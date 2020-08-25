Silobreaker

Cyber Alert – 25 August 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
Dharma Ransomware 41 43
Evilnum 15 15
DarkSide Ransomware 8 23
APT36 7 32
Janicab Malware 4 4
Grandoreiro Malware 4 16
Crackas With Attitude 3 3
USBWorm 3 5
Deceptikons 3 5
Dridex Malware 4 9
Data Breaches
Travel Site Exposed 37 Million Records Before Meow Attack
Infosecurity – Latest NewsAug 24 2020 08:30
Travel Site Exposed 37 Million Records Before Meow Attack The company behind one of India’s most popular travel booking sites exposed 43GB of customer and corporate data before it was deleted by the infamous “Meow” attacker,…
Iranian hackers attack exposed RDP to deploy Dharma ransomware
BleepingComputer.comAug 24 2020 09:12
Low-skilled hackers likely from Iran have joined the ransomware business targeting companies in Russia, India, China, and Japan. They are going after easy hits, using publicly available tools in their activity. […]
Hacker Groups
Transparent Tribe APT hit 1000+ victims in 27 countries in the last 12 months
Vyagers – RSSAug 24 2020 11:16
Transparent Tribe APT hit 1000+ victims in 27 countries in the last 12 months
Malware
New Ransomware Operation – DarkSide – On the Market
IT Security GuruAug 24 2020 08:05
With attacks on organisations beginning earlier this month, DarkSide is the latest ransomware operation to emerge. Having announced themselves through a ‘press release’, as revealed in BleepingComputer , this ransomware has already garnered…
Vulnerabilities
TeamViewer Flaw Risks Password Exposure
Infosecurity – Latest NewsAug 24 2020 16:12
TeamViewer Flaw Risks Password Exposure A vulnerability in the TeamViewer app could allow malicious actors to steal passwords.  The high-severity …
Ongoing Campaigns
Alert: Vishing Attacks Are Surging
BankInfoSecurityAug 24 2020 15:45
FBI, CISA Warn: Hackers Targeting Those Who Are Working at Home The FBI and CISA warn that hackers are increasingly using voice phishing, or vishing, to target employees who are working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, steal their credentials…
Group of unskilled Iranian hackers behind recent attacks with Dharma ransomware
ZDNet SecurityAug 24 2020 12:10
Security firm Group-IB says the hackers have been targeting companies in Russia, Japan, China, and India.
A Bird’s-Eye View of DoppelPaymer Gang
CywareAug 24 2020 12:25
DoppelPaymer is a ransomware that has obtained much of its code from BitPaymer, a ransomware family associated with “Indrik Spider.” DoppelPaymer ransomware is among the most active threats right now. Top targets DoppelPaymer is an enterprise-centric…
