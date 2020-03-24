Cyber Alert – 24 March 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Mirai Trojan
|6
|17
|Hawkeye Malware
|4
|13
|Digital Revolution (hacker group)
|3
|7
|Mukashi
|3
|13
|APT36
|3
|6
|Maze Ransomware
|5
|24
|Zimbra Ransomware
|2
|2
|Janus
|2
|2
|Moobot
|2
|5
|Nefilim Ransomware
|2
|10
|Data Breaches
|200 million Americans exposed by data breach
|IT Security Guru – Mar 23 2020 10:05
|Huge data breach included personal information on more than 200 million Americans. Equally as bad, it’s unclear where the data came from. Researchers have noticed that detailed personal information of more than 200 million Americans was exposed in a…
|Data breach at online guitar lesson platform may have exposed user credit card information
|Security Bloggers Network – Mar 23 2020 12:17
|TrueFire, a…
|Norwegian Cruise Line Suffers Data Breach
|Seclists.org – Data Loss – Mar 23 2020 14:24
|Posted by Destry Winant on Mar 23 https://www.infosecurity-magazine.com/news/norwegian-cruise-line-suffers-data/ A major cruise operator has suffered a data breach as the travel industry battles the storm created by the COVID-19 outbreak. Informat…
|Comment: 5 Billion Records Exposed In Open ‘Data Breach Database’
|Information Security Buzz – Mar 23 2020 11:32
|Researcher Bob Diachenko has announced that he discovered an unprotected and thus publicly available Elasticsearch instance which appeared to be managed by a UK-based security company, according to the SSL certificate and reverse DNS records. …
|Hacker Groups
|BEC Campaign Targets HR Departments: Report
|Bank Info Security – Mar 23 2020 14:47
|Cybercriminal Group TA505 Sending Trojanized CV Files, Prevailian Reports Akshaya Asokan (asokan_akshaya) • March 23, 2020 TA505, a notorious cybercriminal group believed to be operating in Russia, is using business email compromise tactics to target a…
|COVID-19 Themes Are Being Utilized by Threat Actors of Varying Sophistication
|ThreatStream Blog – Mar 23 2020 14:00
|Authored by: Gage Mele, Parthiban R., Ryan Robinson, and Tara Gould The Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPs) Are Known but the Content Is Coronavirus-Themed Overview Threat actors are utilizing the global spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus)…
|Leaked Plans Reveal Mirai-Like Russian IoT Botnet
|Infosecurity – Latest News – Mar 23 2020 09:43
|Leaked Plans Reveal Mirai-Like Russian IoT Botnet A hacking group has released details of a Russian intelligence project to build a Mirai-like IoT botnet. Digital Revolution is well known for hacking organizations that do business with the…
|Hackers breach FSB contractor and leak details about IoT hacking project
|MalwareTips.com – Mar 23 2020 10:31
|Digital Revolution hacker group leaks details about "Fronton" an IoT botnet a contractor was allegedly building for the FSB, Russia's intelligence agency. Russian hacker group Digital Revolution claims to have breached a contractor for the…
|Malware
|UK medical firm poised for work on coronavirus had been hit by Maze ransomware
|Office of Inadequate Security – Mar 23 2020 11:20
|Bill Goodwin has an important update on the Maze ransomware group’s attack on a London entity that does clinical…
|Mirai variant Mukashi searching out Zixel NAS devices
|SC Magazine US – Mar 23 2020 16:44
|The new Mirai variant Mukashi is targeting Zyxel network attached storage (NAS) devices using brute force attacks based on the default admin credentials and then exploiting CVE-2020-9054. Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 said almost all Zyxel NAS products runn…
|Coronavirus-themed campaign delivers a new variant of Netwalker Ransomware
|Security Affairs – Mar 23 2020 14:10
|MalwareHunterTeam experts have identified a new Coronavirus phishing campaign that aims at delivering the Netwalker Ransomware. The number of …
|Stolen data of company that refused REvil ransom payment now on sale
|ste williams – Mar 23 2020 15:35
|Operators of the Sodinokibi (aka Sodin or REvil) Ransomware as a Service (RaaS) recently published over 12GB of data that allegedly belongs to one of its victims – Brooks International – that refused to pay ransom. As if that weren’t bad enough,…
|Vulnerabilities
|Vulnerability Exposed Tesla Central Touchscreen to DoS Attacks
|Security Week – Mar 23 2020 17:07
|Hackers could have caused a Tesla Model 3’s central touchscreen to become unusable simply by getting the targeted user to visit a specially crafted website. The car maker has released a software update that patches the vulnerability. A researcher who…
|Windows code-execution zeroday is under active exploit, Microsoft warns
|ArsTechnica – Mar 23 2020 19:40
|…
|Zero-Day Vulnerabilities in LILIN DVRs Exploited by Several Botnets
|Security Week – Mar 23 2020 13:17
|Cybercrime groups have been exploiting vulnerabilities in digital video recorders (DVRs) made by Taiwan-based surveillance solutions provider LILIN to increase the size of their botnets. Researchers at Chinese cybersecurity firm Qihoo 360 started…
|Unpatched Windows Zero-Day flaws exploited, Microsoft says
|SC Magazine US – Mar 24 2020 03:44
|Attackers are exploiting unpatched Windows zero day flaws, Microsoft said in a Monday security advisory . The company said “limited targeted attacks” could leverage two unpatched remote code executive (RCE) vulnerabilities in Windows “when the Windows…
|Ongoing Campaigns
