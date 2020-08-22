Cyber Alert – 22 August 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|DarkSide Ransomware
|11
|12
|APT36
|8
|24
|Grandoreiro Malware
|6
|6
|BLINDINGCAN
|6
|46
|Ryuk Ransomware
|4
|8
|Sodinokibi Ransomware
|5
|30
|Drovorub
|7
|30
|Pegasus Malware
|2
|3
|APT28
|5
|31
|QakBot
|3
|13
|Data Breaches
|SecurityWeek – Adobe Open Sources Tool for Sanitizing Logs, Detecting Exposed Credentials https://t.co/m0DqakwMJN
|Exposed Hacking Training Videos Provide Insight Into Hacking Ops
|Security Bloggers Network – Aug 21 2020 06:00
|Adobe Open Sources Tool for Sanitizing Logs, Detecting Exposed Credentials
|Security Week – Aug 21 2020 14:06
|Adobe has made available in open source a tool designed to identify randomly generated strings in any plain text. Dubbed Stringlifier, the tool was written in Python and leverages machine learning to differentiate random character sequences from…
|Hacker Groups
|Analysis of Transparent Tribe
|IBM X-Force Exchange – Advisory Tag – RSS – Aug 21 2020 17:20
|Summary Kaspersky has published their findings on a group known as Transparent Tribe that has been around since 2013. Transparent Tribe is also known as "PROJECTM" and "MYTHIC LEOPARD". Threat Type Malware, RAT, Campaigns, APT Group Overview Transparent…
|Transparent Tribe Mounts Ongoing Spy Campaign on Military, Government
|MalwareTips.com – Aug 21 2020 10:17
|The APT group Transparent Tribe is mounting an ongoing cyberespionage campaign, researchers said, which is aimed at military and diplomatic targets around the world. The effort features a worm that can propagate from machine to machine while stealing…
|Malware
|DarkSide: New targeted ransomware demands million dollar ransoms
|BleepingComputer.com – Aug 21 2020 18:12
|A new ransomware operation named DarkSide began attacking organizations earlier this month with customized attacks that have already earned them million-dollar payouts. […]
|Emotet Malware Over the Years: The History of an Active Cyber-Threat
|Heimdal Security Blog – Aug 21 2020 14:00
|Malware strains come and go while Internet users become more and more accustomed to online threats being dealt with swiftly by the competent authorities. But what happens when a Trojan constantly eludes everyone’s best efforts to stop it in its…
|Vulnerabilities
|ATM makers fix flaws allowing illegal cash withdrawals
|Help Net Security – News – Aug 21 2020 08:45
|ATM manufacturers Diebold Nixdorf and NCR have fixed a number of software vulnerabilities that allowed attackers to execute arbitrary code with or without SYSTEM privileges, and to make illegal cash withdrawals by committing deposit forgery and…
|Apple faces lawsuit over MacBook Pro display flaw
|IT Pro UK – Aug 21 2020 07:53
|Apple has been hit with a class-action lawsuit that claims the company was aware of a design flaw that caused display issues on some MacBook Pro models. The lawsuit, filed at the District Court for the Northern District of California, claims Apple was…
|Microsoft Out-of-Band security patch fixes Windows privilege escalation flaws
|Security Affairs – Aug 21 2020 06:50
|Microsoft released an Out-of-Band security update to address privilege escalation flaws in Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 systems. Microsoft released this week an out-of-band security update for Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2…
|Ongoing Campaigns
|China-linked CactusPete APT Using Upgraded Bisonal Backdoor to Target Eastern European Military
|Cyware – Aug 21 2020 18:24
|First discovered by Kaspersky earlier this year in February, the CactusPete APT is using a new malware backdoor to target victims across Eastern Europe. Latest update According to researchers, the CactusPete group typically targets sensitive data held…
|Lucifer Botnet Now Can Target Linux Devices
|Data Breach Today – Aug 21 2020 15:02
|Cybercrime , DDoS Protection , Fraud Management & Cybercrime Malware Used to Plant Cryptominers and Launch DDoS Attacks Chinmay Rautmare (@crautmare) • August 21, 2020 Lucifer, a botnet that has been infecting Windows devices with cryptominers and using…
|Countries Causing Mayhem by Running Sophisticated APT Groups Like Godfathers
|Cyware – Aug 21 2020 19:24
|Many Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) groups receive guidance and support from established nation-states. Unlike most threat actors, APT attackers chase their goals for months or even years with a clear objective in mind. Blessed by countries…
