

  • COVID-19 Alert – 22 August 2020

    Silobreaker's Daily COVID-19 Alert for 22 August 2020
    Read more

  • COVID-19 Alert – 21 August 2020

    Silobreaker's Daily COVID-19 Alert for 21 August 2020
    Read more

  • Cyber Alert – 21 August 2020

    Cyber Alert: Experts Commentary: 235 Million Instagram, TikTok And YouTube User Profiles Exposed In Massive Data Leak...
    Read more
View all News

Request a demo

Get in touch