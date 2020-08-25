Cyber Alert – 25 August 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Dharma Ransomware
|41
|43
|Evilnum
|15
|15
|DarkSide Ransomware
|8
|23
|APT36
|7
|32
|Janicab Malware
|4
|4
|Grandoreiro Malware
|4
|16
|Crackas With Attitude
|3
|3
|USBWorm
|3
|5
|Deceptikons
|3
|5
|Dridex Malware
|4
|9
|Data Breaches
|Travel Site Exposed 37 Million Records Before Meow Attack
|Infosecurity – Latest News – Aug 24 2020 08:30
|Travel Site Exposed 37 Million Records Before Meow Attack The company behind one of India’s most popular travel booking sites exposed 43GB of customer and corporate data before it was deleted by the infamous “Meow” attacker,…
|Iranian hackers attack exposed RDP to deploy Dharma ransomware
|BleepingComputer.com – Aug 24 2020 09:12
|Low-skilled hackers likely from Iran have joined the ransomware business targeting companies in Russia, India, China, and Japan. They are going after easy hits, using publicly available tools in their activity. […]
|Hacker Groups
|Transparent Tribe APT hit 1000+ victims in 27 countries in the last 12 months
|Vyagers – RSS – Aug 24 2020 11:16
|Transparent Tribe APT hit 1000+ victims in 27 countries in the last 12 months
|Malware
|New Ransomware Operation – DarkSide – On the Market
|IT Security Guru – Aug 24 2020 08:05
|With attacks on organisations beginning earlier this month, DarkSide is the latest ransomware operation to emerge. Having announced themselves through a ‘press release’, as revealed in BleepingComputer , this ransomware has already garnered…
|Vulnerabilities
|TeamViewer Flaw Risks Password Exposure
|Infosecurity – Latest News – Aug 24 2020 16:12
|TeamViewer Flaw Risks Password Exposure A vulnerability in the TeamViewer app could allow malicious actors to steal passwords. The high-severity …
|Ongoing Campaigns
|Alert: Vishing Attacks Are Surging
|BankInfoSecurity – Aug 24 2020 15:45
|FBI, CISA Warn: Hackers Targeting Those Who Are Working at Home The FBI and CISA warn that hackers are increasingly using voice phishing, or vishing, to target employees who are working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, steal their credentials…
|Group of unskilled Iranian hackers behind recent attacks with Dharma ransomware
|ZDNet Security – Aug 24 2020 12:10
|Security firm Group-IB says the hackers have been targeting companies in Russia, Japan, China, and India.
|A Bird’s-Eye View of DoppelPaymer Gang
|Cyware – Aug 24 2020 12:25
|DoppelPaymer is a ransomware that has obtained much of its code from BitPaymer, a ransomware family associated with “Indrik Spider.” DoppelPaymer ransomware is among the most active threats right now. Top targets DoppelPaymer is an enterprise-centric…
