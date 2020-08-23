Cyber Alert – 23 August 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|DarkSide Ransomware
|3
|15
|Grandoreiro Malware
|2
|12
|VandaTheGod
|2
|5
|L4NC34
|1
|1
|Thanos Ransomware
|1
|1
|Guccifer2
|1
|4
|Dridex Malware
|1
|6
|GandCrab Ransomware
|1
|4
|BLINDINGCAN
|1
|47
|Drovorub
|3
|30
|Hacker Groups
|Cyberwar escalates as Anonymous Greece extracts sensitive Turkish military data
|Greekcity – Aug 22 2020 13:10
|Days ago a cyberwar between Greek hacker group Anonymous Greece and Turkish hackers of RootAyyildiz sparked up again when the website of the Greek Ministry of Labor was attacked by the Turks, who left a message saying on the ministry website that…
|InfosecurityMag – US Government issues warning of a new #trojan (RAT) being used by North Korea’s notorious Lazarus Group.
|US Government issues warning of a new #trojan (RAT) being used by North Korea’s notorious Lazarus Group.
|anon_indonesia – The Anonymous Indonesia News Daily is out! https://t.co/mS7ktZNEp2 #jakpost #vishing
|The Anonymous Indonesia News Daily is out! https://paper.li/anon_indonesia/1435572762?edition_id=dd0f53a0-e4ee-11ea-a341-002590a5ba2d #jakpost #vishing
|@HostileSpectrum @chrisrohlf @WylieNewmark Yet an interesting operation. A sort of Guccifer 2.0, but from a third party supposed authority, rather than self incrimination.
|Malware
|Emotet returned from vacation and is active again – How to reduce risk in your environment?
|MalwareTips.com – Aug 22 2020 10:59
|Emotet trojan campaigns have surfaced again after a slower period. The trojan has been active irregularly since its inception in 2014 and the campaign was on a temporary hiatus after February, but it has become highly active again with new attacks….
|RT @likethecoins: Last week, NSA and FBI released a report attributing Drovorub malware to GRU. Today, an indictment against an alleged spy for the GRU. Consider how this could be part of the same strategic messaging to Russia.
|Vulnerabilities
|Thousands of WordPress WooCommerce stores potentially exposed to hack #Cybersecurity #security…
|CISA confirms hackers are exploiting F5 flaw on federal and private networks https://www.cyberscoop.com/cisa-f5-vulnerability-exploitation-incident-response/
|Ongoing Campaigns
|US govt warns remote workers of ongoing vishing campaign
|MalwareTips.com – Aug 22 2020 06:34
|The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued a joint advisory warning teleworkers of an ongoing vishing campaign targeting entities from multiple US industry sectors. Vishing (also…
|Hackers are targeting teleworkers with vishing campaign, CISA and FBI warn
|Security Affairs – Aug 22 2020 06:59
|The FBI and CISA issued a joint alert to warn teleworkers of an ongoing vishing campaign targeting entities from multiple US sectors. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security…
|FBI and CISA warn of major wave of vishing attacks targeting teleworkers…
|FBI and CISA warn of major wave of vishing attacks targeting teleworkers…
