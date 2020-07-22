Cyber Alert – 22 July 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|EMOTET Trojan
|28
|154
|QakBot
|9
|15
|LokiBot Trojan
|26
|73
|Stuxnet
|6
|22
|KeyBoy malware
|2
|2
|Shedun Malware
|2
|2
|Android.HiddenAds
|2
|2
|Rancor Group
|2
|2
|Android BankBot
|2
|2
|China Chopper
|2
|2
|Data Breaches
|7 VPN services left data of millions of users exposed online
|Security Affairs – Jul 21 2020 12:40
|vpnMentor experts reported that seven Virtual Private Network (VPN) recently left 1.2 terabytes of private user data exposed to online. Security experts from vpnMentor have discovered a group of seven free VPN (virtual private network) apps that…
|hackerfantastic – RT @stevelord: Iranian hacker training videos exposed online https://t.co/6rS8JAb1yB https://t.co/q9gzYTtSNP
|hackerfantastic – Twitter – Jul 21 2020 16:45
|Microsoft 365 adds endpoint data leak protection in public preview
|BleepingComputer.com – Jul 21 2020 19:29
|Microsoft announced today the extension of Data Loss Prevention (Endpoint DLP) to Microsoft 365 customers' endpoints, making it easier for organizations to prevent data leaks, inappropriate or unintentional data sharing or transfer, and other similar…
|Secnewsbytes – Expanse Researchers Show More Than 8,000 F5 BIG-IP TMUIs Are Still Exposed on the Internet | Expanse Inc. https://t.co/FsinC7biOg
|Secnewsbytes – Twitter – Jul 21 2020 05:21
|Hacker Groups
|Latest Golden Chickens MaaS Tools Updates and Observed Attacks
|Blueliv – Jul 21 2020 15:44
|Four new different attacks have been observed using malware as a service from the Golden Chickens portfolio throughout March and April that are now being declassified. The analysis concludes that the MaaS Operator Badbullzvenom is responsible…
|thegrugq – RT @instacyber: https://t.co/pD4sw10Tl6: “I view the disclosed activity as so different from known-prior APT29 behavior that it deserves to…
|thegrugq – Twitter – Jul 21 2020 12:35
|RT @instacyber: https://pylos.co/2020/07/17/that-crazy-cozy-bear/: "I view the disclosed activity as so different from known-prior APT29 behavior that it deserves to be carved out as a separate entity.
|Bing_Chris – This is almost definitely APT41
|Bing_Chris – Twitter – Jul 21 2020 16:31
|This is almost definitely APT41
https://www.fireeye.com/blog/threat-research/2020/03/apt41-initiates-global-intrusion-campaign-using-multiple-exploits.html
|Iranian APT exposes operations on misconfigured server. Molerats resurface with malicious Android app. More ransomware with OT targeting capabilities.
|The CyberWire – Jul 21 2020 20:06
|At a glance. Iranian threat actor exposes operations on misconfigured server. The Molerats resurface with a malicious Android app. More ransomware gains OT-specific targeting capabilities. Emotet operators launch new phishing campaigns. Zoom fixes…
|Malware
|Emotet botnet is now heavily spreading QakBot malware
|BleepingComputer.com – Jul 21 2020 17:25
|Researchers tracking Emotet botnet noticed that the malware started to push QakBot banking trojan at an unusually high rate, replacing the longtime TrickBot payload. […]
|BleepinComputer – Emotet botnet is now heavily spreading QakBot malware – @Ionut_Ilascu
https://t.co/QNohbFHZLH
|BleepinComputer – Twitter – Jul 21 2020 17:58
|Emotet botnet is now heavily spreading QakBot malware – @Ionut_Ilascu
|Emotet Resumes Activity After Five Months of Silence
|Security Week – Jul 21 2020 11:06
|The Emotet Trojan has resumed activity after more than five months of absence from the threat landscape, security researchers warn. Active for over half a decade, has evolved from a banking Trojan to information stealer and malware downloader, and has…
|JRoosen – RT @BleepinComputer: Emotet botnet is now heavily spreading QakBot malware – @Ionut_Ilascu
https://t.co/QNohbFHZLH
|JRoosen – Twitter – Jul 22 2020 02:28
|RT @BleepinComputer: Emotet botnet is now heavily spreading QakBot malware – @Ionut_Ilascu
|Vulnerabilities
|InfoSecHotSpot – Details and PoC for critical SharePoint RCE flaw released Last week, a “wormable” remote code execution flaw in the… https://t.co/YorX9vlcVb
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter – Jul 21 2020 10:58
|Details and PoC for critical SharePoint RCE flaw released Last week, a “wormable” remote code execution flaw in the Windows DNS Server service (CVE-2020-1350) temporarily overshadowed all the other flaws patched by Microsoft on July 2020 Patch…
|thinksnews – CVE-2020-1350 – Windows DNS Server Vulnerability – SIGRed https://t.co/DUJXW4vara
|thinksnews – Twitter – Jul 21 2020 08:19
|CVE-2020-1350 – Windows DNS Server Vulnerability – SIGRed https://vrls.ws/posts/cve-2020-1350-windows-dns-server-vulnerability-sigred/
|Critical Adobe Photoshop Flaws Patched in Emergency Update
|Threatpost.com – Jul 21 2020 15:06
|Adobe issued out-of-band patches for critical flaws tied to 12 CVEs in Photoshop and other applications.
|SecurityWeek – Adobe Patches Critical Code Execution Flaws in Bridge, Photoshop, Prelude https://t.co/gmBzMEe64B
|SecurityWeek – Twitter – Jul 21 2020 15:24
|Adobe Patches Critical Code Execution Flaws in Bridge, Photoshop, Prelude https://www.securityweek.com/adobe-patches-critical-code-execution-flaws-bridge-photoshop-prelude
