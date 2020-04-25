Cyber Alert – 25 April 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Tsunami Backdoor
|2
|2
|Florentine Banker Group
|2
|3
|MedusaLocker
|2
|4
|Trickbot Gang
|2
|2
|The Shadow Brokers
|2
|6
|Pegasus Malware
|2
|2
|DoppelPaymer Ransomware
|3
|14
|Sodinokibi Ransomware
|3
|6
|Hupigon Trojan
|1
|1
|APT29
|1
|6
|Data Breaches
|SBA Gets $60 Billion Boost, Confirms Disaster Loan ‘Back Button’ Data Breach
|Forbes – Cybersecurity RSS – Apr 24 2020 11:34
|The House of Representatives has passed legislation to boost SBA disaster loans by another $60 billion. That’s the good news…
|Stuck at home, UK lockdown DIY fans slammed with Robert Dyas data breach
|ZDNet Zero Day Blog – Apr 24 2020 07:17
|The hardware store is the latest victim of card-skimmer malware.
|Aimed at moving targets: five cyber-threats that put mobile devices at risk
|Check Point – Apr 24 2020 12:30
|Mobile security is no longer an option – it’s a necessity. The last decade has seen an explosion in the number of people adopting the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) approach in which they use their personal devices for work. And, with the current…
|Nintendo accounts hacked: 160,000 accounts accessed by hackers
|HackRead – Apr 24 2020 15:59
|By Waqas Nintendo suffered a massive data breach in which upto 160,000 Nintendo accounts were accessed by hackers. This is a post from HackRead.com Read the original post: …
|Hacker Groups
|BazarBackdoor: TrickBot gang’s new stealthy network-hacking malware
|BleepingComputer.com – Apr 24 2020 17:14
|A new phishing campaign is delivering a new stealthy backdoor from the developers of TrickBot that is used to compromise and gain full access to corporate networks. […]
|US universities targeted with malware used by state-backed actors
|MalwareTips.com – Apr 24 2020 17:01
|Faculty and students at several U.S. colleges and universities were targeted in phishing attacks with a remote access Trojan (RAT) previously used by Chinese state-sponsored threat actors. The malware used in this mid-sized is the Hupigon RAT, a RAT…
|Cybercrime Group Steals $1.3M from Banks
|Dark Reading – All Stories – Apr 24 2020 19:20
|A look at how the so-called Florentine Banker Group lurked for two months in a sophisticated business email compromise attack on Israeli and UK financial companies.
|Shadow Broker Leaked NSA Files Point To Unknown APT Group
|SecurityPhresh – Apr 24 2020 10:24
|A security researcher claims to have unearthed a previously-unknown APT group after reading the NSA files leaked by the Shadow Brokers in 2016.
|Malware
|Threat Spotlight : MedusaLocker
|MalwareTips.com – Apr 24 2020 06:08
|MedusaLocker is a ransomware family that has been observed being deployed since its discovery in 2019. Since its introduction to the threat landscape, there have been several variants observed. However, most of the functionality remains consistent….
|Vulnerabilities
|Flaws in ABB DCS Allow Hackers to Cause Disruption in Industrial Environments
|Security Week – Apr 24 2020 16:06
|Several serious vulnerabilities have been found in the ABB System 800xA distributed control system (DCS), including flaws that can be exploited for remote code execution, denial-of-service (DoS) attacks, and privilege escalation. System 800xA, part of…
|Apple Finds No Evidence of Attacks Targeting iOS Mail App Vulnerabilities
|Security Week – Apr 24 2020 13:07
|Apple has confirmed that its Mail application for iOS is affected by some vulnerabilities, but the tech giant has downplayed their impact and disputed claims that the flaws have been exploited in attacks. Cybersecurity automation company ZecOps…
Ongoing Campaigns
