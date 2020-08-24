Cyber Alert – 24 August 2020
This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on a set of queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Hidden Tear Ransomware
|1
|2
|Darkside (Hacker)
|1
|2
|Magecart Group
|2
|4
|Dridex Malware
|2
|8
|Pegasus Malware
|1
|4
|Olympic Destroyer
|1
|1
|MassLogger
|1
|2
|APT36
|1
|25
|KONNI malware
|1
|18
|Sodinokibi Ransomware
|2
|30
|Hacker Groups
|Protect your organization in the age of Magecart
|Help Net Security – RSS – Aug 24 2020 04:30
|The continuing wave of attacks by cybercriminal groups known under the umbrella term Magecart perfectly illustrates just how unprepared many e-commerce operations are from a security point of view. It all really boils down to timing. If the…
|ZDNet – Transparent Tribe APT targets government, military by infecting USB devices https://t.co/1QiHx5Yvvi
|ZDNet – Twitter – Aug 24 2020 05:15
|Transparent Tribe APT targets government, military by infecting USB devices…
|BrianHonan – via @helpnetsecurity Protect your organization in the age of Magecart https://t.co/ZnpXu7yvTc
|BrianHonan – Twitter – Aug 24 2020 05:37
|via @helpnetsecurity Protect your organization in the age of Magecart https://bit.ly/32lOtBg
|anon_indonesia – The Anonymous Indonesia News Daily is out! https://t.co/XcTyd0Qpmt #cybersecurity #freepik
|anon_indonesia – Twitter – Aug 24 2020 03:14
|The Anonymous Indonesia News Daily is out! https://paper.li/anon_indonesia/1435572762?edition_id=f81bf8a0-e5b7-11ea-a341-002590a5ba2d #cybersecurity #freepik
|Malware
|leotpsc – Consciousness Ransomware, to make you conscious of the fact that your cybersecurity is important. lol.
Looks like… https://t.co/0Zbt8KLCpt
|leotpsc – Twitter – Aug 23 2020 11:35
|Consciousness Ransomware, to make you conscious of the fact that your cybersecurity is important. lol.
Looks like another HiddenTear wannabe. https://twitter.com/leotpsc/status/1297497579559804928/photo/1
|Top exploits used by ransomware gangs are VPN bugs, but RDP still reigns supreme
|ZDNet Security – Aug 24 2020 03:04
|While some ransomware groups have heavily targeted Citrix and Pulse Secure VPNs to breach corporate networks in H1 2020, most ransomware attacks take place because of compromised RDP endpoints.
|GossiTheDog – – Find the last AV alert for Emotet, see if there was an investigation, and if there was what actions were taken to… https://t.co/0ljcGPVvrC
|GossiTheDog – Twitter – Aug 23 2020 22:30
|– Find the last AV alert for Emotet, see if there was an investigation, and if there was what actions were taken to stop it reaching endpoints.
|KyleHanslovan – @scriptjunkie1 We do see Emotet/TrickBot/Qakbot dominate EVERY vendor in the first week or two of new changes. We a… https://t.co/cI9oC7S0gy
|KyleHanslovan – Twitter – Aug 23 2020 13:45
|@scriptjunkie1 We do see Emotet/TrickBot/Qakbot dominate EVERY vendor in the first week or two of new changes. We also see tailored C#, Golang, and interpreted language loaders successfully bypass all vendors. Considering the solid codebase and…
|Vulnerabilities
|Ongoing Campaigns
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.