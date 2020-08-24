Silobreaker

Threat Reports

Cyber Alert – 24 August 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
Hidden Tear Ransomware 1 2
Darkside (Hacker) 1 2
Magecart Group 2 4
Dridex Malware 2 8
Pegasus Malware 1 4
Olympic Destroyer 1 1
MassLogger 1 2
APT36 1 25
KONNI malware 1 18
Sodinokibi Ransomware 2 30
Data Breaches
securityaffairs – Thousands of #WordPress #WooCommerce stores potentially exposed to hack
https://t.co/GCmuVB01Bz
#securityaffairs #hacking
securityaffairs – TwitterAug 23 2020 07:05
alertlogic – The former chief security officer (#CSO) @Uber has been charged with trying to cover up the 2016 hack against the r… https://t.co/YhySswxQlx
alertlogic – TwitterAug 23 2020 15:00
The former chief security officer (#CSO) @Uber has been charged with trying to cover up the 2016 hack against the ride-sharing company that exposed millions of users’ personal data. #Uber #cybersecurity https://okt.to/flPzId
Hacker Groups
Protect your organization in the age of Magecart
Help Net Security – RSSAug 24 2020 04:30
The continuing wave of attacks by cybercriminal groups known under the umbrella term Magecart perfectly illustrates just how unprepared many e-commerce operations are from a security point of view. It all really boils down to timing. If the…
ZDNet – Transparent Tribe APT targets government, military by infecting USB devices https://t.co/1QiHx5Yvvi
ZDNet – TwitterAug 24 2020 05:15
Transparent Tribe APT targets government, military by infecting USB devices…
Malware
Top exploits used by ransomware gangs are VPN bugs, but RDP still reigns supreme
ZDNet SecurityAug 24 2020 03:04
While some ransomware groups have heavily targeted Citrix and Pulse Secure VPNs to breach corporate networks in H1 2020, most ransomware attacks take place because of compromised RDP endpoints.
Vulnerabilities
Ongoing Campaigns

