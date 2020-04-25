Silobreaker

Threat Reports

  |  Tags: daily cyber digest

Cyber Alert – 25 April 2020

Silobreaker’s Daily Cyber Alert is created and distributed automatically by using our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
Tsunami Backdoor 2 2
Florentine Banker Group 2 3
MedusaLocker 2 4
Trickbot Gang 2 2
The Shadow Brokers 2 6
Pegasus Malware 2 2
DoppelPaymer Ransomware 3 14
Sodinokibi Ransomware 3 6
Hupigon Trojan 1 1
APT29 1 6
Data Breaches
SBA Gets $60 Billion Boost, Confirms Disaster Loan ‘Back Button’ Data Breach
Forbes – Cybersecurity RSSApr 24 2020 11:34
The House of Representatives has passed legislation to boost SBA disaster loans by another $60 billion. That’s the good news…
Stuck at home, UK lockdown DIY fans slammed with Robert Dyas data breach
ZDNet Zero Day BlogApr 24 2020 07:17
The hardware store is the latest victim of card-skimmer malware.
Aimed at moving targets: five cyber-threats that put mobile devices at risk
Check PointApr 24 2020 12:30
Mobile security is no longer an option – it’s a necessity. The last decade has seen an explosion in the number of people adopting the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) approach in which they use their personal devices for work.  And, with the current…
Nintendo accounts hacked: 160,000 accounts accessed by hackers
HackReadApr 24 2020 15:59
By Waqas Nintendo suffered a massive data breach in which upto 160,000 Nintendo accounts were accessed by hackers. This is a post from HackRead.com Read the original post: …
Hacker Groups
BazarBackdoor: TrickBot gang’s new stealthy network-hacking malware
BleepingComputer.comApr 24 2020 17:14
A new phishing campaign is delivering a new stealthy backdoor from the developers of TrickBot that is used to compromise and gain full access to corporate networks. […]
US universities targeted with malware used by state-backed actors
MalwareTips.comApr 24 2020 17:01
Faculty and students at several U.S. colleges and universities were targeted in phishing attacks with a remote access Trojan (RAT) previously used by Chinese state-sponsored threat actors. The malware used in this mid-sized is the Hupigon RAT, a RAT…
Cybercrime Group Steals $1.3M from Banks
Dark Reading – All StoriesApr 24 2020 19:20
A look at how the so-called Florentine Banker Group lurked for two months in a sophisticated business email compromise attack on Israeli and UK financial companies.
Shadow Broker Leaked NSA Files Point To Unknown APT Group
SecurityPhreshApr 24 2020 10:24
A security researcher claims to have unearthed a previously-unknown APT group after reading the NSA files leaked by the Shadow Brokers in 2016.
Malware
Threat Spotlight : MedusaLocker
MalwareTips.comApr 24 2020 06:08
MedusaLocker is a ransomware family that has been observed being deployed since its discovery in 2019. Since its introduction to the threat landscape, there have been several variants observed. However, most of the functionality remains consistent….
Vulnerabilities
Flaws in ABB DCS Allow Hackers to Cause Disruption in Industrial Environments
Security WeekApr 24 2020 16:06
Several serious vulnerabilities have been found in the ABB System 800xA distributed control system (DCS), including flaws that can be exploited for remote code execution, denial-of-service (DoS) attacks, and privilege escalation. System 800xA, part of…
Apple Finds No Evidence of Attacks Targeting iOS Mail App Vulnerabilities
Security WeekApr 24 2020 13:07
Apple has confirmed that its Mail application for iOS is affected by some vulnerabilities, but the tech giant has downplayed their impact and disputed claims that the flaws have been exploited in attacks. Cybersecurity automation company ZecOps…
Ongoing Campaigns

