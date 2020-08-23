Silobreaker

Menu
 
Menu

Threat Reports

  |  Tags: daily cyber digest

Cyber Alert – 23 August 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on a set of queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
DarkSide Ransomware 3 15
Grandoreiro Malware 2 12
VandaTheGod 2 5
L4NC34 1 1
Thanos Ransomware 1 1
Guccifer2 1 4
Dridex Malware 1 6
GandCrab Ransomware 1 4
BLINDINGCAN 1 47
Drovorub 3 30
Data Breaches
Thousands of WordPress WooCommerce stores potentially exposed to hack
Security AffairsAug 22 2020 08:15
Hackers are attempting to exploit multiple vulnerabilities in the Discount Rules for WooCommerce WordPress plugin, which has 30,000+ installations. Researchers from security firm WebArx reported that Hackers are actively attempting to exploit…
helpnetsecurity – Publicly reported data breaches down 52%, exposed records way up! – https://t.co/3riZnyfD1a – @RiskBased… https://t.co/EykOqC4dQq
helpnetsecurity – TwitterAug 22 2020 15:02
Publicly reported data breaches down 52%, exposed records way up! – https://www.helpnetsecurity.com/2020/08/18/publicly-reported-data-breaches-down-52-exposed-records-way-up/ – @RiskBased #cybersecurity #breach #data #cybersecuritynews #infosec…
securityaffairs – Thousands of #WordPress #WooCommerce stores potentially exposed to hack
https://t.co/GCmuVB01Bz
#securityaffairs #hacking
securityaffairs – TwitterAug 22 2020 08:15
Thousands of #WordPress #WooCommerce stores potentially exposed to hack

Thousands of WordPress WooCommerce stores potentially exposed to hack


#securityaffairs #hacking
securityaffairs – @webarx_security Thousands of #WordPress #WooCommerce stores potentially exposed to hack
https://t.co/GCmuVB01Bz
#securityaffairs #hacking
securityaffairs – TwitterAug 22 2020 08:16
@webarx_security Thousands of #WordPress #WooCommerce stores potentially exposed to hack

Thousands of WordPress WooCommerce stores potentially exposed to hack


#securityaffairs #hacking
Hacker Groups
Cyberwar escalates as Anonymous Greece extracts sensitive Turkish military data
GreekcityAug 22 2020 13:10
Days ago a cyberwar between Greek hacker group Anonymous Greece and Turkish hackers of RootAyyildiz sparked up again when the website of the Greek Ministry of Labor was attacked by the Turks, who left a message saying on the ministry website that…
InfosecurityMag – US Government issues warning of a new #trojan (RAT) being used by North Korea’s notorious Lazarus Group.
https://t.co/ey5qelOqGx
InfosecurityMag – TwitterAug 22 2020 10:00
US Government issues warning of a new #trojan (RAT) being used by North Korea’s notorious Lazarus Group.
https://bit.ly/3aIFqy0
anon_indonesia – The Anonymous Indonesia News Daily is out! https://t.co/mS7ktZNEp2 #jakpost #vishing
anon_indonesia – TwitterAug 23 2020 03:15
The Anonymous Indonesia News Daily is out! https://paper.li/anon_indonesia/1435572762?edition_id=dd0f53a0-e4ee-11ea-a341-002590a5ba2d #jakpost #vishing
thegrugq – @HostileSpectrum @chrisrohlf @WylieNewmark Yet an interesting operation. A sort of Guccifer 2.0, but from a third p… https://t.co/WxftNcApJz
thegrugq – TwitterAug 22 2020 13:34
@HostileSpectrum @chrisrohlf @WylieNewmark Yet an interesting operation. A sort of Guccifer 2.0, but from a third party supposed authority, rather than self incrimination.
Malware
gh0std4ncer – RT @BleepinComputer: DarkSide: New targeted ransomware demands million dollar ransoms – @LawrenceAbrams
https://t.co/KjAzGkz4wi
gh0std4ncer – TwitterAug 22 2020 09:35
RT @BleepinComputer: DarkSide: New targeted ransomware demands million dollar ransoms – @LawrenceAbrams
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/darkside-new-targeted-ransomware-demands-million-dollar-ransoms/
Emotet returned from vacation and is active again – How to reduce risk in your environment?
MalwareTips.comAug 22 2020 10:59
Emotet trojan campaigns have surfaced again after a slower period. The trojan has been active irregularly since its inception in 2014 and the campaign was on a temporary hiatus after February, but it has become highly active again with new attacks….
BleepinComputer – RT @BleepinComputer: DarkSide: New targeted ransomware demands million dollar ransoms – @LawrenceAbrams
https://t.co/KjAzGkz4wi
BleepinComputer – TwitterAug 22 2020 13:30
RT @BleepinComputer: DarkSide: New targeted ransomware demands million dollar ransoms – @LawrenceAbrams
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/darkside-new-targeted-ransomware-demands-million-dollar-ransoms/
gh0std4ncer – RT @likethecoins: Last week, NSA and FBI released a report attributing Drovorub malware to GRU. Today, an indictment against an alleged spy…
gh0std4ncer – TwitterAug 22 2020 09:37
RT @likethecoins: Last week, NSA and FBI released a report attributing Drovorub malware to GRU. Today, an indictment against an alleged spy for the GRU. Consider how this could be part of the same strategic messaging to Russia.
Vulnerabilities
cybersecboardrm – Thousands of WordPress WooCommerce stores potentially exposed to hack #Cybersecurity #security https://t.co/Gr2g7shPpN
cybersecboardrm – TwitterAug 22 2020 09:47
Thousands of WordPress WooCommerce stores potentially exposed to hack #Cybersecurity #security…
CyberScoopNews – CISA confirms hackers are exploiting F5 flaw on federal and private networks https://t.co/97lxlShrxp
CyberScoopNews – TwitterAug 22 2020 19:14
CISA confirms hackers are exploiting F5 flaw on federal and private networks https://www.cyberscoop.com/cisa-f5-vulnerability-exploitation-incident-response/
Ongoing Campaigns
US govt warns remote workers of ongoing vishing campaign
MalwareTips.comAug 22 2020 06:34
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued a joint advisory warning teleworkers of an ongoing vishing campaign targeting entities from multiple US industry sectors. Vishing (also…
Hackers are targeting teleworkers with vishing campaign, CISA and FBI warn
Security AffairsAug 22 2020 06:59
The FBI and CISA issued a joint alert to warn teleworkers of an ongoing vishing campaign targeting entities from multiple US sectors. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security…
ZDNet – FBI and CISA warn of major wave of vishing attacks targeting teleworkers https://t.co/kuuttCTxAJ
ZDNet – TwitterAug 22 2020 07:30
FBI and CISA warn of major wave of vishing attacks targeting teleworkers…
ZDNet – FBI and CISA warn of major wave of vishing attacks targeting teleworkers https://t.co/ZNi9DUMOmF
ZDNet – TwitterAug 22 2020 21:15
FBI and CISA warn of major wave of vishing attacks targeting teleworkers…

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

More News

  • COVID-19 Alert – 22 August 2020

    Silobreaker's Daily COVID-19 Alert for 22 August 2020
    Read more

  • Cyber Alert – 22 August 2020

    Cyber Alert: SecurityWeek - Adobe Open Sources Tool for Sanitizing Logs, Detecting Exposed Credentials https://t.co/m0DqakwMJN...
    Read more

  • COVID-19 Alert – 21 August 2020

    Silobreaker's Daily COVID-19 Alert for 21 August 2020
    Read more
View all News

Request a demo

Get in touch